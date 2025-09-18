Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier doubles up with stage 2 sprint win

By published

Frenchman beats Lukaš Kubiš and Milan Menten to the line in Košice

FOURMIES, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 14: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 92nd GP de Fourmies / La Voix du Nord 2025 a 193km one day race from Fourmies to Fourmies on September 14, 2025 in Fourmies, France. (Photo by Rhode Van Elsen/Getty Images)
Paul Magnier won again on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) took his second win in two days on stage 2 of the Tour of Slovakia, once again proving the quickest finisher in a concluding bunch sprint at the race.

The Frenchman beat out Lukaš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Milan Menten (Lotto) to the line in Košice after his Soudal-QuickStep teammates provided the final lead-out.

Magnier's win, his eighth of the season, sees him extend his overall lead after two stages of the five-day race. He leads Kubiš by eight seconds, while Menten lies third overall at 16 seconds down.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews