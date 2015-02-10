Trending

Terpstra nets double victory in Tour of Qatar time trial

Etixx-QuickStep rider takes the race lead

Image 1 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) won the time trial at Tour of Qatar

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) won the time trial at Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)

Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Phillipe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Phillipe Gilbert (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Etixx-QuickStep

Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Orica-GreenEdge

Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

katusha

katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Trek Factory Racing

Trek Factory Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Theo Bos (MTN Qhubeka)

Theo Bos (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

William Bonnet (FDJ)

William Bonnet (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Peter Velits (BMC Racing)

Peter Velits (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep)

Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)

Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar)

Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)

Chris Sutton (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuikcStep)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuikcStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 47

Pieter van Speybrouck

Pieter van Speybrouck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 47

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)

Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 47

Jonas Ahlstrand (Katusha)

Jonas Ahlstrand (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 47

Jarl Salomein

Jarl Salomein
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 47

Murilo Antonio Fischer (FDJ)

Murilo Antonio Fischer (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 47

Jelle Wallays

Jelle Wallays
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 47

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Niki Terpstra in the race's gold leader's jersey.

Niki Terpstra in the race's gold leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 47

Niki Terpstra on course Tuesday.

Niki Terpstra on course Tuesday.
(Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 47

World Champion Bradley Wiggins was third on Tuesday in Qatar.

World Champion Bradley Wiggins was third on Tuesday in Qatar.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Fabian Cancellara had to settle for second Tuesday in Qatar,

Fabian Cancellara had to settle for second Tuesday in Qatar,
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Terpstra meets the press after the stage.

Terpstra meets the press after the stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha)

Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 43 of 47

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)

Marcus Burghardt (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 47

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)

Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 47

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)

Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 47

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick-Step) combined his excellent early-season form and time trial skills to convincingly beat bigger-name favourites Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in the 10.9km individual time trial at the Tour of Qatar.

Terpstra set a time of 14:03 on the out and back course near the Lusail racing circuit, beating Cancellara by eight seconds and Wiggins by nine seconds. Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished fourth and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was fifth, both in a time of 14:13, ten seconds slower.

Thanks to also finishing in the front group on the opening two road stages, Terpstra took the race lead and pulled on the gold-coloured leader's jersey. Bodnar is second overall at 11 seconds, with Stannard third at 12 seconds. Terpstra won the Tour of Qatar in 2014 and looks to continue the Belgian team's domination of the early-season race.

Britain's Luke Rowe (Team Sky) is fifth overall and wears the best young rider's white jersey after another excellent performance. He fought to finish in the front group in the two road race stages and was 15th in the time trial.

Stage two winner Alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) and previous race leader was off the pace in the time trial and set a time of 14:47, slipping to sixth overall at 36 seconds and virtually ending his hopes of overall victory. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also finished outside of the top 20, with a time of 14:49 and is now tenth overall at 48 seconds. Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) set a time of 14:52. He is now seventh overall at 42 seconds and will surely play supporting role and help Terpstra defend his lead.

“It was a really good time trial. I didn't go full gas but saved some energy for when we turned into the head wind,” Terpstra said after pulling on the gold leader's jersey. “It's good to be back in the leader's jersey. Hopefully, we can fight for the jersey in the next few days.”

Photo: ASO

Wiggins and Cancellara beaten in the wind

Wiggins and Cancellara were expected to fight for the stage victory, especially after they failed to finish in the front group during the opening wind-affected two stages. Wiggins carefully warmed up for his first ride in his world time trial champion's rainbow jersey and had a special edition Pinarello F8 road bike but neither proved to give him a winning edge. He set off fast and was the fastest rider when the stopped the clock in a time of 14:03. However soon after Cancellara beat him by a second to claim the fastest time.

Cancellara was wearing the red Swiss time trial champion's jersey and used his power to punch through the headwind on the return leg. He looked set to win but then news of Terpstra fast intermediate time indicated that the Dutchman was flying. When he stopped the clock in 14:03, some eight seconds faster, it was clear Terpstra was the rider to beat, with few time trial specialists left on the start list with the speed to do it.

