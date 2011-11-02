Kankovsky sprints to victory in Gaoxin
Shpilevskiy retains overall lead
Stage 2: Gaoxin -
2007 omnium world champion Alois Kankovsky from Dukla Praha used his skills as a track rider to overtake sprint favourite Boris Shpilevski (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Aaron Kemps (V-Australia) at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Taihu in Gaoxin, Suzhou. As expected at the start on the beautiful island of Wuzhong in the middle of the Taihu lake, it was another bunch gallop just over two hours later.
“Everyone knew the race would be fast again,” said Shpilevski’s lead-out man Tobias Erler. “Normally I would have waited until the very end to help Boris but I had to take part in the chase earlier on. Normally we would have also let the breakaway one minute ahead but in these conditions, I told my teammates that 40 seconds was the maximum.”
The offensive quartet made up of Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Murajan Khalmuratov (Giant-Kenda), Wu Shengjun (Qinghai-Tianyoude) and Han Xuxiang (Hengxiang) didn’t get more than 46 seconds lead. “Tabriz paced for the whole race,” Giant-Kenda’s David McCann pointed out.
Shpilevski was on the right path to win again but some hiccups in the final sprint forced him and some other riders to change their lane. “I had the win in the bag,” thought Australia’s Aaron Kemps. “I’m not totally satisfied with coming second but it’s not bad after all as I increase my lead on GC,” Shpilevski commented.
Kankovsky was delighted. “I came here in the middle of my track season with the idea to fight against the sprinters and win a stage,” said the Czech rider, who was eleventh at the European championship in the omnium one week prior to flying to China. He has chosen the Tour of Taihu over the opening leg of the World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, and he hopes to come out of the five-day Chinese race stronger for the next World Cup in Cali, Colombia.
“It’s complicated to meet the criteria to qualify for the London Olympics but that’s my goal,” added the 28-year-old who rides with rainbow stripes on his short and jersey to remind everyone of his world champion standard.
Stage 3 of the Tour of Taihu sees the criterium of Kunchenghu Lake on a circuit of 17km to be covered eight times. With a total of 136km, it’ll be the longest stage of the event, but it should also be fast and well-suited to sprinters and track riders.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|2:14:02
|2
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|4
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|6
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|7
|Sebastien Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|8
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|9
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|10
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|11
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|12
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|13
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|14
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|15
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|16
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|17
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|18
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|19
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|20
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|21
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|22
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|23
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|24
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|25
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|26
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|27
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|28
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|29
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|30
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|31
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|32
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|33
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical
|34
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|35
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|36
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|37
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|39
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|40
|Hassink Arne (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|41
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|42
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|43
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|44
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|45
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|46
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|47
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|48
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|49
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|50
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|51
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|52
|Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|53
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|54
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|55
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|56
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|57
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|58
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|59
|Davis Sam (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|60
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|61
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|62
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|63
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|64
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|65
|Guibao Mizbani Iranaghghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|66
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|67
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|68
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|69
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|70
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|71
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|72
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|73
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|74
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|75
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|76
|Jie Ding (Chn)
|77
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:16
|78
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|79
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|80
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|81
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|82
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|83
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|84
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|85
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|86
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|87
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|88
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|89
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:26
|90
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|0:01:36
|91
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:40
|92
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:02:54
|93
|Jiakang Yan (Chn)
|0:03:06
|DNF
|Zhen Wang (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|DNF
|Song Wu (Chn)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical
|4:55:30
|2
|Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:05
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
|0:00:09
|4
|Sebastien Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:12
|5
|Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:15
|6
|Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|0:00:16
|7
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|8
|Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:00:17
|9
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:18
|10
|Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
|11
|En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|12
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|0:00:19
|13
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|14
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|15
|Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
|16
|Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|17
|Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
|18
|Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|19
|Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|20
|David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
|21
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|22
|Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
|23
|Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|24
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|25
|Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical
|26
|Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|27
|Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|28
|Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|29
|Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
|30
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|31
|Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|32
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
|33
|Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
|34
|Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|35
|Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|36
|Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
|37
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|38
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
|39
|Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
|40
|Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
|41
|Hassink Arne (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
|42
|Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|43
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|44
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|45
|Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|46
|Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|47
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|48
|Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|49
|Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|50
|Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|51
|Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|52
|Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|53
|Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|54
|Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|55
|Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|56
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|57
|Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|58
|Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|59
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|60
|Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|0:00:29
|61
|Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
|62
|Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|63
|Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|64
|Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
|65
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|66
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|67
|Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
|68
|Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|69
|Guibao Mizbani Iranaghghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|70
|Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
|71
|Davis Sam (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
|72
|Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
|73
|Jie Ding (Chn)
|74
|Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|75
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
|76
|Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|77
|Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|78
|Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|79
|Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|80
|Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
|81
|Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
|82
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|83
|Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|84
|Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
|85
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|86
|Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|87
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:45
|88
|Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|89
|Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
|0:01:55
|90
|Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:01:59
|91
|Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|0:03:13
|92
|Jiakang Yan (Chn)
|0:03:25
|93
|Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
|0:09:24
