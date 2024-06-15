Tour of Slovenia: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4 on summit finish to Krvavec

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed on stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia, accelerating late from an elite lead group to take the stage win at the summit finish of Krvavec.

The Basque racer finished three seconds up on Paul Double (Polti-Kometa) and race leader Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe), with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè pair Giulio Pellizzari and Domenico Pozzovivo completing the top 5 as part of the same GC group.

Aleotti retains the GC lead heading into the flat final stage to Novo Mesto, with the stage 3 winner looking well-set to take the overall title on Sunday.

Results

