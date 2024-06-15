Tour of Slovenia: Pello Bilbao wins stage 4 on summit finish to Krvavec

By
published

Paul Double finishes second, Giovanni Aleotti takes third and maintains overall race lead

Pello Bilbao
Pello Bilbao (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) triumphed on stage 4 of the Tour of Slovenia, accelerating late from an elite lead group to take the stage win at the summit finish of Krvavec.

The Basque racer finished three seconds up on Paul Double (Polti-Kometa) and race leader Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgrohe), with VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè pair Giulio Pellizzari and Domenico Pozzovivo completing the top 5 as part of the same GC group.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

Latest on Cyclingnews