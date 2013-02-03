Trending

Tour of Qatar stage 1: Bookwalter holds off peloton for win

BMC rider beats Elmiger and Rast

Image 1 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) picks up his first win since 2009

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) picks up his first win since 2009
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 36

Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)

Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 36

Boasson Hagen and Eisel work together

Boasson Hagen and Eisel work together
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 36

Omega Pharma QuickStep had to chase after the peloton split

Omega Pharma QuickStep had to chase after the peloton split
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 36

Mark Cavendish leads former teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen

Mark Cavendish leads former teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 36

BMC and Argos Shimano force the pace

BMC and Argos Shimano force the pace
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 36

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 36

A teammate helps Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

A teammate helps Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 36

Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar saw the peloton split several times

Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar saw the peloton split several times
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 36

BMC were active throughout the stage in Qatar

BMC were active throughout the stage in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 36

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 36

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his 2013 race debut in Qatar

Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his 2013 race debut in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 36

Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar was affected by cross-winds

Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar was affected by cross-winds
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 36

The start of the Tour of Qatar

The start of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 36

The start of the Tour of Qatar

The start of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 36

The AG2R squad

The AG2R squad
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 36

The ORICA GreenEDGE team

The ORICA GreenEDGE team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 36

The FDJ team

The FDJ team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 36

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team

The Omega Pharma Quick Step team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 36

Before the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Qatar

Before the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) signs on

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) signs on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 36

Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) was in the break and still had enough for the sprint

Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) was in the break and still had enough for the sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 36

On the start line at the Tour of Qatar

On the start line at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 36

On the start line at the Tour of Qatar

On the start line at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 36

The RadioShack riders relax before the start

The RadioShack riders relax before the start
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 36

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 36 of 36

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: AFP)

A typically windswept day of racing at the Tour of Qatar ended with a surprise winner as Brent Bookwalter (BMC) claimed victory on stage 1 to Dukhan Beach. The American was part of a three-man group which forged clear in the finale, and then defied the odds and a block headwind to fend off the peloton.

Related Articles

All change for Bookwalter at second Tour of Qatar

Modolo quits the Tour of Qatar

Van Avermaet looking for a Classic win in 2013

BMC dominates the team time trial

Howard wins second Mallorca sprint

The bunch had spent the bulk of the day in a viscous state, with echelons continuously ebbing and flowing as crosswinds buffeted the race, and by the time the decisive move arrived with 10km to go, there were plenty of tired legs and weary minds in a front group which had been siphoned off to fewer than 60 riders.

The winning attack was sparked by Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), who ghosted off the front and drew fellow countryman Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Trek) and Bookwalter across with him. In spite of the headwind, the trio of leaders quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds, while back in the main peloton, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano squad, as well as Orica GreenEdge and Sky, took some time to find harmony in their chase effort.

"I was a bit surprised that they didn't react," said Rast, but while that impasse behind doubtless aided the trio upfront, credit is due to Bookwalter and Elmiger, in particular, for navigating the headwind and ensuring the break stayed afloat into the final kilometre. In spite of their efforts, however, the peloton was now breathing down their necks entering the final 500 metres, and Bookwalter was forced to the front to keep the break ticking over.

"I was kind of hoping to get one more pull through from those guys, but they both said no with 500 to go, so I just tried to keep it rolling on," Bookwalter said afterwards.

Bookwalter's turn kept the impetus with the three leaders, and when an anxious Rast opened his sprint early to ensure that he took at least third place, Bookwalter jumped smartly on his wheel and then eased his way around him inside the final 150 metres to take the biggest win of his career to date.

"It's my first big win in an international race like this and it came in a surprising way," said Bookwalter, who held off Elminger and Rast, while Bernhard Eisel (Sky) beat Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Cavendish in the sprint for 4th, just on their coattails.

Bookwalter was one of five BMC riders in the leading group on the run-in to the finish, just reward for a team whose aggression throughout the day had been instrumental in scattering the peloton to the four winds. In the finale, the squad had intended to try and work a sprint victory for Adam Blythe, but Bookwalter had instructions to track the moves, and he followed his orders to the letter.

"If you're going to be on the front, you might as well be in the break if the numbers are right and you're feeling good," said Bookwalter, the first wearer of the golden jersey. "And my legs were still good."

