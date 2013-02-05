Image 1 of 24 Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) talks to the press after his stage victory in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 24 Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the head of the early seven-man break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 24 An attentive Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 24 Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 24 Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 24 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar after three stages. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the points classification. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 24 Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the young rider classification in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 24 (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 24 The BMC team keeps race leader Brent Bookwalter well protected in the peloton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 24 Best young rider Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 24 French road champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) would finish fourth on the day in a chaotic finale. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 24 Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) signs on for stage 3. (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 24 Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (L-R) wear the respective points, leader's and young rider's jerseys for stage 3. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 24 Stage 3 is underway in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 24 The peloton awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 24 The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 24 Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides near the front and out of trouble. (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 24 Eddy Merckx taking in the race action in Qatar. (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 24 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 24 Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 24 Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish continued his winning start to life at Omega Pharma-QuickStep by claiming victory in the bunch sprint on stage three of the Tour of Qatar in Mesaieed ahead of Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Aidis Kroupis (Orica-GreenEdge). The win elevates him to 4th overall, 8 seconds off the golden jersey of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who finished safely in the bunch to preserve his overall lead.

Related Articles Cavendish downplays Milan-San Remo chances

The cacophony of rival lead-out trains in the finale made for a less than harmonious sprint finish but Cavendish’s virtuoso flourish 350 metres from the line meant that his melody drowned out all others. Indeed, there was even a degree of improvisation about Cavendish’s recital. With two kilometres to go, a broken spoke saw Guillaume Van Keirsbulck drop out of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep lead-out ensemble, and it was left to Niki Terpstra to put in a longer turn to bring Cavendish to the red kite.

800 metres from home, Cavendish latched onto the rear wheel of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who was being led out by Luke Rowe, and he then had the confidence to open his sprint from a distance when he found himself some way back with 350 metres to go. Cavendish’s pitch-perfect acceleration saw him come past Aidis Kruopis and then hold off the fast-finishing Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) to take the win.

“Kruopis left his sprint late so he took me by surprise when I was coming past him and I had to accelerate again in the last 50 metres just to get by him,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to the efforts of his new teammates. “I was sheltered and one of the front guys around every corner. We didn’t quite catch the group the other day so it was nice to get the win under the belt today. I’m very happy.”

The circuit-based nature of Tuesday’s stage made for several sharp changes in direction, but the relatively calm conditions meant that the anticipated splits never materialised, and the tailwind in the closing 20 kilometres ensured a bunch finish. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC had controlled the peloton for much of the day, the presence of so many of the marquee fast men in the finale – including John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) – meant that there was a myriad of competing sprint trains jostling for position in an often chaotic closing 10 kilometres.

“It was really hectic. I think every team wants to deliver their sprinter but I think there’s this common misconception that you have to have a lead-out now,” Cavendish said. “It’s actually worse if there are more lead-out trains who don’t know what they are doing. It just becomes chaos.”

The race for gold

Winners of the opening two stages, BMC were again prominent in the opening kilometres, with Adam Blythe helping to defend Bookwalter’s golden jersey by pipping Cavendish by millimetres to take the 3-second bonus at the first intermediate sprint after 20km.

Shortly afterwards, the break of the day managed to forge clear, containing Mathew Hayman (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Chan Jae Jang (Champion System), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox). The septet built up a lead of 3 minutes at one point, but when BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep put their shoulders to the wheel in earnest in the final 50km, their advantage duly frittered away.

By day’s end, Bookwalter had done enough to retain his golden jersey, six seconds ahead of teammate Taylor Phinney, with Adam Blythe a further second back in 3rd, although BMC’s hegemony is now seriously threatened by Cavendish. After earning 12 seconds in bonuses, the Manxman lies 4th overall, a mere 8 seconds off the lead.

BMC had an early scare when Phinney was caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres, and while the American finished safely in the main peloton, Bookwalter admitted that it had been an anxious day. “It was pretty complex at the end of the race with groups going and coming back and there was a pretty serious crash with Taylor early on,” Bookwalter said.

“Right now Mark is the race favourite I think. It could all end up in sprints and he’s hands down the world’s best sprinter right now. We have Adam and Taylor who we can plan for in the sprints, but our plan was a little thwarted a bit today with Taylor going down.”

