Rojas wins opening stage at Tour of Qatar
Spaniard beats Boonen and Démare in sprint
Stage 1: Dukhan - Sealine Beach
José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar after unleashing a well-timed sprint to fend off Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) at the Sealine Beach Resort.
Buffeted by crosswinds at various points through the afternoon, the peloton was reduced to just 51 riders in the finale and in the closing kilometres Rojas’ teammate Alejandro Valverde had a cameo on the front, helping to stretch out the leading group and make it difficult for those caught behind to move up.
In the final sprint, Rojas latched onto Boonen’s lead-out and then surprised by opening his effort from distance. The Spaniard had enough in the tank to hold on for the win, although the fast-finishing Démare will rue that he was so far back when the sprint began in earnest.
“It was a demanding finale, especially before last 10 kilometres when Bora and Trek split the group,” Rojas said. “With 500 metres to go I took Niki Terpstra’s wheel when he came up on the side and when I saw he was out of gas, I jumped with 300 metres to go. The wind was blowing to the left, so anyone moved up there would have to take the brunt of it.”
The 130-kilometre trek across the desert of Qatar’s interior was typical of the fare one has come to expect from the race over the years, with crosswinds scattering the peloton into echelons at several points and riders battling grimly to fight their way back on. A war of attrition, in short.
When the dust settled in the Gulf on Sunday afternoon, some 51 riders were safely in the front group but others – including Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) – saw their overall ambitions suffer a blow when they conceded 33 seconds in a fraught finale.
Both Boonen and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), meanwhile, crashed at the second intermediate sprint but each man recovered sufficiently to contest for the stage honours, with both of their teams prominent in forcing the final selection on the run-in to the line.
“When Sagan crashed I was on his wheel, and I stumbled over him but I was going about five kilometres per hour when it happened so there’s nothing bad,” Boonen said afterwards, while Sagan’s directeur sportif Tristan Hofman praised his efforts on his debut in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.
“He has lost skin and is naturally in pain, however he hasn’t broken anything,” Hofman said. “I’m very impressed by his willpower. He didn’t have to participate in the final sprint but he stayed up there in the front.”
Sedate start
The opening two hours of racing offered a rather sedate prelude to what was to follow as the peloton set out into a block headwind, and when Luca Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) opted to try their luck early on, the bunch gladly left them to it. They built up a lead of seven minutes at one point, but their days in front were numbered once the race hit a section of crosswind around the midway point and they were caught shortly afterwards.
Etixx-QuickStep looked to flex their muscles at that juncture, and together with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing squad, they formed an echelon at the front of the peloton that shattered it into disparate groups. Valverde, Wiggins and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) were among those caught out on that occasion but they stayed within 25 seconds of the Boonen-Cancellara group and latched back on once the course turned back into a headwind section.
Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) claimed the bonus at the second sprint before Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) made a bold but doomed solo attempt in the headwind shortly afterwards – as much with a view to testing himself ahead of the cobbled classics as to making a serious bid for stage honours, one imagines.
With 40 kilometres remaining, however, a more realistic bid for glory materialised when Astana’s Dutch tandem of Lars Boom and Lieuwe Westra broke clear with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Matti Brecschel. The trio worked fluidly together, with Boom in particular pedalling with real facility, and they established a lead of almost a minute as they entered the final 20 kilometres.
Etixx-QuickStep, however, again set to work on the front of the bunch and when Trek and Bora-Argon 18 later joined in the pace-making, they pegged back the leaders and then forced another late split in the peloton. Kittel, Wiggins, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) were among those caught out, and they had little hope of getting back on terms in the time that remained.
The sprint, as is often the case here, proved difficult to organise. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Bouhanni were among those stuck in the gate, and they could only manage 9th and 10th, respectively, while Andrea Guardini (Astana) seemed to be blocked and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon) was left with too much to do.
Instead, it was the canny Rojas who picked his way carefully through the disarray and then unfurled a crisp sprint to take first blood at the Tour of Qatar and the gold jersey of race leader.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:49:50
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
|14
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|28
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|30
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|34
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|50
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|51
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:13
|53
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|54
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:25
|56
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|57
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|58
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|60
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|61
|Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha
|62
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|63
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|68
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|71
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|73
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:44
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|93
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:50
|94
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:52
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:16
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|99
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|103
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|106
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|110
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Michael M¯rk¯v (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|114
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|117
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|119
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:02:29
|123
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|124
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|128
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|132
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|133
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|134
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:55
|135
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:54
|136
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|138
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:44
|139
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|140
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|141
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:34
