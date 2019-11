Image 1 of 3 The classification leaders after stage 1. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 2 of 3 Shpilevski's season on the Asia Tour has earned him a spot with Ag2R next year. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu) Image 3 of 3 The podium, with Asian Tour ace Boris Shpilevski on the top step of the podium. (Image credit: Tour of Taihu)

Boris Shpilevski (Tabriz Petrochemical) has won stage 1 of the Tour of Taihu in Wuxi. In a bunch gallop, the Russian preceded Australia’s Aaron Kemps (V-Australia) and Germany’s Sebastian Körber (Nutrixxion).

“It was a difficult sprint for me to do”, Shpilevski explained at the end of the stage. “I couldn’t train properly because of the cold in Moscow. Mountain-biking gave me a little bit of power but I need some days to get better. In these conditions, I’m really happy to win.”

“It was a pretty chaotic sprint”, runner up Kemps echoed. “Tabriz did a good job but no team really could control. Both Boris and I had to go early, with 200 metres to go, against the wind. It was just a drag race. As we might have more sprints here, I hope for a change of positions with Boris tomorrow. It was a very quick stage 1.”

Riders covered the first hour at 50km/h.

“The roads here are very fast and everyone was keen to have a bunch sprint”, noted Kemps’ V-Australia teammate Cameron Peterson who was one of a number of riders in the day’s main break.

Along with Peterson, former Lampre rider Milan Kadlec (Dukla Praha), Tour of China winner Muradjan Khalmuratov (Giant-Kenda) and Wong Kam Po (Hong Kong) formed a formidable escape.

Their maximum lead was 32 seconds and they were eventually caught with around 30km to go.

Third place Kröber was happy with his effort, particularly considering he's used to being the team's lead-out man.

“I became the sprinter of the team since Steffen Radochla couldn’t come and this is naturally a good result for me”, the German from Nutrixxion said.

Shpilevski scored his seventh UCI win of the season, all in Asia, including stage 9 of Le Tour de Langkawi and four stages of the Tour of China. The points he accumulated on the Asia Tour earned him a contract with Ag2r-La Mondiale for next year.



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 2:41:47 2 Aaron Kemps (Aus) V Australia 3 Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 4 Alois Kankovsky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 5 Xitao Ji (Chn) People's Republic of China 6 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 7 Cheng Xue (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 8 Thomas Hasibeder (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 9 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 10 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 11 Milan Kadlec (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 12 Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System 13 Gorbachev Gorbachev Gleb (Uzb) Uzbekistan 14 Wenlong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China 15 Kam-Po Wong (HKg) Hong Kong, China 16 Chi Ho Yuen (HKg) Hong Kong, China 17 Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 18 Yusuf Abrekov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 19 David Charles Brown (RSA) TT Raiko Argon 18 20 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 21 Yat Wai Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 22 Song Wu (Chn) 23 Douglas Repacholi (Aus) China Jilun Cycling Team 24 Hossein Alizadeh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 25 Haijun Ma (Chn) People's Republic of China 26 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 27 Guangyuan Qiu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 28 Yuri Metlushenko (Ukr) Ukraine 29 Man Chau Wai (HKg) Champion System 30 Wei Li (Chn) Max Success Sports 31 Chen Yuanjun (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 32 Ken Hanson (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 33 Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 34 Volodymyr Starchyk (Ukr) Ukraine 35 Jan Van Puyvelde (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 36 Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System 37 Guibao Zhao (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 38 Marten Klöpping (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 39 Konstantin Volik (Uzb) Uzbekistan 40 Kuei Hsiang Peng (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 41 Artem Tesler (Ukr) Ukraine 42 En Huang (Chn) Max Success Sports 43 Cameron Peterson (Aus) V Australia 44 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 45 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 46 Xuxiang Han (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 47 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 48 David Mccann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 49 Yilin Liu (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 50 Shengjun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 51 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 52 Arne Hassink (Ned) TT Raiko Argon 18 53 Johnnie Walker (Aus) V Australia 54 Ying Hon Yeung (HKg) Hong Kong, China 55 Chun Hing Chan (HKg) Hong Kong, China 56 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) Ukraine 57 Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzb) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 58 Fu Xing (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 59 Christian Pavitschitz (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 60 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Ukraine 61 Ghader Mizbani Iranagh (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 62 Behnam Khalilikhosroshahi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Team 63 Siu Wai Ko (HKg) Hong Kong, China 64 Guanqun Cao (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 65 Xuanfu Wu (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 66 Biao Liu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team 67 Heng Liu (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 68 Jan Kadúch (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 69 Jie Ding (Chn) 70 Xiaogang Li (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 71 Sam Davis (Aus) 72 Bradeley Hall (Aus) 73 Yong Sheng Yan (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Nikita Abramov (Uzb) Uzbekistan 75 Mathias Belka (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 76 Jiakeng Yan (Chn) 77 Vojtech Hacecky (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 78 Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse 79 Alexander Schrangl (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 80 Ting Deng (Chn) Max Success Sports 81 Yannick Bok (Ger) TT Raiko Argon 18 82 Zhi An Chen (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 83 Marek Mixa (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 84 Jiri Bares (Cze) ASC Dukla Praha 85 Zhen Wang (Chn) China 361° Cycling Team 86 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Hengxiang Cycling Team 87 William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 88 Dmitriy Lozovoy (Uzb) Uzbekistan 89 Christopher Williams (Aus) Champion System 90 Yuanxin Zhang (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team 0:01:25 91 Xiaohang Wang (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 92 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Kenda Cycling Team 93 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 94 Alexander Dürager (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 95 Chao Li (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team 0:08:42 DNQ Peilun Wu (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team DNQ Gesu Tian (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team DNQ Guowei Wang (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team DSQ Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DSQ Cameron Bayly (Aus) V Australia DSQ Yiming Zhao (Chn) People's Republic of China DSQ Kun Jiang (Chn) People's Republic of China DSQ Ruisong Zhang (Chn) People's Republic of China DNF Deon Locke (Aus) Champion System DNF Junheng Xu (Chn) Holy Brother Cycling Team DNF Liangyou Qi (Chn) China Jilun Cycling Team DNF Hin Yao (Chn) DNS Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer DNS Dene Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team