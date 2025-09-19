Tour of Slovakia: Paul Magnier strikes again after perfect Soudal-QuickStep sprint lead out on stage 3

By published

Magnier beats Lukáš Kubiš and Matts Walls to complete rare hat-trick of sprint victories

French rider Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep pictured after winning the Elfstedenronde one day cycling race, race 4 (out of 8) of the Lotto Belgium Cup, 196 km with start and finish in Brugge, Sunday 15 June 2025. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
French rider Paul Magnier of Soudal-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Paul Magnier won his third consecutive stage at the Tour of Slovakia after another perfectly-executed sprint lead out from Soudal-QuickStep.

The talented 21-year-old French rider has now won 14 races and nine just in 2025, again using his powerful sprint on the high-speed finish after his teammates rode to control the attacks and lead the sprint.

Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Tietema Rockets) repeated in second for a third time with Britain's Matthew Walls (Groupama-FDJ) third.

"It was hard to control the race at the start on steep climb but then Josef Černý did a good job. We controlled the later attacks and there were three of us in the final metres and that made my sprint easier.

The 191km third stage from Kežmarok to Banská Bystrica included a number of climbs but a flat final 10km.

The break climbed the gradual 15km long Edlo Prašivá climb but with Magnier there, Soudal-QuickStep then drove the peloton in pursuit to try to catch them before the final intermediate sprint with 34km to go. Magnier swept up the extra three seconds but Oscar Nilsson-Julien (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) and Rick Ottema (Diftar Continental Cyclingteam) got away to create another attack to chase.

Nilsson-Julien went solo on the final Mičinský vrch climb with 15km to go and put up a brave fight but he was caught with seven kilometres to race. Despite the hilly profile of the stage the sprinters would fight for victory.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews