In the absence of crosswinds, attacks and echelons but a strong head wind for much of the stage, the sprinters dominated the fourth stage of the Tour of Qatar with Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) taking his second stage win at this year's race with a perfectly timed surge to the line.

Kristoff beat Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin), with Adam Blythe (Astana) fourth and Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) sixth, with the other sprinters filling out the top 10 after a hectic finale.

Kristoff got a late but well-timed leadout from his Katusha teammates and started his sprint early on the long finishing straight. That gave him the advantage of choosing the best line, while his rivals fought in his slipstream. Sagan stayed tucked on his wheel until making a late surge but he was a wheel length behind and is still looking for his first win in Tinkoff-Saxo colours.

“In the last 10 kilometres everyone was fresh and I ended up losing my leadout many times but in the end they managed to put me in a good position and I was just able to hold them off,” Kristoff said recalling every instant of the sprint.

“Maybe I went a little bit early but I felt like I had to go otherwise someone would jump from behind, so I started easy and then went harder. At the end I was so tired and Sagan was coming fast but I was just able to hold him off. I could see him on the left and I wasn’t sure that I won it.”

Surprisingly Arndt and not Kittel was the protected sprinter at Giant-Alpecin. The German team confirmed that Kittel was not feeling 100 per cent and so gave Arndt his chance. Andrea Guardini was also in the mix in the fast sprint but Blythe took the sheltered line along the barriers, closing the door on the on-form Italian, who eased up and finished eighth.

Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) finished safely in the peloton, in 30th place, and so kept his gold leader's jersey. However, he finished on the wrong side of a split in the peloton and so lost five seconds to Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo), who is second overall at just six seconds. Ian Stannard (Team Sky) is third at 12 seconds.

Missing from the sprint results were Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis), who was only 36th after being delayed by a late crash and lots of fighting for wheels. Fellow Frenchman Arnaud Demare (FDJ) was only 17th, with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) also out of the results and finishing five seconds down.

An early start and fast finish

The 165.5km stage started some 70 minutes early, with organisers worried that the peloton would struggle with the strong headwinds and possible sand storms.

The early start perhaps left the peloton sleepy, with Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Jaco Venter (MTN-Qhubeka) and Jarl Salomein (Topsport Vlaanderen) quickly allowed to get away when the flag dropped. They worked well together in the first hour, when they had a tailwind and covered 50.2km in the first hour. Their gap stabalised at around 3:30, with Etixx-QuickStep controlling the chase and leading the peloton for much of the day, with some help from FDJ later on.

Several crashes made the peloton nervous in the finale of the stage, with different teams trying to control the leadout. Amongst the riders that went down during the stage were Lars Boom (Astana), Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky). All of them were not seriously hurt and finished the stage.

Tinkoff-Saxo, Movistar and FDJ all massed on the front with Orica-GreenEdge taking control with four kilometres to go as the riders dived around a series of roundabouts. However, they went to the front too early and were forced to back off and accept help from other teams.

Katusha and Kristoff saved their legs for the final long, straight kilometre. The wide road made it hard to line out the peloton but the Russian squad injected some order and then Kristoff made his early move. It is still only February but he has the speed and ability to go long and hard, just as he did to win Milan-San Remo in 2014.

Thursday's 153km fifth stage is from Al Zubarah Fort to Madinat Al Shamal in the north of Qatar. The stage route involves several changes of direction that could inspire attacks and cause echelons, putting Terpstra's lead under pressure. It will be another day of desert racing.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:15:57 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:05 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 18 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 19 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 20 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 26 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 33 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 38 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 41 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 43 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 45 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 46 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 49 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 50 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 51 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 52 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 54 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 58 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 60 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 62 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 63 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 64 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 67 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 68 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 69 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 70 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 71 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 72 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 73 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 74 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 77 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 78 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 82 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 83 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 84 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 86 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:33 88 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 89 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 90 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 91 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 93 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:43 94 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 95 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 96 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 98 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 100 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06 101 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:10 102 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:23 103 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:33 104 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 105 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:50 106 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:13 108 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 114 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 115 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 116 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 117 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 118 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 119 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 120 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 121 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 122 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 124 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 125 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 126 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:01 127 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:12 129 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 130 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 131 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 132 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 133 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 134 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 135 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 136 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 139 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:49

Sprint 1 - Al Otouriya # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 - Army Camp # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:15:57 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:05 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 18 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:28 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 24 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:06 25 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:13 26 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:12 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 30 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:49

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 12:47:51 2 Team Katusha 0:00:05 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Movistar Team 0:00:10 5 Lampre-Merida 6 IAM Cycling 7 Team Sky 0:00:15 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Etixx - Quick-Step 10 FDJ.fr 11 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 MTN - Qhubeka 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:22 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Trek Factory Racing 17 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:38 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:00:39

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 12:09:44 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:21 6 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:37 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 15 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:07 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:19 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 20 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 21 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:27 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:31 23 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:39 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:41 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 29 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:12 30 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:19 31 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:30 32 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 33 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:48 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:51 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:58 36 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:03 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:06 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:07 39 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 40 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:44 42 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:45 43 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:52 44 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:00 46 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:06 48 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:11 49 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:15 50 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:05:22 51 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 52 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:36 53 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:05:43 54 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:47 55 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:51 56 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:09 57 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:56 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:57 59 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:08:12 60 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:17 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:27 63 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:51 64 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 66 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:09:20 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:40 68 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 69 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:57 70 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:59 71 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:00 72 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:10:02 73 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:06 74 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:08 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:14 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:36 77 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:38 78 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:01 79 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 80 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:03 81 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:05 82 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:09 83 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:10 84 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:17 85 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:24 86 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:32 87 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:36 88 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 89 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:43 90 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:44 91 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:45 92 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:11:56 93 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:05 94 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:18 95 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:12:19 96 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:39 97 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:45 98 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 99 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:54 100 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:55 101 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:56 102 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:07 103 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:12 104 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:25 105 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:26 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:00 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:14 108 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:27 110 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:35 111 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:14:37 112 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:00 113 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 114 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:15:17 115 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:22 116 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:17:03 117 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:28 118 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:36 119 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:18:40 120 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:21:06 121 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:22 122 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:22:47 123 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:02 124 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:09 125 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:22 126 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:26:28 127 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:35 128 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:26:38 129 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:27:51 130 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:27:53 131 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:28:32 132 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:46 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:01 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:29:04 135 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:32 136 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:30:06 137 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:39 138 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:33:34 139 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:06

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 32 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 7 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 15 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 11 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 11 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 9 14 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 16 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 7 17 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 21 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 24 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 26 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 27 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 28 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 29 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 30 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 31 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 35 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 12:10:17 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:04 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:22 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:50 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:08 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:47 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:30 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 9 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:03 10 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:23 11 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:24 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:39 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:44 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:28 16 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:03 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:10 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:32 19 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:12:06 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:21 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:34 22 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:52 23 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:27 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:55 25 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:36 26 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:49 27 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:02 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:59 29 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:28:31 30 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:29:33 31 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:33