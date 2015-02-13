Sam Bennett wins final stage of Tour of Qatar
Terpstra seals second successive overall victory
Stage 6: Sealine Beach Resort - Doha Corniche
Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) claimed the finest win of his young career while Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) sealed overall victory as the Tour of Qatar drew a close with a breathless finale on Doha’s Corniche on Friday afternoon.
Terpstra began the day with a lead of 6 seconds over Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) and, more pressingly, just 11 seconds over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), already the winner of three sprint stages.
When Kristoff picked up two bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint, it made for a particularly nervous finale for Terpstra as the Norwegian could divest him of the gold jersey with the ten-second time bonus for stage victory. Surprisingly, however, Kristoff was nowhere to be seen in a keenly-contested bunch finish, and for the second successive year the overall spoils fell to Terpstra.
The sprint finish, as is so often the case on Doha’s exposed Corniche, was a difficult one to judge but Bennett showed admirable calm to gauge his effort to perfection on the wide, curving finishing straight.
Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) opted to launch his sprint from distance, while the Irishman stayed locked onto Andrea Guardini’s wheel behind. When Guardini opened his own effort inside the final 200 metres, Bennett scorched past him to claim his first victory of the season and the biggest since he stepped up to Pro Continental level last year.
Guardini, who has been so consistent in the early part of this season, had to settle for third place ahead of a fast-finishing Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). The Frenchman showed an impressive turn of speed in the closing metres but he was forced to come from too far back and was never a true factor in the shake-up for the stage win. Sagan faded to fourth place, just ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Youcef Reguigui.
Kristoff, the danger man as far as Etixx-QuickStep were concerned, crossed the line in 19th place without making any impression in the bunch finish. Tellingly, Terpstra came home just behind him in 25th place. The Dutchman’s gold jersey was visible near the front on the closing laps of the Corniche circuit as he looked to avoid any late splits, and he did enough to secure another overall win and continue his QuickStep team’s domination of this race.
Indeed, in thirteen editions of the race since the inaugural Tour of Qatar in 2002, Patrick Lefevere’s men have now triumphed on seven occasions through Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012), Terpstra (2014 and 2015), Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013).
Keeping out Kristoff
Terpstra’s victory in Tuesday’s time trial had set him on course to seal the overall win but in claiming the two stages since, Kristoff was edging ever closer to his gold jersey. Consequently, Etixx-QuickStep’s strategy on Friday’s final stage was built around denying the Norwegian any further bonus seconds.
A typical tactic in such situations is to allow a break go clear and hoover up the bonuses at the two intermediate sprints, and QuickStep were happy to allow Preben van Hecke, Marcus Burghardt, Nicola Boem and Stefano Pirazzi forge clear shortly after the start at Sealine Beach Resort and build a two-minute lead over the peloton.
Katusha had other ideas, however, and along with Tinkoff-Saxo – who had Bodnar in second place, just 6 seconds down on Terpstra – they set about bringing back the escapees. By the finishing circuit on Doha’s picturesque Corniche, the break had been pegged back and so Etixx-QuickStep had to employ a different approach to denying Kristoff the time bonuses.
At the first sprint after 73.5 kilometres, the team deployed Tom Boonen to go head to head with Kristoff and the Belgian duly took the honours. Kristoff’s second place was worth two seconds, however, and he was now just 9 seconds – or one stage winner’s time bonus – away from overall victory.
Rather than facilitate Kristoff’s task, Etixx-QuickStep then sent Iljo Keisse up the road with Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and the duo were still out in front by the second intermediate sprint after 90.5 kilometres, while Topsport’s Tim Declerq claimed the one-second bonus for third.
Keisse sat up shortly afterwards as Katusha brought the peloton back together for the inevitable bunch sprint, but the Russian team faded from the first positions on the closing lap of the 5.6km finishing circuit as Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) put in a powerful cameo on the front.
Astana and IAM Cycling were also very active in the finale, while the gold jersey of Terpstra was vigilant, though in the final kilometre, it was Sagan’s Tinkoff-Saxo team who took up the reins. Sagan was unable to finish off their work, however, and instead it was the hugely impressive Bennett – who picked his way through a stretched peloton to latch onto the perfect wheel – who unleashed a vicious sprint to take the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:24:03
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|23
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|24
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|37
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|55
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|57
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|60
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|62
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|65
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|69
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|71
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|75
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|77
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|78
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|87
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|89
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|90
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|91
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|92
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:31
|93
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|94
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|95
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:38
|96
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|97
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:53
|98
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|104
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|105
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|106
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:03
|108
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|110
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|111
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|112
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:33
|113
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:52
|114
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:06
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|118
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:08
|119
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:18
|120
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|121
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:24
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:45
|124
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|126
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:54
|127
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|128
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:50
|129
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:11
|130
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:15
|132
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNS
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|2:24:03
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:53
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:56
|26
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:03
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:52
|29
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:54
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|7:12:09
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Team Sky
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Movistar Team
|0:00:08
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|15
|Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Team Katusha
|17
|Lampre - Merida
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17:36:48
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:09
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|9
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:21
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|21
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:40
|22
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:44
|23
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|24
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:54
|26
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|28
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:17
|29
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:18
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:03
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:21
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:04
|37
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:14
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:16
|39
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:19
|40
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:05:36
|41
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:58
|42
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:02
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:21
|44
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:28
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|46
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:57
|47
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:03
|48
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:14
|49
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:54
|50
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:09
|51
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:12
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:31
|53
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:33
|54
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:41
|55
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|56
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:22
|57
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:58
|58
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:59
|59
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:05
|60
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:06
|61
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:26
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:49
|63
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:10
|64
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:11
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:20
|66
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:11:43
|67
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:58
|68
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:02
|69
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|71
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:24
|72
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:34
|73
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:42
|74
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:54
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:19
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:20
|79
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:23
|80
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:27
|81
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:31
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:51
|83
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:56
|84
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:57
|85
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:00
|86
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|87
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:13
|88
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:46
|89
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:15:01
|90
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:15:05
|91
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:34
|92
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:15:35
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:39
|94
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:47
|95
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:58
|96
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:16:13
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:36
|98
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|99
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:56
|100
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:04
|101
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:10
|102
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:17:28
|103
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:40
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:24
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:19:07
|106
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:19:16
|107
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:19:25
|108
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:47
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:52
|110
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:21:47
|111
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:22:13
|112
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:22:17
|113
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:24
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:23:31
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:24:26
|116
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:24
|117
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:25:33
|118
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:27:21
|119
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:45
|120
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:27
|121
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:42
|122
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:41
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:20
|124
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:35
|125
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:38
|126
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:12
|127
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:34
|128
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:08
|129
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:38
|130
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:37:24
|131
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:00
|132
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:42:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|49
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|13
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|16
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|18
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|19
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|20
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|22
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|23
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|25
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|26
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|27
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|28
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|29
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|30
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|31
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|32
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|33
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|35
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|36
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|37
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|39
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|41
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|17:37:19
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:32
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:48
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:23
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:41
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:10
|11
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:27
|12
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:03
|13
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:23
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:48
|16
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:52
|17
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:00
|18
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:42
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:15
|20
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:30
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:16
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:33
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:09
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:53
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:14
|26
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:27:56
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:11
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:07
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:33:37
|30
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:36:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|52:51:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:22
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:41
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:26
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:30
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|10
|FDJ
|0:05:26
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:26
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:29
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:49
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:03
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:15:29
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:25:33
|17
|Mtn-Qhubeka
|0:29:11
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|1:03:22
