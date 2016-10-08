Ben Dyball wins 2016 Tour of Tasmania
Jesse Kerrison wins final day criterium
Stage 4: Devonport Criterium -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Kerrison (State of Matter/MAAP)
|1:07:01
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|3
|Sam Welsford (JML Racing)
|4
|Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
|5
|Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|6
|Timothy Sellar (Satalyst Verve Racing)
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
|8
|Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
|9
|Lachlan Holliday (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|10
|Jeremy Cameron (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Dyball (mobius Future Racing)
|9:10:11
|2
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:41
|3
|Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|0:00:51
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)
|0:00:57
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:01:40
|6
|Angus Lyons (Jayco/John West VIS)
|0:01:58
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:02:07
|8
|Jai Crawford (JML Racing)
|0:03:15
|9
|Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
|0:03:17
|10
|Ethan Berends (Jayco/John West VIS)
|0:03:23
