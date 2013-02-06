Trending

Cavendish wins again in Qatar

Briton beats Markus and Guardini to take overall race lead

Image 1 of 31

Omega Pharma lines out the peloton

Omega Pharma lines out the peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 31

Cavendish won the sprint ahead of Markus and Guardini

Cavendish won the sprint ahead of Markus and Guardini
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 31

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is best young rider

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is best young rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) after winning stage 4 in Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) after winning stage 4 in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 31

The FDJ riders cool off after the Tour of Qatar stage

The FDJ riders cool off after the Tour of Qatar stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the sprint on stage 4

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) wins the sprint on stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his win in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stays on the wheels

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) stays on the wheels
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 31

Jens Mouris plays tourist at the camel race track in Qatar

Jens Mouris plays tourist at the camel race track in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 31

Stage 4 took place at the camel race track

Stage 4 took place at the camel race track
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 31

The peloton looms large in Qatar

The peloton looms large in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 31

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) goes for an intermediate sprint

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) goes for an intermediate sprint
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 31

The breakaway on stage 4

The breakaway on stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 31

Riders await the start of stage 4

Riders await the start of stage 4
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 31

Not much in the way of scenery going on in Tour of Qatar

Not much in the way of scenery going on in Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 31

Eschelons formed in the winds again on stage 4 of Tour of Qatar

Eschelons formed in the winds again on stage 4 of Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 31

Cavendish is well protected by his team

Cavendish is well protected by his team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 31

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) in Qatar

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 31

Feed zone time in Qatar

Feed zone time in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 31

Omega Pharma drives the pace in Qatar

Omega Pharma drives the pace in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 31

Mark Cavendish wears the points jersey in Qatar

Mark Cavendish wears the points jersey in Qatar
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) before the start
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Qatar.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 31

Stage 4 winner Mark Cavendish on the podium in Qatar.

Stage 4 winner Mark Cavendish on the podium in Qatar.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 31

Mark Cavendish remains in the lead of the points classification.

Mark Cavendish remains in the lead of the points classification.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 31

Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues to lead the young rider classification.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) continues to lead the young rider classification.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 31

Team Argos-Shimano drives the pace in stage 4.

Team Argos-Shimano drives the pace in stage 4.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 31

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) in the race leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 31

Mark Cavendish gets a hug from Eddy Merckx

Mark Cavendish gets a hug from Eddy Merckx
(Image credit: AFP)

Another day, another sprint, another Mark Cavendish victory. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider made it two wins in as many days and took possession of the overall lead at the Tour of Qatar as he beat Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the bunch sprint at Al Khor Corniche at the end of stage 4. 

For the second day running, Cavendish was left to his own devices in the finishing straight and, just as he did on Tuesday, the Manxman made light of that apparent handicap as he navigated his way to the front inside the final 300 metres. Cavendish then unfurled a crisp sprint finish to take the stage win ahead of the youngsters Markus and Guardini, and he also claimed the ten-second time bonus that now lifts him into the golden jersey ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).

“I'm really happy, I won here last year on the same parcours,” said Cavendish. “It's pretty much the same wind, not enough to break the race, but everyone's a bit nervous.”

Cavendish’s victory owed almost as much to his head as it did to his legs. Winner at Al Khor in both 2012 and 2009, his almost forensic recollection of sprint finales past helped him to maintain his sangfroid when, to the outside observer, he appeared in danger of getting boxed in on the narrow finishing straight.

“I knew from experience at this finish that the wind comes from the right so you want to be on the left. But the road sweeps right and the peloton naturally moves to the right, so I knew the gap would open on the left. In the end, I was able to do what I did last year and surf around the peloton with 300-200 to go and sprint from there.”

Cavendish’s nominal lead-out man on Wednesday was Matteo Trentin, but the Italian lost track of his master on the final roundabout. For the second successive stage, however, Dutch national champion Niki Terpstra was on hand to put in a man-of-the-match stint in support of Cavendish. “I thought I was going to have to freestyle the last 1300 metres but then Niki came up and moved me up fifteen places,” Cavendish said.

It was another Dutchman, 21-year-old Barry Markus, who again pushed Cavendish the closest in the finishing sprint. Cavendish admitted that he had not been familiar with his dauphin before coming to Qatar, although he has doubtless taken note of the name. “I’d never heard of him but he seems alright though,” Cavendish said. “He’s pretty good.”

Third-place Andrea Guardini, meanwhile, was left with regrets after he found himself on the second wheel 400 metres from the finish. Rather than risk a lengthy effort into the wind, Guardini slowed and latched on to Edvald Boasson Hagen’s wheel, but when he started his sprint, Cavendish had already flown the coop.

“Cavendish showed that when he goes, if you’re not on his wheel or at least ready to accelerate at the same time as him, then there’s nothing to be done,” Guardini said afterwards.

One day at a time

Overnight leader Brent Bookwalter knew that he had a precarious hold on his golden jersey coming into the stage and his hopes of fending off Cavendish, who began the day just 8 seconds back, were dealt a blow by the conditions on stage 4. As forecast, the winds of Sunday and Monday have abated as the week has progressed, and a bunch finish already seemed inevitable when the peloton left the Camel Race Track on Wednesday morning.

