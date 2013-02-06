Image 1 of 31 Omega Pharma lines out the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 31 Cavendish won the sprint ahead of Markus and Guardini (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 31 Taylor Phinney (BMC) is best young rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) after winning stage 4 in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 31 The FDJ riders cool off after the Tour of Qatar stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the sprint on stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stays on the wheels (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 31 Jens Mouris plays tourist at the camel race track in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 31 Stage 4 took place at the camel race track (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 31 The peloton looms large in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 31 Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) goes for an intermediate sprint (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 31 The breakaway on stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 31 Riders await the start of stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 31 Not much in the way of scenery going on in Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 31 Eschelons formed in the winds again on stage 4 of Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 31 Cavendish is well protected by his team (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 31 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 31 Feed zone time in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 31 Omega Pharma drives the pace in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 31 Mark Cavendish wears the points jersey in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 31 Stage 4 winner Mark Cavendish on the podium in Qatar. (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 31 Mark Cavendish remains in the lead of the points classification. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 31 Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues to lead the young rider classification. (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 31 Team Argos-Shimano drives the pace in stage 4. (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 31 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 31 Mark Cavendish gets a hug from Eddy Merckx (Image credit: AFP)

Another day, another sprint, another Mark Cavendish victory. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider made it two wins in as many days and took possession of the overall lead at the Tour of Qatar as he beat Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the bunch sprint at Al Khor Corniche at the end of stage 4.

For the second day running, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the finishing straight and, just as he did on Tuesday, the Manxman made light of that apparent handicap as he navigated his way to the front inside the final 300 metres. Cavendish then unfurled a crisp sprint finish to take the stage win ahead of the youngsters Markus and Guardini, and he also claimed the ten-second time bonus that now lifts him into the golden jersey ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).

“I'm really happy, I won here last year on the same parcours,” said Cavendish. “It's pretty much the same wind, not enough to break the race, but everyone's a bit nervous.”

Cavendish’s victory owed almost as much to his head as it did to his legs. Winner at Al Khor in both 2012 and 2009, his almost forensic recollection of sprint finales past helped him to maintain his sangfroid when, to the outside observer, he appeared in danger of getting boxed in on the narrow finishing straight.

“I knew from experience at this finish that the wind comes from the right so you want to be on the left. But the road sweeps right and the peloton naturally moves to the right, so I knew the gap would open on the left. In the end, I was able to do what I did last year and surf around the peloton with 300-200 to go and sprint from there.”

Cavendish’s nominal lead-out man on Wednesday was Matteo Trentin, but the Italian lost track of his master on the final roundabout. For the second successive stage, however, Dutch national champion Niki Terpstra was on hand to put in a man-of-the-match stint in support of Cavendish. “I thought I was going to have to freestyle the last 1300 metres but then Niki came up and moved me up fifteen places,” Cavendish said.

It was another Dutchman, 21-year-old Barry Markus, who again pushed Cavendish the closest in the finishing sprint. Cavendish admitted that he had not been familiar with his dauphin before coming to Qatar, although he has doubtless taken note of the name. “I’d never heard of him but he seems alright though,” Cavendish said. “He’s pretty good.”

Third-place Andrea Guardini, meanwhile, was left with regrets after he found himself on the second wheel 400 metres from the finish. Rather than risk a lengthy effort into the wind, Guardini slowed and latched on to Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, but when he started his sprint, Cavendish had already flown the coop.

“Cavendish showed that when he goes, if you’re not on his wheel or at least ready to accelerate at the same time as him, then there’s nothing to be done,” Guardini said afterwards.

One day at a time

Overnight leader Brent Bookwalter knew that he had a precarious hold on his golden jersey coming into the stage and his hopes of fending off Cavendish, who began the day just 8 seconds back, were dealt a blow by the conditions on stage 4. As forecast, the winds of Sunday and Monday have abated as the week has progressed, and a bunch finish already seemed inevitable when the peloton left the Camel Race Track on Wednesday morning.

Even so, an early trio of escapees – Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) – took it upon themselves to thumb their noses at the odds. They went clear after just 13 kilometres, and set about steadily building up a sizeable lead as they traversed the silent and deserted Qatari interior.

Smukulis, Lang and Grivko stretched their lead out to seven minutes at one point, but once Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to organise the chase, their advantage melted away under the Arabian sun and they were duly swallowed up with 9km still to race. By that point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had plenty of company at the front end of the peloton, as Argos-Shimano, Sky and Astana looked to form lead-out trains on the fast approach to Al Khor.

