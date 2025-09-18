Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier doubles up with stage 2 sprint win

Paul Magnier won again on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) took his second win in two days on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia, once again proving the quickest finisher in a concluding bunch sprint at the race.

The Frenchman beat out Lukaš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Milan Menten (Lotto) to the line in Košice after his Soudal-QuickStep teammates provided the final lead-out.

The mass sprint finish came at the end of the 169.4km stage from Svidnik, with late attackers Paul Double (Jayco-AlUla) and Bart Lemmen (Visma-Lease A Bike) caught 16km from the finish line.

Magnier's win, his eighth of the season, sees him extend his overall lead after two stages of the five-day race. He leads Kubiš by eight seconds, while Menten lies third overall at 16 seconds down.

Results

