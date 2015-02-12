Kristoff takes his third sprint victory
Katusha rider beats Sagan again, Terpstra retains race lead
Stage 5: Al Zubara Fort - Madinat ash-Shamal
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third stage victory at the Tour of Qatar, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in yet another close sprint finish in Madinat Al Shamal at the northern tip of the country.
The Norwegian again started his sprint early but had the strength and speed to hold off Sagan, who emerged from his wheel in sight of the line. Sagan threw his bike at the line but came up short yet again. He has now taken two second and places and two fourth places in the Tour of Qatar sprints. He has not won a race since taking the Slovakian national title last June, despite riding the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana. Sagan's only consolation was that he took the best young rider's white jersey from Luke Rowe (Team Sky).
With Marcel Kittel still struggling after a post Tour Down Under cold affected his training, Nikias Arndt was the protected Giant-Alpecin sprinter and managed to finish third, with Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) fourth and Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) fifth in Kristoff's slipstream.
Despite being caught out and left behind by a late split and echelon, Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to fight his way back to the front group and finish 16th, in the same time as Kristoff, to retain his overall race lead. However thanks to taking yet another 10-second time bonus, Kristoff is now just 11 seconds behind the Dutchman.
Time bonuses of three, two and one second are awarded at two intermediate sprints at 73 and 90km during the final 113km stage, with ten, six and four seconds awarded to the leading three riders at the finish. Every second will count during the last stage to the Doha Corniche.
“The team brought me to the line perfectly,” Kristoff told the media at the finish of the stage.
“I wasn’t feeling great today and I was suffering. I didn’t think that I could win but at the end the team did a great leadout and they managed to take control even if we were lacking a few guys. I started in a perfect way but I knew that Sagan was looking fresh and on my wheel.”
“Today the team was strong at the end and guys in the pack were tired because of the hard pace. The team brought me perfectly and we believed we could win.”
Early attacks
The 153km stage was always going to be a battle for every second and a course that looped around the north of the peninsula and covered two 13km finishing circuits, offered plenty of twists and turns and chances for echelons.
There were attack virtually from the start, as Etixx-QuickStep made their intentions clear, with the peloton splitting into echelons and groups, as the stronger teams put their rivals in the gutter and made them suffer. A natural selection occurred quickly with second-placed overall Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) caught out in the early shake out. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was also in the chase group as the race rolled along at 50km/h.
A long chase followed and Bodnar’s group finally managed to make contact with the head of the race after a hectic 60km of racing. As the riders headed north, five riders got away after the peloton settled down. Ben Hermans (BMC), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Asana) and Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) gained 2:30, enough time to make Hayman the virtual leader for a spell, but the big-name teams soon began to pull them back. The junction came with one final 13km left lap to cover.
A sprint seemed certain but then a further change in direction sparked another attack and another echelon, this time with Katusha and others putting Etixx-QuickStep and Terpstra on the ropes. Kristoff had three teammates to help drive the pace and put the rest in the gutter. Tom Boonen was up there for Etixx-QuickStep but Terpstra missed the move. The gap grew quickly as the kilometres counted down but with Sagan sitting on with two teammates and a final change in direction helping the chasers, the peloton came back together in sight of the final kilometre.
Several teams tried to control the sprint but Katusha and Kristoff again ruled the roost, starting his sprint early and holding off Sagan and everyone else.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:03:01
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|21
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|27
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|28
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|31
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|32
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:14
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|37
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|39
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:24
|44
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:51
|45
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:58
|46
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|50
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|52
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|56
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|60
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|63
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|65
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|66
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|67
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|68
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|70
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|72
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|73
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|74
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|79
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|80
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|81
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|85
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|87
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|94
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|95
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|96
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|97
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|102
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|108
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:40
|109
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|110
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|113
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|114
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|115
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|116
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|117
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:51
|119
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:06
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|121
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|124
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|125
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|126
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|127
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|129
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:38
|131
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:17
|133
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|134
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|pts
|2
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|3
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|5
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:03:01
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|11
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:58
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:02
|14
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|9:09:03
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|FDJ
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:24
|10
|Team Sky
|0:00:58
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|12
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:08
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:24
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:12:45
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:11
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|7
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:39
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|13
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:19
|17
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:21
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:27
|20
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|21
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:44
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:45
|24
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|25
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:54
|26
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:30
|27
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:37
|28
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:10
|29
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:17
|30
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:22
|31
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|32
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:03
|33
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:05
|34
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:21
|35
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:41
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:46
|37
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:04
|38
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:14
|39
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:16
|40
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|41
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:05:36
|42
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:50
|43
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:58
|44
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:04
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:08
|46
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:09
|47
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:13
|48
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:41
|49
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:42
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:51
|51
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|52
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:47
|53
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:54
|54
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:57
|55
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:12
|56
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:17
|57
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:19
|58
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|59
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:57
|60
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:58
|61
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:59
|62
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:06
|63
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:18
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:10:22
|65
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:37
|66
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:03
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:08
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:10
|70
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:50
|72
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:03
|74
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:12
|75
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:16
|76
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:24
|77
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:34
|78
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:12:42
|79
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:46
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:48
|81
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:54
|82
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:13:11
|83
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:13:17
|84
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:19
|85
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:27
|86
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:33
|87
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:13:43
|88
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:52
|89
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:53
|90
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:05
|91
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:06
|92
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:41
|93
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:14:49
|94
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:15:05
|95
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:22
|96
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:35
|97
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:38
|98
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:51
|99
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:58
|100
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:11
|101
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:22
|102
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:24
|103
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:16:36
|104
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:51
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:10
|106
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:32
|107
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:06
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:07
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:18:17
|110
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:18:20
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:18:57
|112
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:19:13
|113
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:19:28
|114
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:20:46
|115
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:34
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:20
|117
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:16
|118
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:15
|119
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:57
|120
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:45
|121
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:19
|122
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:32
|123
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:48
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:08
|125
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:42
|126
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:11
|127
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:42
|128
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:16
|129
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:12
|130
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:49
|131
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:35:30
|132
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:36:21
|133
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:40:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|47
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|5
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|6
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|9
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|13
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|14
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|15
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|16
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|19
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|6
|20
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|21
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|23
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|24
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|4
|26
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|27
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|28
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|29
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|30
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|31
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|32
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|34
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|36
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:13:16
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:24
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:10
|6
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:32
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:52
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:27
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:41
|10
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:07:46
|11
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:03
|12
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:15
|13
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:23
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:34
|15
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:51
|16
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:27:14
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:28:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx-Quick Step
|45:39:35
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|4
|Team Sky
|0:01:22
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:41
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:26
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:30
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|10
|FDJ
|0:05:26
|11
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:21
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:22
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:49
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:15:21
|15
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:29:11
