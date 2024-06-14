Tour of Slovenia stage 3: Giovanni Aleotti takes solo win

By
published

Narváez second, Jegat third as Aleotti escapes select lead group

Giovanni Aleotti of Italy and Team BoraHansgrohe
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe) won stage 3 of the Tour of Slovenia in Nova Gorica after escaping from a select front group on the descent off the final climb of Ravnica.

The Italian pressed clear with 7km remaining and quickly established a sizeable advantage. He managed his lead smartly thereafter, coming home 11 seconds clear of a chasing group that was led across the line by Jhonatan Narvaéz (Ineos Grenadiers). Jordan Jegat (TotalEnergies) took third place ahead of Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula) and Giulio Pellizzari (VF-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

Barry Ryan
Barry Ryan
Head of Features

Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.

