Image 1 of 13 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) was too quick for Tyler Farrar at the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 13 The peloton en route to Ses Salines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 13 First win for Orica GreenEdge in Europe for 2013 - Leigh Howard takes out the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 13 JJ Rojas, Leigh Howard and Tyler Farrar on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 13 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 13 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 13 Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 13 Bradley Wiggins tucked in the Sky train (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 13 Orica GreenEdge sprinter Leigh Howard on the podium at the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 13 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the start of the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 13 The peloton lined out en route to Ses Selines (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 13 The final metres of the sprint finish at the Trofeo Migjorn (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 13 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) leads the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australia's Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) used his track skills to negotiate several turns and roundabouts to win the second race of the Challenge Mallorca.

Howard beat Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) after an eight-rider breakaway was pulled back in the final of the stage.

Howard showed his early season form with a third and fourth place at the recent Tour de San Luis and gave Orica GreenEdge its third win of the season after Simon Gerrans' stage victory at the Tour Down Under and Svein Tuft's time trial succes at the San Luis.

The four-race Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with 153km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, from Deia to the Monasterio de Lluc. The stage profile suits the climbers, with the first-category Coll de Puig Major coming just 19km from the finish.

