Tour of Qatar: Kristoff strikes again in Mesaieed

Katusha sprinter beats Sagan, Terpstra retains race lead

Image 1 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) begins to celebrate

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage 4 sprint at Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage 4 sprint at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO/Tour of Qatar)
Image 3 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets some applause from Eddy Merckx

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets some applause from Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his second win of this year's Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his second win of this year's Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) stretches the gold leader's jersey but his lead was cut to six seconds

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) stretches the gold leader's jersey but his lead was cut to six seconds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) pulls on the gold leader's jersey for a second day

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) pulls on the gold leader's jersey for a second day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) gets the cheers after stage four

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) gets the cheers after stage four
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's gold jersey

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's gold jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the points competition leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the points competition leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets the flowers as leader of the points competition

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets the flowers as leader of the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) shakes hands with Eddy Merckx

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) shakes hands with Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in the sprinter's jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) on the podium in the sprinter's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to the podium

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) talks to Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) talks to Cyclingnews editor Daniel Benson
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Alexander Kristoff thanks his Katusha teammate Jacopo Guarnieri

Alexander Kristoff thanks his Katusha teammate Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Alexander Kristoff and new lead out man Jacopo Guarnieri

Alexander Kristoff and new lead out man Jacopo Guarnieri
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was frustrated to finish second

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) was frustrated to finish second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to victory

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) heads to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had the power to go for a long sprint

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had the power to go for a long sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Here comes Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) went down the middle of the road

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) went down the middle of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the absence of crosswinds, attacks and echelons but a strong head wind for much of the stage, the sprinters dominated the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) taking his second stage win at this year's race with a perfectly timed surge to the line.

Kristoff beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), with Adam Blythe (Astana) fourth and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) sixth, with the other sprinters filling out the top 10 after a hectic finale.

Kristoff got a late but well-timed leadout from his Katusha teammates and started his sprint early on the long finishing straight. That gave him the advantage of choosing the best line, while his rivals fought in his slipstream. Sagan stayed tucked on his wheel until making a late surge but he was a wheel length behind and is still looking for his first win in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.

“In the last 10 kilometres everyone was fresh and I ended up losing my leadout many times but in the end they managed to put me in a good position and I was just able to hold them off,” Kristoff said recalling every instant of the sprint.

“Maybe I went a little bit early but I felt like I had to go otherwise someone would jump from behind, so I started easy and then went harder. At the end I was so tired and Sagan was coming fast but I was just able to hold him off. I could see him on the left and I wasn’t sure that I won it.”

Photo: ASO

Surprisingly Arndt and not Kittel was the protected sprinter at Giant-Alpecin. The German team confirmed that Kittel was not feeling 100 per cent and so gave Arndt his chance. Andrea Guardini was also in the mix in the fast sprint but Blythe took the sheltered line along the barriers, closing the door on the on-form Italian, who eased up and finished eighth.

Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton, in 30th place, and so kept his gold leader's jersey. However, he finished on the wrong side of a split in the peloton and so lost five seconds to Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is second overall at just six seconds. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) is third at 12 seconds.

Missing from the sprint results were Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who was only 36th after being delayed by a late crash and lots of fighting for wheels. Fellow Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was only 17th, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) also out of the results and finishing five seconds down.

An early start and fast finish

The 165.5km stage started some 70 minutes early, with organisers worried that the peloton would struggle with the strong headwinds and possible sand storms.

The early start perhaps left the peloton sleepy, with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen) quickly allowed to get away when the flag dropped. They worked well together in the first hour, when they had a tailwind and covered 50.2km in the first hour. Their gap stabalised at around 3:30, with Etixx-QuickStep controlling the chase and leading the peloton for much of the day, with some help from FDJ later on.

Several crashes made the peloton nervous in the finale of the stage, with different teams trying to control the leadout. Amongst the riders that went down during the stage were Lars Boom (Astana), Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). All of them were not seriously hurt and finished the stage.

Tinkoff-Saxo, Movistar and FDJ all massed on the front with Orica-GreenEdge taking control with four kilometres to go as the riders dived around a series of roundabouts. However, they went to the front too early and were forced to back off and accept help from other teams.

