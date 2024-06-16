Giovanni Aleotti wins Tour of Slovenia as Ben Healy attacks to win final stage
Irishman scores first win of 2024 in Novo Mesto as Italian defends lead in the hills
The 2024 Tour of Slovenia drew to a close with a hilly stage to Novo Mesto crowning Giovanni Aleotti (Bora-Hansgohe) as champion, with the Italian successfully defending his overall lead on the 157km stage.
Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) came away with the stage win after attacking with just under 3km to go, crossing the line six seconds ahead of a select chase group to take his first victory of the 2024 season.
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) led the chase home for second place ahead of Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) as Aleotti finished in the 21-man chase group in 11th, one spot ahead of his main yellow jersey rival, Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious).
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de Suisse stage 8 Live - Mountain time trial to decide GC winner15.7km individual time trial set in Villars-sur-Ollon to decide overall winner
-
Giovanni Aleotti wins Tour of Slovenia as Ben Healy attacks to win final stageIrishman scores first win of 2024 in Novo Mesto as Italian defends lead in the hills
-
Tour de Suisse Women: Demi Vollering wins again in stage 2 time trialLongo Borghini second, Cadzow third against the clock from Aigle to Villars-sur-Ollon
-
Tour de Beauce: Brendan Rhim dominates sprint to win stage 4 Quebec City circuit raceJosh Burnett wears leader's jersey into Saint-Georges finale on Sunday