Ben Dyball wins 2016 Tour of Tasmania

Jesse Kerrison wins final day criterium

The final overall Tour of Tasmania podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
The team classification was won by Avanti who increased its NRS lead

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Ben Dyball (mobius Racing Team) in yellow

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Race leader Ben Dyball (mobius Racing Team)

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
The stage 4 podium

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)
Jesse Kerrison (State of Matter / Maap) celebrates winning the final stage

(Image credit: Con Chronis / Cycling Australia)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Kerrison (State of Matter/MAAP)1:07:01
2Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
3Sam Welsford (JML Racing)
4Harry Carpenter (SASI/Callidus Cycling Team)
5Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
6Timothy Sellar (Satalyst Verve Racing)
7Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
8Harrison Bailey (GPM Stulz)
9Lachlan Holliday (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
10Jeremy Cameron (SwissWellness Cycling Team)

Final general classificaiton
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Dyball (mobius Future Racing)9:10:11
2Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:41
3Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)0:00:51
4Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)0:00:57
5Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:01:40
6Angus Lyons (Jayco/John West VIS)0:01:58
7Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:02:07
8Jai Crawford (JML Racing)0:03:15
9Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)0:03:17
10Ethan Berends (Jayco/John West VIS)0:03:23

