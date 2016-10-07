Trending

Tour of Tasmania: Hamilton wins stage 2 and takes overall lead

Harper second, Giacoppo third on the stage

The riders out on stage 2

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Chris Hamilton wins stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Chris Hamilton took the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Con Chronis)
The peloton on stage 2 of the Tour of Tasmania

(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Results

#Rider Name (Team)Result
1Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)2:25:49
2Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:08
4Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)
5Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)
6Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)
7Alex West (Mobius Future Racing)
8Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:12
9Patrick Shaw (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:17
10Ben Dyball (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:40

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Team)Result
1Chris Hamilton (Avanti Isowhey Sport)5:24:08
2Anthony Giacoppo (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:01
3Alex West (Mobius Future Racing)0:00:13
4Chris Harper (SwissWellness Cycling Team)0:00:15
5Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:21
6Dylan Sunderland (State of Matter/MAAP)0:00:26
7Bernard Sulzberger (TIS Racing Team)0:00:27
8Ben O'Connor (Avanti Isowhey Sport)0:00:31
9Ben Dyball (Mobius Future Racing)0:01:04
10Daniel Fitter (State of Matter/MAAP)0:01:26

