Giovanni Aleotti wins Tour of Slovenia as Ben Healy attacks to win final stage

The 2024 Tour of Slovenia drew to a close with a hilly stage to Novo Mesto crowning Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgohe) as champion, with the Italian successfully defending his overall lead on the 157km stage.

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) came away with the stage win after attacking with just under 3km to go, crossing the line six seconds ahead of a select chase group to take his first victory of the 2024 season.

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) led the chase home for second place ahead of Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) as Aleotti finished in the 21-man chase group in 11th, one spot ahead of his main yellow jersey rival, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).

