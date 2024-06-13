Tour of Slovenia: Phil Bauhaus wins photo-finish sprint on stage 2
Dainese second, Mezgec third in Rogaška Slatina
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious) narrowly took victory in the crash-marred final sprint of stage 2 of the Tour of Slovenia after a photo finish with Alberto Dainese (Tudor).
The Italian opened up the sprint in first after a great Tudor lead-out, however, Bauhaus was waiting in the slipstream and pulled out of it, overtaking Dainese by a narrow margin with a great bike throw.
There was another narrow finish for third between Luca Mezgec (Jayco AlUla) and Jonas Koch (Bora-Hanshgrohe) but it was the former on home Slovenian roads who rounded out the podium, sprinting in place of stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen after he got dropped earlier in the day.
With Groenwegen not making it back in after being forced to chase on for much of the day, Bauhaus took over the lead of the race in Rogaška Slatina.
More to come!
