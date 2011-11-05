Trending

Shpilevski takes stage and overall victory

Russian leads from start to finish

Boris Shpilevski in yellow.

Boris Shpilevski in yellow.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Boris Shpilevski sealed overall victory with a win on the final day.

Boris Shpilevski sealed overall victory with a win on the final day.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Benjamin Sydlik was best young rider.

Benjamin Sydlik was best young rider.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Aaron Kemps and Alois Kankovsky after the finish.

Aaron Kemps and Alois Kankovsky after the finish.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Boris Shpilevski won the race overall.

Boris Shpilevski won the race overall.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

Boris Shpilevski has finished the Tour of Taihu the same way he begun. He won the fifth and last bunch sprint and kept the yellow jersey – and yellow helmet! – from start to finish. But the final win wasn’t an easy one. The photo-finish revealed that he preceded Alois Kankovsky from ASC Dukla Praha by just 1/1000 of a second, while V-Australia’s Aaron Kemps took third place. “Honestly, when I crossed the line, I had no idea if I had won or not,” said the Russian fast man from Tabriz Petrochemical.

“This is the best way to end the season and say goodbye to my team,” said the future rider of Ag2r-La Mondiale. “They’ve helped me tremendously throughout the season. They have set a really intelligent program. I want to thank them for all the races I’ve done this year. My teammates have been fantastic until the very last sprint. I thought they must have been tired by now and they led me out at perfection again.”

Following the effort of the Iranian riders, Tobias Erler opened the sprint with 300 metres to go. “But two American riders (from Jelly Belly) were behind us, so I realised it was too early and I slowed down a bit,” the German explained. “With 150 metres to go, I gave way to Boris and I was sure that he’d win.” Kankovsky remained a threat until the end, however. “I thought I’d pass him again,” said the Czech winner of stage 2 and stage 4. “I’m a little bit disappointed that I couldn’t make it three.”

No breakaway managed to escape the attentions of the sprinters’ teams. 21-year-old Benjamin Sydlik from Nutrixxion-Sparkasse scored time bonuses on two occasions to secure his lead in the best young rider category while Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang) remained the best Chinese rider from day one until the end. The native of Qufu [the town of Confucius] in the Shandong province proved once again after his fourth place overall at the Tour of Hainan that he’s probably the champion in the making that China needs.

The Tour of Taihu has been a huge success for its first edition as a stage race. “The potential for the sport of cycling in this region is enormous,” said V-Australia’s team manager Chris White. The organisers met the expectation of the Jiangsu province to highlight the Taihu Lake and deliver a fast race.

Full Results
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team2:02:21
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
4Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
6Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
7Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
9Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
10Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
11Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
12Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
13Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
14Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
15Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
17Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
18Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
19Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
20Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
21Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
22Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
23Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
24Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
25Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
26Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
27En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
28Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
29Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
30Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
31Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
32David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
33Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
34Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
35Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
36Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
37Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
38Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
39Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
40Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
41Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
42Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
43Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
44Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
45Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
46Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
47Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
48David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
49Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
50Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
51Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
52Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
53Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
54Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
55Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
56Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
57Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
58Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
59Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
60Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
61Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
62Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
63Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
64Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
65Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
66Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
68Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
69Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
70Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
71Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
72Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
73Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
74Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
75Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
76Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
77Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
78Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
79Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
80Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
81Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
82Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
83Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
84Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
85Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:11
86Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
87Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:14
88Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
89Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:25
90William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:34
91Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse

Points
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team14pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha12
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia10
4Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
5Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda6
6Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 185
7Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse4
8Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer3
9Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team2
10Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Sprint 1
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team5pts
2Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
3Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team1

Sprint 2
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5pts
2Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse3
3Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse1

Teams
1ASC Dukla Praha6:07:03
2TT Raiko Argon 18
3Champion System
4V Australia
5Ukraine
6Nutrixxion Sparkasse
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8Tabriz Petrochemical Team
9ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
10People's Republic of China
11Hong Kong, China
12Uzbekistan
13China 361° Cycling Team
14China Jilun Cycling Team
15Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Max Success Sports
17Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
18Giant Kenda Cycling Team
19Holy Brother Cycling Team

Final general classification
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team12:12:06
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:15
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:00:30
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:47
5Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:48
7Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:50
8Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
9Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine0:00:51
10Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
11Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
12Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
14Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:00:52
15Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
16Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:53
17En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
18Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:00:54
19Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
20Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
21Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
22David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
23Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
24Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
25Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
26Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
27Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
28Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
29Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
30Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
31Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
32Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
33Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
34Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
35Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
36Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
37Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
38Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
40Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
41Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
42Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
43Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
44David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
45Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
47Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
48Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
49Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
50Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
51Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
52Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
53Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
54Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports0:01:03
55Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:01:04
56Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
57Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
58Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
59Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
60Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
61Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
62Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
63Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
64Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
65Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
66Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
67Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
68Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:01:05
69Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:07
70Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:01:10
71Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
72Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia0:01:14
73Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine0:01:25
74Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:40
75Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:02:28
76Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:34
77Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:02:42
78Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:50
79Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 180:02:54
80Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:03:13
81Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:05:28
82Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:05:43
83Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:08:03
84Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:59
85Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:11:41
86Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:11:47
87Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:57
88Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:12:03
89William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:13:05
90Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:13:08
91Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:14:39

Points classification
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team92pts
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha76
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia54
4Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse34
5Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda28
6Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse26
7Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 1819
8Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda17
9Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse8
10Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team7
11Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team6
12Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha6
13Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China6
14Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer6
15Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha5
16Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team5
17Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team5
18Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine4
19Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System4
20Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha4
21Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System3
22Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China3
23Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team2
24Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team2
25Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine2
26Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team2
27En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports1
28Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer1
29Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Regional rider classification
1Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team12:12:57
2Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
3Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System0:00:01
4Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
5En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:02
6Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China0:00:03
7Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
8Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
9Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
10Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
11Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
12Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
13Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
14Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
15Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
17Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
18Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
19Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:12
20Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:13
21Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
22Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
23Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
24Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
25Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:16
26Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:19
27Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:43
28Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:01:59
29Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:02:22
30Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:04:37
31Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports0:07:12
32Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:08
33Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:10:50
34Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:10:56
35Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:06
36Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:12
37Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:12:17
38Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:13:48

Young rider classification
1Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse12:12:57
2Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:00:03
3Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
4Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
5Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
6Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
7Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
8Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
9Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
10Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
11Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
12Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
13Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team0:00:13
14Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
15Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
16Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
17Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
18Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
19Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:19
20Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
21Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:43
22Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:02:22
23Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:04:52
24Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:08
25Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:10:50
26Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:10:56
27Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:06
28Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:12
29Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:12:17
30Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team0:13:48

Teams classification
1Nutrixxion Sparkasse36:39:00
2ASC Dukla Praha
3TT Raiko Argon 18
4Ukraine
5People's Republic of China
6Champion System
7V Australia
8Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Hong Kong, China
10ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
11Uzbekistan
12Hengxiang Cycling Team
13Giant Kenda Cycling Team
14China Jilun Cycling Team
15Tabriz Petrochemical Team0:00:10
16Max Success Sports0:00:20
17China 361° Cycling Team0:02:10
18Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:02:12
19Holy Brother Cycling Team0:11:18

