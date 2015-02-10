Terpstra nets double victory in Tour of Qatar time trial
Etixx-QuickStep rider takes the race lead
Stage 3: Lusail Circuit - Lusail Circuit
Niki Terpstra (Etixx-Quick-Step) combined his excellent early-season form and time trial skills to convincingly beat bigger-name favourites Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) in the 10.9km individual time trial at the Tour of Qatar.
Terpstra set a time of 14:03 on the out and back course near the Lusail racing circuit, beating Cancellara by eight seconds and Wiggins by nine seconds. Maciej Bodnar (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished fourth and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) was fifth, both in a time of 14:13, ten seconds slower.
Thanks to also finishing in the front group on the opening two road stages, Terpstra took the race lead and pulled on the gold-coloured leader's jersey. Bodnar is second overall at 11 seconds, with Stannard third at 12 seconds. Terpstra won the Tour of Qatar in 2014 and looks to continue the Belgian team's domination of the early-season race.
Britain's Luke Rowe (Team Sky) is fifth overall and wears the best young rider's white jersey after another excellent performance. He fought to finish in the front group in the two road race stages and was 15th in the time trial.
Stage two winner Alexandre Kristoff (Katusha) and previous race leader was off the pace in the time trial and set a time of 14:47, slipping to sixth overall at 36 seconds and virtually ending his hopes of overall victory. Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) also finished outside of the top 20, with a time of 14:49 and is now tenth overall at 48 seconds. Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick-Step) set a time of 14:52. He is now seventh overall at 42 seconds and will surely play supporting role and help Terpstra defend his lead.
“It was a really good time trial. I didn't go full gas but saved some energy for when we turned into the head wind,” Terpstra said after pulling on the gold leader's jersey. “It's good to be back in the leader's jersey. Hopefully, we can fight for the jersey in the next few days.”
Photo: ASO
Wiggins and Cancellara beaten in the wind
Wiggins and Cancellara were expected to fight for the stage victory, especially after they failed to finish in the front group during the opening wind-affected two stages. Wiggins carefully warmed up for his first ride in his world time trial champion's rainbow jersey and had a special edition Pinarello F8 road bike but neither proved to give him a winning edge. He set off fast and was the fastest rider when the stopped the clock in a time of 14:03. However soon after Cancellara beat him by a second to claim the fastest time.
Cancellara was wearing the red Swiss time trial champion's jersey and used his power to punch through the headwind on the return leg. He looked set to win but then news of Terpstra fast intermediate time indicated that the Dutchman was flying. When he stopped the clock in 14:03, some eight seconds faster, it was clear Terpstra was the rider to beat, with few time trial specialists left on the start list with the speed to do it.
The Tour of Qatar continues on Wednesday, with a 165.5km stage from Al Thakhira to Mesaieed.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:04
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:09
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:10
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:18
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:21
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:25
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|12
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|14
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|16
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:35
|18
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:36
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|20
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:40
|21
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|23
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:42
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:44
|27
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:45
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:46
|29
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|32
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:48
|33
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:49
|34
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:50
|36
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|37
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:51
|38
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|39
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:55
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:56
|46
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:58
|47
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|48
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:00
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:02
|51
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|52
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:04
|53
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:05
|54
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:07
|56
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|59
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|60
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|63
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|64
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:11
|67
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:14
|68
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:15
|69
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|70
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:17
|73
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|74
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:01:18
|77
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|78
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:19
|79
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|81
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|82
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:22
|83
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:23
|85
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|86
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:25
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|89
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|90
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:27
|91
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:28
|92
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:30
|93
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|95
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|99
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:35
|100
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:36
|102
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|103
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:38
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:39
|106
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|107
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|108
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:42
|109
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|110
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:47
|113
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|115
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:48
|116
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:49
|117
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|119
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|120
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:53
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:54
|122
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|123
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:59
|124
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:00
|125
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:01
|126
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:04
|127
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:07
|128
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:13
|129
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:14
|131
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|132
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:20
|133
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:22
|134
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:23
|135
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|136
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:44
|137
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:49
|138
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:01
|139
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|4
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:14:23
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:11
|3
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|7
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:33
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:35
|9
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|12
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|14
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:58
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:05
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|19
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:16
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:19
|21
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|22
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:28
|23
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:44
|24
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:47
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:53
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:54
|27
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:00
|29
|Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|30
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:41
|31
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|0:42:59
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:18
|3
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:43
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:01
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:07
|9
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:31
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:56
|12
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|15
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:19
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:29
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:24
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7:53:42
|2
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:11
|3
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:12
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:19
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:33
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:42
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:44
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:48
|11
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|13
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:00
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:04
|15
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:07
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:11
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:12
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:19
|19
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|20
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:27
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:34
|23
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:36
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|25
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:40
|27
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:49
|29
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:52
|30
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:00
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:02
|32
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:24
|33
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|0:03:20
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:23
|35
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:29
|36
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:39
|37
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:48
|38
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:58
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:03
|40
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:06
|41
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|42
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:40
|43
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:43
|44
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:45
|45
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:46
|46
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:49
|47
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:52
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:54
|49
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:57
|50
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:00
|51
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|52
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:15
|53
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) IAM Cycling
|0:05:22
|54
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:23
|55
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:24
|56
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:35
|57
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:39
|58
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:11
|59
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:04
|60
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:08:12
|61
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:15
|63
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:08:22
|64
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:23
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:29
|66
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:32
|67
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:38
|69
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:51
|70
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:53
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|72
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:16
|73
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:09:24
|74
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:28
|75
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:40
|76
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:45
|77
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:59
|78
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:10:02
|79
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:06
|81
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:11
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:36
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:38
|84
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:10:48
|85
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:57
|86
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:00
|87
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:01
|88
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:11:03
|89
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:04
|90
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:05
|91
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:11:10
|92
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:11:15
|93
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|94
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:17
|95
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:11:18
|96
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:24
|97
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|98
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:11:43
|99
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:44
|100
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:45
|101
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:53
|102
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:56
|103
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:06
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:16
|106
|Mario Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:18
|107
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:23
|108
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:24
|109
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:12:29
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:42
|111
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:44
|112
|Niccolo Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:59
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:07
|114
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:30
|115
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:48
|116
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:32
|117
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:33
|118
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:14:37
|119
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:00
|120
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:15
|121
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:18:40
|122
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:19:48
|123
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:20
|124
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:30
|125
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:25:43
|126
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:25:50
|127
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:25:57
|128
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:25:59
|129
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:26:22
|130
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:24
|131
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:25
|132
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:35
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:53
|134
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:26:56
|135
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:43
|136
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:28:41
|137
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:46
|138
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:59
|139
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:31:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|pts
|2
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|17
|4
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|5
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|8
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|9
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|9
|11
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|9
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|18
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|4
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|24
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|26
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|28
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|-5
|30
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|-5
