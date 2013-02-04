Modolo quits the Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 3 Sacha Modolo will look to win stages for Bardiani CSF Inox (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 One day after finishing runner-up to Cavendish, Sacha Modolo (Bardiani-CSF Inox) goes one better to win stage 2 at the Tour de San Luis. (Image credit: Ricardo Romero Astorga / www.ciclismonatural.com) Image 3 of 3 Sacha Modolo and his Bardiani - CSF teammates make their way to the finish in Mirador del Sol. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Italian sprinter Sacha Modolo (Bardiani Valvole – CSF Inox) has been forced to quit the Tour of Qatar after x-rays confirmed he fractured his scaphoid in his wrist. Initial reports said Modolo had fractured his left scaphoid. The team has today reported it his right wrist.

Modolo went to hospital in Doha before the start of the stage two team time trial. On his return, his teammates headed out for the 14km test against the lock while Modolo prepared to return to Italy.

“Due to a distraction, I fell down trying to rider over a step," Modolo said in a statement from the team.

"I’m sorry for the team, I arrived here with a good shape and the aim to achieve some good results in Qatar and then in Oman. Now I have to recover as quickly as possible and reschedule the first part of season from scratch."



