Image 1 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) won the time trial at Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Team Sky (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Phillipe Gilbert (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Movistar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 Katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 47 Orica-GreenEdge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 47 katusha (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 47 Trek Factory Racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 Theo Bos (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 William Bonnet (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Peter Velits (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Jacopo Guarnieri (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-QuikcStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 47 Pieter van Speybrouck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 47 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 47 Jonas Ahlstrand (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 47 Jarl Salomein (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 47 Murilo Antonio Fischer (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 47 Jelle Wallays (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 47 Gerald Ciolek (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Niki Terpstra in the race's gold leader's jersey. (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 47 Niki Terpstra on course Tuesday. (Image credit: Cor Vos/Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 47 World Champion Bradley Wiggins was third on Tuesday in Qatar. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 47 Fabian Cancellara had to settle for second Tuesday in Qatar, (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 47 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 47 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 Terpstra meets the press after the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 43 of 47 Marcus Burghardt (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 47 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 47 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 47 Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick-Step) combined his excellent early-season form and time trial skills to convincingly beat bigger-name favourites Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in the 10.9km individual time trial at the Tour of Qatar.

Terpstra set a time of 14:03 on the out and back course near the Lusail racing circuit, beating Cancellara by eight seconds and Wiggins by nine seconds. Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished fourth and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was fifth, both in a time of 14:13, ten seconds slower.

Thanks to also finishing in the front group on the opening two road stages, Terpstra took the race lead and pulled on the gold-coloured leader's jersey. Bodnar is second overall at 11 seconds, with Stannard third at 12 seconds. Terpstra won the Tour of Qatar in 2014 and looks to continue the Belgian team's domination of the early-season race.

Britain's Luke Rowe (Team Sky) is fifth overall and wears the best young rider's white jersey after another excellent performance. He fought to finish in the front group in the two road race stages and was 15th in the time trial.

Stage two winner Alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) and previous race leader was off the pace in the time trial and set a time of 14:47, slipping to sixth overall at 36 seconds and virtually ending his hopes of overall victory. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also finished outside of the top 20, with a time of 14:49 and is now tenth overall at 48 seconds. Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) set a time of 14:52. He is now seventh overall at 42 seconds and will surely play supporting role and help Terpstra defend his lead.

“It was a really good time trial. I didn't go full gas but saved some energy for when we turned into the head wind,” Terpstra said after pulling on the gold leader's jersey. “It's good to be back in the leader's jersey. Hopefully, we can fight for the jersey in the next few days.”

Photo: ASO

Wiggins and Cancellara beaten in the wind

Wiggins and Cancellara were expected to fight for the stage victory, especially after they failed to finish in the front group during the opening wind-affected two stages. Wiggins carefully warmed up for his first ride in his world time trial champion's rainbow jersey and had a special edition Pinarello F8 road bike but neither proved to give him a winning edge. He set off fast and was the fastest rider when the stopped the clock in a time of 14:03. However soon after Cancellara beat him by a second to claim the fastest time.

Cancellara was wearing the red Swiss time trial champion's jersey and used his power to punch through the headwind on the return leg. He looked set to win but then news of Terpstra fast intermediate time indicated that the Dutchman was flying. When he stopped the clock in 14:03, some eight seconds faster, it was clear Terpstra was the rider to beat, with few time trial specialists left on the start list with the speed to do it.





The Tour of Qatar continues on Wednesday, with a 165.5km stage from Al Thakhira to Mesaieed.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:04 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:08 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:09 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:10 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:18 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:21 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:25 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 12 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 14 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 15 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 16 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:35 18 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 0:00:36 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 20 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:40 21 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 22 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 23 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:42 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 25 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:44 27 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:45 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:00:46 29 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:48 33 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:49 34 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:00:50 36 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 37 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:51 38 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 39 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:55 43 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:56 46 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:58 47 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 48 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:00 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:02 51 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 52 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:04 53 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:05 54 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:07 56 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:08 59 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 60 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 61 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:10 63 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 64 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:11 67 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:14 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:15 69 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 70 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 71 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 72 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:17 73 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 74 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:01:18 77 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 78 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:19 79 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 80 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 81 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:01:20 82 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:22 83 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:23 85 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 86 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:25 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 89 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:26 90 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:27 91 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:28 92 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:30 93 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 95 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 96 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 98 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:33 99 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:35 100 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:36 102 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:37 103 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 104 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:38 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:39 106 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 107 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 108 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:01:42 109 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:46 110 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:47 113 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 114 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 115 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:48 116 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:49 117 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:01:51 119 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 120 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:01:53 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:54 122 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 123 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:59 124 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:00 125 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:01 126 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:04 127 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:07 128 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:13 129 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:14 131 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 132 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:20 133 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:22 134 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:23 135 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:35 136 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:44 137 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:49 138 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:01 139 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:19

