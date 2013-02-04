Howard wins second Mallorca sprint
Australian beats Farrar and Rojas
Australia's Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) used his track skills to negotiate several turns and roundabouts to win the second race of the Challenge Mallorca.
Howard beat Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) after an eight-rider breakaway was pulled back in the final of the stage.
Howard showed his early season form with a third and fourth place at the recent Tour de San Luis and gave Orica GreenEdge its third win of the season after Simon Gerrans' stage victory at the Tour Down Under and Svein Tuft's time trial succes at the San Luis.
The four-race Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with 153km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, from Deia to the Monasterio de Lluc. The stage profile suits the climbers, with the first-category Coll de Puig Major coming just 19km from the finish.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|3:56:24
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|3
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
|5
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Fco. Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|11
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
|12
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto Belisol
|13
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|14
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
|15
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis
|0:00:04
|16
|Martijn Vershoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
|17
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|18
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|19
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|Angelo Tulikl (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:07
|21
|Unai Iparraguirre (Spa) Euskadi
|22
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
|23
|Arthur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|24
|Coen Vermetfoort (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|25
|Karol Domangalski (Pol) Caja Rural
|26
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|27
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|28
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|29
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|30
|Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|31
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|32
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|33
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|35
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Procycliung
|36
|Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|38
|Beñat Inxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|41
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|43
|Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:15
|45
|Esteffen Radchola (Ger) Euskaltel Euskadi
|46
|Sergio Henao (Col) Sky Procycliung
|47
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:17
|48
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|49
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|51
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:20
|52
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|53
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|54
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:26
|55
|Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:27
|56
|Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi
|0:00:29
|57
|Sander Cordel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Dennis Van Endert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
|60
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:33
|62
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|63
|Bram Tanking (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|64
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:52
|65
|Valery Kaikov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:02
|66
|Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
|67
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:07
|68
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|69
|Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi
|70
|Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|71
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|72
|David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycliung
|73
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Caja Rural
|74
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Cycling Team
|75
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|77
|Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycliung
|78
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:10
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|80
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:47
|81
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|0:01:49
|82
|Kevin Mesmaeker (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|0:01:58
|83
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:09
|84
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:22
|85
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|86
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge
|0:02:24
|87
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:02:42
|88
|Timofey Kritskly (Rus) Katusha Team
|89
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|90
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:49
|91
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|0:03:00
|92
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:13
|93
|Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|94
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha Team
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
|96
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Rusvelo
|97
|Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|98
|Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|99
|Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH - C Y L
|100
|Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH - C Y L
|101
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|102
|Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
|103
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|104
|Fco.Javier Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural
|105
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|106
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|107
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|Jack Paular (GBr) Madison Genesis
|109
|Jeremy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
|110
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|111
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Dirego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
|114
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
|115
|Doman Hardy (Fra) Cofidis
|116
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Novo Nordisk
|117
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|118
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma Quick Step
|119
|David Lozano (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|121
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
|122
|Javier Megias (Spa) Novo Nordisk
|123
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|124
|Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|125
|Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|126
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|127
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|128
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|129
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|130
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|131
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|132
|Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
|133
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|134
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
|136
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk
|139
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
|140
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|141
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Novo Nordisk
|142
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|143
|Gaelan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Mark Goos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
|145
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|146
|Jurgen V Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|147
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|148
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|149
|Igor Merino (Spa) Euskadi
|150
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Novo Nordisk
|151
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|152
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|153
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycliung
|154
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|155
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
|156
|Yelko M. Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
|157
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
|158
|Ike Groen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|159
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
|160
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
|161
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|162
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|163
|Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
|164
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Procycliung
|165
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|166
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
|167
|Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|0:04:15
|168
|Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|169
|Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
|170
|Roman Van Zandbeek (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
|171
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|172
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|173
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|174
|Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
|175
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycliung
|0:08:49
|176
|Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:09:06
|177
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:18
|178
|Justin Morris (Aus) Novo Nordisk
