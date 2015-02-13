Trending

Sam Bennett wins final stage of Tour of Qatar

Terpstra seals second successive overall victory

Image 1 of 16

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 6 at Tour of Qatar

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins stage 6 at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 16

The final Tour of Qatar stage

The final Tour of Qatar stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 16

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to victory at the Tour of Qatar

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) en route to victory at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 16

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep) and Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the late breakaway

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep) and Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the late breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 16

Preben van Hecke, Marcus Burghardt, Nicola Boem and Stefano Pirazzi made up the early breakaway

Preben van Hecke, Marcus Burghardt, Nicola Boem and Stefano Pirazzi made up the early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 16

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 16

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 16

Two Tour of Qatar wins for Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Two Tour of Qatar wins for Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 16

Niki Terpstra thanks his Etixx-Quickstep teammates

Niki Terpstra thanks his Etixx-Quickstep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 16

Joy at the Etixx-Quickstep camp with Niki Terpstra taking the win

Joy at the Etixx-Quickstep camp with Niki Terpstra taking the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 16

Etixx-Quickstep was best team

Etixx-Quickstep was best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 16

The final podium: Kristoff, Terpstra and Bodnar

The final podium: Kristoff, Terpstra and Bodnar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 16

The final podium of the 2015 Tour of Qatar: Alexander Kristoff, Niki Terpstra and Maciej Bodnar

The final podium of the 2015 Tour of Qatar: Alexander Kristoff, Niki Terpstra and Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/B.Bade)
Image 14 of 16

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the final Tour of Qatar stage

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the final Tour of Qatar stage
(Image credit: QCF/Paumer/B.Bade)
Image 15 of 16

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins last stage of Tour of Qatar

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins last stage of Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 16

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the stage 6 sprint ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) wins the stage 6 sprint ahead of Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) claimed the finest win of his young career while Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) sealed overall victory as the Tour of Qatar drew a close with a breathless finale on Doha’s Corniche on Friday afternoon.

Terpstra began the day with a lead of 6 seconds over Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) and, more pressingly, just 11 seconds over Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), already the winner of three sprint stages.

When Kristoff picked up two bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint, it made for a particularly nervous finale for Terpstra as the Norwegian could divest him of the gold jersey with the ten-second time bonus for stage victory. Surprisingly, however, Kristoff was nowhere to be seen in a keenly-contested bunch finish, and for the second successive year the overall spoils fell to Terpstra.

The sprint finish, as is so often the case on Doha’s exposed Corniche, was a difficult one to judge but Bennett showed admirable calm to gauge his effort to perfection on the wide, curving finishing straight.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) opted to launch his sprint from distance, while the Irishman stayed locked onto Andrea Guardini’s wheel behind. When Guardini opened his own effort inside the final 200 metres, Bennett scorched past him to claim his first victory of the season and the biggest since he stepped up to Pro Continental level last year.

Guardini, who has been so consistent in the early part of this season, had to settle for third place ahead of a fast-finishing Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis). The Frenchman showed an impressive turn of speed in the closing metres but he was forced to come from too far back and was never a true factor in the shake-up for the stage win. Sagan faded to fourth place, just ahead of MTN-Qhubeka’s Youcef Reguigui.

Kristoff, the danger man as far as Etixx-QuickStep were concerned, crossed the line in 19th place without making any impression in the bunch finish. Tellingly, Terpstra came home just behind him in 25th place. The Dutchman’s gold jersey was visible near the front on the closing laps of the Corniche circuit as he looked to avoid any late splits, and he did enough to secure another overall win and continue his QuickStep team’s domination of this race.

Indeed, in thirteen editions of the race since the inaugural Tour of Qatar in 2002, Patrick Lefevere’s men have now triumphed on seven occasions through Tom Boonen (2006, 2008, 2009 and 2012), Terpstra (2014 and 2015), Wilfried Cretskens (2007) and Mark Cavendish (2013).

Keeping out Kristoff

Terpstra’s victory in Tuesday’s time trial had set him on course to seal the overall win but in claiming the two stages since, Kristoff was edging ever closer to his gold jersey. Consequently, Etixx-QuickStep’s strategy on Friday’s final stage was built around denying the Norwegian any further bonus seconds.

A typical tactic in such situations is to allow a break go clear and hoover up the bonuses at the two intermediate sprints, and QuickStep were happy to allow Preben van Hecke, Marcus Burghardt, Nicola Boem and Stefano Pirazzi forge clear shortly after the start at Sealine Beach Resort and build a two-minute lead over the peloton.

Katusha had other ideas, however, and along with Tinkoff-Saxo – who had Bodnar in second place, just 6 seconds down on Terpstra – they set about bringing back the escapees. By the finishing circuit on Doha’s picturesque Corniche, the break had been pegged back and so Etixx-QuickStep had to employ a different approach to denying Kristoff the time bonuses.

