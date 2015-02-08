Trending

Rojas wins opening stage at Tour of Qatar

Spaniard beats Boonen and Démare in sprint

Image 1 of 29

José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team)

José Joaquín Rojas (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: El Pedal de Frodo)
Image 2 of 29

Joy for José Joaquin Rojas as he continues Movistar's fine start to 2015.

Joy for José Joaquin Rojas as he continues Movistar's fine start to 2015.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas takes out the sprint.

José Joaquin Rojas takes out the sprint.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) in the gold jersey at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Katusha's team for the Tour of Qatar.

Katusha's team for the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Fabian Cancellara and his new Trek teammate Gert Steegmans.

Fabian Cancellara and his new Trek teammate Gert Steegmans.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise at the Tour of Qatar.

Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

BMC report for duty at the Tour of Qatar.

BMC report for duty at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

The Etixx-QuickStep team lines up at the Tour of Qatar.

The Etixx-QuickStep team lines up at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins at the Tour of Qatar.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas beat Tom Boonen to win stage 1.

José Joaquin Rojas beat Tom Boonen to win stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) timed his sprint to perfection.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) timed his sprint to perfection.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) celebrates victory on the opening day in Qatar.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) celebrates victory on the opening day in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) wins the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

The Spanish press gathers José Joaquin Rojas' first reaction on winning the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Spanish press gathers José Joaquin Rojas' first reaction on winning the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas is helped into the gold jersey.

José Joaquin Rojas is helped into the gold jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

José Joaquin Rojas in the gold jersey in Qatar.

José Joaquin Rojas in the gold jersey in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) ahead of the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) makes some late adjustments at the Tour of Qatar.

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) makes some late adjustments at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Trek Factory Racing at the Tour of Qatar.

Trek Factory Racing at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Fabian Cancellara leads the line at Trek Factory Racing.

Fabian Cancellara leads the line at Trek Factory Racing.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov samples the Tour of Qatar parcours.

Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov samples the Tour of Qatar parcours.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gives his thoughts on the day's action.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka) gives his thoughts on the day's action.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) took third on the stage.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) took third on the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the white jersey.

Arnaud Démare (FDJ) in the white jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Fabian Cancellara is building towards the Classics.

Fabian Cancellara is building towards the Classics.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck at the Tour of Qatar.

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Tom Boonen before the start of stage 1.

Tom Boonen before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) claimed victory on the opening stage of the Tour of Qatar after unleashing a well-timed sprint to fend off Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Arnaud Démare (FDJ) at the Sealine Beach Resort.

Buffeted by crosswinds at various points through the afternoon, the peloton was reduced to just 51 riders in the finale and in the closing kilometres Rojas’ teammate Alejandro Valverde had a cameo on the front, helping to stretch out the leading group and make it difficult for those caught behind to move up.

In the final sprint, Rojas latched onto Boonen’s lead-out and then surprised by opening his effort from distance. The Spaniard had enough in the tank to hold on for the win, although the fast-finishing Démare will rue that he was so far back when the sprint began in earnest.

“It was a demanding finale, especially before last 10 kilometres when Bora and Trek split the group,” Rojas said. “With 500 metres to go I took Niki Terpstra’s wheel when he came up on the side and when I saw he was out of gas, I jumped with 300 metres to go. The wind was blowing to the left, so anyone moved up there would have to take the brunt of it.”

The 130-kilometre trek across the desert of Qatar’s interior was typical of the fare one has come to expect from the race over the years, with crosswinds scattering the peloton into echelons at several points and riders battling grimly to fight their way back on. A war of attrition, in short.

When the dust settled in the Gulf on Sunday afternoon, some 51 riders were safely in the front group but others – including Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) – saw their overall ambitions suffer a blow when they conceded 33 seconds in a fraught finale.

Both Boonen and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo), meanwhile, crashed at the second intermediate sprint but each man recovered sufficiently to contest for the stage honours, with both of their teams prominent in forcing the final selection on the run-in to the line.

“When Sagan crashed I was on his wheel, and I stumbled over him but I was going about five kilometres per hour when it happened so there’s nothing bad,” Boonen said afterwards, while Sagan’s directeur sportif Tristan Hofman praised his efforts on his debut in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.

“He has lost skin and is naturally in pain, however he hasn’t broken anything,” Hofman said. “I’m very impressed by his willpower. He didn’t have to participate in the final sprint but he stayed up there in the front.”

