Tour of Tasmania: Hamilton wins stage 2 and takes overall lead
Harper second, Giacoppo third on the stage
Stage 2: Devonport - Ulverstone
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|2:25:49
|2
|Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:08
|4
|Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)
|5
|Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
|6
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|7
|Alex West (Mobius Future Racing)
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:12
|9
|Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:17
|10
|Ben Dyball (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:40
|#
|Rider Name (Team)
|Result
|1
|Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|5:24:08
|2
|Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:01
|3
|Alex West (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:00:13
|4
|Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)
|0:00:15
|5
|Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:21
|6
|Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)
|0:00:26
|7
|Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
|0:00:27
|8
|Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
|0:00:31
|9
|Ben Dyball (Mobius Future Racing)
|0:01:04
|10
|Daniel Fitter (State of Matter/MAAP)
|0:01:26
