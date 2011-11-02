Trending

Kankovsky sprints to victory in Gaoxin

Shpilevskiy retains overall lead

Image 1 of 11

Yellow helmet for yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevski talking to Kyrgystan champion Eugen Wacker.

Yellow helmet for yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevski talking to Kyrgystan champion Eugen Wacker.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 2 of 11

Best Chinese rider Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team)

Best Chinese rider Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 3 of 11

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha), Aaron Kemps (V Australia)

Stage 2 podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha), Aaron Kemps (V Australia)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 4 of 11

Stage 2 winner Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)

Stage 2 winner Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha)
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 5 of 11

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) celebrates his stage victory.

Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 6 of 11

Tabriz Petrochemical sets the tempo in the peloton.

Tabriz Petrochemical sets the tempo in the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 7 of 11

The Tour of Taihu's jersey holders await the start of stage 2.

The Tour of Taihu's jersey holders await the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 8 of 11

Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.

Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical) remains in the leader's yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 9 of 11

The escort for the peloton of the Tour of Taihu.

The escort for the peloton of the Tour of Taihu.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 10 of 11

Top three of stage 2: Boris Shpilevski, Alois Kankovsky and Aaron Kemps.

Top three of stage 2: Boris Shpilevski, Alois Kankovsky and Aaron Kemps.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)
Image 11 of 11

Press conference with best Chinese rider Wang Meiyin, race leader Boris Shpilevski and best young rider Zhang Wenlong.

Press conference with best Chinese rider Wang Meiyin, race leader Boris Shpilevski and best young rider Zhang Wenlong.
(Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

2007 omnium world champion Alois Kankovsky from Dukla Praha used his skills as a track rider to overtake sprint favourite Boris Shpilevski (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Aaron Kemps (V-Australia) at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Taihu in Gaoxin, Suzhou. As expected at the start on the beautiful island of Wuzhong in the middle of the Taihu lake, it was another bunch gallop just over two hours later.

“Everyone knew the race would be fast again,” said Shpilevski’s lead-out man Tobias Erler. “Normally I would have waited until the very end to help Boris but I had to take part in the chase earlier on. Normally we would have also let the breakaway one minute ahead but in these conditions, I told my teammates that 40 seconds was the maximum.”

The offensive quartet made up of Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Murajan Khalmuratov (Giant-Kenda), Wu Shengjun (Qinghai-Tianyoude) and Han Xuxiang (Hengxiang) didn’t get more than 46 seconds lead. “Tabriz paced for the whole race,” Giant-Kenda’s David McCann pointed out.

Shpilevski was on the right path to win again but some hiccups in the final sprint forced him and some other riders to change their lane. “I had the win in the bag,” thought Australia’s Aaron Kemps. “I’m not totally satisfied with coming second but it’s not bad after all as I increase my lead on GC,” Shpilevski commented.

Kankovsky was delighted. “I came here in the middle of my track season with the idea to fight against the sprinters and win a stage,” said the Czech rider, who was eleventh at the European championship in the omnium one week prior to flying to China. He has chosen the Tour of Taihu over the opening leg of the World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, and he hopes to come out of the five-day Chinese race stronger for the next World Cup in Cali, Colombia.

“It’s complicated to meet the criteria to qualify for the London Olympics but that’s my goal,” added the 28-year-old who rides with rainbow stripes on his short and jersey to remind everyone of his world champion standard.

Stage 3 of the Tour of Taihu sees the criterium of Kunchenghu Lake on a circuit of 17km to be covered eight times. With a total of 136km, it’ll be the longest stage of the event, but it should also be fast and well-suited to sprinters and track riders.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha2:14:02
2Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia
4Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
6Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
7Sebastien Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
8Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
9Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
10Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
11Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
12Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
13Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
14Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
15Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
16Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
17Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
18Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
19Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
20David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
21Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
22Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
23Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
24Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
25Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
26En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
27Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
29Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
30Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China
31Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
32Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
33Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical
34Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
35Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
36Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
37Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
39Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
40Hassink Arne (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
41Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
42Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
43Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
44Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
45Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
46Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
47Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
48Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
49Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
50David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
51Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
52Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
53Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
54Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
55Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
56Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
57Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
58Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
59Davis Sam (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team0:00:10
60Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
61Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
62Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
63Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
64Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
65Guibao Mizbani Iranaghghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
66Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
67Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
68Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
69Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
70Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
71Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
72Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
73Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
74Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
75Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
76Jie Ding (Chn)
77Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:16
78Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
79Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
80Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
81Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
82Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
83Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
84Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:00:19
85Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
86William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
87Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:23
88Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:24
89Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:26
90Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical0:01:36
91Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:40
92Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:02:54
93Jiakang Yan (Chn)0:03:06
DNFZhen Wang (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
DNFSong Wu (Chn)

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical4:55:30
2Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:05
3Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia0:00:09
4Sebastien Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:12
5Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:15
6Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha0:00:16
7Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
8Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:00:17
9Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:18
10Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine
11En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports
12Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System0:00:19
13Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
14Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China
16Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
17Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China
18Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
19Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
20David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18
21Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
22Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China
23Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
24Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
25Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical
26Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan
27Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
28Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
29Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine
30Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
31Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
32Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia
33Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System
34Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
35Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan
36Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine
37Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
38Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System
39Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia
40Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine
41Hassink Arne (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18
42Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
43David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
44Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
45Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
46Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China
47Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
48Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan
49Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
50Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
51Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
52Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
53Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China
54Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team
55Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
56Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
57Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
58Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team
59Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team0:00:27
60Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan0:00:29
61Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18
62Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
63Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
64Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports
65Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
66Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
67Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team
68Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
69Guibao Mizbani Iranaghghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical
70Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine
71Davis Sam (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team
72Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports
73Jie Ding (Chn)
74Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
75Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System
76Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:32
77Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:35
78Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
79Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team
80Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha
81Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan
82Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
83Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team0:00:38
84Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports
85William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
86Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:00:43
87Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:45
88Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team0:01:54
89Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical0:01:55
90Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:01:59
91Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China0:03:13
92Jiakang Yan (Chn)0:03:25
93Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team0:09:24

 

Latest on Cyclingnews