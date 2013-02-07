Tour of Qatar stage 5: Cavendish three in a row
QuickStep leader extends overall lead
Stage 5: Al Zubara Fort - Madinat Al Shamal
Mark Cavendish moved a step closer to claiming overall victory at the Tour of Qatar when he reeled off his third win in as many days on stage 5 to Madinat Al Shamal. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider saw off the brisk challenge of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to take the bunch sprint and extend his overall lead to 15 seconds ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).
After having to fend largely for himself in the final kilometre on the previous two days, Cavendish was able to count on an impeccable lead-out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on this occasion. Dutch champion Niki Terpstra acted as the last man, and performed the unfamiliar role with considerable aplomb, moving aside 250 metres from home for Cavendish to apply the finish.
From there, the result was never in doubt. Hutarovich, who surprised Cavendish on the opening road stage of the 2010 Vuelta a España, looked to repeat the feat here, but the Manxman had enough in reserve to kick once more in sight of the line to ensure victory. Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed 3rd ahead of Adam Blythe (BMC), while another Briton, Luke Rowe (Sky) finished 5th.
Afterwards, Cavendish was typically fulsome in his praise for his new teammates and he acknowledged their role in helping him overcome the most significant obstacle to his bid to take overall honours in Doha on Friday.
“I’ve always had commitment from the guys these last two days, but today they rode like a unit like I know QuickStep can, and I was so proud to be at the back of that,” Cavendish said afterwards.
“We knew from last year that if we could get through this stage, we would be in with a very good chance of winning the Tour of Qatar. The guys just stayed there at the front and controlled it, controlled it, controlled it. I had four of five guys surrounding me the whole day, just keeping me sheltered. They’re big guys, I never saw the wind and they just rode perfectly.”
Terpstra’s efforts on Cavendish’s behalf were a particular highlight of the finale on three laps of a 13km circuit around the seaside town of Madinat Al Shamal. First, Terpstra set up Cavendish to win the intermediate sprint with 26km to go, and he then latched onto a dangerous move from Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Bernhard Eisel (Sky) which ghosted off the front immediately afterwards.
When that trio was swept up with one lap to go, Terpstra duly took up arms once again as part of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep train, and launched Cavendish towards victory in the finishing straight. “He led me out for the first sprint, so I sprinted and then he carried on,” Cavendish said of Terpstra’s policing of the Eisel-Phinney move. “He’s strong like that and he’s up there on GC as well, so we have options.”
Fast start
Before the start at Al Zubara Fort, Team Sky gathered under a canopy for a tactical briefing from directeur sportif Servais Knaven, and once the flag dropped, the squad was on the offensive in a bid to break Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s stranglehold on the race.
Surprisingly, it was Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen who was the first attacker, bringing Marco Haller (Katusha) clear with him inside 15km. Puffed along by a slight breeze, the pair built up a buffer of 1:30 at one point, but once they turned back into a headwind, their effort petered out and they were reeled in after 45km.
Soon afterwards, a five-man move featuring Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was allowed to sally clear, although the pace behind remained high, and the bunch duly fractured into three groups when the race returned to Al Zubara Fort and swung sharp right into a stretch of crosswinds. Although BMC looked to seize the initiative, Cavendish and his phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep footmen were placed safely in the front echelon, and it was clear that the golden jersey would not be changing hands at the day’s end.
Undeterred, however, Phinney went on the offensive once again on the finishing circuit, after the break had been reeled in and the peloton had regrouped. Third across the line in the second intermediate sprint with 26km to go, Phinney never sat up and simply powered clear with Eisel and Terpstra for company. The American’s efforts brought their advantage to 30 seconds at one point, before Omega Pharma-QuickStep dutifully shut down the move.
“I found a good group going up the road with Eisel and Terpstra, but unfortunately Terpstra wasn't working, which makes sense since his team has the jersey and he's not going to work to put me in the jersey,” Phinney said. “Bernie and I had a go, but we needed a couple of more horse powers. Still, it's better to give it a go rather than just sit back and let Cav take it.”
Overall, Cavendish now holds a lead of 15 seconds over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), while Phinney lies a further 5 seconds back in 3rd. Barring disaster, Cavendish is on course to claim the second stage race victory of his career and he explained afterwards that he has been able to rely on some expert advice from the absent Tom Boonen, four times a winner of the race.
“I was texting with him last night and he said to just bring it home. I was like, ‘that’s easy for some to say,’” Cavendish smiled. “I was a bit nervous actually but he was giving me tips yesterday.”
