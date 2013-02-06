Cavendish wins again in Qatar
Briton beats Markus and Guardini to take overall race lead
Stage 4: Camel Race Track - Al Khor Corniche
Another day, another sprint, another Mark Cavendish victory. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider made it two wins in as many days and took possession of the overall lead at the Tour of Qatar as he beat Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the bunch sprint at Al Khor Corniche at the end of stage 4.
For the second day running, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the finishing straight and, just as he did on Tuesday, the Manxman made light of that apparent handicap as he navigated his way to the front inside the final 300 metres. Cavendish then unfurled a crisp sprint finish to take the stage win ahead of the youngsters Markus and Guardini, and he also claimed the ten-second time bonus that now lifts him into the golden jersey ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).
“I'm really happy, I won here last year on the same parcours,” said Cavendish. “It's pretty much the same wind, not enough to break the race, but everyone's a bit nervous.”
Cavendish’s victory owed almost as much to his head as it did to his legs. Winner at Al Khor in both 2012 and 2009, his almost forensic recollection of sprint finales past helped him to maintain his sangfroid when, to the outside observer, he appeared in danger of getting boxed in on the narrow finishing straight.
“I knew from experience at this finish that the wind comes from the right so you want to be on the left. But the road sweeps right and the peloton naturally moves to the right, so I knew the gap would open on the left. In the end, I was able to do what I did last year and surf around the peloton with 300-200 to go and sprint from there.”
Cavendish’s nominal lead-out man on Wednesday was Matteo Trentin, but the Italian lost track of his master on the final roundabout. For the second successive stage, however, Dutch national champion Niki Terpstra was on hand to put in a man-of-the-match stint in support of Cavendish. “I thought I was going to have to freestyle the last 1300 metres but then Niki came up and moved me up fifteen places,” Cavendish said.
It was another Dutchman, 21-year-old Barry Markus, who again pushed Cavendish the closest in the finishing sprint. Cavendish admitted that he had not been familiar with his dauphin before coming to Qatar, although he has doubtless taken note of the name. “I’d never heard of him but he seems alright though,” Cavendish said. “He’s pretty good.”
Third-place Andrea Guardini, meanwhile, was left with regrets after he found himself on the second wheel 400 metres from the finish. Rather than risk a lengthy effort into the wind, Guardini slowed and latched on to Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, but when he started his sprint, Cavendish had already flown the coop.
“Cavendish showed that when he goes, if you’re not on his wheel or at least ready to accelerate at the same time as him, then there’s nothing to be done,” Guardini said afterwards.
One day at a time
Overnight leader Brent Bookwalter knew that he had a precarious hold on his golden jersey coming into the stage and his hopes of fending off Cavendish, who began the day just 8 seconds back, were dealt a blow by the conditions on stage 4. As forecast, the winds of Sunday and Monday have abated as the week has progressed, and a bunch finish already seemed inevitable when the peloton left the Camel Race Track on Wednesday morning.
Even so, an early trio of escapees – Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) – took it upon themselves to thumb their noses at the odds. They went clear after just 13 kilometres, and set about steadily building up a sizeable lead as they traversed the silent and deserted Qatari interior.
Smukulis, Lang and Grivko stretched their lead out to seven minutes at one point, but once Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to organise the chase, their advantage melted away under the Arabian sun and they were duly swallowed up with 9km still to race. By that point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had plenty of company at the front end of the peloton, as Argos-Shimano, Sky and Astana looked to form lead-out trains on the fast approach to Al Khor.
A crash inside the final kilometre saw Bookwalter held up, and although he was awarded the same time as the main peloton, he cedes his golden jersey to Cavendish. The Manxman leads Bookwalter by 2 seconds, while Taylor Phinney (BMC) is a further 6 seconds back in third. “Fresh legs don't make for safe finishes,” said Phinney. “I would much prefer it to be like the first day when everybody was pretty tired from all the wind and the echelons.”
Wary of the possibility of echelons on Thursday’s penultimate stage to the northern tip of the peninsula at Madinat Al Shamal, Cavendish was circumspect about his chances of winning the race overall. “The approach is the same whether I’m in the jersey or not, I just want to win stages and see after that,” he said.
