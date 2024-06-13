Tour of Slovenia: Phil Bauhaus wins photo-finish sprint on stage 2

Dainese second, Mezgec third in Rogaška Slatina

Phil Bauhaus of Bahrain Victorious
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) narrowly took victory in the crash-marred final sprint of stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia after a photo finish with Alberto Dainese (Tudor).

The Italian opened up the sprint in first after a great Tudor lead-out, however, Bauhaus was waiting in the slipstream and pulled out of it, overtaking Dainese by a narrow margin with a great bike throw.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

