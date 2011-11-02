Image 1 of 11 Yellow helmet for yellow jersey wearer Boris Shpilevski talking to Kyrgystan champion Eugen Wacker. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 2 of 11 Best Chinese rider Meiyin Wang (Hengxiang Cycling Team) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 11 Stage 2 podium (l-r): Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical), Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha), Aaron Kemps (V Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 4 of 11 Stage 2 winner Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 5 of 11 Alois Kankovsky (ASC Dukla Praha) celebrates his stage victory. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 6 of 11 Tabriz Petrochemical sets the tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 7 of 11 The Tour of Taihu's jersey holders await the start of stage 2. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 8 of 11 Boris Shpilevskiy (Tabriz Petrochemical) remains in the leader's yellow jersey. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 9 of 11 The escort for the peloton of the Tour of Taihu. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 10 of 11 Top three of stage 2: Boris Shpilevski, Alois Kankovsky and Aaron Kemps. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 11 of 11 Press conference with best Chinese rider Wang Meiyin, race leader Boris Shpilevski and best young rider Zhang Wenlong. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

2007 omnium world champion Alois Kankovsky from Dukla Praha used his skills as a track rider to overtake sprint favourite Boris Shpilevski (Tabriz Petrochemical) and Aaron Kemps (V-Australia) at the end of stage 2 of the Tour of Taihu in Gaoxin, Suzhou. As expected at the start on the beautiful island of Wuzhong in the middle of the Taihu lake, it was another bunch gallop just over two hours later.

“Everyone knew the race would be fast again,” said Shpilevski’s lead-out man Tobias Erler. “Normally I would have waited until the very end to help Boris but I had to take part in the chase earlier on. Normally we would have also let the breakaway one minute ahead but in these conditions, I told my teammates that 40 seconds was the maximum.”

The offensive quartet made up of Vojtech Hacecky (ASC Dukla Praha), Murajan Khalmuratov (Giant-Kenda), Wu Shengjun (Qinghai-Tianyoude) and Han Xuxiang (Hengxiang) didn’t get more than 46 seconds lead. “Tabriz paced for the whole race,” Giant-Kenda’s David McCann pointed out.

Shpilevski was on the right path to win again but some hiccups in the final sprint forced him and some other riders to change their lane. “I had the win in the bag,” thought Australia’s Aaron Kemps. “I’m not totally satisfied with coming second but it’s not bad after all as I increase my lead on GC,” Shpilevski commented.

Kankovsky was delighted. “I came here in the middle of my track season with the idea to fight against the sprinters and win a stage,” said the Czech rider, who was eleventh at the European championship in the omnium one week prior to flying to China. He has chosen the Tour of Taihu over the opening leg of the World Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan, and he hopes to come out of the five-day Chinese race stronger for the next World Cup in Cali, Colombia.

“It’s complicated to meet the criteria to qualify for the London Olympics but that’s my goal,” added the 28-year-old who rides with rainbow stripes on his short and jersey to remind everyone of his world champion standard.

Stage 3 of the Tour of Taihu sees the criterium of Kunchenghu Lake on a circuit of 17km to be covered eight times. With a total of 136km, it’ll be the longest stage of the event, but it should also be fast and well-suited to sprinters and track riders.



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 2:14:02 2 Boris Shpilevskiy (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical 3 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 4 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 6 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 7 Sebastien Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 8 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 9 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 10 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 11 Yuriy Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 12 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 13 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 14 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 15 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 16 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 17 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 18 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 19 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 20 David Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 21 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 22 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 23 Volodymyr Zagorodniy (Ukr) Ukraine 24 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 25 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 27 Kenneth A Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 28 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 29 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 30 Kam Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 31 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 32 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 33 Tobias Erler (Gre) Tabriz Petrochemical 34 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 35 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 36 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 37 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 38 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 39 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 40 Hassink Arne (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18 41 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 42 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 43 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 44 Wai Man Chau (HKg) Champion System 45 Gleb Gorbachev (Uzb) Uzbekistan 46 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 47 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 48 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 49 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 50 David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 51 Bradeley Hall (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 52 Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 53 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 54 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 55 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 56 Xing Fu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 57 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 58 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 59 Davis Sam (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:00:10 60 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 61 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 62 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical 63 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 64 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 65 Guibao Mizbani Iranaghghader (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical 66 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 67 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 68 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 69 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 70 Yusup Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 71 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 72 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 73 Ruslan Pidgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 74 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 75 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical 76 Jie Ding (Chn) 77 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:16 78 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 79 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 80 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 81 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 82 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 83 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 84 Yuanjun Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 0:00:19 85 Yongsheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 86 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 87 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:23 88 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:00:24 89 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:26 90 Behnam Khalili Khosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical 0:01:36 91 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:01:40 92 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 0:02:54 93 Jiakang Yan (Chn) 0:03:06 DNF Zhen Wang (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team DNF Song Wu (Chn)