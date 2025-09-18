Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier doubles up with stage 2 sprint win
Frenchman beats Lukaš Kubiš and Milan Menten to the line in Košice
Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) took his second win in two days on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia, once again proving the quickest finisher in a concluding bunch sprint at the race.
The Frenchman beat out Lukaš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Milan Menten (Lotto) to the line in Košice after his Soudal-QuickStep teammates provided the final lead-out.
The mass sprint finish came at the end of the 169.4km stage from Svidnik, with late attackers Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) and Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease A Bike) caught 16km from the finish line.
Magnier's win, his eighth of the season, sees him extend his overall lead after two stages of the five-day race. He leads Kubiš by eight seconds, while Menten lies third overall at 16 seconds down.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier doubles up with stage 2 sprint winFrenchman beats Lukaš Kubiš and Milan Menten to the line in Košice
-
How to watch the 2025 UCI Road World Championships: TV guide, streaming options, broadcastersThe tools you need to tune into the action in Rwanda
-
17 Vuelta a España protesters face fines and bans from sport'I've never experienced so much hatred' says Visma-Lease a Bike team manager Richard Plugge
-
Low wages, high expenses and questionable conditions – the unstable finances of Continental racing in men's cyclingCyclingnews investigates life, money and racing in men's cycling's lowest – but biggest – UCI tier, where salaries are low but the desire to make it work is high