Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar Movistar had a tough day in the winds. Fabian Cancellara pushes the pace. Echelon skills paid off Monday in Qatar. Etixx-QuickStep's pace in the crosswinds split the peloton early. The peloton split into three groups under pressure from Etixx-QuickStep. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing). José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) lost the race lead to Alexander Kristoff. A windy day in the desert wreaked havoc on the race. Riders must be on the look out for camels in Qatar. Bradely Wiggins drives the pace in the desert. Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). Peter Sagan is ready to take the start. Bradley Wiggins stretches before the start. The peloton is lined out in the desert. Crosswinds split the peloton and left riders behind. The peloton races against the wind. Overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was caught out of the echelons. Topsport teammates Tim Declercq and Gijs van Hoecke Checking the map for crosswind sections Tour of Qatar leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) gets a last minute breakfast Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) Sand storms lie ahead of the riders Katusha Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) The peloton is buffeted by a sand storm on stage 2 Nelson Olivieria (Lampre-Merida) suffered a crash An early breakaway of five gained some traction before the peloton reacted. Johan Van Zyl (MTN Qhubeka) leads the breakaway. Windstorms battered the peloton during stage 2 in Qatar. A lot of open spaces on today's stage. Race director Jean-Francois Pescheux Tom Boonen leads the peloton in Qatar. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the front group. Alexander Kristoff in the elite 15-rider front group. Peter Sagan wears the white jersey on the podium following stage 2 in Qatar. A colorful spot on today's course in Qatar. Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads the breakaway. The breakaway makes its way across the desert. Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was hit by a mechanical on stage 2 JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen at the start Greg van Avermaet (BMC) Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the breakaway Tom Boonen made the front group with his Etixx-Quickstep teammates Movistar chases to no avail Movistar gives race leader JJ Rojas the bad news - they weren't going to catch the leaders Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) Katusha works the echelon in Tour of Qatar Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes advantage of the Katusha train Arnaud Demare, JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen before stage 2 Points leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar and moved into the overall lead at the end of a high-speed day of racing that saw the peloton shattered by crosswinds on the long road to Al Khor Corniche.

“It was a very long sprint,” Kristoff said. “I bridged up to [Niki] Terpstra and [Andrea] Guardini who had a little gap and with 500 meters to go I went full gas. I felt I had it under control but Guardini is a fast guy, I was only sure when I crossed the finish line. I am really happy today with this victory. Finally I managed to win here in Qatar!"

Kristoff was part of a 15-man front group that contested the stage win, and he held off Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the sprint finish to claim his first victory of the season. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) were also in the elite first group but they had to settle for fourth and fifth respectively.

With overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) among those left behind, Boonen was in line to move into the gold jersey but his failure to pick up a time bonus at the finish means that he now lies second overall, one second behind Kristoff, despite picking up three points and three seconds at the second intermediate sprint of the day.

“It was a really hard day, but my legs were ok," Kristoff said. "I felt good during the whole stage and my team supported me. The guys really did excellent work today as well as yesterday, too. They kept me safe all day and I could save some energy for the final. Of course, in the final I was a little bit tired, but I think everyone in the group was in the same condition, because the last part of the stage was hard. But I was able to win the sprint and this is great. This is my earliest victory ever in my career and I am happy. The windy conditions today suited me very well. In Norway, I live at the coast. We even have more wind there.”

A rapid start split the bunch and the average speed was 54kph after two hours of racing and the pace barely let up thereafter, as the winning group averaged an eye-watering 48kph over the 194km stage, which finished almost an hour up on the fastest predicted schedule.

Etixx-QuickStep set the tone for the day splitting the peloton into three groups on the first crosswind section shortly after the start, with Rojas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Lars Boom (Astana) among those left behind early on.

The seeds were already sown for the rest of the stage. The brutal pace had seen Etixx launch a full campaign of their own form of desert warfare and the casualties were high.

The leading group, however, only managed to open up a gap of 30 seconds, and when the road changed direction and the wind softened, the chase, led by BMC and MTN-Qhubeka saw the peloton regroup.

The armistice was brief and through the dust and dirt, Van Avermaet, teeth gritted and eyes wincing, broke clear from the field. He was joined by Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jelly Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Johan Van Zyl (MTN).

