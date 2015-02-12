Trending

Kristoff takes his third sprint victory

Katusha rider beats Sagan again, Terpstra retains race lead

Image 1 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) at the stage 5 start line in Al Zubara Fort

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) at the stage 5 start line in Al Zubara Fort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) before the start of stage 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) before the start of stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) contemplates going for a camel ride

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) contemplates going for a camel ride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) meets his biggest fan

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) meets his biggest fan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a ride through the desert

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a ride through the desert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Ben Hermans (BMC) leads the breakaway

Ben Hermans (BMC) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

Marco Haller (Katusha) takes a turn on the front of the breakaway

Marco Haller (Katusha) takes a turn on the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Ben Hermans (BMC)

Ben Hermans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

The peloton lines up to start stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

The peloton lines up to start stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

The day's breakaway at stage 5 Tour of Qatar

The day's breakaway at stage 5 Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour of Qatar with one stage to go

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour of Qatar with one stage to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the gold leader's jersey

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the gold leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes his third stage win at the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes his third stage win at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Etixx-QuickStep teammates

Etixx-QuickStep teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Etixx-QuickStep after the stage

Etixx-QuickStep after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rests after stage 5

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rests after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) sits at the side of the road after stage 5

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) sits at the side of the road after stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Ben Hermans (BMC) tries to go alone

Ben Hermans (BMC) tries to go alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the stage 5 finish

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the stage 5 finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) shakes hands with Luca Paolini

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) shakes hands with Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes the stage 5 win

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes the stage 5 win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the bunch sprint

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) clearly the fastest in stage 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) clearly the fastest in stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage of the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

The sprint to the stage 5 finish line in Madinat ash-Shamal

The sprint to the stage 5 finish line in Madinat ash-Shamal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Hugs all around for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Hugs all around for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

Alexander Kristoff greeted by his Katusha teammates after winning stage 5

Alexander Kristoff greeted by his Katusha teammates after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)

Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Etixx-QuickStep keep Terpstra out of trouble

Etixx-QuickStep keep Terpstra out of trouble
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) surrounded by his teammates during stage 5

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) surrounded by his teammates during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

Tom Boonen leads his Etixx-QuickStep team during stage 5

Tom Boonen leads his Etixx-QuickStep team during stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage at the Tour of Qatar

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

The peloton starts stage 5 at the Al Zubara Fort

The peloton starts stage 5 at the Al Zubara Fort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates with his team after winning stage 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates with his team after winning stage 5
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Katusha leads the split peloton

Katusha leads the split peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third stage victory at the Tour of Qatar, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in yet another close sprint finish in Madinat Al Shamal at the northern tip of the country.

The Norwegian again started his sprint early but had the strength and speed to hold off Sagan, who emerged from his wheel in sight of the line. Sagan threw his bike at the line but came up short yet again. He has now taken two second and places and two fourth places in the Tour of Qatar sprints. He has not won a race since taking the Slovakian national title last June, despite riding the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana. Sagan's only consolation was that he took the best young rider's white jersey from Luke Rowe (Team Sky).

With Marcel Kittel still struggling after a post Tour Down Under cold affected his training, Nikias Arndt was the protected Giant-Alpecin sprinter and managed to finish third, with Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) fourth and Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) fifth in Kristoff's slipstream.

Despite being caught out and left behind by a late split and echelon, Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to fight his way back to the front group and finish 16th, in the same time as Kristoff, to retain his overall race lead. However thanks to taking yet another 10-second time bonus, Kristoff is now just 11 seconds behind the Dutchman.

Time bonuses of three, two and one second are awarded at two intermediate sprints at 73 and 90km during the final 113km stage, with ten, six and four seconds awarded to the leading three riders at the finish. Every second will count during the last stage to the Doha Corniche.

“The team brought me to the line perfectly,” Kristoff told the media at the finish of the stage.

“I wasn’t feeling great today and I was suffering. I didn’t think that I could win but at the end the team did a great leadout and they managed to take control even if we were lacking a few guys. I started in a perfect way but I knew that Sagan was looking fresh and on my wheel.”

“Today the team was strong at the end and guys in the pack were tired because of the hard pace. The team brought me perfectly and we believed we could win.”

Early attacks

The 153km stage was always going to be a battle for every second and a course that looped around the north of the peninsula and covered two 13km finishing circuits, offered plenty of twists and turns and chances for echelons.

There were attack virtually from the start, as Etixx-QuickStep made their intentions clear, with the peloton splitting into echelons and groups, as the stronger teams put their rivals in the gutter and made them suffer. A natural selection occurred quickly with second-placed overall Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) caught out in the early shake out. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was also in the chase group as the race rolled along at 50km/h.

