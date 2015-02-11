Tour of Qatar: Kristoff strikes again in Mesaieed
Katusha sprinter beats Sagan, Terpstra retains race lead
Stage 4: Al Thakhira - Mesaieed
In the absence of crosswinds, attacks and echelons but a strong head wind for much of the stage, the sprinters dominated the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) taking his second stage win at this year's race with a perfectly timed surge to the line.
Kristoff beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), with Adam Blythe (Astana) fourth and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) sixth, with the other sprinters filling out the top 10 after a hectic finale.
Kristoff got a late but well-timed leadout from his Katusha teammates and started his sprint early on the long finishing straight. That gave him the advantage of choosing the best line, while his rivals fought in his slipstream. Sagan stayed tucked on his wheel until making a late surge but he was a wheel length behind and is still looking for his first win in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.
“In the last 10 kilometres everyone was fresh and I ended up losing my leadout many times but in the end they managed to put me in a good position and I was just able to hold them off,” Kristoff said recalling every instant of the sprint.
“Maybe I went a little bit early but I felt like I had to go otherwise someone would jump from behind, so I started easy and then went harder. At the end I was so tired and Sagan was coming fast but I was just able to hold him off. I could see him on the left and I wasn’t sure that I won it.”
Photo: ASO
Surprisingly Arndt and not Kittel was the protected sprinter at Giant-Alpecin. The German team confirmed that Kittel was not feeling 100 per cent and so gave Arndt his chance. Andrea Guardini was also in the mix in the fast sprint but Blythe took the sheltered line along the barriers, closing the door on the on-form Italian, who eased up and finished eighth.
Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton, in 30th place, and so kept his gold leader's jersey. However, he finished on the wrong side of a split in the peloton and so lost five seconds to Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is second overall at just six seconds. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) is third at 12 seconds.
Missing from the sprint results were Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who was only 36th after being delayed by a late crash and lots of fighting for wheels. Fellow Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was only 17th, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) also out of the results and finishing five seconds down.
An early start and fast finish
The 165.5km stage started some 70 minutes early, with organisers worried that the peloton would struggle with the strong headwinds and possible sand storms.
The early start perhaps left the peloton sleepy, with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen) quickly allowed to get away when the flag dropped. They worked well together in the first hour, when they had a tailwind and covered 50.2km in the first hour. Their gap stabalised at around 3:30, with Etixx-QuickStep controlling the chase and leading the peloton for much of the day, with some help from FDJ later on.
Several crashes made the peloton nervous in the finale of the stage, with different teams trying to control the leadout. Amongst the riders that went down during the stage were Lars Boom (Astana), Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). All of them were not seriously hurt and finished the stage.
Tinkoff-Saxo, Movistar and FDJ all massed on the front with Orica-GreenEdge taking control with four kilometres to go as the riders dived around a series of roundabouts. However, they went to the front too early and were forced to back off and accept help from other teams.
Katusha and Kristoff saved their legs for the final long, straight kilometre. The wide road made it hard to line out the peloton but the Russian squad injected some order and then Kristoff made his early move. It is still only February but he has the speed and ability to go long and hard, just as he did to win Milan-San Remo in 2014.
Thursday's 153km fifth stage is from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal in the north of Qatar. The stage route involves several changes of direction that could inspire attacks and cause echelons, putting Terpstra's lead under pressure. It will be another day of desert racing.
Photos: Tim De Waele
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:15:57
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:05
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|20
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|26
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|31
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|52
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|58
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|60
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|64
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|67
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|68
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|69
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|70
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|71
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|72
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|73
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|74
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|77
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|78
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|88
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|90
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|93
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|94
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|95
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|98
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|100
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|101
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:10
|102
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:23
|103
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:33
|104
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:50
|106
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:13
|108
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|118
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|119
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|120
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|121
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|122
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|124
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|125
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|126
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:01
|127
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:12
|129
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|130
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|131
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|133
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|134
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|135
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|136
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|139
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|9
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:15:57
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:05
|7
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|18
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:28
|22
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:50
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|24
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:06
|25
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:13
|26
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:12
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|30
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|12:47:51
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|Team Sky
|0:00:15
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|FDJ.fr
|11
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:22
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12:09:44
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|6
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:37
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:07
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:19
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|20
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|21
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:27
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:31
|23
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:39
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|29
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|30
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:19
|31
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|32
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|33
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:51
|35
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:58
|36
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:03
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:06
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|39
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|40
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:44
|42
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:45
|43
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:52
|44
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:00
|46
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:06
|48
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:11
|49
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:15
|50
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:05:22
|51
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|52
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:36
|53
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:43
|54
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:47
|55
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:51
|56
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:09
|57
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:56
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:57
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:08:12
|60
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:17
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:27
|63
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|64
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|66
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:09:20
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:40
|68
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:57
|70
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:59
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:00
|72
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:02
|73
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:06
|74
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:08
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:14
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:36
|77
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:38
|78
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:01
|79
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|80
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:03
|81
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:05
|82
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:09
|83
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:10
|84
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:17
|85
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:24
|86
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:32
|87
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:36
|88
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|89
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:43
|90
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:44
|91
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:45
|92
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:56
|93
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:05
|94
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:18
|95
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:12:19
|96
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:39
|97
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:45
|98
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|99
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:54
|100
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:55
|101
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:56
|102
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:07
|103
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:12
|104
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:25
|105
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:26
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:00
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:14
|108
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:27
|110
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:35
|111
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:14:37
|112
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:00
|113
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|114
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:15:17
|115
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|116
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:17:03
|117
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:28
|118
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:36
|119
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:18:40
|120
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:21:06
|121
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:22
|122
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:22:47
|123
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:02
|124
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:09
|125
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:22
|126
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:28
|127
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:35
|128
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:38
|129
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:27:51
|130
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:27:53
|131
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:28:32
|132
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:46
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:01
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:29:04
|135
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:32
|136
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:06
|137
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:39
|138
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:33:34
|139
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|32
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|7
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|15
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|11
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|16
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|17
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|21
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|24
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|26
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|27
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|28
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|29
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|30
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|31
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|35
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|12:10:17
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:04
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:22
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:50
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|6
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:02:47
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:30
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:50
|9
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:03
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:23
|11
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:24
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:39
|13
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:07:44
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:03
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:10:28
|16
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:03
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:10
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:32
|19
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:12:06
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:21
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:34
|22
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:52
|23
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:27
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:55
|25
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:36
|26
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:49
|27
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:02
|28
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:59
|29
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:28:31
|30
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:29:33
|31
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|36:30:32
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:24
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:25
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:27
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:02
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:16
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:45
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:12
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:57
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:16
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:47
|14
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:37
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:15:21
|16
|Lampre-Merida
|0:21:05
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:03
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:52:55