A crash inside the final kilometre saw Bookwalter held up, and although he was awarded the same time as the main peloton, he cedes his golden jersey to Cavendish. The Manxman leads Bookwalter by 2 seconds, while Taylor Phinney (BMC) is a further 6 seconds back in third. “Fresh legs don't make for safe finishes,” said Phinney. “I would much prefer it to be like the first day when everybody was pretty tired from all the wind and the echelons.”

Wary of the possibility of echelons on Thursday’s penultimate stage to the northern tip of the peninsula at Madinat Al Shamal, Cavendish was circumspect about his chances of winning the race overall. “The approach is the same whether I’m in the jersey or not, I just want to win stages and see after that,” he said.

Indeed, victory on stage 4 was the 93rd of Cavendish’s career, and he has the opportunity to edge ever closer to his century in the coming days. Asked if he could remember all of his wins, Cavendish gave a telling response: “No, but if you told me the race, I could probably remember the last kilometre.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:30:05 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 12 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 17 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 21 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 22 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 23 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 25 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 33 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 35 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 38 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 39 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 40 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 44 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 46 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 47 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 48 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 49 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 50 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 53 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 55 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 57 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 58 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 59 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 61 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 63 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 64 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 65 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 66 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 67 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 68 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 69 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 72 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 73 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 74 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 75 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 77 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 79 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 80 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 83 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 84 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 85 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 86 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 89 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 91 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 92 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 94 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 97 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 98 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 101 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 102 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:34 103 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 107 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:49 108 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 109 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 110 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 111 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 113 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:55 114 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 115 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 116 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 117 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:28 119 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:31 121 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 122 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 123 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 126 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 127 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 128 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 129 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 130 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 131 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 133 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:57 134 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 135 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 136 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:01 137 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:06 138 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 139 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 2 3 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1

Points - Al Khor Corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 6 6 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 8 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:30:05 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 7 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 9 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 12 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 25 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 26 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 32 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 35 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:34 37 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:01:53 39 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:12 40 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 41 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 42 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 43 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 44 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox 10:30:15 2 Vacansoleil-Dcm 3 Katusha Team 4 Fdj 5 Orica Greenedge 6 Sky Procycling 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 Astana Pro Team 10 Iam Cycling 11 Team Netapp-Endura 12 Japan 13 Bmc Racing Team 14 Team Argos-Shimano 15 Cannondale 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Champion System 18 Radioshack Leopard

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 10:20:01 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:13 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:16 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:17 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:23 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:25 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:27 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 19 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:31 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 21 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 22 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:36 25 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:38 27 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 30 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:41 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:42 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:43 34 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:44 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 37 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:45 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 40 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:55 41 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:56 42 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:59 43 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:00 44 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 45 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 46 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:20 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:25 50 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:34 51 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 52 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:38 53 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 54 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 55 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:43 56 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:47 57 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:06 58 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:17 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:21 60 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:22 61 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:29 63 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:54 64 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:57 65 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:19 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:23 67 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:27 68 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:04:00 69 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:09 70 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:58 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:17 72 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:08:25 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:25 74 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:37 75 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:44 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:46 79 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:47 81 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 82 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:51 84 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:53 85 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:57 87 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:02 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:08 89 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:11 90 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:13 91 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 92 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 93 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 94 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:16 96 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:28 97 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:30 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:36 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:40 100 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:45 101 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:47 102 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:17:49 103 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:50 104 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:59 105 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:18:02 106 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 107 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 108 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 109 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:03 110 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:07 111 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:12 112 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 113 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:16 114 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:18:17 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:18:26 116 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 117 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:18:34 118 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 119 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:18:46 120 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:48 121 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:59 122 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:02 123 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:07 124 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:16 126 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:19:21 127 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:26 128 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:19:29 129 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:30 130 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:42 131 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:57 132 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:27 133 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:20:28 134 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:20:41 135 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:16 136 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:56 137 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:14 138 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:13 139 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:23:36

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 3 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 12 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 6 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 11 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 11 8 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 10 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 18 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 19 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 20 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 21 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 22 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3 24 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 25 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 27 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 1 28 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10:20:09 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:19 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:32 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:09 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:21 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:19 13 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:52 14 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:01 15 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:29 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:36 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:39 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:45 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:49 23 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:54 24 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 25 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:05 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 27 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 30 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:20 31 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:28 32 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:42 33 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:59 35 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:18 36 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:26 37 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:51 38 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:54 39 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:59 40 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:19:13 41 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:18 42 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:22 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:34 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:20:33