Katusha and Kristoff saved their legs for the final long, straight kilometre. The wide road made it hard to line out the peloton but the Russian squad injected some order and then Kristoff made his early move. It is still only February but he has the speed and ability to go long and hard, just as he did to win Milan-San Remo in 2014.

Thursday's 153km fifth stage is from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal in the north of Qatar. The stage route involves several changes of direction that could inspire attacks and cause echelons, putting Terpstra's lead under pressure. It will be another day of desert racing.

Photos: Tim De Waele

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:15:57
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:05
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
18Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
20Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
26Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
27Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
28Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
36Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
43Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
45Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
46Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
49Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
50Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
51Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
52Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
58Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
60Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
62Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
63Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
64Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
68Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
69Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
70Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
71Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
72Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
73Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
74Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
76Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
77Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
78Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
82Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
83Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
86Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:33
88Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
90Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
91Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:00:37
93Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:43
94Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
95Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
98David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
99William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
100Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
101Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:10
102Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:23
103Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:01:33
104Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
105Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:50
106Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:13
108Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
109Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
110Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
115Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
116Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
117Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
118Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
119Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
120Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
121Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
122Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
124Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
125Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
126Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:01
127Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:12
129Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
130Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
131Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
132Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
133Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
134Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
135Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
136Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
139Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:49

Sprint 1 - Al Otouriya
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2 - Army Camp
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
9Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:15:57
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
5Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:05
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:28
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
24Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:06
25Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:13
26Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:12
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
30Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:49

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team12:47:51
2Team Katusha0:00:05
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Movistar Team0:00:10
5Lampre-Merida
6IAM Cycling
7Team Sky0:00:15
8BMC Racing Team
9Etixx - Quick-Step
10FDJ.fr
11Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13MTN - Qhubeka
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:22
15Bardiani CSF
16Trek Factory Racing
17Orica GreenEdge0:00:38
18Bora-Argon 180:00:39

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step12:09:44
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:21
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:37
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:39
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:07
16Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:11
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:19
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
20Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
21Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:27
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:31
23Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:39
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:41
28Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
29Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:12
30Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19
31Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:30
32Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
33Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:48
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:51
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:58
36Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:03
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:06
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:07
39Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
40Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:44
42Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:45
43Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:52
44Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
45Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
46Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:06
48Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:05:11
49Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:15
50Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:05:22
51Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
52Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:36
53Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:05:43
54Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:47
55Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:51
56Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:06:09
57Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:56
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:06:57
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:08:12
60Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:17
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:27
63Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:51
64Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:58
66William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:09:20
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:40
68Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
69Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:09:57
70Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:59
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:00
72Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:10:02
73Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:06
74Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:08
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:10:14
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:36
77Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:38
78Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:01
79Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
80Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:03
81Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:05
82Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:09
83Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:10
84Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:17
85Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:24
86Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:11:32
87Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:36
88Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
89Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:43
90Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:44
91Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:45
92Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:11:56
93Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:05
94Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:18
95Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:12:19
96Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:39
97Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:45
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
99Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:54
100Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:55
101Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:56
102Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:07
103Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:12
104Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:25
105Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:13:26
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:00
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:14
108Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:27
110Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:14:35
111Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:14:37
112Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:00
113Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
114Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:15:17
115Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:22
116Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:17:03
117Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:28
118Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:36
119Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:18:40
120Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:21:06
121Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:22
122Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:22:47
123Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:02
124Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:09
125Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:22
126Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:26:28
127Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:35
128Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:26:38
129Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:27:51
130Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:27:53
131Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:28:32
132Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:46
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:29:01
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:29:04
135David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:32
136Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:06
137Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:39
138Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:33:34
139Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:06

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha32pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo26
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step21
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step17
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team17
7Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling15
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin13
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12
11Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge11
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr9
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky9
14Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
16Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky7
17Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
18Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
21Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
24Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
26Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
27Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
28Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
29Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
30Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
31Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
35Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky12:10:17
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:04
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:22
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:50
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:08
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:47
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:30
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
9Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:03
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:23
11Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:06:24
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:39
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:44
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:28
16Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:03
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:10
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:32
19Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:12:06
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:21
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:34
22Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:12:52
23Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:27
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:55
25Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:36
26Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:49
27Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:02
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:59
29Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:28:31
30Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:29:33
31Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step36:30:32
2Team Sky0:00:24
3Astana Pro Team0:00:25
4BMC Racing Team0:00:55
5Team Katusha0:01:31
6Orica GreenEdge0:02:27
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:02
8IAM Cycling0:03:16
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:45
10FDJ.fr0:05:12
11Bora-Argon 180:05:57
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:16
13Trek Factory Racing0:10:47
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:37
15Movistar Team0:15:21
16Lampre-Merida0:21:05
17MTN - Qhubeka0:27:03
18Bardiani CSF0:52:55

