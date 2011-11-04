Trending

Kankovsky claims sprint on stage 4

Shpilevskiy continues in race lead

Happy leaders Boris Shpilevski, Benjamin Sydlik and Wang Meiyin seem to have enjoyed the champagne before talking at the press conference

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Alois Kankovsky realizes hes' won the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
The top three on the stage: Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Alois Kankovsky setting up plans before stage 4

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Alois Kankovsky explained how the plan worked at the end of stage 4

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Wang Kam Po fans in Wujin

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Shpilevski, Kankovsky and Hansen on stage

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Wang Meiyin remains the best Chinese rider

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Boris Shpilevski retained the lead for the fourth consecutive day

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Champagne for the leaders

(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

The Chinese crowd was amazed by the wheelie made by Alois Kankovsky as he crossed the line in a winning position for the second time at the Tour of Taihu in Wujin, Changzhou. The Czech sprinter expressed his joy after controlling his nerves and overtaking favourites Boris Shpilevski and Aaron Kemps.

"He came from the back with double speed," lamented Shpilevski who retained the lead by eleven seconds over Kankovsky. "He obviously has many hours of track training in his legs."

Stage 3 winner Kemps described the sprint the same way. "He got a good run," said the Australian of the Czech winner. "I'm disappointed. I led out a bit too early. The other two came past me. It was a strange sprint with a lot of guys fighting at the front."

"It looks like there are two sprinters in this race but there are ten," commented ASC Dukla Praha team manager Jan Kopac. "Today's victory was a question of positioning. Too often, Alois makes mistakes because he's nervous. We have to keep him quiet all the time. But today it went all right. He also doesn't want to take any risk because of the track season and the next world cup events." The former world champion for omnium in 2007 said: "With two stage wins, my Tour of Taihu is already a success."

Mathematically, he can still beat Shpilevski on GC but the Russian leader is in good hands. "Every evening, I give him some lessons," said his close team-mate Tobias Erler who is a teacher for mathematics in Germany and has taken a week off to ride the Tour of Taihu. "Today we made an important progress towards the overall win," Shpilevski explained. "Sometimes there was some strong head wind, therefore it was easier to control the bunch."

The Ukrainian national team contributed to Tabriz's work at the head of the peloton to bring the four breakaway riders of the day back. Wu Kin San (Champion System), Liu Biao (Qinghai-Tianyoude), Li Wei (Holy Brother) and Liu Yilin (Hengxiang) never reached one minute lead.

"Hopefully tomorrow there'll be a harder sprints and it'll suit me better," Kemps added. "I want to finish off the race with another win."

After the curiosity of stage 4 paying a tribute to Chinese history with a stage start in Xuxiake Town, a city named under the famous Chinese geographer, the fifth and last stage of the Tour of Taihu will return near the famous Taihu lake to being completed after 96.7 kilometres. One last show of sprinters is expected in Yixing.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2:12:13
2Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
3Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
4Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
7Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
8Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
10Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
12Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
13Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
14Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
15Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
16Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
17Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
19Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
20Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
21Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
22Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
23David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
24Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
25Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
26Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
27Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
28Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
29Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
30Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
31Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
32Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
33Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
34Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
35Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
36Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
37En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
38Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
39Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
40Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
41Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
42Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
43Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
44Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
45Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
46Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
47Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
48Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
49Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
50Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
51Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
52Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
53David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
54Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
55Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
56Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
57Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
58Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
59Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
60Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
61Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
62Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
63Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
64Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
65Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
66Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
67Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
68Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
69Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
70Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
71Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
72Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
73Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
74Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
75Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
76Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
77Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
78Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
79Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
80Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
81Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
82Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
83Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
84Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
85Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
86Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
87Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
88Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:09
89Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:11
90William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:39
91Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:01:00

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha3
3Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5pts
2Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System3
3Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha14pts
2Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12
3Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10
4Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia8
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse6
6Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse5
7Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 184
8Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team3
9Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System2
10Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nutrixxion Sparkasse6:36:39
2ASC Dukla Praha
3Tabriz Petrochemical Team
4TT Raiko Argon 18
5Champion System
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
8People's Republic of China
9Hengxiang Cycling Team
10Ukraine
11Uzbekistan
12China 361° Cycling Team
13V Australia
14Hong Kong, China
15Holy Brother Cycling Team
16China Jilun Cycling Team
17Giant Kenda Cycling Team
18Max Success Sports
19Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team10:09:58
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:11
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:00:21
4Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:34
5Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:35
6Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:36
7Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:37
8Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
9Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:38
10Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
11Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
12Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:00:39
14Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
15En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:40
16Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:00:41
17Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
19Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
20Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
21David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
22Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
23Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
24Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
25Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
26Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
27Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
28Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
29Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
30Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
31Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
32Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
33Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
34Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
35Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
36Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
37Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
38Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
39Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
40Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
41Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
42Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
43Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
44David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
45Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
47Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
48Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
49Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
50Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
51Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
52Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
53Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
54Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
55Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
56Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:50
57Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:51
58Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
59Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
61Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
62Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
63Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
64Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
65Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
66Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
67Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
68Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
69Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
70Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:54
71Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:57
72Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
73Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:58
74Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:27
75Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:04
76Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:21
77Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:29
78Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:37
79Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:02:41
80Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:03:00
81Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:05:15
82Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:30
83Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:07:25
84Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:46
85Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:11:28
86Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:34
87Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:36
88Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:44
89William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:18
90Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:12:55
91Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:14:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team73pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha59
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia44
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse27
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse25
6Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda20
7Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 1814
8Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda11
9Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team6
10Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha6
11Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China6
12Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team6
13Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
14Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
15Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
16Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine4
17Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System4
18Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
19Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha4
20Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System3
21Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
22Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer3
23Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team2
24Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine2
25Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
26En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports1
27Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1
28Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Regional rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team10:10:36
2Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
3Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:00:01
4Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:02
6Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:03
7Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
8Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
9Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
10Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
11Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
12Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
13Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
14Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
15Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
18Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
19Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:12
20Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:13
21Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
22Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
23Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
24Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
25Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:16
26Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:19
27Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:43
28Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:59
29Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:02:22
30Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:37
31Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:06:47
32Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:08
33Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:10:50
34Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:10:56
35Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:10:58
36Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:06
37Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:12:17
38Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:13:48

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse10:10:39
2Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
3Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
4Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
5Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
7Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
8Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
9Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
10Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
11Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
12Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
13Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:10
14Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
15Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
16Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
17Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
18Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:16
20Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
21Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:40
22Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:02:19
23Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:49
24Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:05
25Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:10:47
26Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:10:53
27Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:10:55
28Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:03
29Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:12:14
30Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:13:45

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nutrixxion Sparkasse30:31:57
2ASC Dukla Praha
3TT Raiko Argon 18
4Ukraine
5People's Republic of China
6Champion System
7Hong Kong, China
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9V Australia
10Uzbekistan
11ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
12Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Giant Kenda Cycling Team
14China Jilun Cycling Team
15Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:10
16Max Success Sports0:00:20
17China 361° Cycling Team0:02:10
18Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:12
19Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:18

 

