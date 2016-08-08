Trending

Champions 2005-2015

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Brad Evans (NZl)
2014Patrick Bevin (NZl)
2013Jack Haig (VIC)
2012Lachlan Norris (VIC)
2011Nathan Haas (QLD)
2010Gordon McCauley (NZl)
2009Bernard Sulzberger (TAS)
2008Richie Porte (TAS)
2007Cameron Meyer (WA)
2006Kristian House (GBr)
2005Shaun Higgerson (NSW)

