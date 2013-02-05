Tour of Qatar: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3
Bookwalter holds race lead
Stage 3: Al Wakra - Masaieed
Mark Cavendish continued his winning start to life at Omega Pharma-QuickStep by claiming victory in the bunch sprint on stage three of the Tour of Qatar in Mesaieed ahead of Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Aidis Kroupis (Orica-GreenEdge). The win elevates him to 4th overall, 8 seconds off the golden jersey of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who finished safely in the bunch to preserve his overall lead.
The cacophony of rival lead-out trains in the finale made for a less than harmonious sprint finish but Cavendish’s virtuoso flourish 350 metres from the line meant that his melody drowned out all others. Indeed, there was even a degree of improvisation about Cavendish’s recital. With two kilometres to go, a broken spoke saw Guillaume Van Keirsbulck drop out of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep lead-out ensemble, and it was left to Niki Terpstra to put in a longer turn to bring Cavendish to the red kite.
800 metres from home, Cavendish latched onto the rear wheel of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who was being led out by Luke Rowe, and he then had the confidence to open his sprint from a distance when he found himself some way back with 350 metres to go. Cavendish’s pitch-perfect acceleration saw him come past Aidis Kruopis and then hold off the fast-finishing Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) to take the win.
“Kruopis left his sprint late so he took me by surprise when I was coming past him and I had to accelerate again in the last 50 metres just to get by him,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to the efforts of his new teammates. “I was sheltered and one of the front guys around every corner. We didn’t quite catch the group the other day so it was nice to get the win under the belt today. I’m very happy.”
The circuit-based nature of Tuesday’s stage made for several sharp changes in direction, but the relatively calm conditions meant that the anticipated splits never materialised, and the tailwind in the closing 20 kilometres ensured a bunch finish. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC had controlled the peloton for much of the day, the presence of so many of the marquee fast men in the finale – including John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) – meant that there was a myriad of competing sprint trains jostling for position in an often chaotic closing 10 kilometres.
“It was really hectic. I think every team wants to deliver their sprinter but I think there’s this common misconception that you have to have a lead-out now,” Cavendish said. “It’s actually worse if there are more lead-out trains who don’t know what they are doing. It just becomes chaos.”
The race for gold
Winners of the opening two stages, BMC were again prominent in the opening kilometres, with Adam Blythe helping to defend Bookwalter’s golden jersey by pipping Cavendish by millimetres to take the 3-second bonus at the first intermediate sprint after 20km.
Shortly afterwards, the break of the day managed to forge clear, containing Mathew Hayman (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Chan Jae Jang (Champion System), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox). The septet built up a lead of 3 minutes at one point, but when BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep put their shoulders to the wheel in earnest in the final 50km, their advantage duly frittered away.
By day’s end, Bookwalter had done enough to retain his golden jersey, six seconds ahead of teammate Taylor Phinney, with Adam Blythe a further second back in 3rd, although BMC’s hegemony is now seriously threatened by Cavendish. After earning 12 seconds in bonuses, the Manxman lies 4th overall, a mere 8 seconds off the lead.
BMC had an early scare when Phinney was caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres, and while the American finished safely in the main peloton, Bookwalter admitted that it had been an anxious day. “It was pretty complex at the end of the race with groups going and coming back and there was a pretty serious crash with Taylor early on,” Bookwalter said.
“Right now Mark is the race favourite I think. It could all end up in sprints and he’s hands down the world’s best sprinter right now. We have Adam and Taylor who we can plan for in the sprints, but our plan was a little thwarted a bit today with Taylor going down.”
Cavendish himself was guarded when asked to assess his chances of overall victory, insisting that he was in Qatar simply to win stages. Given the time bonuses on offer and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team’s ability in the echelons, however, the former world champion is well-placed at the midway point.
“If Tom [Boonen] was here, he’d be going for GC. I’m not saying it’s out of the question but we’ll see what happens,” Cavendish said. “It will only come from trying to take every stage as it comes. So we’ll take every stage and try and get a sprint, and then see if we can get it from the time bonuses.”
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:05:14
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|10
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|13
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|29
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|33
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|34
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|37
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|43
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|47
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|48
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|49
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|53
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|54
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|56
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|57
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|58
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|59
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|60
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|64
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|65
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|67
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|68
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|69
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|70
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|71
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|72
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|73
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|74
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|75
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|79
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|81
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|83
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|88
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|89
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|91
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|93
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|95
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|96
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|97
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|100
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|101
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|102
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|103
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|104
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|106
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|107
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|109
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|110
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|111
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|112
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|114
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:42
|115
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|116
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|117
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|119
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:05
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:07
|122
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:12
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|124
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|127
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|128
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|129
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|132
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:35
|135
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|136
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|137
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:02:17
|138
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|139
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7
|5
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|10
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:05:14
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|10
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|22
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|24
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:16
|33
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:25
|34
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|35
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|36
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|37
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:33
|38
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|39
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:37
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:12
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|42
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:17
|1
|Team NetApp-Endura
|9:15:42
|2
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|FDJ
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Sky Procycling
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|IAM Cycling
|12
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|RadioShack Leopard
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|18
|Japan
|1
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:49:58
|2
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:11
|8
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:12
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:14
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|11
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|13
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:21
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:23
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:25
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:27
|19
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|24
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:36
|26
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|27
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|28
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:38
|29
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:39
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:40
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|34
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|35
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|36
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|37
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:43
|38
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:46
|40
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|42
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:54
|43
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:57
|44
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:58
|45
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|46
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|47
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:18
|50
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:23
|51
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:32
|52
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|53
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|54
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|55
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|56
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:41
|57
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:45
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|59
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:15
|60
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:19
|61
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:20
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|63
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:24
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:27
|65
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:02:52
|66
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:10
|67
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|68
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:21
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:25
|70
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:26
|71
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:07
|72
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:44
|73
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:23
|74
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:29
|75
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:35
|76
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:44
|79
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|80
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:45
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|82
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|83
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|84
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:46
|85
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:49
|86
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:51
|87
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:55
|88
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:57
|89
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:00
|90
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:06
|91
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:09
|93
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:11
|94
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|96
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|97
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:14
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:21
|100
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:26
|101
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:28
|102
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:34
|103
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:38
|104
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:43
|105
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|106
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:47
|107
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:48
|108
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:57
|109
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:00
|111
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|112
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|113
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:05
|116
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:10
|117
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:14
|119
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|120
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:15
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:24
|122
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:32
|123
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|124
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:18:33
|125
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:18:44
|126
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:46
|127
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|129
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:00
|130
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:05
|131
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|132
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:19
|133
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:24
|134
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:28
|135
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:40
|136
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:55
|137
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:59
|138
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:25
|139
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:20:26
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|4
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|11
|6
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|7
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|7
|11
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|14
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|16
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3
|17
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|3
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|2
|19
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|20
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|22
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|23
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6:50:04
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:09
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:15
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:19
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:27
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:32
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:09
|11
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:18
|12
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:21
|13
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:19
|14
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:04:01
|15
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:29
|16
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:38
|17
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:39
|18
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:40
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:45
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:49
|23
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:51
|24
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:54
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|26
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:05
|27
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|32
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:28
|33
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:42
|34
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|35
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:59
|36
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:18
|37
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:18:26
|38
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:40
|39
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:59
|41
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:13
|42
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:18
|43
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:22
|44
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:34
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|19:58:10
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:23
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|8
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:32
|9
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:44
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:47
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:48
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|15
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:26
|16
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:31
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:49:05
|18
|Japan
|0:49:54
