Tour of Qatar: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3

Bookwalter holds race lead

Image 1 of 24

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) talks to the press after his stage victory in Qatar.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) talks to the press after his stage victory in Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 24

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the head of the early seven-man break.

Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale) at the head of the early seven-man break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 24

An attentive Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides at the front of the peloton.

An attentive Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 24

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 24

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.

Stage 3 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 24

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar after three stages.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) remains in the leader's jersey at the Tour of Qatar after three stages.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the points classification.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the points classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 24

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the young rider classification in Qatar.

Taylor Phinney (BMC) leads the young rider classification in Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 24

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 24

The BMC team keeps race leader Brent Bookwalter well protected in the peloton.

The BMC team keeps race leader Brent Bookwalter well protected in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 24

Best young rider Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Best young rider Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 24

French road champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) would finish fourth on the day in a chaotic finale.

French road champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) would finish fourth on the day in a chaotic finale.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 24

Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) signs on for stage 3.

Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) signs on for stage 3.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 24

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (L-R) wear the respective points, leader's and young rider's jerseys for stage 3.

Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling), Brent Bookwalter (BMC) and Taylor Phinney (BMC) (L-R) wear the respective points, leader's and young rider's jerseys for stage 3.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 24

Stage 3 is underway in Qatar.

Stage 3 is underway in Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 24

The peloton awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.

The peloton awaits the start of stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 24

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.

The peloton in action during stage 3 at the Tour of Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 24

Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides near the front and out of trouble.

Race leader Brent Bookwalter (BMC) rides near the front and out of trouble.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 24

Eddy Merckx taking in the race action in Qatar.

Eddy Merckx taking in the race action in Qatar.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 24

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 24

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 24

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish's (Omega Pharma QuickStep) wins stage 3 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish continued his winning start to life at Omega Pharma-QuickStep by claiming victory in the bunch sprint on stage three of the Tour of Qatar in Mesaieed ahead of Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Aidis Kroupis (Orica-GreenEdge). The win elevates him to 4th overall, 8 seconds off the golden jersey of Brent Bookwalter (BMC), who finished safely in the bunch to preserve his overall lead.

The cacophony of rival lead-out trains in the finale made for a less than harmonious sprint finish but Cavendish’s virtuoso flourish 350 metres from the line meant that his melody drowned out all others. Indeed, there was even a degree of improvisation about Cavendish’s recital. With two kilometres to go, a broken spoke saw Guillaume Van Keirsbulck drop out of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep lead-out ensemble, and it was left to Niki Terpstra to put in a longer turn to bring Cavendish to the red kite.

800 metres from home, Cavendish latched onto the rear wheel of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), who was being led out by Luke Rowe, and he then had the confidence to open his sprint from a distance when he found himself some way back with 350 metres to go. Cavendish’s pitch-perfect acceleration saw him come past Aidis Kruopis and then hold off the fast-finishing Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) to take the win.

“Kruopis left his sprint late so he took me by surprise when I was coming past him and I had to accelerate again in the last 50 metres just to get by him,” said Cavendish, who paid tribute to the efforts of his new teammates. “I was sheltered and one of the front guys around every corner. We didn’t quite catch the group the other day so it was nice to get the win under the belt today. I’m very happy.”

The circuit-based nature of Tuesday’s stage made for several sharp changes in direction, but the relatively calm conditions meant that the anticipated splits never materialised, and the tailwind in the closing 20 kilometres ensured a bunch finish. While Omega Pharma-QuickStep and BMC had controlled the peloton for much of the day, the presence of so many of the marquee fast men in the finale – including John Degenkolb (Argos-Shimano), Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling), Edvald Boasson Hagen and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) – meant that there was a myriad of competing sprint trains jostling for position in an often chaotic closing 10 kilometres.

“It was really hectic. I think every team wants to deliver their sprinter but I think there’s this common misconception that you have to have a lead-out now,” Cavendish said. “It’s actually worse if there are more lead-out trains who don’t know what they are doing. It just becomes chaos.”

The race for gold

Winners of the opening two stages, BMC were again prominent in the opening kilometres, with Adam Blythe helping to defend Bookwalter’s golden jersey by pipping Cavendish by millimetres to take the 3-second bonus at the first intermediate sprint after 20km.

Shortly afterwards, the break of the day managed to forge clear, containing Mathew Hayman (Sky), Dmitriy Gruzdev (Astana), Pirmin Lang (IAM Cycling), Chan Jae Jang (Champion System), Julien Berard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox). The septet built up a lead of 3 minutes at one point, but when BMC and Omega Pharma-QuickStep put their shoulders to the wheel in earnest in the final 50km, their advantage duly frittered away.

By day’s end, Bookwalter had done enough to retain his golden jersey, six seconds ahead of teammate Taylor Phinney, with Adam Blythe a further second back in 3rd, although BMC’s hegemony is now seriously threatened by Cavendish. After earning 12 seconds in bonuses, the Manxman lies 4th overall, a mere 8 seconds off the lead.

