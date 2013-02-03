Image 1 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) picks up his first win since 2009 (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 36 Boasson Hagen and Eisel work together (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 36 Omega Pharma QuickStep had to chase after the peloton split (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 36 Mark Cavendish leads former teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 36 BMC and Argos Shimano force the pace (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 36 The peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 36 A teammate helps Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 36 Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar saw the peloton split several times (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 36 BMC were active throughout the stage in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 36 (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 36 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his 2013 race debut in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 36 Stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar was affected by cross-winds (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC Racing Team) wins stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 36 The start of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 36 The start of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 36 The AG2R squad (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 36 The ORICA GreenEDGE team (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 36 The FDJ team (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 36 The Omega Pharma Quick Step team (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 36 Before the start of stage 1 at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) signs on (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 36 Bernhard Eisel (Sky Procycling) was in the break and still had enough for the sprint (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 36 On the start line at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 36 On the start line at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 36 The RadioShack riders relax before the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) pips Elmiger and Rast to the stage win (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) on the podium after winning stage 1 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 36 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the leader's yellow jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 36 of 36 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: AFP)

A typically windswept day of racing at the Tour of Qatar ended with a surprise winner as Brent Bookwalter (BMC) claimed victory on stage 1 to Dukhan Beach. The American was part of a three-man group which forged clear in the finale, and then defied the odds and a block headwind to fend off the peloton.

The bunch had spent the bulk of the day in a viscous state, with echelons continuously ebbing and flowing as crosswinds buffeted the race, and by the time the decisive move arrived with 10km to go, there were plenty of tired legs and weary minds in a front group which had been siphoned off to fewer than 60 riders.

The winning attack was sparked by Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), who ghosted off the front and drew fellow countryman Gregory Rast (RadioShack-Trek) and Bookwalter across with him. In spite of the headwind, the trio of leaders quickly built up a lead of 45 seconds, while back in the main peloton, the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team of Mark Cavendish, John Degenkolb's Argos-Shimano squad, as well as Orica GreenEdge and Sky, took some time to find harmony in their chase effort.

"I was a bit surprised that they didn't react," said Rast, but while that impasse behind doubtless aided the trio upfront, credit is due to Bookwalter and Elmiger, in particular, for navigating the headwind and ensuring the break stayed afloat into the final kilometre. In spite of their efforts, however, the peloton was now breathing down their necks entering the final 500 metres, and Bookwalter was forced to the front to keep the break ticking over.

"I was kind of hoping to get one more pull through from those guys, but they both said no with 500 to go, so I just tried to keep it rolling on," Bookwalter said afterwards.

Bookwalter's turn kept the impetus with the three leaders, and when an anxious Rast opened his sprint early to ensure that he took at least third place, Bookwalter jumped smartly on his wheel and then eased his way around him inside the final 150 metres to take the biggest win of his career to date.

"It's my first big win in an international race like this and it came in a surprising way," said Bookwalter, who held off Elminger and Rast, while Bernhard Eisel (Sky) beat Elia Viviani (Cannondale) and Cavendish in the sprint for 4th, just on their coattails.

Bookwalter was one of five BMC riders in the leading group on the run-in to the finish, just reward for a team whose aggression throughout the day had been instrumental in scattering the peloton to the four winds. In the finale, the squad had intended to try and work a sprint victory for Adam Blythe, but Bookwalter had instructions to track the moves, and he followed his orders to the letter.

"If you're going to be on the front, you might as well be in the break if the numbers are right and you're feeling good," said Bookwalter, the first wearer of the golden jersey. "And my legs were still good."

Bookwalter enters Monday's team time trial with a lead of four seconds over Elmiger, while Rast, Eisel and his BMC teammate Phinney lie a further two seconds back. "We're here to perform," Bookwalter said. "We had a number of guys in that front group and I think we'll do a good team time trial tomorrow."