Indeed, victory on stage 4 was the 93rd of Cavendish’s career, and he has the opportunity to edge ever closer to his century in the coming days. Asked if he could remember all of his wins, Cavendish gave a telling response: “No, but if you told me the race, I could probably remember the last kilometre.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:30:05
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|19
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|21
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|22
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|23
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|25
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|29
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|35
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|38
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|40
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|43
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|44
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|47
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|49
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|50
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|53
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|55
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|57
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|58
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|59
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|64
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|65
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|66
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|69
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|72
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|73
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|74
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|75
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|79
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|84
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|85
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|86
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|92
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|94
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|97
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|98
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|99
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|101
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|102
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:34
|103
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|107
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|108
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|109
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|110
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|111
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|113
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|114
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|115
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|116
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|117
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:28
|119
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:31
|121
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|122
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|123
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|126
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|127
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|129
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|130
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|131
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|132
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|133
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|134
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|135
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|136
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:01
|137
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:06
|138
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|139
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|2
|3
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|6
|6
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|8
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:30:05
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|7
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|10
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|12
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|16
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|17
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|26
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|31
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|35
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:34
|37
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:53
|39
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|40
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|41
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|42
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|43
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|44
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|10:30:15
|2
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|3
|Katusha Team
|4
|Fdj
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|6
|Sky Procycling
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|Iam Cycling
|11
|Team Netapp-Endura
|12
|Japan
|13
|Bmc Racing Team
|14
|Team Argos-Shimano
|15
|Cannondale
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Champion System
|18
|Radioshack Leopard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10:20:01
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:12
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:13
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:16
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:17
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:23
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:25
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:27
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|21
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:36
|25
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:38
|27
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|30
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:41
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:42
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:43
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:44
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:45
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|40
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|41
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:56
|42
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:59
|43
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:00
|44
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|45
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|46
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:20
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:25
|50
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:34
|51
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|52
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:38
|53
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|54
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|55
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:43
|56
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:47
|57
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|58
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:17
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:21
|60
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:22
|61
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:29
|63
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:54
|64
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:57
|65
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:19
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:23
|67
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:27
|68
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:04:00
|69
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:09
|70
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:58
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:17
|72
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:08:25
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:25
|74
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:37
|75
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:44
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:46
|79
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:47
|81
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|82
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:51
|84
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:53
|85
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:57
|87
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:02
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:08
|89
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:11
|90
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:13
|91
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|92
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|93
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|94
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:16
|96
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|97
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:36
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:40
|100
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:45
|101
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:47
|102
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:49
|103
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:50
|104
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:59
|105
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:02
|106
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|107
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|109
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|110
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:07
|111
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|112
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|113
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:16
|114
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:17
|115
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:26
|116
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|117
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:34
|118
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|119
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:46
|120
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:48
|121
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:59
|122
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:02
|123
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:07
|124
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:16
|126
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:21
|127
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:26
|128
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:29
|129
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:30
|130
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:42
|131
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:57
|132
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:27
|133
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:20:28
|134
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:41
|135
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:16
|136
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:56
|137
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:14
|138
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:13
|139
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|6
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|11
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11
|8
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|10
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|8
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|18
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|19
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|20
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|21
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|22
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3
|24
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|25
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|27
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|28
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10:20:09
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:15
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:19
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:09
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:21
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:19
|13
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:52
|14
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:01
|15
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:29
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:36
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|18
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:39
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:45
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:49
|23
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:54
|24
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|25
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:05
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|27
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|31
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:28
|32
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:42
|33
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:59
|35
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|36
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:18:26
|37
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:51
|38
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|39
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:59
|40
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:13
|41
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:18
|42
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:22
|43
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:34
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|30:28:25
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Fdj
|0:00:23
|6
|Orica Greenedge
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:32
|9
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:44
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:47
|11
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:48
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:51
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|15
|Cannondale
|0:16:26
|16
|Champion System
|0:33:31
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|0:49:05
|18
|Japan
|0:49:54
