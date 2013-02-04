Trending

Howard wins second Mallorca sprint

Australian beats Farrar and Rojas

Image 1 of 13

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) was too quick for Tyler Farrar at the Trofeo Migjorn

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) was too quick for Tyler Farrar at the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 13

The peloton en route to Ses Salines

The peloton en route to Ses Salines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 13

First win for Orica GreenEdge in Europe for 2013 - Leigh Howard takes out the Trofeo Migjorn

First win for Orica GreenEdge in Europe for 2013 - Leigh Howard takes out the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 13

JJ Rojas, Leigh Howard and Tyler Farrar on the podium

JJ Rojas, Leigh Howard and Tyler Farrar on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 13

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 13

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) just edges ahead of Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) in the sprint finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 13

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Migjorn

Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 13

Bradley Wiggins tucked in the Sky train

Bradley Wiggins tucked in the Sky train
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 13

Orica GreenEdge sprinter Leigh Howard on the podium at the Trofeo Migjorn

Orica GreenEdge sprinter Leigh Howard on the podium at the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 13

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the start of the Trofeo Migjorn

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the start of the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 13

The peloton lined out en route to Ses Selines

The peloton lined out en route to Ses Selines
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 13

The final metres of the sprint finish at the Trofeo Migjorn

The final metres of the sprint finish at the Trofeo Migjorn
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 13

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) leads the way

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida) leads the way
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australia's Leigh Howard (Orica GreenEdge) used his track skills to negotiate several turns and roundabouts to win the second race of the Challenge Mallorca.

Howard beat Tyler Farrar (Garmin Sharp) and Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar) after an eight-rider breakaway was pulled back in the final of the stage.

Howard showed his early season form with a third and fourth place at the recent Tour de San Luis and gave Orica GreenEdge its third win of the season after Simon Gerrans' stage victory at the Tour Down Under and Svein Tuft's time trial succes at the San Luis.

The four-race Challenge Mallorca continues on Tuesday with 153km Trofeo Serra de Tramuntana, from Deia to the Monasterio de Lluc. The stage profile suits the climbers, with the first-category Coll de Puig Major coming just 19km from the finish.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:56:24
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Sharp
3Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
4Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Cofidis
5Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
6Fco. Jose Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
7Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
8Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
9Yoeri Havik (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
10Ben Swift (GBr) Sky Procycliung
11Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural
12Vicente Reynes (Spa) Lotto Belisol
13Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
14Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Katusha Team
15Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis0:00:04
16Martijn Vershoor (Ned) Novo Nordisk
17Tom Leezer (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
18Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
19Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Angelo Tulikl (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:07
21Unai Iparraguirre (Spa) Euskadi
22Roman Maikin (Rus) Rusvelo
23Arthur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
24Coen Vermetfoort (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
25Karol Domangalski (Pol) Caja Rural
26Roy Sentjens (Bel) Ct. Rijke Shanks
27Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
28Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
29Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma Quick Step
30Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
31Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
32Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step
33Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
35Xabier Zandio (Spa) Sky Procycliung
36Fco. Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural
37Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
38Beñat Inxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
39Maarten Wynants (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Orica Greenedge
41Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
43Sep Van Marcke (Bel) Blanco Cycling Team
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:15
45Esteffen Radchola (Ger) Euskaltel Euskadi
46Sergio Henao (Col) Sky Procycliung
47Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:17
48Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
49Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
50Carlos Verona (Spa) Omega Pharma Quick Step
51Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:20
52Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
53Jos Van Emden (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team0:00:23
54Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Garmin-Sharp0:00:26
55Robbie Hunter (RSA) Garmin-Sharp0:00:27
56Haritz Orbe (Spa) Euskadi0:00:29
57Sander Cordel (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Dennis Van Endert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis
60Angel Madrazo (Spa) Movistar Team
61Kevin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:33
62Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
63Bram Tanking (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team0:00:50
64Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:52
65Valery Kaikov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:02
66Mikel Iturria (Spa) Euskadi
67Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:07
68Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
69Aritz Bagues (Spa) Euskadi
70Mikel Astarloza (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
71Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
72David Lopez (Spa) Sky Procycliung
73Ivan Velasco (Spa) Caja Rural
74Robert Wagner (Ger) Blanco Cycling Team
75Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) Orica Greenedge
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
77Ian Boswell (USA) Sky Procycliung
78Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:10
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
80Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:47
81Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Ct. Rijke Shanks0:01:49
82Kevin Mesmaeker (Bel) Novo Nordisk0:01:58
83Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:02:09
84Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:22
85Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
86Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica Greenedge0:02:24
87Viktor Manakov (Rus) Rusvelo0:02:42
88Timofey Kritskly (Rus) Katusha Team
89Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:02:43
90Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:49
91Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma Quick Step0:03:00
92Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:13
93Stuart O'grady (Aus) Orica Greenedge
94Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Katusha Team
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha Team
96Ivan Savitsky (Rus) Rusvelo
97Evgeny Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
98Juan Carlos Riutort (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
99Federico Butto (Ita) Burgos BH - C Y L
100Steve Bekaert (Bel) Burgos BH - C Y L
101Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
102Sebastian Baylis (GBr) Madison Genesis
103Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
104Fco.Javier Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural
105Andrea Peron (Ita) Novo Nordisk
106Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
107Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
108Jack Paular (GBr) Madison Genesis
109Jeremy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis
110Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
111Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
112Dirego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi
114Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis
115Doman Hardy (Fra) Cofidis
116Joonas Henttala (Fin) Novo Nordisk
117Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma Quick Step
118Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma Quick Step
119David Lozano (Spa) Novo Nordisk
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
121Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis
122Javier Megias (Spa) Novo Nordisk
123Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
124Efren Carazo (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
125Pablo Torres (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
126Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
127Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
128Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
129Robert Gesink (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
130Mikel Landa (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
131Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
132Illart Zuazubiskar (Spa) Euskadi
133Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
134Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
135Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Rusvelo
136Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
138Fabio Calabria (Aus) Novo Nordisk
139Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel Euskadi
140Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
141Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Novo Nordisk
142Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
143Gaelan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Mark Goos (Ned) Blanco Cycling Team
145Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
146Jurgen V Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
147Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
148Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
149Igor Merino (Spa) Euskadi
150Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Novo Nordisk
151Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
152Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycliung
153Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Sky Procycliung
154Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
155Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural
156Yelko M. Gomez (Pan) Caja Rural
157Christian Meier (Can) Orica Greenedge
158Ike Groen (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
159Carlos Barbero (Spa) Euskadi
160Mikel Aristi (Spa) Euskadi
161Huub Duyn (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
162David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
163Pablo Lastras (Spa) Movistar Team
164Rigoberto Uran (Col) Sky Procycliung
165Marcos Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
166Antonio Piedra (Spa) Caja Rural
167Oscar Santamaria (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L0:04:15
168Moises Dueñas (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
169Luis Mas (Spa) Burgos BH - C Y L
170Roman Van Zandbeek (Ned) Ct. Rijke Shanks
171Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
172Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
173Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
174Jon Larrinaga (Spa) Euskadi
175Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycliung0:08:49
176Chris Snook (GBr) Madison Genesis0:09:06
177Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:18
178Justin Morris (Aus) Novo Nordisk

