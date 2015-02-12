Image 1 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) at the stage 5 start line in Al Zubara Fort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) before the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) contemplates going for a camel ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) meets his biggest fan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) takes a ride through the desert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 40 Ben Hermans (BMC) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 40 Marco Haller (Katusha) takes a turn on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 40 Ben Hermans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 40 The peloton lines up to start stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 40 The day's breakaway at stage 5 Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) leads the Tour of Qatar with one stage to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) in the gold leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes his third stage win at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 40 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) rests after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 40 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) sits at the side of the road after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 40 Ben Hermans (BMC) tries to go alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 40 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) at the stage 5 finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) shakes hands with Luca Paolini (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) takes the stage 5 win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) clearly the fastest in stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 40 The sprint to the stage 5 finish line in Madinat ash-Shamal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Hugs all around for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 40 Alexander Kristoff greeted by his Katusha teammates after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 Race leader Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 Etixx-QuickStep keep Terpstra out of trouble (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) surrounded by his teammates during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 Tom Boonen leads his Etixx-QuickStep team during stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins his third stage at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 The peloton starts stage 5 at the Al Zubara Fort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates with his team after winning stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Katusha leads the split peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) took his third stage victory at the Tour of Qatar, beating Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in yet another close sprint finish in Madinat Al Shamal at the northern tip of the country.

The Norwegian again started his sprint early but had the strength and speed to hold off Sagan, who emerged from his wheel in sight of the line. Sagan threw his bike at the line but came up short yet again. He has now taken two second and places and two fourth places in the Tour of Qatar sprints. He has not won a race since taking the Slovakian national title last June, despite riding the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana. Sagan's only consolation was that he took the best young rider's white jersey from Luke Rowe (Team Sky).

With Marcel Kittel still struggling after a post Tour Down Under cold affected his training, Nikias Arndt was the protected Giant-Alpecin sprinter and managed to finish third, with Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) fourth and Adam Blythe (Orica-GreenEdge) fifth in Kristoff's slipstream.

Despite being caught out and left behind by a late split and echelon, Niki Terpstra (Etixx-QuickStep) managed to fight his way back to the front group and finish 16th, in the same time as Kristoff, to retain his overall race lead. However thanks to taking yet another 10-second time bonus, Kristoff is now just 11 seconds behind the Dutchman.

Time bonuses of three, two and one second are awarded at two intermediate sprints at 73 and 90km during the final 113km stage, with ten, six and four seconds awarded to the leading three riders at the finish. Every second will count during the last stage to the Doha Corniche.

“The team brought me to the line perfectly,” Kristoff told the media at the finish of the stage.

“I wasn’t feeling great today and I was suffering. I didn’t think that I could win but at the end the team did a great leadout and they managed to take control even if we were lacking a few guys. I started in a perfect way but I knew that Sagan was looking fresh and on my wheel.”

“Today the team was strong at the end and guys in the pack were tired because of the hard pace. The team brought me perfectly and we believed we could win.”

Early attacks

The 153km stage was always going to be a battle for every second and a course that looped around the north of the peninsula and covered two 13km finishing circuits, offered plenty of twists and turns and chances for echelons.

There were attack virtually from the start, as Etixx-QuickStep made their intentions clear, with the peloton splitting into echelons and groups, as the stronger teams put their rivals in the gutter and made them suffer. A natural selection occurred quickly with second-placed overall Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) caught out in the early shake out. Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was also in the chase group as the race rolled along at 50km/h.

A long chase followed and Bodnar’s group finally managed to make contact with the head of the race after a hectic 60km of racing. As the riders headed north, five riders got away after the peloton settled down. Ben Hermans (BMC), Marco Haller (Katusha), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Asana) and Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEdge) gained 2:30, enough time to make Hayman the virtual leader for a spell, but the big-name teams soon began to pull them back. The junction came with one final 13km left lap to cover.