Sedate start

The opening two hours of racing offered a rather sedate prelude to what was to follow as the peloton set out into a block headwind, and when Luca Sterbini (Bardiani-CSF) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) opted to try their luck early on, the bunch gladly left them to it. They built up a lead of seven minutes at one point, but their days in front were numbered once the race hit a section of crosswind around the midway point and they were caught shortly afterwards.

Etixx-QuickStep looked to flex their muscles at that juncture, and together with Fabian Cancellara’s Trek Factory Racing squad, they formed an echelon at the front of the peloton that shattered it into disparate groups. Valverde, Wiggins and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) were among those caught out on that occasion but they stayed within 25 seconds of the Boonen-Cancellara group and latched back on once the course turned back into a headwind section.

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) claimed the bonus at the second sprint before Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) made a bold but doomed solo attempt in the headwind shortly afterwards – as much with a view to testing himself ahead of the cobbled classics as to making a serious bid for stage honours, one imagines.

With 40 kilometres remaining, however, a more realistic bid for glory materialised when Astana’s Dutch tandem of Lars Boom and Lieuwe Westra broke clear with Tinkoff-Saxo’s Matti Brecschel. The trio worked fluidly together, with Boom in particular pedalling with real facility, and they established a lead of almost a minute as they entered the final 20 kilometres.

Etixx-QuickStep, however, again set to work on the front of the bunch and when Trek and Bora-Argon 18 later joined in the pace-making, they pegged back the leaders and then forced another late split in the peloton. Kittel, Wiggins, Edvald Boasson Hagen (MTN-Qhubeka), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) were among those caught out, and they had little hope of getting back on terms in the time that remained.

The sprint, as is often the case here, proved difficult to organise. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Bouhanni were among those stuck in the gate, and they could only manage 9th and 10th, respectively, while Andrea Guardini (Astana) seemed to be blocked and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon) was left with too much to do.

Instead, it was the canny Rojas who picked his way carefully through the disarray and then unfurled a crisp sprint to take first blood at the Tour of Qatar and the gold jersey of race leader.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3:49:50
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
13Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
20Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
28Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
39Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
45Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
48GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
53Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
54Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
58Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
60Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:33
61Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha
62Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
63Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
66Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
67Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
68Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
71Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
73Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
74Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
80Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
83Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
84Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
90Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:44
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:46
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:50
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:52
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:16
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
102Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
103Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
110Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
111Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Michael M¯rk¯v (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
116Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
118Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
119Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
121Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:29
123David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
132Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
133Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
134Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:55
135Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:44
139Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
140Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:34

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling4
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:49:50
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
8Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
10Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:25
14Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:33
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:52
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:29
30Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:54
32Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:44

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:29:30
2FDJ
3Etixx-Quick Step
4Team Katusha
5Trek Factory Racing
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7BMC Racing Team
8IAM Cycling
9Bora-Argon 18
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
11MTN-Qhubeka0:00:25
12Orica Greenedge
13Movistar Team0:00:33
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Team Sky
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
17Lampre - Merida
18Bardiani CSF0:06:14

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team3:49:40
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
4Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
5Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:09
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
15Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
16Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
19Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
20Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
23Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
28Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
30Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
31Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
34Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
37Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
39Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
45Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
48GrÈgory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
50Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
51Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
52Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
53Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:28
54Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
55Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
56Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
57Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
58Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
61Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:40
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:43
63Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha
64Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
65Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
67Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
68Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
69Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
70Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
72Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
74Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
75Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
79Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
81Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
82William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
84Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
85Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
86Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
87Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
89Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
90Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:54
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
92Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:56
93Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
94Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:02
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:26
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
99Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
102Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
103Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
105Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
106Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
107Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
110Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
111Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Michael M¯rk¯v (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
114Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
115Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
116Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
117Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
118Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
119Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
121Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
122Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:02:39
123David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
124Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
132Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
133Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
134Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:05
135Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:04
136Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
138Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:52
139Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:05:54
140Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:44

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing5
7Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling4
9Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
13Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
14Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
15Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3:49:46
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
7Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
8Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
10Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:29
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
15Sven Erik Bystr¯m (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:37
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:54
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:56
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:20
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
27Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:33
30Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:54
31Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:58
32Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:46

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team11:29:30
2FDJ
3Etixx-Quick Step
4Team Katusha
5Trek Factory Racing
6Tinkoff-Saxo
7BMC Racing Team
8IAM Cycling
9Bora-Argon 18
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:13
11MTN-Qhubeka0:00:25
12Orica Greenedge
13Movistar Team0:00:33
14Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Team Sky
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:06
17Lampre - Merida
18Bardiani CSF0:06:14

 