The Tour of Qatar continues on Wednesday, with a 165.5km stage from Al Thakhira to Mesaieed.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:04
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:09
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:10
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:18
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:21
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:25
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
12Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
14Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
16Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:35
18Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida0:00:36
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
20Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:40
21Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
22Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:42
24Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
25Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:44
27Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:45
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:46
29Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
32Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:48
33Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:49
34Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:50
36Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
37Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:51
38Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
39Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
40Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:55
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:56
46Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:58
47Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
48William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:00
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:02
51Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
52Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:04
53Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:05
54Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:07
56Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:08
59Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
60Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
61Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:10
63Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
64Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:11
67Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:14
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:01:15
69Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
70Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
71Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:17
73Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
74Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:01:18
77Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
78Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:19
79Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
80Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
81Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:01:20
82Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:22
83Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:23
85Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
86Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:25
88Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
89Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:26
90Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:27
91Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:28
92Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:30
93Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
95Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
98Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:33
99Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:35
100Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:36
102Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:37
103Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:38
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:01:39
106Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
107Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
108Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:01:42
109Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:46
110Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
111Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
112Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:47
113Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
114Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
115Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:48
116Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:49
117Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
118Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:01:51
119Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:01:52
120Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:53
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:54
122Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
123Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:59
124Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:00
125Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:01
126Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:04
127Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:07
128Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:02:13
129Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:02:14
131Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
132Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:20
133David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:22
134Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:23
135Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
136Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:44
137Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:02:49
138Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:01
139Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:19

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step15pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky9
4Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky6
6Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:14:23
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:11
3Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:31
7Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:33
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
9Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:48
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:57
14Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:58
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:59
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:05
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
18Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:15
19Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:16
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:01:19
21Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
22Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:28
23Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:44
24Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:47
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:53
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:01:54
27Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
28Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:00
29Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
30Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:41
31Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:59

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky0:42:59
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:18
3IAM Cycling0:00:22
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
5Astana Pro Team0:00:43
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:01
7BMC Racing Team0:01:04
8Lampre-Merida0:01:07
9MTN - Qhubeka0:01:31
10Team Katusha0:01:35
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:56
12Orica GreenEdge0:01:58
13FDJ.fr
14Movistar Team0:02:06
15Bora-Argon 180:02:19
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:29
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:24
18Bardiani CSF0:04:34

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step7:53:42
2Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:11
3Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:12
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:19
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:00:33
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:36
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:42
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:44
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:48
11Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:54
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
13Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:00
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:04
15Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:07
16Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:11
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:12
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:19
19Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:24
20Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:27
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:32
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:34
23Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:36
24Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:39
25Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:40
27Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:41
28Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:49
29Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:52
30Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:00
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:02:02
32Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:24
33Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:03:20
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge0:03:23
35Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:29
36Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:39
37Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:48
38Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:58
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:03
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:06
41Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
42Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:40
43Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:04:43
44Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:45
45Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:46
46Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:04:49
47Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:52
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:54
49Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:04:57
50Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:00
51Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
52Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:15
53Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling0:05:22
54Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:23
55Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:24
56Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:35
57Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:39
58Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:11
59Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:04
60Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:08:12
61Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:08:15
63Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:08:22
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:23
65William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:29
66Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:32
67Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
68Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:38
69Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:08:51
70Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:53
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:58
72Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:16
73Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:09:24
74Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:09:28
75Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida0:09:40
76Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:09:45
77Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:59
78Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:10:02
79Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
80Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:06
81Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:11
82Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:36
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:38
84Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step0:10:48
85Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:10:57
86Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:00
87Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:01
88Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:11:03
89Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:04
90Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:05
91Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:11:10
92Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:11:15
93Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
94Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:11:17
95Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:11:18
96Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:24
97Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:42
98Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:43
99Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:44
100Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:45
101Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:53
102Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:11:56
103Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:06
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:16
106Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:12:18
107Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:23
108Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:12:24
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:12:29
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:42
111Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:44
112Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:59
113Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:13:07
114Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:13:30
115Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:48
116Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:32
117Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:14:33
118Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:37
119Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:15:00
120Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:15
121Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:18:40
122Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:19:48
123Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:24:20
124Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:24:30
125Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:25:43
126Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:25:50
127Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:57
128Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:59
129Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:26:22
130Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:24
131Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:26:25
132Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:35
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:26:53
134Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:56
135Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:43
136David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:28:41
137Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:46
138Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:59
139Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:31:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step21pts
2Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step17
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha17
4Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team15
5Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo14
8Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling9
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr9
11Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky9
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky7
14Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing7
15Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 186
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin4
18Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team4
19Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka3
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
24Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
26Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling1
28Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida-5
30Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits-5

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky7:54:15
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:15
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:59
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:08
6Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky0:02:47
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:30
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:04:16
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:50
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:04:51
11Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:38
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:39
13Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:07:49
14Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:59
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:10:03
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:10:28
17Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:51
18Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:11:10
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:20
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:43
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:11:51
22Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:11
23Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:26
24Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:14:04
25Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:24
26Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:25:26
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:25:49
28Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:51
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:02
30Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:26:23
31Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step23:42:26
2Team Sky0:00:24
3Astana Pro Team0:00:40
4BMC Racing Team0:00:55
5Team Katusha0:01:41
6Orica GreenEdge0:02:04
7Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:12
8IAM Cycling0:03:21
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:38
10FDJ.fr0:05:12
11Bora-Argon 180:05:33
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:16
13Trek Factory Racing0:10:40
14Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:37
15Movistar Team0:15:26
16Lampre-Merida0:21:10
17MTN - Qhubeka0:27:03
18Bardiani CSF0:52:48

 

