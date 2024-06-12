Tour of Slovenia: Dylan Groenewegen wins stage 1
Jayco-AlUla rider pips Alexander Kristoff in photo finish
A late surge by Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AIUIa) saw the Dutch sprinter narrowly capture the opening stage 1 of the Tour of Slovenia.
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) claimed second on the 204.5 kilometre stage from Murska Sobota to Ormož, with Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) in third.
A dangerous late attack by Jhonatan Narváez (ineos Grenadiers) and Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) was only pulled back until two kilometres to go, and a bunch sprint became all but inevitable.
Uno-X led out the sprint on a twisting run-in, but Groenewegen timed his late move perfectly to clinch the fifth Tour of Slovenia stage win of his career.
More to come.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
