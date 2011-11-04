Kankovsky claims sprint on stage 4
Shpilevskiy continues in race lead
Stage 4: Jiangyin - Changzhou
The Chinese crowd was amazed by the wheelie made by Alois Kankovsky as he crossed the line in a winning position for the second time at the Tour of Taihu in Wujin, Changzhou. The Czech sprinter expressed his joy after controlling his nerves and overtaking favourites Boris Shpilevski and Aaron Kemps.
"He came from the back with double speed," lamented Shpilevski who retained the lead by eleven seconds over Kankovsky. "He obviously has many hours of track training in his legs."
Stage 3 winner Kemps described the sprint the same way. "He got a good run," said the Australian of the Czech winner. "I'm disappointed. I led out a bit too early. The other two came past me. It was a strange sprint with a lot of guys fighting at the front."
"It looks like there are two sprinters in this race but there are ten," commented ASC Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac. "Today's victory was a question of positioning. Too often, Alois makes mistakes because he's nervous. We have to keep him quiet all the time. But today it went all right. He also doesn't want to take any risk because of the track season and the next world cup events." The former world champion for omnium in 2007 said: "With two stage wins, my Tour of Taihu is already a success."
Mathematically, he can still beat Shpilevski on GC but the Russian leader is in good hands. "Every evening, I give him some lessons," said his close team-mate Tobias Erler who is a teacher for mathematics in Germany and has taken a week off to ride the Tour of Taihu. "Today we made an important progress towards the overall win," Shpilevski explained. "Sometimes there was some strong head wind, therefore it was easier to control the bunch."
The Ukrainian national team contributed to Tabriz's work at the head of the peloton to bring the four breakaway riders of the day back. Wu Kin San (Champion System), Liu Biao (Qinghai-Tianyoude), Li Wei (Holy Brother) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) never reached one minute lead.
"Hopefully tomorrow there'll be a harder sprints and it'll suit me better," Kemps added. "I want to finish off the race with another win."
After the curiosity of stage 4 paying a tribute to Chinese history with a stage start in Xuxiake Town, a city named under the famous Chinese geographer, the fifth and last stage of the Tour of Taihu will return near the famous Taihu lake to being completed after 96.7 kilometres. One last show of sprinters is expected in Yixing.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2:12:13
|2
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|8
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|10
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|13
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|15
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|16
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|17
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|19
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|20
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|21
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|22
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|23
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|24
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|25
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|26
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|27
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|28
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|29
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|30
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|31
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|32
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|33
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|34
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|35
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|36
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|37
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|38
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|39
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|40
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|41
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|42
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|43
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|44
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|45
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|46
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|47
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|48
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|49
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|50
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|51
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|52
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|53
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|54
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|55
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|56
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|57
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|58
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|59
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|60
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|61
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|62
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|63
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|64
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|65
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|66
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|67
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|68
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|69
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|70
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|71
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|72
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|73
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|74
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|75
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|76
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|77
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|78
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|79
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|80
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|81
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|82
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|83
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|84
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|85
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|86
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|87
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|88
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:09
|89
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:11
|90
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:39
|91
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:01:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|3
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|3
|3
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|14
|pts
|2
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12
|3
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|4
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|8
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|6
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|5
|7
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|4
|8
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|3
|9
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|2
|10
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6:36:39
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|4
|TT Raiko Argon 18
|5
|Champion System
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|8
|People's Republic of China
|9
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10
|Ukraine
|11
|Uzbekistan
|12
|China 361° Cycling Team
|13
|V Australia
|14
|Hong Kong, China
|15
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|16
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|17
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|18
|Max Success Sports
|19
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|10:09:58
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:11
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:21
|4
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:34
|5
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:35
|6
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:36
|7
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:37
|8
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|9
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:38
|10
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:00:39
|14
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|15
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:40
|16
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:00:41
|17
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|19
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|20
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|21
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|22
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|23
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|24
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|25
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|27
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|29
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|30
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|32
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|33
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|34
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|35
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|36
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|37
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|38
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|39
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|40
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|41
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|42
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|43
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|44
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|45
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|47
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|49
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|50
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|51
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|52
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|53
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|54
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|55
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|56
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:50
|57
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|58
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|59
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|61
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|62
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|63
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|64
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|65
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|66
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|67
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|68
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|69
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|70
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|71
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:57
|72
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|73
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:58
|74
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:27
|75
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:04
|76
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:21
|77
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|78
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|79
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:02:41
|80
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|81
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:05:15
|82
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:30
|83
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:07:25
|84
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|85
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:11:28
|86
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|87
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|88
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:44
|89
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:12:18
|90
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|91
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:14:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|73
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|59
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|44
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|27
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|25
|6
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|20
|7
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|14
|8
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|11
|9
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|6
|11
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|12
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|6
|13
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|14
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|15
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|17
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|4
|18
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|19
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|4
|20
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|3
|21
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|22
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|3
|23
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|25
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|26
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|27
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|28
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|10:10:36
|2
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:00:01
|4
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:02
|6
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:03
|7
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|9
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|10
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|12
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|13
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|14
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|15
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|17
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|18
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|19
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:12
|20
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|21
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|22
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|23
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|24
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|25
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|26
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:19
|27
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:43
|28
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|29
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|30
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:04:37
|31
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:06:47
|32
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|33
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|34
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|35
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|36
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|37
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|38
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10:10:39
|2
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|3
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|4
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|7
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|8
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|9
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|10
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|11
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|12
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|13
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|14
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|15
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|16
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|17
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|18
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:16
|20
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|21
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:40
|22
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|23
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:49
|24
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:05
|25
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|26
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:53
|27
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|28
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:03
|29
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:12:14
|30
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:13:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|30:31:57
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|TT Raiko Argon 18
|4
|Ukraine
|5
|People's Republic of China
|6
|Champion System
|7
|Hong Kong, China
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|V Australia
|10
|Uzbekistan
|11
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|14
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|15
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Max Success Sports
|0:00:20
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|18
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|19
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:18