Fast start

The BMC squad reported for duty at Katara Cultural Village on Sunday morning wearing skinsuits and aerodynamic helmets, something Greg Van Avermaet explained was simply to test materials. Once the flag dropped, however, it was legs rather than equipment that were being examined, as a frenetic opening pace saw a dangerous 14-man group featuring Phinney, Cancellara and Cavendish go clear.

They stayed away until the first sprint, where Phinney picked up three bonus seconds, but were swept back up when the early crosswinds gave way to a dulling headwind. "We knew it would split up early on and then come back together in the headwind," said Phinney, who explained that the weather forecast for the week meant that his team had to seek any advantage it could. "This race is won by seconds. With the wind due to die down over the next few days and with sprinters like Cavendish around, I've got to try and get everything I can when I can."

Shortly afterwards, Mathew Hayman (Sky), Zak Dempster (NetApp-Endura) and Martin Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) slipped away and inched out to a two-minute lead at the midway point, just as the road branched sharp left and into another crosswind section. As if on cue, BMC hit the front once again, and their forcing quickly tore the break's lead to ribbons and also reduced the main peloton to 28 riders, having jettisoned a number of riders off the back, including Cavendish and an accompanying phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders. To their credit, they managed to close a gap of almost a minute and eventually bridge back on, but the effort had blunted their willingness to lead the chase on the run-in to the finishing line.

Meanwhile, in the final 40km, a dangerous-looking break featuring Eisel, Roy Curvers (Argos-Shimano), Dominique Rollin (FDJ) and Michael Schär (BMC) stole a 30-second lead at the head of the race, but their move petered out when they turned into the stiff headwind with 17km to go. When the Cavendish group latched back on to swell the peloton to almost 60 riders, a bunch sprint looked inevitable, but - somehow - Bookwalter, Elmiger and Rast managed to punch their way clear and hold out until the finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:28:47 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 11 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 27 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 42 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:11 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:21 48 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 50 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 54 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:27 60 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:00:42 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:00 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:02 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 77 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 80 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 82 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 83 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 88 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 90 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 96 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 100 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 101 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 102 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 106 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 107 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 108 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 109 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 111 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 115 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 116 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 117 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 123 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 128 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 130 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 131 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 133 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 134 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 138 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 139 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 141 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Oryx Farm, 40.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2 3 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Dukhan, 110km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Dukhan Beach, 145.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 3 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 7 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 10 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:28:47 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:33 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:42 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:00 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 15 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:16:02 16 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 17 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 19 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 36 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 43 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 10:26:21 2 Sky Procycling 3 FDJ 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Katusha Team 7 Team Argos-Shimano 8 Vacansoleil-Dcm 9 Iam Cycling 0:00:11 10 Team Netapp-Endura 11 Radioshack Leopard 0:00:21 12 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:30 14 Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 15 Cannondale 0:16:02 16 Champion System 0:32:15 17 Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox 0:48:06 18 Japan

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:28:37 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:04 3 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:06 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:08 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:10 9 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 27 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 32 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 33 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 34 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:19 42 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 43 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:21 44 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 45 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 48 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 49 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 50 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 51 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 52 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 53 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 54 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 55 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 60 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:43 61 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 64 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:00:52 67 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 70 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:10 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:39 72 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 73 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:12 74 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 75 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 76 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 77 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 78 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 80 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 82 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 83 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 84 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 88 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 89 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 90 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 91 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 92 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 93 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 94 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 96 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 100 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 101 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 102 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 106 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 107 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 108 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 109 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 110 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 111 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 115 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 116 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 117 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 121 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 123 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 124 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 127 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 128 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 130 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 131 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 133 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 134 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 135 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 137 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 138 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 139 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 141 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 3 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 11 4 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 8 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3:28:43 2 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:02 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:04 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:37 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:46 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:02:04 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:33 15 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:16:06 16 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 17 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 19 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 22 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 23 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 27 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 30 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 33 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 36 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 40 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 41 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 43 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 44 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team