Even so, an early trio of escapees – Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling) and Andriy Grivko (Astana) – took it upon themselves to thumb their noses at the odds. They went clear after just 13 kilometres, and set about steadily building up a sizeable lead as they traversed the silent and deserted Qatari interior.

Smukulis, Lang and Grivko stretched their lead out to seven minutes at one point, but once Omega Pharma-QuickStep began to organise the chase, their advantage melted away under the Arabian sun and they were duly swallowed up with 9km still to race. By that point, Omega Pharma-QuickStep had plenty of company at the front end of the peloton, as Argos-Shimano, Sky and Astana looked to form lead-out trains on the fast approach to Al Khor.

A crash inside the final kilometre saw Bookwalter held up, and although he was awarded the same time as the main peloton, he cedes his golden jersey to Cavendish. The Manxman leads Bookwalter by 2 seconds, while Taylor Phinney (BMC) is a further 6 seconds back in third. “Fresh legs don't make for safe finishes,” said Phinney. “I would much prefer it to be like the first day when everybody was pretty tired from all the wind and the echelons.”

Wary of the possibility of echelons on Thursday’s penultimate stage to the northern tip of the peninsula at Madinat Al Shamal, Cavendish was circumspect about his chances of winning the race overall. “The approach is the same whether I’m in the jersey or not, I just want to win stages and see after that,” he said.

Indeed, victory on stage 4 was the 93rd of Cavendish’s career, and he has the opportunity to edge ever closer to his century in the coming days. Asked if he could remember all of his wins, Cavendish gave a telling response: “No, but if you told me the race, I could probably remember the last kilometre.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3:30:05
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
4Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
11Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
14Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
16Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
17Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
21Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
22Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
23Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
25Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
35Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
38Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
39Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
40Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
43Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
44Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
46Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
47David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
48Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
49Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
53Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
55Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
57Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
58Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
59Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
61Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
64Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
65Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
66Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
67Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
68Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
69Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
72Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
73Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
74Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
75Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
77Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
79Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
80Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
83Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
84Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
85Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
86Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
91Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
92Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:30
94Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
97Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
98Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
100Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
101Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
102Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:34
103Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
106Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
107Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:49
108Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
109Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
110Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
111Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
113Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:55
114Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
115Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:12
116Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
117Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
118Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:28
119Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:31
121Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
122Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
123Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
125Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
126Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
127Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
128Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
129Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
130Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
131Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
132Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
133Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:57
134Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
135Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
136Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:01
137Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:06
138Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
139Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano

Sprint 1 - Umm Al Qahab
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha2
3Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Umm Thenaitain Farm
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1

Points - Al Khor Corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha6
6Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ4
8Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:30:05
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
6Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
8Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
9Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
10Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
12Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
16Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
18Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
21Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
25Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
26Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
32Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
35Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:34
37Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:01:53
39Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:12
40Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
42Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
43Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
44Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox10:30:15
2Vacansoleil-Dcm
3Katusha Team
4Fdj
5Orica Greenedge
6Sky Procycling
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Team Saxo-Tinkoff
9Astana Pro Team
10Iam Cycling
11Team Netapp-Endura
12Japan
13Bmc Racing Team
14Team Argos-Shimano
15Cannondale
16Ag2R La Mondiale
17Champion System
18Radioshack Leopard

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team10:20:01
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:12
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:13
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:14
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:16
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:17
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:23
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:25
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:27
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:31
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
21Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
23Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:36
25Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:38
27Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:40
30Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:41
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:42
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:43
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:00:44
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
37Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:45
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:49
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:55
41Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:56
42Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:59
43Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:00
44Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
45Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
46Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:20
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:01:25
50Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:34
51Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
52Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:38
53Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
54Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
55Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:43
56Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:47
57Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:06
58Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:17
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:21
60Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:22
61Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:29
63Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:54
64Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:57
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:19
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:23
67Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:27
68Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:04:00
69Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:09
70Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:58
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:17
72Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:08:25
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:16:25
74Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:37
75Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
77Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:44
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:46
79Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:47
81Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
82Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:51
84Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:53
85Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:57
87Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:17:02
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:08
89Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:11
90Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:13
91Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
92Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
93Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
94Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:16
96Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:28
97Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:30
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:36
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:17:40
100Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:45
101Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:47
102David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:17:49
103Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:50
104Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:59
105Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:18:02
106Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
107Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
108Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
109Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
110Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:07
111Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:12
112Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
113Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:16
114Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:18:17
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:18:26
116Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
117Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:18:34
118Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
119Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:18:46
120Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:48
121Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:59
122Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:02
123Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:07
124Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:16
126Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:19:21
127Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:26
128Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:19:29
129Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:30
130Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:42
131Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:57
132Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:27
133Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:20:28
134Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:20:41
135Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:16
136Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:56
137Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:14
138Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:13
139Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:23:36

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team37pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
3Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge12
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
6Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling11
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ11
8Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha8
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
18Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
19Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
20Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
21Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
22Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3
24Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3
25Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
27Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ1
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team10:20:09
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:15
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:19
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:09
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:21
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:19
13Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:52
14Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:01
15Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:29
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:36
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:39
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:45
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:49
23Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:16:54
24Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
25Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:05
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
27Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
30Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:20
31Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:28
32Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:42
33Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:59
35Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:18
36Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:26
37Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:51
38Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:54
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:59
40Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:19:13
41Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:18
42Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:22
43Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:34
44Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:20:33

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bmc Racing Team30:28:25
2Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
4Katusha Team0:00:15
5Fdj0:00:23
6Orica Greenedge
7Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
8Radioshack Leopard0:00:32
9Team Netapp-Endura0:00:44
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:47
11Iam Cycling0:00:48
12Astana Pro Team0:00:49
13Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:51
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:03
15Cannondale0:16:26
16Champion System0:33:31
17Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox0:49:05
18Japan0:49:54

