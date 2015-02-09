Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar
Rapid stage shatters peloton
Stage 2: Al Wakra - Al Khor Corniche
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar and moved into the overall lead at the end of a high-speed day of racing that saw the peloton shattered by crosswinds on the long road to Al Khor Corniche.
“It was a very long sprint,” Kristoff said. “I bridged up to [Niki] Terpstra and [Andrea] Guardini who had a little gap and with 500 meters to go I went full gas. I felt I had it under control but Guardini is a fast guy, I was only sure when I crossed the finish line. I am really happy today with this victory. Finally I managed to win here in Qatar!"
Kristoff was part of a 15-man front group that contested the stage win, and he held off Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the sprint finish to claim his first victory of the season. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) were also in the elite first group but they had to settle for fourth and fifth respectively.
With overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) among those left behind, Boonen was in line to move into the gold jersey but his failure to pick up a time bonus at the finish means that he now lies second overall, one second behind Kristoff, despite picking up three points and three seconds at the second intermediate sprint of the day.
“It was a really hard day, but my legs were ok," Kristoff said. "I felt good during the whole stage and my team supported me. The guys really did excellent work today as well as yesterday, too. They kept me safe all day and I could save some energy for the final. Of course, in the final I was a little bit tired, but I think everyone in the group was in the same condition, because the last part of the stage was hard. But I was able to win the sprint and this is great. This is my earliest victory ever in my career and I am happy. The windy conditions today suited me very well. In Norway, I live at the coast. We even have more wind there.”
A rapid start split the bunch and the average speed was 54kph after two hours of racing and the pace barely let up thereafter, as the winning group averaged an eye-watering 48kph over the 194km stage, which finished almost an hour up on the fastest predicted schedule.
Etixx-QuickStep set the tone for the day splitting the peloton into three groups on the first crosswind section shortly after the start, with Rojas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Lars Boom (Astana) among those left behind early on.
The seeds were already sown for the rest of the stage. The brutal pace had seen Etixx launch a full campaign of their own form of desert warfare and the casualties were high.
The leading group, however, only managed to open up a gap of 30 seconds, and when the road changed direction and the wind softened, the chase, led by BMC and MTN-Qhubeka saw the peloton regroup.
The armistice was brief and through the dust and dirt, Van Avermaet, teeth gritted and eyes wincing, broke clear from the field. He was joined by Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jelly Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Johan Van Zyl (MTN).
It was the BMC man who picked up three perhaps vital uncontested seconds at the first sprint but despite a one-minute buffer the leaders were never out of Etixx’s range.
The impetus returned to the chase when Boonen himself hit the front and split the peloton once more at the next change in direction, and Van Avermaet and company were caught by the reduced bunch after 123 kilometres.
While Wiggins, Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Kittel had all been dropped by that point, Rojas was still part of the dwindling front group but Etixx-QuickStep’s continued forcing in the finale eventually saw him shaken loose, along with Arnaud Démare (FDJ).
There was a brief rally from MTN and Giant-Alpecin but the leading 15 even had time to sit up and watch each other as they approached the last few kilometres.
By the final run-in to Al Khor Corniche, the leading group was 15 riders, with Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) prominent at the front. The final sprint is a notoriously difficult one to gauge – the road curves almost imperceptibly to the left while the wind gusts with force from the bay on the right – but Kristoff’s judgement was impeccable as he took the win ahead of Guardini.
The Katusha leader, who had to survive without a teammate in the finale, made use of his excellent positioning skills to hit the front in the final 100 meters. Guardini ran him close but was forced to settle for second.
Kristoff carries the gold jersey into Tuesday’s short time trial although last year’s overall winner Terpstra lies just eight seconds off the lead in fifth. The Dutchman is in theory the strongest time triallist of those at the business end of the general classification and seems well-placed to defend his title this time around.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:49:51
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:06
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|19
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|24
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|28
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|30
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|31
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:30
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:08
|37
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|38
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|49
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|50
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|54
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|57
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:55
|61
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|63
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|64
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|67
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|75
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|78
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|79
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:18
|81
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|84
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|85
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|86
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|88
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|89
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|90
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|96
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|97
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|98
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|99
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|103
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|109
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|111
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:09
|117
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|121
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|123
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:48
|124
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|125
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|127
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|129
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|130
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|132
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|136
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|138
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|3
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|3
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:49:51
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|5
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:08
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:55
|13
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|15
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:18
|17
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|22
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|23
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:09
|25
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:48
|26
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|11:29:39
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:02
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:17
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:32
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|12
|FDJ
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:18
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:57
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:13:05
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:15
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:25
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:42:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|7:39:31
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|6
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:14
|15
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|16
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:25
|18
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:43
|26
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|28
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:54
|30
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:55
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:58
|32
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:41
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:16
|36
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:08
|37
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:18
|38
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:03:38
|50
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:51
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|53
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:33
|57
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:34
|58
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:01
|60
|Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:05
|61
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|65
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:07:30
|66
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:38
|67
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|71
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|72
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:21
|73
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:02
|77
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:27
|78
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:28
|79
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:34
|81
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:41
|83
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:53
|84
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:01
|85
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|86
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|87
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|88
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|89
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|90
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|92
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|96
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:11
|97
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:12
|98
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:44
|99
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|102
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|107
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:59
|110
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:11:57
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|114
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|116
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:19
|117
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:09
|119
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:13:35
|120
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:13
|121
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:23
|122
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:03
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:58
|124
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:23
|127
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:42
|128
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:24:44
|129
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:48
|130
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:50
|131
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:14
|132
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|135
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:27
|136
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|137
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:48
|138
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:53
|139
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:30:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|12
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|14
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|15
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|16
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|20
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|21
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|22
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|23
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7:39:41
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:44
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:31
|7
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:08
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:41
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:51
|13
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:55
|14
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|15
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:18
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:51
|17
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:34
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:49
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:47
|24
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:59
|25
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:23:48
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:13
|27
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:24:40
|28
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:04
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|22:59:09
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Astama Pro Team
|0:00:15
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:00:24
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:42
|7
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:00
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:02
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:17
|10
|FDJ
|0:03:32
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:05
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:31
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:57
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:13:38
|16
|Lampre - Merida
|0:20:21
|17
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:25:50
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:48:32
