Image 1 of 14 Happy leaders Boris Shpilevski, Benjamin Sydlik and Wang Meiyin seem to have enjoyed the champagne before talking at the press conference (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 2 of 14 Alois Kankovsky realizes hes' won the stage (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 14 The top three on the stage: Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 4 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 5 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 6 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 8 of 14 Alois Kankovsky setting up plans before stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 9 of 14 Alois Kankovsky explained how the plan worked at the end of stage 4 (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 10 of 14 Wang Kam Po fans in Wujin (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 11 of 14 Shpilevski, Kankovsky and Hansen on stage (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 12 of 14 Wang Meiyin remains the best Chinese rider (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 13 of 14 Boris Shpilevski retained the lead for the fourth consecutive day (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 14 of 14 Champagne for the leaders (Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

The Chinese crowd was amazed by the wheelie made by Alois Kankovsky as he crossed the line in a winning position for the second time at the Tour of Taihu in Wujin, Changzhou. The Czech sprinter expressed his joy after controlling his nerves and overtaking favourites Boris Shpilevski and Aaron Kemps.

"He came from the back with double speed," lamented Shpilevski who retained the lead by eleven seconds over Kankovsky. "He obviously has many hours of track training in his legs."

Stage 3 winner Kemps described the sprint the same way. "He got a good run," said the Australian of the Czech winner. "I'm disappointed. I led out a bit too early. The other two came past me. It was a strange sprint with a lot of guys fighting at the front."

"It looks like there are two sprinters in this race but there are ten," commented ASC Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac. "Today's victory was a question of positioning. Too often, Alois makes mistakes because he's nervous. We have to keep him quiet all the time. But today it went all right. He also doesn't want to take any risk because of the track season and the next world cup events." The former world champion for omnium in 2007 said: "With two stage wins, my Tour of Taihu is already a success."

Mathematically, he can still beat Shpilevski on GC but the Russian leader is in good hands. "Every evening, I give him some lessons," said his close team-mate Tobias Erler who is a teacher for mathematics in Germany and has taken a week off to ride the Tour of Taihu. "Today we made an important progress towards the overall win," Shpilevski explained. "Sometimes there was some strong head wind, therefore it was easier to control the bunch."

The Ukrainian national team contributed to Tabriz's work at the head of the peloton to bring the four breakaway riders of the day back. Wu Kin San (Champion System), Liu Biao (Qinghai-Tianyoude), Li Wei (Holy Brother) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) never reached one minute lead.

"Hopefully tomorrow there'll be a harder sprints and it'll suit me better," Kemps added. "I want to finish off the race with another win."

After the curiosity of stage 4 paying a tribute to Chinese history with a stage start in Xuxiake Town, a city named under the famous Chinese geographer, the fifth and last stage of the Tour of Taihu will return near the famous Taihu lake to being completed after 96.7 kilometres. One last show of sprinters is expected in Yixing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2:12:13 2 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 8 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 10 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 13 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 15 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 16 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 17 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 19 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 20 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 21 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 22 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 23 David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 24 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 25 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 26 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 27 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 28 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 29 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 30 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 31 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 32 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 33 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 34 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 35 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 36 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 37 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 38 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 39 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 40 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 41 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 42 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 43 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 44 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 45 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 47 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 48 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 49 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 50 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 51 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 52 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 53 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 54 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 55 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 56 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 57 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 58 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 59 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 60 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 61 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 62 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 63 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 64 Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 65 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 66 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 67 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 68 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 69 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 70 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 71 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 72 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 73 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 74 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 75 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 76 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 77 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 78 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 79 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 80 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 81 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 82 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 83 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 84 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 85 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 86 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 87 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 88 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:09 89 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:11 90 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:39 91 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:01:00

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 3 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 3 3 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 14 pts 2 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12 3 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 4 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 8 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 6 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 5 7 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 4 8 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 3 9 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 2 10 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6:36:39 2 ASC Dukla Praha 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 4 TT Raiko Argon 18 5 Champion System 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 8 People's Republic of China 9 Hengxiang Cycling Team 10 Ukraine 11 Uzbekistan 12 China 361° Cycling Team 13 V Australia 14 Hong Kong, China 15 Holy Brother Cycling Team 16 China Jilun Cycling Team 17 Giant Kenda Cycling Team 18 Max Success Sports 19 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 10:09:58 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:11 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:00:21 4 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:34 5 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:35 6 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:36 7 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:37 8 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 9 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:38 10 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 11 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:00:39 14 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 15 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:40 16 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:00:41 17 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 19 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 20 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 21 David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 22 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 23 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 24 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 25 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 27 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 28 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 29 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 30 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 31 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 32 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 33 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 34 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 35 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 36 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 37 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 38 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 39 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 40 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 41 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 42 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 43 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 44 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 45 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 46 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 47 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 48 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 49 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 50 Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 51 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 52 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 53 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 54 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 55 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 56 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:50 57 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:51 58 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 59 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 61 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 62 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 63 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 64 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 65 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 66 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 67 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 68 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 69 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 70 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:54 71 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:57 72 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 73 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:58 74 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:27 75 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:04 76 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:02:21 77 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:02:29 78 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:37 79 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:02:41 80 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:03:00 81 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:05:15 82 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:30 83 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:07:25 84 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:46 85 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:11:28 86 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:34 87 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:36 88 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:44 89 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:18 90 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:12:55 91 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:14:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 73 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 59 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 44 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 27 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 25 6 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 20 7 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 14 8 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 11 9 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 10 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 6 11 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 12 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 6 13 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 14 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 15 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 5 16 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 4 17 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 4 18 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 19 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 4 20 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 3 21 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 22 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 3 23 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 2 24 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 2 25 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 26 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 27 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1 28 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Regional rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 10:10:36 2 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:00:01 4 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:02 6 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:03 7 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 9 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 10 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 12 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 13 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 14 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 15 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 18 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 19 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:12 20 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:13 21 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 22 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 23 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 24 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 25 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:16 26 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:19 27 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:43 28 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:59 29 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:02:22 30 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:37 31 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:06:47 32 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:08 33 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:10:50 34 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:56 35 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:10:58 36 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:06 37 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:12:17 38 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:13:48

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 10:10:39 2 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 3 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 4 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 7 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 8 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 9 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 10 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 11 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 12 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 13 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:10 14 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 15 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 16 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 17 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 18 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:16 20 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 21 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:40 22 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:02:19 23 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:49 24 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:05 25 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:10:47 26 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:53 27 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:10:55 28 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:03 29 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:12:14 30 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:13:45