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3:11:11
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|17
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|20
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|23
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|28
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|37
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|38
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|42
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|46
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|47
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|48
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|49
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|50
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|51
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|55
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|56
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|58
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|59
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|61
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|62
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|63
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|64
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|69
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|76
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|77
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|78
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|80
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|81
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|82
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|84
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|85
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|86
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|88
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|97
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:21
|98
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|99
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|100
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:00:27
|101
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|102
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:37
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|105
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|106
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|107
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|108
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|109
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|111
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|112
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|113
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:50
|114
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|117
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|119
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|121
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|122
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|123
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|124
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:02
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|126
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|127
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|128
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:36
|129
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|130
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|132
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|133
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|134
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:02:09
|135
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|DNS
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
|DNS
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|DNS
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|pts
|2
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|4
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|1
|1
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|3:11:11
|2
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|6
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|11
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|13
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|18
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|26
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|28
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|30
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:23
|32
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:31
|33
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:37
|34
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|35
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|37
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|39
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|40
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|41
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|42
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|43
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:28
|44
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|1
|Orica Greenedge
|9:33:33
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|4
|Bmc Racing Team
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Fdj
|8
|Team Netapp-Endura
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Iam Cycling
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|12
|Cannondale
|13
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|14
|Katusha Team
|15
|Radioshack Leopard
|16
|Japan
|17
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:13
|18
|Champion System
|0:00:26
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13:30:59
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|4
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:00:24
|6
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|7
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:00:29
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:30
|10
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:36
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:00:38
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|16
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|17
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|18
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|20
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|21
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|22
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|24
|Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:51
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:53
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:00:54
|30
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:55
|31
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:57
|32
|Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:58
|34
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|35
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:09
|37
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:13
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|40
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|42
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:28
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|44
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|45
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:38
|46
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:47
|47
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:51
|48
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:02:00
|49
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|50
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:02
|51
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:20
|52
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|53
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|54
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:34
|55
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|56
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:42
|57
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:43
|58
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|59
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:03:07
|60
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|61
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|62
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|63
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|64
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:53
|65
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:11
|66
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:12
|67
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:05:21
|68
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:49
|69
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:27
|70
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:09:15
|71
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:50
|72
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:57
|73
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:59
|74
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:00
|76
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|77
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:03
|78
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|79
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:17:04
|80
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:06
|81
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:17:10
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:21
|84
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:24
|85
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:26
|86
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|87
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:49
|88
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|89
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:50
|90
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:58
|92
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:02
|93
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:18:03
|94
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:18:12
|95
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|96
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:14
|97
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:15
|98
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|99
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|100
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:25
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|103
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:29
|104
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:18:30
|106
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:33
|107
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:50
|108
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|109
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:05
|110
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:19:09
|111
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:19:12
|112
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|113
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:14
|114
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:20
|115
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:22
|116
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:29
|117
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:31
|118
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:33
|119
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:41
|120
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:43
|121
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:48
|122
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:52
|123
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:05
|124
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:20:10
|125
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:29
|127
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:31
|128
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:32
|129
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:53
|130
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:53
|131
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:22:17
|132
|Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:23:05
|133
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:37
|134
|Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:23:39
|135
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:24:46
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:24:53
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|pts
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|3
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|15
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|14
|7
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|13
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|12
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|10
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|12
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|10
|13
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|9
|14
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|8
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|6
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|6
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|5
|22
|Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|23
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|4
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3
|25
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|3
|26
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|2
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|29
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|1
|31
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|1
|32
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:31:19
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:16
|5
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:00:20
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:28
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|8
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:33
|9
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:22
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:23
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:33
|13
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:05:01
|14
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:05:29
|15
|Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:30
|16
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:37
|17
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:39
|18
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:40
|19
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:46
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:50
|23
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:04
|24
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:06
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:29
|27
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|28
|Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:34
|29
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:43
|30
|Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
|0:17:52
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|32
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:13
|33
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:32
|34
|Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:45
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:18:52
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:00
|37
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:02
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:11
|39
|Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:23
|40
|Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|41
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:19:50
|42
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:11
|43
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:20:12
|44
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:33
|1
|Bmc Racing Team
|40:01:58
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:10
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:23
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:30
|8
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:00:32
|9
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:00:44
|10
|Iam Cycling
|0:00:48
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Vacansoleil-Dcm
|0:00:51
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:01:00
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|15
|Cannondale
|0:16:26
|16
|Champion System
|0:33:57
|17
|Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
|0:49:05
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy