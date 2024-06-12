Tour of Slovenia: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 1

A late surge by Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AIUIa) saw the Dutch sprinter narrowly capture the opening stage 1 of the Tour of Slovenia.

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) claimed second on the 204.5 kilometre stage from Murska Sobota to Ormož, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

A dangerous late attack by Jhonatan Narváez (ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was only pulled back until two kilometres to go, and a bunch sprint became all but inevitable.

Uno-X led out the sprint on a twisting run-in, but Groenewegen timed his late move perfectly to clinch the fifth Tour of Slovenia stage win of his career.

More to come.

Results