Bookwalter enters Monday's team time trial with a lead of four seconds over Elmiger, while Rast, Eisel and his BMC teammate Phinney lie a further two seconds back. "We're here to perform," Bookwalter said. "We had a number of guys in that front group and I think we'll do a good team time trial tomorrow."

Fast start

The BMC squad reported for duty at Katara Cultural Village on Sunday morning wearing skinsuits and aerodynamic helmets, something Greg Van Avermaet explained was simply to test materials. Once the flag dropped, however, it was legs rather than equipment that were being examined, as a frenetic opening pace saw a dangerous 14-man group featuring Phinney, Cancellara and Cavendish go clear.

They stayed away until the first sprint, where Phinney picked up three bonus seconds, but were swept back up when the early crosswinds gave way to a dulling headwind. "We knew it would split up early on and then come back together in the headwind," said Phinney, who explained that the weather forecast for the week meant that his team had to seek any advantage it could. "This race is won by seconds. With the wind due to die down over the next few days and with sprinters like Cavendish around, I've got to try and get everything I can when I can."

Shortly afterwards, Mathew Hayman (Sky), Zak Dempster (NetApp-Endura) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) slipped away and inched out to a two-minute lead at the midway point, just as the road branched sharp left and into another crosswind section. As if on cue, BMC hit the front once again, and their forcing quickly tore the break's lead to ribbons and also reduced the main peloton to 28 riders, having jettisoned a number of riders off the back, including Cavendish and an accompanying phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders. To their credit, they managed to close a gap of almost a minute and eventually bridge back on, but the effort had blunted their willingness to lead the chase on the run-in to the finishing line.

Meanwhile, in the final 40km, a dangerous-looking break featuring Eisel, Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano), Dominique Rollin (FDJ) and Michael Schär (BMC) stole a 30-second lead at the head of the race, but their move petered out when they turned into the stiff headwind with 17km to go. When the Cavendish group latched back on to swell the peloton to almost 60 riders, a bunch sprint looked inevitable, but - somehow - Bookwalter, Elmiger and Rast managed to punch their way clear and hold out until the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:28:47
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
3Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
11Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
13Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
14Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
27Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
38Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
42Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:11
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:21
48Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
49Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
50Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:27
60Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:00:42
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:00
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
73Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:02
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
77Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
80Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
83Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
85Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
88Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
90Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
100Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
101Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
102Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
105Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
107Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
108Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
109Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
110Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
111Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
115Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
116Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
117Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
125Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
127Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
128Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
130Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
131Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
133Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
134Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
138Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
139Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
141Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Oryx Farm, 40.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2
3Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Dukhan, 110km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3pts
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Dukhan Beach, 145.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
3Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling7
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team5
7Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2
10Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:28:47
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:33
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:42
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:00
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
15Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:16:02
16Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
17Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
19Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
30Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
32Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
39Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:26:21
2Sky Procycling
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Orica Greenedge
6Katusha Team
7Team Argos-Shimano
8Vacansoleil-Dcm
9Iam Cycling0:00:11
10Team Netapp-Endura
11Radioshack Leopard0:00:21
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:30
14Astana Pro Team0:00:32
15Cannondale0:16:02
16Champion System0:32:15
17Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox0:48:06
18Japan

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team3:28:37
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:04
3Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:06
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:08
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:10
9Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
16Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
26Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
27Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
31Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
33Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
34Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
35Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
38Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
41Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
42Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
43Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
44Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
45Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:31
48Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
49Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
50Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
51Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
52Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
53Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
54Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
55Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
60Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:43
61Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
64Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:00:52
67Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
70Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:10
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:39
72Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
73Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:12
74Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
76Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
77Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
78Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
80Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
83Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
84Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
85Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
88Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
89Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
90Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
91Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
92Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
93Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
94Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
96Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
100Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
101Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
102Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
105Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
106Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
107Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
108Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
109Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
110Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
111Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
115Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
116Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
117Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
121Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
123Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
125Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
126Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
127Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
128Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
130Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
131Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
133Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
134Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
135Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
137Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
138Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
139Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
141Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
3Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling11
4Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team7
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team5
8Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3:28:43
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:02
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:04
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
6Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:37
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:46
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:02:04
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:33
15Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:16:06
16Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
17Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
19Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
22Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
23Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
27Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
30Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
32Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
36Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
39Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
40Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
41Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
43Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team10:26:21
2Sky Procycling
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Orica Greenedge
6Katusha Team
7Team Argos-Shimano
8Vacansoleil-Dcm
9Iam Cycling0:00:11
10Team Netapp-Endura
11Radioshack Leopard0:00:21
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:30
14Astana Pro Team0:00:32
15Cannondale0:16:02
16Champion System0:32:15
17Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox0:48:06
18Japan

Latest on Cyclingnews