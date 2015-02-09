Trending

Kristoff wins stage 2 at the Tour of Qatar

Rapid stage shatters peloton

Image 1 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 68

Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar

Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 68

Movistar had a tough day in the winds.

Movistar had a tough day in the winds.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 68

Fabian Cancellara pushes the pace.

Fabian Cancellara pushes the pace.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 68

Echelon skills paid off Monday in Qatar.

Echelon skills paid off Monday in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 68

Etixx-QuickStep's pace in the crosswinds split the peloton early.

Etixx-QuickStep's pace in the crosswinds split the peloton early.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 68

The peloton split into three groups under pressure from Etixx-QuickStep.

The peloton split into three groups under pressure from Etixx-QuickStep.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 68

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 68

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) lost the race lead to Alexander Kristoff.

José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) lost the race lead to Alexander Kristoff.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 68

A windy day in the desert wreaked havoc on the race.

A windy day in the desert wreaked havoc on the race.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 68

Riders must be on the look out for camels in Qatar.

Riders must be on the look out for camels in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 68

Bradely Wiggins drives the pace in the desert.

Bradely Wiggins drives the pace in the desert.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 68

Peter Sagan is ready to take the start.

Peter Sagan is ready to take the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 68

Bradley Wiggins stretches before the start.

Bradley Wiggins stretches before the start.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 68

The peloton is lined out in the desert.

The peloton is lined out in the desert.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 68

Crosswinds split the peloton and left riders behind.

Crosswinds split the peloton and left riders behind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 68

The peloton races against the wind.

The peloton races against the wind.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 68

Overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was caught out of the echelons.

Overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) was caught out of the echelons.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 68

Topsport teammates Tim Declercq and Gijs van Hoecke

Topsport teammates Tim Declercq and Gijs van Hoecke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 68

Checking the map for crosswind sections

Checking the map for crosswind sections
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 68

Tour of Qatar leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Tour of Qatar leader Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 68

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) gets a last minute breakfast

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) gets a last minute breakfast
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 68

Sand storms lie ahead of the riders

Sand storms lie ahead of the riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 68

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 68

Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar

Axel and Eddy Merckx at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 68

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 68

The peloton is buffeted by a sand storm on stage 2

The peloton is buffeted by a sand storm on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 68

Nelson Olivieria (Lampre-Merida) suffered a crash

Nelson Olivieria (Lampre-Merida) suffered a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 68

An early breakaway of five gained some traction before the peloton reacted.

An early breakaway of five gained some traction before the peloton reacted.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 68

Johan Van Zyl (MTN Qhubeka) leads the breakaway.

Johan Van Zyl (MTN Qhubeka) leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 68

Windstorms battered the peloton during stage 2 in Qatar.

Windstorms battered the peloton during stage 2 in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 68

A lot of open spaces on today's stage.

A lot of open spaces on today's stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 68

Race director Jean-Francois Pescheux

Race director Jean-Francois Pescheux
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 68

Tom Boonen leads the peloton in Qatar.

Tom Boonen leads the peloton in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 68

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the front group.

Ian Stannard (Team Sky) in the front group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 68

Alexander Kristoff in the elite 15-rider front group.

Alexander Kristoff in the elite 15-rider front group.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 68

Peter Sagan wears the white jersey on the podium following stage 2 in Qatar.

Peter Sagan wears the white jersey on the podium following stage 2 in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 68

A colorful spot on today's course in Qatar.

A colorful spot on today's course in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 68

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads the breakaway.

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 68

The breakaway makes its way across the desert.

