Shpilevski takes stage and overall victory
Russian leads from start to finish
Stage 5: Changzhou - Yixing
Boris Shpilevski has finished the Tour of Taihu the same way he begun. He won the fifth and last bunch sprint and kept the yellow jersey – and yellow helmet! – from start to finish. But the final win wasn’t an easy one. The photo-finish revealed that he preceded Alois Kankovsky from ASC Dukla Praha by just 1/1000 of a second, while V-Australia’s Aaron Kemps took third place. “Honestly, when I crossed the line, I had no idea if I had won or not,” said the Russian fast man from Tabriz Petrochemical.
“This is the best way to end the season and say goodbye to my team,” said the future rider of Ag2r-La Mondiale. “They’ve helped me tremendously throughout the season. They have set a really intelligent program. I want to thank them for all the races I’ve done this year. My teammates have been fantastic until the very last sprint. I thought they must have been tired by now and they led me out at perfection again.”
Following the effort of the Iranian riders, Tobias Erler opened the sprint with 300 metres to go. “But two American riders (from Jelly Belly) were behind us, so I realised it was too early and I slowed down a bit,” the German explained. “With 150 metres to go, I gave way to Boris and I was sure that he’d win.” Kankovsky remained a threat until the end, however. “I thought I’d pass him again,” said the Czech winner of stage 2 and stage 4. “I’m a little bit disappointed that I couldn’t make it three.”
No breakaway managed to escape the attentions of the sprinters’ teams. 21-year-old Benjamin Sydlik from Nutrixxion-Sparkasse scored time bonuses on two occasions to secure his lead in the best young rider category while Wang Meiyin (Hengxiang) remained the best Chinese rider from day one until the end. The native of Qufu [the town of Confucius] in the Shandong province proved once again after his fourth place overall at the Tour of Hainan that he’s probably the champion in the making that China needs.
The Tour of Taihu has been a huge success for its first edition as a stage race. “The potential for the sport of cycling in this region is enormous,” said V-Australia’s team manager Chris White. The organisers met the expectation of the Jiangsu province to highlight the Taihu Lake and deliver a fast race.
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|2:02:21
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|4
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|7
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|9
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|10
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|11
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|12
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|13
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|14
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|15
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|17
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|18
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|19
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|20
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|21
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|22
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|23
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|24
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|25
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|26
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|27
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|28
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|29
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|30
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|31
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|32
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|33
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|34
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|35
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|36
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|37
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|38
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|39
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|40
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|41
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|42
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|43
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|44
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|45
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|46
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|47
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|48
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|49
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|50
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|51
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|52
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|53
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|54
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|55
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|56
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|57
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|58
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|59
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|60
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|61
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|62
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|63
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|64
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|65
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|66
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|68
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|69
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|70
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|71
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|72
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|73
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|74
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|75
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|76
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|77
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|78
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|79
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|80
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|81
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|82
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|83
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|84
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|85
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|86
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|87
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:14
|88
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|89
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:25
|90
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:34
|91
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|14
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|12
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|10
|4
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|5
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|6
|6
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|5
|7
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|4
|8
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|3
|9
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|3
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|1
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|pts
|2
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|3
|3
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|1
|1
|ASC Dukla Praha
|6:07:03
|2
|TT Raiko Argon 18
|3
|Champion System
|4
|V Australia
|5
|Ukraine
|6
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|9
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|10
|People's Republic of China
|11
|Hong Kong, China
|12
|Uzbekistan
|13
|China 361° Cycling Team
|14
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|15
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Max Success Sports
|17
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|18
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|19
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|12:12:06
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:15
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:30
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:47
|5
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:48
|7
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:50
|8
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|9
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:00:51
|10
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|11
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|14
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:00:52
|15
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|16
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:53
|17
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|18
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:00:54
|19
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|20
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|21
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|22
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|23
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|24
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|25
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|26
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|27
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|28
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|29
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|30
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|31
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|32
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|33
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|34
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|35
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|36
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|37
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|38
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|40
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|41
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|42
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|43
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|44
|David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|45
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|47
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|48
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|49
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|50
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|51
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|53
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|54
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:01:03
|55
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|56
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|57
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|58
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|59
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|60
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|61
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|62
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|63
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|64
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|65
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|66
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|67
|Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|68
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|69
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|70
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:01:10
|71
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|72
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|0:01:14
|73
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|0:01:25
|74
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:40
|75
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:02:28
|76
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:34
|77
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|78
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|79
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|0:02:54
|80
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|81
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:05:28
|82
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:05:43
|83
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:08:03
|84
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:59
|85
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|86
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:11:47
|87
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:57
|88
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:12:03
|89
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:13:05
|90
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:13:08
|91
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:14:39
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|92
|pts
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|76
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|54
|4
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|34
|5
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|28
|6
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|26
|7
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|19
|8
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|17
|9
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|10
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|7
|11
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|6
|13
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|6
|14
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|6
|15
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|5
|16
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|4
|19
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|4
|20
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|4
|21
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|3
|22
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|3
|23
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|2
|24
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|2
|26
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|2
|27
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|28
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|1
|29
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|1
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|12:12:57
|2
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|3
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|0:00:01
|4
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|5
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:02
|6
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|0:00:03
|7
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|8
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|9
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|10
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|11
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|12
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|13
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|14
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|15
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|17
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|18
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|19
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:12
|20
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|21
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|22
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|23
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|24
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|25
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|26
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:19
|27
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:43
|28
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|29
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|30
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:04:37
|31
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:07:12
|32
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|33
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|34
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|35
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|36
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|37
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|38
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|1
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|12:12:57
|2
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:00:03
|3
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|4
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|5
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|6
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|7
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|8
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|9
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|10
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|11
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|12
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|13
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|14
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|15
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|16
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|17
|Sam Davis (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|18
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|19
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:19
|20
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|21
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:43
|22
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|23
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:04:52
|24
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|25
|Jie Ding (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|26
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|27
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:06
|28
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:12
|29
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|30
|Jiakang Yan (Chn) Jiangsu ZGL Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|1
|Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|36:39:00
|2
|ASC Dukla Praha
|3
|TT Raiko Argon 18
|4
|Ukraine
|5
|People's Republic of China
|6
|Champion System
|7
|V Australia
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Hong Kong, China
|10
|ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|11
|Uzbekistan
|12
|Hengxiang Cycling Team
|13
|Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|14
|China Jilun Cycling Team
|15
|Tabriz Petrochemical Team
|0:00:10
|16
|Max Success Sports
|0:00:20
|17
|China 361° Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|18
|Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|19
|Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:11:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy