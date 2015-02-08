Image 1 of 29 José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team) (Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo) Image 2 of 29 Joy for José Joaquin Rojas as he continues Movistar's fine start to 2015. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas takes out the sprint. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Katusha's team for the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Fabian Cancellara and his new Trek teammate Gert Steegmans. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 BMC report for duty at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 The Etixx-QuickStep team lines up at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas beat Tom Boonen to win stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) timed his sprint to perfection. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) celebrates victory on the opening day in Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 The Spanish press gathers José Joaquin Rojas' first reaction on winning the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas is helped into the gold jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 José Joaquin Rojas in the gold jersey in Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) makes some late adjustments at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Trek Factory Racing at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Fabian Cancellara leads the line at Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov samples the Tour of Qatar parcours. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gives his thoughts on the day's action. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) took third on the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the white jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Fabian Cancellara is building towards the Classics. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Tom Boonen before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar after unleashing a well-timed sprint to fend off Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) at the Sealine Beach Resort.

Buffeted by crosswinds at various points through the afternoon, the peloton was reduced to just 51 riders in the finale and in the closing kilometres Rojas’ teammate Alejandro Valverde had a cameo on the front, helping to stretch out the leading group and make it difficult for those caught behind to move up.

In the final sprint, Rojas latched onto Boonen’s lead-out and then surprised by opening his effort from distance. The Spaniard had enough in the tank to hold on for the win, although the fast-finishing Démare will rue that he was so far back when the sprint began in earnest.

“It was a demanding finale, especially before last 10 kilometres when Bora and Trek split the group,” Rojas said. “With 500 metres to go I took Niki Terpstra’s wheel when he came up on the side and when I saw he was out of gas, I jumped with 300 metres to go. The wind was blowing to the left, so anyone moved up there would have to take the brunt of it.”

The 130-kilometre trek across the desert of Qatar’s interior was typical of the fare one has come to expect from the race over the years, with crosswinds scattering the peloton into echelons at several points and riders battling grimly to fight their way back on. A war of attrition, in short.

When the dust settled in the Gulf on Sunday afternoon, some 51 riders were safely in the front group but others – including Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) – saw their overall ambitions suffer a blow when they conceded 33 seconds in a fraught finale.

Both Boonen and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), meanwhile, crashed at the second intermediate sprint but each man recovered sufficiently to contest for the stage honours, with both of their teams prominent in forcing the final selection on the run-in to the line.

“When Sagan crashed I was on his wheel, and I stumbled over him but I was going about five kilometres per hour when it happened so there’s nothing bad,” Boonen said afterwards, while Sagan’s directeur sportif Tristan Hofman praised his efforts on his debut in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.

“He has lost skin and is naturally in pain, however he hasn’t broken anything,” Hofman said. “I’m very impressed by his willpower. He didn’t have to participate in the final sprint but he stayed up there in the front.”

Sedate start

The opening two hours of racing offered a rather sedate prelude to what was to follow as the peloton set out into a block headwind, and when Luca Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) opted to try their luck early on, the bunch gladly left them to it. They built up a lead of seven minutes at one point, but their days in front were numbered once the race hit a section of crosswind around the midway point and they were caught shortly afterwards.

Etixx-QuickStep looked to flex their muscles at that juncture, and together with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing squad, they formed an echelon at the front of the peloton that shattered it into disparate groups. Valverde, Wiggins and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) were among those caught out on that occasion but they stayed within 25 seconds of the Boonen-Cancellara group and latched back on once the course turned back into a headwind section.

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) claimed the bonus at the second sprint before Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) made a bold but doomed solo attempt in the headwind shortly afterwards – as much with a view to testing himself ahead of the cobbled classics as to making a serious bid for stage honours, one imagines.

With 40 kilometres remaining, however, a more realistic bid for glory materialised when Astana’s Dutch tandem of Lars Boom and Lieuwe Westra broke clear with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Matti Brecschel. The trio worked fluidly together, with Boom in particular pedalling with real facility, and they established a lead of almost a minute as they entered the final 20 kilometres.

Etixx-QuickStep, however, again set to work on the front of the bunch and when Trek and Bora-Argon 18 later joined in the pace-making, they pegged back the leaders and then forced another late split in the peloton. Kittel, Wiggins, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) were among those caught out, and they had little hope of getting back on terms in the time that remained.

The sprint, as is often the case here, proved difficult to organise. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Bouhanni were among those stuck in the gate, and they could only manage 9th and 10th, respectively, while Andrea Guardini (Astana) seemed to be blocked and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon) was left with too much to do.

Instead, it was the canny Rojas who picked his way carefully through the disarray and then unfurled a crisp sprint to take first blood at the Tour of Qatar and the gold jersey of race leader.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:49:50 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 20 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 28 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 37 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 45 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 48 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 53 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 54 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 60 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:33 61 Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha 62 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 63 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 67 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 68 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 69 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 71 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 73 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 74 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 77 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 85 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 89 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 90 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:44 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:50 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:52 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:16 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 103 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 110 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Michael M¯rk¯v (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 116 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 118 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 119 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 121 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:29 123 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 133 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 134 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:55 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 136 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:44 139 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 140 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:34

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:49:50 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 8 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 10 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:25 14 Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:33 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:52 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:16 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:29 30 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:54 32 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:44

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 11:29:30 2 FDJ 3 Etixx-Quick Step 4 Team Katusha 5 Trek Factory Racing 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 7 BMC Racing Team 8 IAM Cycling 9 Bora-Argon 18 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:13 11 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:25 12 Orica Greenedge 13 Movistar Team 0:00:33 14 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Team Sky 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:06 17 Lampre - Merida 18 Bardiani CSF 0:06:14

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 3:49:40 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 4 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 5 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:09 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka 16 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 19 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 20 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 28 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 30 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 34 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 37 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 39 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 45 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 48 GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 50 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 51 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 52 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 53 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:28 54 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 55 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35 56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 57 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 58 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:39 61 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40 62 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:43 63 Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha 64 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 65 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 68 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 69 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 70 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 72 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 73 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 74 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 75 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 79 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 81 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 82 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 85 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 86 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 87 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 89 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 90 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:54 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 92 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:56 93 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 94 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 95 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:26 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 99 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 103 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 105 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 106 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 107 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 108 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 110 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 111 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 113 Michael M¯rk¯v (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 114 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 116 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 117 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 118 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 119 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 121 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 122 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:02:39 123 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 124 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 128 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 132 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 133 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:00 134 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:05 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:04 136 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 137 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 138 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:52 139 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:05:54 140 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:44

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 4 9 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 13 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 14 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 15 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:49:46 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 7 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 8 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 10 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:29 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 15 Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:37 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:54 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:56 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:20 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:33 30 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:54 31 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:58 32 Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:46