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 9 4 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 6 6 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:14:23 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:11 3 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:31 7 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:33 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35 9 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:48 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:56 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:57 14 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:58 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:59 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:05 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 19 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:16 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:19 21 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 22 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:28 23 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:44 24 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:47 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:53 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:54 27 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 28 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:00 29 Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 30 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:41 31 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:59

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 0:42:59 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:18 3 IAM Cycling 0:00:22 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:28 5 Astana Pro Team 0:00:43 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:01 7 BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 8 Lampre-Merida 0:01:07 9 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:31 10 Team Katusha 0:01:35 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:56 12 Orica GreenEdge 0:01:58 13 FDJ.fr 14 Movistar Team 0:02:06 15 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:19 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:29 17 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:24 18 Bardiani CSF 0:04:34

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 7:53:42 2 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:11 3 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:12 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:19 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:33 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:36 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:42 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:44 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:48 11 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:54 12 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 13 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:00 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:04 15 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:07 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:11 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:12 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:19 19 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 20 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:27 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:32 22 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:34 23 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:36 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:39 25 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:40 27 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:41 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:49 29 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:52 30 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:00 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:02 32 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:24 33 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:03:20 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:23 35 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:29 36 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:39 37 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:48 38 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:58 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:03 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:06 41 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 42 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:40 43 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:43 44 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:45 45 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:46 46 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:49 47 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:52 48 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:54 49 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:04:57 50 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:00 51 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 52 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:15 53 Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling 0:05:22 54 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:23 55 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:05:24 56 Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:35 57 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:05:39 58 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:11 59 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:04 60 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:08:12 61 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:15 63 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:08:22 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:23 65 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:29 66 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:32 67 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 68 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:38 69 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:08:51 70 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:53 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 72 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:16 73 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:09:24 74 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:28 75 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:09:40 76 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:45 77 Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:59 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:10:02 79 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida 80 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:06 81 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:11 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:36 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:38 84 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:10:48 85 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:10:57 86 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:00 87 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:01 88 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:11:03 89 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:04 90 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:05 91 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:11:10 92 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:11:15 93 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 94 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:11:17 95 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:11:18 96 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:24 97 Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:42 98 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:43 99 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:44 100 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:45 101 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:53 102 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:11:56 103 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:06 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:16 106 Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 0:12:18 107 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:23 108 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:24 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:12:29 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:42 111 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:44 112 Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:59 113 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:13:07 114 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:30 115 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:48 116 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:32 117 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:14:33 118 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:37 119 Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:00 120 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:15 121 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:18:40 122 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:19:48 123 Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:24:20 124 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:24:30 125 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:25:43 126 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:25:50 127 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:57 128 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:59 129 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:26:22 130 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:24 131 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:25 132 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:35 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:53 134 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:56 135 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:43 136 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:28:41 137 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:46 138 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:59 139 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:31:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 pts 2 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 17 4 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15 5 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 8 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 9 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 9 11 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 9 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 7 14 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 7 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 18 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 4 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka 3 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 24 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 26 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 28 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida -5 30 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits -5

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 7:54:15 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:15 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:59 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:08 6 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky 0:02:47 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:30 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:16 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:50 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:51 11 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:38 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:39 13 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:07:49 14 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:59 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:10:03 16 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:10:28 17 Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:51 18 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:11:10 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:20 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:43 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:51 22 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:11 23 Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:26 24 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:14:04 25 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:24 26 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:25:26 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:25:49 28 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:51 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:02 30 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:23 31 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:26