Cavendish himself was guarded when asked to assess his chances of overall victory, insisting that he was in Qatar simply to win stages. Given the time bonuses on offer and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team’s ability in the echelons, however, the former world champion is well-placed at the midway point.

“If Tom [Boonen] was here, he’d be going for GC. I’m not saying it’s out of the question but we’ll see what happens,” Cavendish said. “It will only come from trying to take every stage as it comes. So we’ll take every stage and try and get a sprint, and then see if we can get it from the time bonuses.”

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:05:14 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 11 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 13 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 18 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 23 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 29 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 31 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 32 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 33 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 37 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 40 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 43 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 45 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 47 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 49 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 53 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 54 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 56 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 57 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 59 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 60 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 61 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 62 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 64 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 65 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 67 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 68 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 69 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 70 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 71 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 72 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 73 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 74 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 75 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 78 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 79 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 81 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 82 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 83 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 84 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 85 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 88 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 89 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 91 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 92 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 93 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 95 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 96 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 97 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 100 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 101 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 102 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 103 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 104 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 106 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 107 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 108 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 109 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 110 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 111 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 112 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 113 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 114 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 115 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 116 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 117 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 118 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 119 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 120 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 0:01:05 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:07 122 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:12 123 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 124 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 128 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 129 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:21 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 132 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 133 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:35 135 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 136 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 137 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:02:17 138 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 139 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team DNS Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team DNF Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed (1st crossing) 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 1

Sprint 2 - Mesaieed (2nd crossing) 1 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 pts 2 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Points - Mesaieed 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7 5 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 5 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 3 9 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 10 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:05:14 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 9 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 10 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 22 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 24 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 27 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:16 33 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:25 34 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 35 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 36 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:32 37 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:33 38 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 39 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:37 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:12 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:21 42 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 43 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:02:17

Teams 1 Team NetApp-Endura 9:15:42 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 FDJ 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Katusha Team 7 Sky Procycling 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Orica-GreenEdge 10 Team Argos-Shimano 11 IAM Cycling 12 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 RadioShack Leopard 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 16 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Japan

General classification after stage 3 1 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:49:58 2 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 3 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:07 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:08 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 6 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:11 8 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:12 9 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 11 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:20 13 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:21 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:23 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:25 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 19 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:29 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 24 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:36 26 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 27 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 28 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:38 29 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 30 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:39 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:40 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 34 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 35 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 36 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 37 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:43 38 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:46 40 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:53 42 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:54 43 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:57 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:58 45 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 46 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 47 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 49 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:18 50 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:23 51 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:32 52 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 53 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 54 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 55 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:41 57 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:45 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:04 59 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:15 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:19 61 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:20 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 63 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:24 64 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:27 65 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:02:52 66 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:10 67 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:21 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:25 70 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:26 71 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:07 72 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:44 73 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:23 74 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:16:29 75 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:35 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:44 79 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 80 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:45 81 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 82 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 83 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:46 85 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:49 86 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:51 87 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:55 88 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:57 89 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:00 90 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:06 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:09 93 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:11 94 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 96 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 97 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 98 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:14 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:21 100 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:26 101 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:28 102 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:34 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:38 104 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:43 105 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:45 106 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:17:47 107 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:48 108 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:57 109 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 110 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan 0:18:00 111 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 112 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 113 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:01 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:05 116 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:10 117 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 118 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:14 119 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 120 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:18:15 121 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:24 122 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:18:32 123 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 124 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:18:33 125 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:18:44 126 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:46 127 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 128 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 129 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:00 130 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:05 131 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 132 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:19:19 133 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:24 134 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:28 135 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:40 136 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:55 137 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:59 138 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:25 139 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:20:26

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 4 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 11 6 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 9 7 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 8 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 7 11 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 14 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 17 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 3 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 2 19 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 20 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 22 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 1 23 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6:50:04 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:01 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:09 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:15 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:19 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:27 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:28 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:32 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:47 10 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:09 11 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:18 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:21 13 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:19 14 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:04:01 15 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:29 16 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:38 17 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:39 18 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:40 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:45 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:49 23 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:51 24 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:54 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 26 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:05 27 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:20 32 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:28 33 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:42 34 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 35 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:17:59 36 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:18 37 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:26 38 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:18:40 39 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:54 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:59 41 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:19:13 42 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:18 43 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:22 44 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:34