At the first sprint after 73.5 kilometres, the team deployed Tom Boonen to go head to head with Kristoff and the Belgian duly took the honours. Kristoff’s second place was worth two seconds, however, and he was now just 9 seconds – or one stage winner’s time bonus – away from overall victory.

Rather than facilitate Kristoff’s task, Etixx-QuickStep then sent Iljo Keisse up the road with Gijs van Hoecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), and the duo were still out in front by the second intermediate sprint after 90.5 kilometres, while Topsport’s Tim Declerq claimed the one-second bonus for third.

Keisse sat up shortly afterwards as Katusha brought the peloton back together for the inevitable bunch sprint, but the Russian team faded from the first positions on the closing lap of the 5.6km finishing circuit as Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) put in a powerful cameo on the front.

Astana and IAM Cycling were also very active in the finale, while the gold jersey of Terpstra was vigilant, though in the final kilometre, it was Sagan’s Tinkoff-Saxo team who took up the reins. Sagan was unable to finish off their work, however, and instead it was the hugely impressive Bennett – who picked his way through a stretched peloton to latch onto the perfect wheel – who unleashed a vicious sprint to take the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:24:03
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
12Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
18Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
20Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
23Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
24Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
29Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
34Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
37Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
41Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
52Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
55Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
57Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
59Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:08
60Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
61Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
62Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
63Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
64Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
67Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
69Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
70Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
71Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
72William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
75Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
76Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
77Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
78Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
79Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
82Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
84Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
86Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
87Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
88Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
89Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
90Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:24
91Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
92Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:31
93Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
94Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:35
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:38
96Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:00:50
97Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:53
98Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
102Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
104Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:56
105Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
106Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:03
108Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
109Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
110Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:01:21
112Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:33
113Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:52
114David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
116Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:06
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
118Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:08
119Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:18
120Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
121Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
122Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:45
124Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
126Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:54
127Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
128Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:50
129Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:11
130Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:15
132Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNSAlejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha2
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1815pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka6
6Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge5
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 182:24:03
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:08
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
16Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
21Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:24
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:53
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:56
26Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:03
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:52
29Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:54
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step7:12:09
2Tinkoff-Saxo
3Mtn-Qhubeka
4Orica Greenedge
5BMC Racing Team
6IAM Cycling
7Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Astana Pro Team
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Team Sky
11FDJ
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Movistar Team0:00:08
14Bora-Argon 18
15Trek Factory Racing
16Team Katusha
17Lampre - Merida
18Bardiani CSF0:04:11

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step17:36:48
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:09
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:39
9Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
15Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:11
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:21
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
21Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:40
22Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:44
23Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
24Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:54
26Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:30
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
28Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:17
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:18
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:52
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:03
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
34Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:21
35Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:04
37Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:14
38Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:16
39Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:19
40Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:05:36
41Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:58
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:06:02
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:06:21
44Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:28
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
46Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:57
47Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:03
48Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:14
49Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:54
50Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:09
51Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:12
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:31
53Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:08:33
54Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:41
55Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:51
56Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:09:22
57Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:09:58
58Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:59
59Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:10:05
60Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:06
61William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:26
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:49
63Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:10
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:11
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:20
66Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:11:43
67Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:58
68Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:02
69Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
71Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:24
72Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:34
73Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:12:42
74Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:54
75Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:19
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:13:20
79Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:13:23
80Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:13:27
81Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:13:31
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:51
83Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:56
84Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:57
85Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:00
86Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
87Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:13
88Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:46
89Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:15:01
90Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:15:05
91Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:34
92Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:15:35
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:39
94Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:47
95Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:15:58
96Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:16:13
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:36
98Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:44
99Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:56
100Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:04
101Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:10
102Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:17:28
103Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:40
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:24
105Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:19:07
106Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:19:16
107Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:19:25
108Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:47
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:52
110Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:21:47
111Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:22:13
112Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:22:17
113Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:23:24
114Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:23:31
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:24:26
116Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:24
117Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:25:33
118Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:27:21
119Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:45
120Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:27
121Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:42
122Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:29:41
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:20
124Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:31:35
125Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:38
126Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:12
127David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:34
128Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:34:08
129Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:35:38
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:37:24
131Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:00
132Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:42:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha49pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo45
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step34
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team30
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team22
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin22
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 1821
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling19
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step17
10Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
13Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits11
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing9
16Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky9
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
18Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
19Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
20Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky7
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
22Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka6
23Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5
25Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
26Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
28Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
29Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
30Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3
31Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
32Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
33Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
35Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
36Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
37Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
39Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
41Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo17:37:19
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:18
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:32
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:48
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:23
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:41
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:10
11Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:09:27
12Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:03
13Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:23
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:48
16Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:12:52
17Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:13:00
18Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:42
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:15
20Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:30
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:16
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:33
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:09
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:53
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:14
26Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:27:56
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:11
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:07
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:33:37
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:36:53

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step52:51:44
2Astana Pro Team0:00:39
3BMC Racing Team0:00:55
4Team Sky0:01:22
5Team Katusha0:01:39
6Orica Greenedge0:02:41
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:26
8IAM Cycling0:03:30
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:57
10FDJ0:05:26
11Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:26
12Bora-Argon 180:08:29
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:49
14Trek Factory Racing0:14:03
15Movistar Team0:15:29
16Lampre - Merida0:25:33
17Mtn-Qhubeka0:29:11
18Bardiani CSF1:03:22

 