BMC had an early scare when Phinney was caught up in a crash in the opening kilometres, and while the American finished safely in the main peloton, Bookwalter admitted that it had been an anxious day. “It was pretty complex at the end of the race with groups going and coming back and there was a pretty serious crash with Taylor early on,” Bookwalter said.

“Right now Mark is the race favourite I think. It could all end up in sprints and he’s hands down the world’s best sprinter right now. We have Adam and Taylor who we can plan for in the sprints, but our plan was a little thwarted a bit today with Taylor going down.”

Cavendish himself was guarded when asked to assess his chances of overall victory, insisting that he was in Qatar simply to win stages. Given the time bonuses on offer and his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team’s ability in the echelons, however, the former world champion is well-placed at the midway point.

“If Tom [Boonen] was here, he’d be going for GC. I’m not saying it’s out of the question but we’ll see what happens,” Cavendish said. “It will only come from trying to take every stage as it comes. So we’ll take every stage and try and get a sprint, and then see if we can get it from the time bonuses.”

Full Results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3:05:14
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
10Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
11Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
13Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
14Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
15Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
17Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
18Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
23Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
29Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
31Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
32Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
33Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
37Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
40Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
43Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
45Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
46Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
47Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
49Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
50Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
53Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
54Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
56Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
57Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
58Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
59Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
60Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
61Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
62Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
64Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
65Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
66Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
67Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
68Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
69Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
70Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
71Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
72Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
73Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
74Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
75Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
79Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
81Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
83David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
84Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
88Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
89Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
91Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
93Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
95Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
96Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
97Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
100Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:16
101Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
102Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
103Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
104Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
106Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
107Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
108Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
109Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:33
110Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
111Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
112Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
113Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
114Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
115Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
116Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
117Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
119Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan0:01:05
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:07
122Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
124Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
125Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
128Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
129Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:21
130Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
132Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
133Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:35
135Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
136Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:42
137Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:02:17
138Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
139Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
DNSGang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFKarsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo-Tinkoff

Sprint 1 - Mesaieed (1st crossing)
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team2
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling1

Sprint 2 - Mesaieed (2nd crossing)
1Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3pts
2Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
3Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Points - Mesaieed
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ7
5Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano3
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
10Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:05:14
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
5Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
9Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
10Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
15Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
20Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
22Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
24Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
25Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
27Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:16
33Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:25
34Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
35Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
36Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:32
37Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:33
38Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
39Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:00:37
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:12
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:21
42Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
43Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
44Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:02:17

Teams
1Team NetApp-Endura9:15:42
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Katusha Team
7Sky Procycling
8BMC Racing Team
9Orica-GreenEdge
10Team Argos-Shimano
11IAM Cycling
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13RadioShack Leopard
14Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Team Saxo-Tinkoff
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Japan

General classification after stage 3
1Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6:49:58
2Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
3Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:08
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
6Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:11
8Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:12
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:14
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15
11Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
12Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:20
13Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
14Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:21
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:23
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha0:00:25
17Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:27
19Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:29
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
22Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
24Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:36
26Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
27Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
28John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:38
29Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
30Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:39
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:40
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:41
34Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
35Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
36Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
37Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:43
38Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:46
40Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:47
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:53
42Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:54
43Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:57
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:58
45Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
46Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
47Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
49Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:18
50Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:01:23
51Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:32
52Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
53Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
54Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
55Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:41
57Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:45
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:04
59Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:15
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:19
61Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:20
62Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
63Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:24
64Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:27
65Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:02:52
66Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:10
67Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:21
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:25
70Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:26
71Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:07
72Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:44
73Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:16:23
74Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:16:29
75Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:35
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
77Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:44
79Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
80Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:45
81Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
82Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
83Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:46
85Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:49
86Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:51
87Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:55
88Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:57
89Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:17:00
90Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:06
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:09
93Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:11
94Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
96Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
97Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
98Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:14
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:21
100Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:26
101Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:28
102Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:34
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:17:38
104Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:43
105Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:45
106David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:17:47
107Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:48
108Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:57
109Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
110Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan0:18:00
111Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
112Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
113Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:01
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:05
116Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:10
117Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
118Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:14
119Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
120Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:18:15
121Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:24
122Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:18:32
123Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
124Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:18:33
125Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:18:44
126Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:46
127Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
128Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
129Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:00
130Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:05
131Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
132Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:19:19
133Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:24
134Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:28
135Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:40
136Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:55
137Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:59
138Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:25
139Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:20:26

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team22pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling12
4Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling11
6Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge9
7Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
8Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team7
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ7
11Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling6
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
14Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
16Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3
17Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling3
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha2
19Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
20Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
22Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ1
23Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6:50:04
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:01
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:09
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:15
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:19
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:27
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:28
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:32
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:47
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:09
11Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:18
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:21
13Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:19
14Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:04:01
15Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:29
16Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:38
17Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:39
18Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:40
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:45
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:49
23Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:51
24Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:16:54
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
26Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:05
27Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:20
32Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:28
33Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:42
34Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
35Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:17:59
36Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:18
37Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:26
38Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:18:40
39Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:54
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:59
41Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:19:13
42Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:18
43Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:22
44Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:34

Teams classification
1BMC Racing Team19:58:10
2Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team0:00:10
4Katusha Team0:00:15
5FDJ0:00:23
6Orica-GreenEdge
7Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
8RadioShack Leopard0:00:32
9Team NetApp-Endura0:00:44
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:47
11IAM Cycling0:00:48
12Astana Pro Team0:00:49
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:03
15Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:26
16Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:33:31
17Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:49:05
18Japan0:49:54

