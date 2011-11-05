Image 1 of 5 Boris Shpilevski in yellow. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 2 of 5 Boris Shpilevski sealed overall victory with a win on the final day. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 5 Benjamin Sydlik was best young rider. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 4 of 5 Aaron Kemps and Alois Kankovsky after the finish. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 5 of 5 Boris Shpilevski won the race overall. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

Boris Shpilevski has finished the Tour of Taihu the same way he begun. He won the fifth and last bunch sprint and kept the yellow jersey – and yellow helmet! – from start to finish. But the final win wasn’t an easy one. The photo-finish revealed that he preceded Alois Kankovsky from ASC Dukla Praha by just 1/1000 of a second, while V-Australia’s Aaron Kemps took third place. “Honestly, when I crossed the line, I had no idea if I had won or not,” said the Russian fast man from Tabriz Petrochemical.

“This is the best way to end the season and say goodbye to my team,” said the future rider of Ag2r-La Mondiale. “They’ve helped me tremendously throughout the season. They have set a really intelligent program. I want to thank them for all the races I’ve done this year. My teammates have been fantastic until the very last sprint. I thought they must have been tired by now and they led me out at perfection again.”

Following the effort of the Iranian riders, Tobias Erler opened the sprint with 300 metres to go. “But two American riders (from Jelly Belly) were behind us, so I realised it was too early and I slowed down a bit,” the German explained. “With 150 metres to go, I gave way to Boris and I was sure that he’d win.” Kankovsky remained a threat until the end, however. “I thought I’d pass him again,” said the Czech winner of stage 2 and stage 4. “I’m a little bit disappointed that I couldn’t make it three.”

No breakaway managed to escape the attentions of the sprinters’ teams. 21-year-old Benjamin Sydlik from Nutrixxion-Sparkasse scored time bonuses on two occasions to secure his lead in the best young rider category while Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang) remained the best Chinese rider from day one until the end. The native of Qufu [the town of Confucius] in the Shandong province proved once again after his fourth place overall at the Tour of Hainan that he’s probably the champion in the making that China needs.

The Tour of Taihu has been a huge success for its first edition as a stage race. “The potential for the sport of cycling in this region is enormous,” said V-Australia’s team manager Chris White. The organisers met the expectation of the Jiangsu province to highlight the Taihu Lake and deliver a fast race.

Full Results 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:02:21 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 4 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 7 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 9 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 10 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 11 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 12 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 13 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 14 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 15 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 17 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 18 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 19 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 20 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 21 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 22 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 23 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 24 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 25 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 26 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 27 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 28 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 29 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 30 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 31 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 32 David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 33 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 34 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 35 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 36 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 37 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 38 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 39 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 40 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 41 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 42 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 43 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 44 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 45 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 46 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 47 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 48 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 49 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 50 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 51 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 52 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 53 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 54 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 55 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 56 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 57 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 58 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 59 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 60 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 61 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 62 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 63 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 64 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 65 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 66 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 68 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 69 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 70 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 71 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 72 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 73 Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 74 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 75 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 76 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 77 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 78 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 79 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 80 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 81 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 82 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 83 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 84 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 85 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:00:11 86 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 87 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:14 88 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 89 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:25 90 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:34 91 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse

Points 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 14 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 12 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 10 4 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 5 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 6 6 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 5 7 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 8 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 3 9 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 2 10 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Sprint 1 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 5 pts 2 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 3 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 pts 2 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 3 3 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 1

Teams 1 ASC Dukla Praha 6:07:03 2 TT Raiko Argon 18 3 Champion System 4 V Australia 5 Ukraine 6 Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Team 9 ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 10 People's Republic of China 11 Hong Kong, China 12 Uzbekistan 13 China 361° Cycling Team 14 China Jilun Cycling Team 15 Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Max Success Sports 17 Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 18 Giant Kenda Cycling Team 19 Holy Brother Cycling Team

Final general classification 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 12:12:06 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:00:15 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 0:00:30 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:00:47 5 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:48 7 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:50 8 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 9 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 0:00:51 10 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 11 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 13 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 14 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:00:52 15 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:00:53 17 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 18 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 0:00:54 19 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 20 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 21 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 22 David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 23 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 24 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 25 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 26 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 27 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 28 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 29 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 30 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 31 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 32 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 33 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 34 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 35 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 36 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 37 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 38 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 39 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 40 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 41 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 42 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 43 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 44 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 45 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 46 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 48 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 49 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 50 Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 51 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 52 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 53 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 54 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:01:03 55 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:01:04 56 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 57 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 58 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 59 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 60 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 61 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 62 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 64 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 65 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 66 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 67 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 68 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:01:05 69 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:07 70 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:01:10 71 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 72 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 0:01:14 73 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 0:01:25 74 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:40 75 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 0:02:28 76 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:02:34 77 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 0:02:42 78 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:02:50 79 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 0:02:54 80 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:03:13 81 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:05:28 82 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:05:43 83 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:08:03 84 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:59 85 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:11:41 86 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:11:47 87 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:57 88 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:12:03 89 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:13:05 90 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:13:08 91 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:14:39

Points classification 1 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 92 pts 2 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 76 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 54 4 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 34 5 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 6 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 26 7 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 19 8 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 17 9 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 10 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 7 11 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 6 12 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 6 13 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 14 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 6 15 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 16 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 5 17 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 5 18 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 4 19 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 4 20 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 4 21 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 3 22 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 3 23 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 2 24 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 2 25 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 2 26 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 2 27 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 28 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 1 29 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Regional rider classification 1 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 12:12:57 2 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 3 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 0:00:01 4 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 5 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:02 6 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 0:00:03 7 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 8 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 9 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 10 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 11 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 12 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 13 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 14 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 15 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 18 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 19 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:12 20 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:13 21 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 22 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 23 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 24 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 25 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:00:16 26 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:19 27 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:43 28 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 0:01:59 29 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:02:22 30 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:04:37 31 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:07:12 32 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:08 33 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:10:50 34 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:56 35 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:06 36 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:12 37 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:12:17 38 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:13:48

Young rider classification 1 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 12:12:57 2 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:00:03 3 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 4 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 5 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 6 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 7 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 8 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 9 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 10 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 11 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 12 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 13 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 0:00:13 14 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 15 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 16 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 17 Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 18 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 19 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 0:00:19 20 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 21 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:43 22 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:02:22 23 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 0:04:52 24 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:09:08 25 Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:10:50 26 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:10:56 27 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:06 28 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:11:12 29 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:12:17 30 Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team 0:13:48