A long chase followed and Bodnar’s group finally managed to make contact with the head of the race after a hectic 60km of racing. As the riders headed north, five riders got away after the peloton settled down. Ben Hermans (BMC), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Asana) and Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) gained 2:30, enough time to make Hayman the virtual leader for a spell, but the big-name teams soon began to pull them back. The junction came with one final 13km left lap to cover.

A sprint seemed certain but then a further change in direction sparked another attack and another echelon, this time with Katusha and others putting Etixx-QuickStep and Terpstra on the ropes. Kristoff had three teammates to help drive the pace and put the rest in the gutter. Tom Boonen was up there for Etixx-QuickStep but Terpstra missed the move. The gap grew quickly as the kilometres counted down but with Sagan sitting on with two teammates and a final change in direction helping the chasers, the peloton came back together in sight of the final kilometre.

Several teams tried to control the sprint but Katusha and Kristoff again ruled the roost, starting his sprint early and holding off Sagan and everyone else. 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:03:01
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
7Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
16Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
18Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
20Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
21Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
26Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
27Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
28Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
31Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
32Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
34Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:14
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
37Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
39Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
40Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
41Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
42Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
43Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:24
44Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:51
45Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:58
46Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
50Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
51William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
52Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
56Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
60Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
61Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
63Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
65Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
66Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
67Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
68Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
69Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
70Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
72Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
73Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
75Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
76Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
79Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
80Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
81David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
84Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
85Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
86Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
87Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
92Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
94Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
95Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
96Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
97Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
99Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
100Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
101Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
102Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
104Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
105Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
106Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
107Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
108Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:40
109Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
110Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
111Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
112Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
113Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
114Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
115Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
116Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
117Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:51
119Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:04:06
120Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
121Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
124Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
125Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
126Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
128Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
129Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:06:38
131Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
132Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:17
133Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
134Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFSimone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFGert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3pts
2Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
3Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo12
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step7
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge6
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling5
7Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr3
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo3:03:01
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
6Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
7Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:58
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:02
14Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step9:09:03
2Team Katusha
3BMC Racing Team
4Movistar Team
5IAM Cycling0:00:14
6Astana Pro Team
7Orica GreenEdge
8FDJ
9Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:24
10Team Sky0:00:58
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:12
12Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13MTN-Qhubeka0:02:08
14Bora-Argon 180:02:24
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:06

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step15:12:45
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:11
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
7Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:39
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
13Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
15Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:11
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:19
17Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:21
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
20Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:41
21Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:44
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:45
24Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:54
26Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:30
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:37
28Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:10
29Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:17
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:22
31Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:44
32Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:03
33Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:04:05
34Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:21
35Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:41
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:46
37Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:04
38Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:14
39Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:16
40Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
41Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:05:36
42Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:05:50
43Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:58
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:04
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:08
46Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:06:09
47Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:13
48Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:06:41
49Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:42
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:51
51Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
52Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:47
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:54
54Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:57
55Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:12
56Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:17
57Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:08:19
58Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:51
59Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:09:57
60Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:09:58
61Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:59
62Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:06
63William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:18
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:10:22
65Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:10:37
66Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
67Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:03
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:08
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:10
70Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:38
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:11:50
72Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:03
74Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:12:12
75Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:12:16
76Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:12:24
77Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:34
78Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:12:42
79Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:46
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:48
81Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:54
82Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:13:11
83Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:13:17
84Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:19
85Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:13:27
86Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:13:33
87Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:13:43
88Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:52
89Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:53
90Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:05
91Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:14:06
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:41
93Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:14:49
94Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:15:05
95Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:15:22
96Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:15:35
97Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:38
98Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:51
99Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:15:58
100Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:11
101Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:22
102Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:24
103Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:16:36
104Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:51
105Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:17:10
106Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:17:32
107Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:06
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:07
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:18:17
110Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:18:20
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:18:57
112Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:19:13
113Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:28
114Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:20:46
115Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:34
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:22:20
117Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:23:16
118Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:15
119Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:57
120Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:45
121Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:19
122Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:32
123Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:28:48
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:08
125Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:42
126Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:31:11
127David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:42
128Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:16
129Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:12
130Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:49
131Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:35:30
132Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:36:21
133Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:40:12

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha47pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo38
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step28
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin22
5Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
6Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling19
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
8Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step17
9Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team16
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr12
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12
13Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky9
14Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
15Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
16Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky7
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
19Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team6
20Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
21Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
23Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
24Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team4
26Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
27Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
28Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka3
29Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
30Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
31Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
32Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
34Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
36Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo15:13:16
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:02
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:24
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:48
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:10
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:32
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:52
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:27
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:41
10Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:46
11Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:03
12Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:12:15
13Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:23
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:34
15Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:51
16Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:27:14
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:28:01

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx-Quick Step45:39:35
2Astana Pro Team0:00:39
3BMC Racing Team0:00:55
4Team Sky0:01:22
5Team Katusha0:01:31
6Orica GreenEdge0:02:41
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:26
8IAM Cycling0:03:30
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:57
10FDJ0:05:26
11Bora-Argon 180:08:21
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:22
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:49
14Movistar Team0:15:21
15MTN-Qhubeka0:29:11