The breakaway makes its way across the desert.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was hit by a mechanical on stage 2

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was hit by a mechanical on stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 68

JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen at the start

JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 68

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 68

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 68

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the breakaway

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 68

Tom Boonen made the front group with his Etixx-Quickstep teammates

Tom Boonen made the front group with his Etixx-Quickstep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 68

Movistar chases to no avail

Movistar chases to no avail
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 68

Movistar gives race leader JJ Rojas the bad news - they weren't going to catch the leaders

Movistar gives race leader JJ Rojas the bad news - they weren't going to catch the leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 68

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 68

Katusha works the echelon in Tour of Qatar

Katusha works the echelon in Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 68

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes advantage of the Katusha train

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes advantage of the Katusha train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 68

Arnaud Demare, JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen before stage 2

Arnaud Demare, JJ Rojas and Tom Boonen before stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 68

Points leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Points leader Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 68

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new race leader

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 68

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage 2 of the Tour of Qatar and moved into the overall lead at the end of a high-speed day of racing that saw the peloton shattered by crosswinds on the long road to Al Khor Corniche.

“It was a very long sprint,” Kristoff said. “I bridged up to [Niki] Terpstra and [Andrea] Guardini who had a little gap and with 500 meters to go I went full gas. I felt I had it under control but Guardini is a fast guy, I was only sure when I crossed the finish line. I am really happy today with this victory. Finally I managed to win here in Qatar!" 

Kristoff was part of a 15-man front group that contested the stage win, and he held off Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) in the sprint finish to claim his first victory of the season. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) were also in the elite first group but they had to settle for fourth and fifth respectively.

With overnight leader José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) among those left behind, Boonen was in line to move into the gold jersey but his failure to pick up a time bonus at the finish means that he now lies second overall, one second behind Kristoff, despite picking up three points and three seconds at the second intermediate sprint of the day.

“It was a really hard day, but my legs were ok," Kristoff said. "I felt good during the whole stage and my team supported me. The guys really did excellent work today as well as yesterday, too. They kept me safe all day and I could save some energy for the final. Of course, in the final I was a little bit tired, but I think everyone in the group was in the same condition, because the last part of the stage was hard. But I was able to win the sprint and this is great. This is my earliest victory ever in my career and I am happy. The windy conditions today suited me very well. In Norway, I live at the coast. We even have more wind there.”

Photo: Tim De Waele

A rapid start split the bunch and the average speed was 54kph after two hours of racing and the pace barely let up thereafter, as the winning group averaged an eye-watering 48kph over the 194km stage, which finished almost an hour up on the fastest predicted schedule.

Etixx-QuickStep set the tone for the day splitting the peloton into three groups on the first crosswind section shortly after the start, with Rojas, Bradley Wiggins (Sky), Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) and Lars Boom (Astana) among those left behind early on.

The seeds were already sown for the rest of the stage. The brutal pace had seen Etixx launch a full campaign of their own form of desert warfare and the casualties were high.

The leading group, however, only managed to open up a gap of 30 seconds, and when the road changed direction and the wind softened, the chase, led by BMC and MTN-Qhubeka saw the peloton regroup.

The armistice was brief and through the dust and dirt, Van Avermaet, teeth gritted and eyes wincing, broke clear from the field. He was joined by Matthew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge), Michael Morkov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jelly Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Johan Van Zyl (MTN).

It was the BMC man who picked up three perhaps vital uncontested seconds at the first sprint but despite a one-minute buffer the leaders were never out of Etixx’s range.

The impetus returned to the chase when Boonen himself hit the front and split the peloton once more at the next change in direction, and Van Avermaet and company were caught by the reduced bunch after 123 kilometres.

While Wiggins, Fabian Cancellara (Trek) and Kittel had all been dropped by that point, Rojas was still part of the dwindling front group but Etixx-QuickStep’s continued forcing in the finale eventually saw him shaken loose, along with Arnaud Démare (FDJ).

There was a brief rally from MTN and Giant-Alpecin but the leading 15 even had time to sit up and watch each other as they approached the last few kilometres.

