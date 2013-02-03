Tour of Qatar stage 1: Bookwalter holds off peloton for win
BMC rider beats Elmiger and Rast
Stage 1: Katara Cultural Village - Dukhan Beach
A typically windswept day of racing at the Tour of Qatar ended with a surprise winner as Brent Bookwalter (BMC) claimed victory on stage 1 to Dukhan Beach. The American was part of a three-man group which forged clear in the finale, and then defied the odds and a block headwind to fend off the peloton.
The bunch had spent the bulk of the day in a viscous state, with echelons continuously ebbing and flowing as crosswinds buffeted the race, and by the time the decisive move arrived with 10km to go, there were plenty of tired legs and weary minds in a front group which had been siphoned off to fewer than 60 riders.
The winning attack was sparked by Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), who ghosted off the front and drew fellow countryman Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Trek) and Bookwalter across with him. In spite of the headwind, the trio of leaders quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds, while back in the main peloton, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano squad, as well as Orica GreenEdge and Sky, took some time to find harmony in their chase effort.
"I was a bit surprised that they didn't react," said Rast, but while that impasse behind doubtless aided the trio upfront, credit is due to Bookwalter and Elmiger, in particular, for navigating the headwind and ensuring the break stayed afloat into the final kilometre. In spite of their efforts, however, the peloton was now breathing down their necks entering the final 500 metres, and Bookwalter was forced to the front to keep the break ticking over.
"I was kind of hoping to get one more pull through from those guys, but they both said no with 500 to go, so I just tried to keep it rolling on," Bookwalter said afterwards.
Bookwalter's turn kept the impetus with the three leaders, and when an anxious Rast opened his sprint early to ensure that he took at least third place, Bookwalter jumped smartly on his wheel and then eased his way around him inside the final 150 metres to take the biggest win of his career to date.
"It's my first big win in an international race like this and it came in a surprising way," said Bookwalter, who held off Elminger and Rast, while Bernhard Eisel (Sky) beat Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Cavendish in the sprint for 4th, just on their coattails.
Bookwalter was one of five BMC riders in the leading group on the run-in to the finish, just reward for a team whose aggression throughout the day had been instrumental in scattering the peloton to the four winds. In the finale, the squad had intended to try and work a sprint victory for Adam Blythe, but Bookwalter had instructions to track the moves, and he followed his orders to the letter.
"If you're going to be on the front, you might as well be in the break if the numbers are right and you're feeling good," said Bookwalter, the first wearer of the golden jersey. "And my legs were still good."
Bookwalter enters Monday's team time trial with a lead of four seconds over Elmiger, while Rast, Eisel and his BMC teammate Phinney lie a further two seconds back. "We're here to perform," Bookwalter said. "We had a number of guys in that front group and I think we'll do a good team time trial tomorrow."
Fast start
The BMC squad reported for duty at Katara Cultural Village on Sunday morning wearing skinsuits and aerodynamic helmets, something Greg Van Avermaet explained was simply to test materials. Once the flag dropped, however, it was legs rather than equipment that were being examined, as a frenetic opening pace saw a dangerous 14-man group featuring Phinney, Cancellara and Cavendish go clear.
They stayed away until the first sprint, where Phinney picked up three bonus seconds, but were swept back up when the early crosswinds gave way to a dulling headwind. "We knew it would split up early on and then come back together in the headwind," said Phinney, who explained that the weather forecast for the week meant that his team had to seek any advantage it could. "This race is won by seconds. With the wind due to die down over the next few days and with sprinters like Cavendish around, I've got to try and get everything I can when I can."
Shortly afterwards, Mathew Hayman (Sky), Zak Dempster (NetApp-Endura) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) slipped away and inched out to a two-minute lead at the midway point, just as the road branched sharp left and into another crosswind section. As if on cue, BMC hit the front once again, and their forcing quickly tore the break's lead to ribbons and also reduced the main peloton to 28 riders, having jettisoned a number of riders off the back, including Cavendish and an accompanying phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders. To their credit, they managed to close a gap of almost a minute and eventually bridge back on, but the effort had blunted their willingness to lead the chase on the run-in to the finishing line.
Meanwhile, in the final 40km, a dangerous-looking break featuring Eisel, Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano), Dominique Rollin (FDJ) and Michael Schär (BMC) stole a 30-second lead at the head of the race, but their move petered out when they turned into the stiff headwind with 17km to go. When the Cavendish group latched back on to swell the peloton to almost 60 riders, a bunch sprint looked inevitable, but - somehow - Bookwalter, Elmiger and Rast managed to punch their way clear and hold out until the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3:28:47
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|16
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|27
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|33
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|34
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|42
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|43
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:11
|44
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|45
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:21
|48
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|49
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|52
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|53
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|54
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|55
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|59
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:27
|60
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|61
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:42
|67
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|70
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:00
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|72
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|73
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:02
|74
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|76
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|77
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|82
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|92
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|93
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|94
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|96
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|100
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|101
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|102
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|106
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|107
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|108
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|109
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|110
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|111
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|115
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|116
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|117
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|121
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|125
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|127
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|128
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|131
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|133
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|134
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|137
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|138
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|139
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|141
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2
|3
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|4
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|7
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:28:47
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:42
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:02:00
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|15
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:16:02
|16
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|19
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|27
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|28
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|30
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|33
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|36
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|40
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:26:21
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|9
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:11
|10
|Team Netapp-Endura
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:21
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|15
|Cannondale
|0:16:02
|16
|Champion System
|0:32:15
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|0:48:06
|18
|Japan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|11
|4
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|5
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|12
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:26:21
|2
|Sky Procycling
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|9
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:11
|10
|Team Netapp-Endura
|11
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:21
|12
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:30
|14
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|15
|Cannondale
|0:16:02
|16
|Champion System
|0:32:15
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|0:48:06
|18
|Japan
