Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) claimed the finest win of his young career while Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) sealed overall victory as the Tour of Qatar drew a close with a breathless finale on Doha’s Corniche on Friday afternoon.

Terpstra began the day with a lead of 6 seconds over Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) and, more pressingly, just 11 seconds over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), already the winner of three sprint stages.

When Kristoff picked up two bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint, it made for a particularly nervous finale for Terpstra as the Norwegian could divest him of the gold jersey with the ten-second time bonus for stage victory. Surprisingly, however, Kristoff was nowhere to be seen in a keenly-contested bunch finish, and for the second successive year the overall spoils fell to Terpstra.

The sprint finish, as is so often the case on Doha’s exposed Corniche, was a difficult one to judge but Bennett showed admirable calm to gauge his effort to perfection on the wide, curving finishing straight.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) opted to launch his sprint from distance, while the Irishman stayed locked onto Andrea Guardini’s wheel behind. When Guardini opened his own effort inside the final 200 metres, Bennett scorched past him to claim his first victory of the season and the biggest since he stepped up to Pro Continental level last year.

Guardini, who has been so consistent in the early part of this season, had to settle for third place ahead of a fast-finishing Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). The Frenchman showed an impressive turn of speed in the closing metres but he was forced to come from too far back and was never a true factor in the shake-up for the stage win. Sagan faded to fourth place, just ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Youcef Reguigui.

Kristoff, the danger man as far as Etixx-QuickStep were concerned, crossed the line in 19th place without making any impression in the bunch finish. Tellingly, Terpstra came home just behind him in 25th place. The Dutchman’s gold jersey was visible near the front on the closing laps of the Corniche circuit as he looked to avoid any late splits, and he did enough to secure another overall win and continue his QuickStep team’s domination of this race.

Indeed, in thirteen editions of the race since the inaugural Tour of Qatar in 2002, Patrick Lefevere’s men have now triumphed on seven occasions through Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012), Terpstra (2014 and 2015), Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013).

Keeping out Kristoff

Terpstra’s victory in Tuesday’s time trial had set him on course to seal the overall win but in claiming the two stages since, Kristoff was edging ever closer to his gold jersey. Consequently, Etixx-QuickStep’s strategy on Friday’s final stage was built around denying the Norwegian any further bonus seconds.

A typical tactic in such situations is to allow a break go clear and hoover up the bonuses at the two intermediate sprints, and QuickStep were happy to allow Preben van Hecke, Marcus Burghardt, Nicola Boem and Stefano Pirazzi forge clear shortly after the start at Sealine Beach Resort and build a two-minute lead over the peloton.

Katusha had other ideas, however, and along with Tinkoff-Saxo – who had Bodnar in second place, just 6 seconds down on Terpstra – they set about bringing back the escapees. By the finishing circuit on Doha’s picturesque Corniche, the break had been pegged back and so Etixx-QuickStep had to employ a different approach to denying Kristoff the time bonuses.

At the first sprint after 73.5 kilometres, the team deployed Tom Boonen to go head to head with Kristoff and the Belgian duly took the honours. Kristoff’s second place was worth two seconds, however, and he was now just 9 seconds – or one stage winner’s time bonus – away from overall victory.

Rather than facilitate Kristoff’s task, Etixx-QuickStep then sent Iljo Keisse up the road with Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and the duo were still out in front by the second intermediate sprint after 90.5 kilometres, while Topsport’s Tim Declerq claimed the one-second bonus for third.

Keisse sat up shortly afterwards as Katusha brought the peloton back together for the inevitable bunch sprint, but the Russian team faded from the first positions on the closing lap of the 5.6km finishing circuit as Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) put in a powerful cameo on the front.

Astana and IAM Cycling were also very active in the finale, while the gold jersey of Terpstra was vigilant, though in the final kilometre, it was Sagan’s Tinkoff-Saxo team who took up the reins. Sagan was unable to finish off their work, however, and instead it was the hugely impressive Bennett – who picked his way through a stretched peloton to latch onto the perfect wheel – who unleashed a vicious sprint to take the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:24:03 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 12 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 23 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 24 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 29 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 34 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 37 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 41 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 47 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 51 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 52 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 55 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 57 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 58 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 59 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:08 60 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 61 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 62 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 64 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 65 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 69 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 70 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 71 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 72 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 75 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 76 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 77 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 78 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 81 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 82 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 84 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 86 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 87 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 88 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 89 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 90 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:24 91 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 92 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:31 93 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 94 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:35 95 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:38 96 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:00:50 97 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:53 98 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 101 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 102 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 104 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:56 105 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 106 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:03 108 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 109 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 110 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 111 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:01:21 112 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:33 113 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:52 114 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 116 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:06 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 118 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:08 119 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:18 120 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 121 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:24 123 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:45 124 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 126 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:54 127 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 128 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:50 129 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:11 130 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:15 132 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge DNS Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 2 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 6 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 2:24:03 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 7 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:08 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 16 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:12 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:24 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:53 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:56 26 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:03 27 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:52 29 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:54 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 7:12:09 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Mtn-Qhubeka 4 Orica Greenedge 5 BMC Racing Team 6 IAM Cycling 7 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Astana Pro Team 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Team Sky 11 FDJ 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Movistar Team 0:00:08 14 Bora-Argon 18 15 Trek Factory Racing 16 Team Katusha 17 Lampre - Merida 18 Bardiani CSF 0:04:11

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17:36:48 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:09 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 9 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 17 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:21 18 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 21 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:40 22 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:44 23 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 24 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:54 26 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:30 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 28 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:17 29 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:18 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:52 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:03 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 34 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:21 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:04 37 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:14 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:16 39 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:19 40 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:05:36 41 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:58 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:06:02 43 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:21 44 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:28 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 46 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:57 47 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:03 48 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:14 49 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:54 50 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:09 51 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:12 52 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:31 53 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:08:33 54 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:41 55 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:51 56 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:22 57 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:58 58 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:59 59 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:05 60 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:06 61 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:26 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:49 63 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:10 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:11 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:20 66 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:11:43 67 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:58 68 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:02 69 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 70 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:03 71 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:24 72 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:34 73 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:12:42 74 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:54 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 76 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:19 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:20 79 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:23 80 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:13:27 81 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:31 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:51 83 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:56 84 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:57 85 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:00 86 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 87 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:13 88 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:46 89 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:15:01 90 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:15:05 91 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:34 92 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:15:35 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:39 94 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:47 95 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:58 96 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:16:13 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:36 98 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 99 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:56 100 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:04 101 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:10 102 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:17:28 103 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:40 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:24 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:19:07 106 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:19:16 107 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:19:25 108 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:47 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:52 110 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:21:47 111 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:22:13 112 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:22:17 113 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:23:24 114 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:23:31 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:24:26 116 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:24 117 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:25:33 118 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:27:21 119 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:45 120 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:27 121 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:42 122 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:29:41 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:20 124 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:35 125 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:38 126 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:12 127 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:34 128 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:34:08 129 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:38 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:37:24 131 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:00 132 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:42:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 49 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 22 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 21 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 13 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 9 16 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 9 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 18 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 19 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 20 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 7 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 22 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 6 23 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 25 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 26 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 28 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 29 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 30 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 31 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 32 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 33 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 35 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 36 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 37 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 39 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 41 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 17:37:19 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:18 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:32 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:48 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:23 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:41 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:10 11 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:27 12 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:03 13 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:23 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:48 16 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:52 17 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:00 18 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:42 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:15 20 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:30 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:16 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:33 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:09 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:53 25 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:14 26 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:27:56 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:11 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:07 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:33:37 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:36:53