It was the BMC man who picked up three perhaps vital uncontested seconds at the first sprint but despite a one-minute buffer the leaders were never out of Etixx’s range.

The impetus returned to the chase when Boonen himself hit the front and split the peloton once more at the next change in direction, and Van Avermaet and company were caught by the reduced bunch after 123 kilometres.

While Wiggins, Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Kittel had all been dropped by that point, Rojas was still part of the dwindling front group but Etixx-QuickStep’s continued forcing in the finale eventually saw him shaken loose, along with Arnaud Démare (FDJ).

There was a brief rally from MTN and Giant-Alpecin but the leading 15 even had time to sit up and watch each other as they approached the last few kilometres.

By the final run-in to Al Khor Corniche, the leading group was 15 riders, with Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) prominent at the front. The final sprint is a notoriously difficult one to gauge – the road curves almost imperceptibly to the left while the wind gusts with force from the bay on the right – but Kristoff’s judgement was impeccable as he took the win ahead of Guardini.

The Katusha leader, who had to survive without a teammate in the finale, made use of his excellent positioning skills to hit the front in the final 100 meters. Guardini ran him close but was forced to settle for second.

Kristoff carries the gold jersey into Tuesday’s short time trial although last year’s overall winner Terpstra lies just eight seconds off the lead in fifth. The Dutchman is in theory the strongest time triallist of those at the business end of the general classification and seems well-placed to defend his title this time around.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:49:51 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:06 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 16 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:15 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 19 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 24 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 28 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 29 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 30 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 31 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 34 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:30 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:08 37 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 38 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 39 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 41 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 45 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 47 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 50 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 54 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 57 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 58 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 59 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:55 61 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 63 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 64 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 68 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 75 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 78 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 79 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 80 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:18 81 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 84 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 85 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 86 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 88 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 89 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 90 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 91 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 92 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 93 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 94 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 95 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 97 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 98 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 99 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 102 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 103 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 107 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 108 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 109 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 110 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 111 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 112 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:09 117 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 121 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 122 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 123 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:48 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 125 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 126 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 127 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 129 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 130 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 131 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 135 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 136 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 138 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 3 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 pts 2 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 3 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:49:51 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:15 5 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 6 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:08 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:55 13 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 15 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:18 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 23 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:09 25 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:48 26 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 11:29:39 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Team Sky 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 5 Team Katusha 0:00:24 6 Orica Greenedge 7 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:02 9 IAM Cycling 0:03:17 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:32 11 Bora-Argon 18 12 FDJ 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:18 14 Trek Factory Racing 0:09:57 15 Movistar Team 0:13:05 16 Lampre - Merida 0:19:15 17 MTN-Qhubeka 0:25:25 18 Bardiani CSF 0:42:18

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 7:39:31 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:08 6 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 10 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 14 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:14 15 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 16 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:23 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:25 18 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 25 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:43 26 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 27 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:50 28 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:54 30 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:55 31 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:58 32 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:41 34 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:56 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:16 36 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:08 37 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:18 38 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 43 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 48 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 49 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:03:38 50 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:51 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 53 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 55 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 56 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:33 57 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:34 58 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:01 60 Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:05 61 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 62 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 65 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:07:30 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:38 67 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 68 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 71 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:21 73 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:02 77 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:09:27 78 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:28 79 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 80 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:09:34 81 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:41 83 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:53 84 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:01 85 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 86 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 87 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 88 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 89 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 90 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 92 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 93 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:11 97 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:12 98 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:44 99 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 100 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 102 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 105 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 106 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 107 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:59 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:11:57 111 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 114 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 116 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:19 117 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:09 119 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:13:35 120 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:13 121 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:23 122 Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:18:03 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:23:58 124 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 125 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 126 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:23 127 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:24:42 128 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:24:44 129 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:48 130 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:50 131 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:14 132 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 135 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:27 136 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 137 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:48 138 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:53 139 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:30:32

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 3 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 12 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 14 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 15 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 16 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 1 19 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 20 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 22 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 23 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 7:39:41 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:44 5 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:48 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:31 7 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:08 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:41 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:51 13 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:55 14 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 15 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:18 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:09:51 17 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:34 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:49 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:47 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:59 25 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:23:48 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:24:13 27 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:24:40 28 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:04 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:38