By the final run-in to Al Khor Corniche, the leading group was 15 riders, with Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) prominent at the front. The final sprint is a notoriously difficult one to gauge – the road curves almost imperceptibly to the left while the wind gusts with force from the bay on the right – but Kristoff’s judgement was impeccable as he took the win ahead of Guardini.

The Katusha leader, who had to survive without a teammate in the finale, made use of his excellent positioning skills to hit the front in the final 100 meters. Guardini ran him close but was forced to settle for second.

Kristoff carries the gold jersey into Tuesday’s short time trial although last year’s overall winner Terpstra lies just eight seconds off the lead in fifth. The Dutchman is in theory the strongest time triallist of those at the business end of the general classification and seems well-placed to defend his title this time around.

Photo: Tim De Waele

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:49:51
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:06
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
16Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:15
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha
19Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
24Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
29Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
30Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
31Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
34Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:30
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
36Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:08
37Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
38Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
39Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
41Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
45Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
47Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
50Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Michael Mørkøv (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
54Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
59Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
60Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:55
61Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
62William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
63Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
64Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
67Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
68Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
70Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
75Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
77Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
78Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
79Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:18
81Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
84Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
85Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
86Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
88Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
89Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
90Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
91Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
92Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
93Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
94Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
95Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
96Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
97Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
98Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
99Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
103Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
104Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
105Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
107Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
108Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
109Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
110Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
111Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:09
117Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
121Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
122Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
123Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:48
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
125Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
126Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
127Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
129Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
130Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
131David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
135Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
136Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
138Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
3Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3pts
2Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
3Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling5
7Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3:49:51
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
4Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:15
5Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
6Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:08
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:55
13Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
15Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:18
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
21Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
23Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:09
25Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:48
26Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step11:29:39
2BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Team Sky
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Team Katusha0:00:24
6Orica Greenedge
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:02
9IAM Cycling0:03:17
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:32
11Bora-Argon 18
12FDJ
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:18
14Trek Factory Racing0:09:57
15Movistar Team0:13:05
16Lampre - Merida0:19:15
17MTN-Qhubeka0:25:25
18Bardiani CSF0:42:18

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha7:39:31
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:04
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:08
6Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
10Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
14Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:14
15Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:16
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:23
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:25
18Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
25Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:43
26Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
27Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
28Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:54
30Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:55
31Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:58
32Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:41
34Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:56
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:02:16
36Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:08
37Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:18
38Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
40Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
43Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
49Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:03:38
50Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:51
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Pieter Van Speybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
55Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
56Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:33
57Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:34
58Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
59Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:01
60Théo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:05
61Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
62Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
64Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
65Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:07:30
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:38
67Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
68William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
70Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
71Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:21
73Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:02
77Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:27
78Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:28
79Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
80Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:09:34
81Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:41
83Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:53
84Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:01
85Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
86Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
87Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
88Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
89Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
90Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
91Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
92Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
93Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:11
97Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:12
98Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:44
99Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
100Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
102Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
104Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
105Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
106Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
107Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:59
110Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:11:57
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
114Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
115Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
116Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:12:19
117Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:09
119Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:13:35
120Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:13
121Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:23
122Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:18:03
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:23:58
124Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
126Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:23
127Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:24:42
128Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:24:44
129Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:24:48
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:24:50
131Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:14
132Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
135Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:27
136David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
137Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:48
138Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:53
139Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:30:32

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step21pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo14
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr9
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
12Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4
14Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
15Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step2
16Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky1
19Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
20Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
22Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
23Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo7:39:41
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:44
5Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:48
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:31
7Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:03:08
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
9Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:41
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:51
13Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:55
14Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
15Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:18
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:09:51
17Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:34
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:49
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:47
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:59
25Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:23:48
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:13
27Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:24:40
28Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:04
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:38

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step22:59:09
2BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Astama Pro Team0:00:15
4Team Katusha0:00:24
5Orica Greenedge
6Team Sky0:00:42
7Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:00
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:02
9IAM Cycling0:03:17
10FDJ0:03:32
11Bora-Argon 18
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:05
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:31
14Trek Factory Racing0:09:57
15Movistar Team0:13:38
16Lampre - Merida0:20:21
17MTN-Qhubeka0:25:50
18Bardiani CSF0:48:32

 