A sprint seemed certain but then a further change in direction sparked another attack and another echelon, this time with Katusha and others putting Etixx-QuickStep and Terpstra on the ropes. Kristoff had three teammates to help drive the pace and put the rest in the gutter. Tom Boonen was up there for Etixx-QuickStep but Terpstra missed the move. The gap grew quickly as the kilometres counted down but with Sagan sitting on with two teammates and a final change in direction helping the chasers, the peloton came back together in sight of the final kilometre.

Several teams tried to control the sprint but Katusha and Kristoff again ruled the roost, starting his sprint early and holding off Sagan and everyone else.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:03:01 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 13 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 18 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 21 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 27 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 28 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 31 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 32 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 33 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:14 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 37 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 39 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 41 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 42 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:24 44 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:51 45 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:58 46 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 48 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 50 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 51 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 52 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 56 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 58 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 60 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 61 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 62 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 63 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10 65 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 66 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 67 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 68 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 70 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 72 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 73 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 74 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 75 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 76 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 79 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 80 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 81 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 84 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 85 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 87 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 92 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 94 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 95 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 96 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 97 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 100 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 101 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 102 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 103 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 104 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 105 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 107 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 108 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:40 109 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 110 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 111 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 112 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 113 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 114 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 115 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 116 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 117 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:51 119 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:06 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 121 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 124 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 125 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 126 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 127 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 128 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 129 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:38 131 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:17 133 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 134 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Theo Bos (Ned) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNF Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling DNF Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing DNF Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 pts 2 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 3 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 5 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:03:01 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 11 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:58 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:02 14 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx-Quick Step 9:09:03 2 Team Katusha 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Movistar Team 5 IAM Cycling 0:00:14 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 FDJ 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:24 10 Team Sky 0:00:58 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:12 12 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:08 14 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:24 15 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:06

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:12:45 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:11 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 7 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:39 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 13 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:19 17 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:21 18 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 20 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:41 21 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:44 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:45 24 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 25 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:54 26 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:30 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:37 28 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:10 29 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:17 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:22 31 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:44 32 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:03 33 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:05 34 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:21 35 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:41 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:46 37 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:04 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:14 39 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:16 40 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 41 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:05:36 42 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:05:50 43 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:58 44 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:04 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:08 46 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:09 47 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:13 48 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:06:41 49 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:42 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:51 51 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 52 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:47 53 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:54 54 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:57 55 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:12 56 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:17 57 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:19 58 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:51 59 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:57 60 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:09:58 61 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:59 62 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:06 63 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:18 64 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:10:22 65 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:37 66 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 67 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:03 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:08 69 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:10 70 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:38 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:11:50 72 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:03 74 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:12:12 75 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:12:16 76 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:12:24 77 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:34 78 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:12:42 79 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:46 80 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:48 81 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:54 82 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:13:11 83 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:13:17 84 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:13:19 85 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:13:27 86 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:33 87 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:13:43 88 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:52 89 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:53 90 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:05 91 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:14:06 92 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:41 93 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:14:49 94 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:15:05 95 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:22 96 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:35 97 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:15:38 98 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:51 99 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:15:58 100 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:11 101 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:22 102 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:24 103 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:16:36 104 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:51 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:10 106 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:32 107 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:06 108 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:07 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:18:17 110 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:18:20 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:18:57 112 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:19:13 113 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:28 114 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:20:46 115 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:34 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:22:20 117 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:23:16 118 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:15 119 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:57 120 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:45 121 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:19 122 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:32 123 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:28:48 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:08 125 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:42 126 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:11 127 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:42 128 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:16 129 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:12 130 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:49 131 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:35:30 132 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:36:21 133 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:40:12

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 47 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 5 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 6 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 19 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 9 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 13 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 9 14 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 15 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 16 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 7 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 19 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 6 20 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 21 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 23 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 24 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 4 26 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 27 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 28 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 3 29 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 30 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 31 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 32 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 33 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 34 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 35 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 36 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 15:13:16 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:02 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:24 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:48 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:10 6 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:32 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:52 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:27 9 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:41 10 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:46 11 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:03 12 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:12:15 13 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:23 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:34 15 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:51 16 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:27:14 17 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:28:01