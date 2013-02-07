Trending

Tour of Qatar stage 5: Cavendish three in a row

QuickStep leader extends overall lead

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish was all smiles as he pulled on another leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish was all smiles as he pulled on another leader's jersey
(Image credit: AFP)
Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the white jersey

Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the white jersey
(Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish moved a step closer to claiming overall victory at the Tour of Qatar when he reeled off his third win in as many days on stage 5 to Madinat Al Shamal. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider saw off the brisk challenge of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to take the bunch sprint and extend his overall lead to 15 seconds ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).

After having to fend largely for himself in the final kilometre on the previous two days, Cavendish was able to count on an impeccable lead-out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on this occasion. Dutch champion Niki Terpstra acted as the last man, and performed the unfamiliar role with considerable aplomb, moving aside 250 metres from home for Cavendish to apply the finish.

From there, the result was never in doubt. Hutarovich, who surprised Cavendish on the opening road stage of the 2010 Vuelta a España, looked to repeat the feat here, but the Manxman had enough in reserve to kick once more in sight of the line to ensure victory. Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed 3rd ahead of Adam Blythe (BMC), while another Briton, Luke Rowe (Sky) finished 5th.

Afterwards, Cavendish was typically fulsome in his praise for his new teammates and he acknowledged their role in helping him overcome the most significant obstacle to his bid to take overall honours in Doha on Friday.

“I’ve always had commitment from the guys these last two days, but today they rode like a unit like I know QuickStep can, and I was so proud to be at the back of that,” Cavendish said afterwards.

“We knew from last year that if we could get through this stage, we would be in with a very good chance of winning the Tour of Qatar. The guys just stayed there at the front and controlled it, controlled it, controlled it. I had four of five guys surrounding me the whole day, just keeping me sheltered. They’re big guys, I never saw the wind and they just rode perfectly.”

Terpstra’s efforts on Cavendish’s behalf were a particular highlight of the finale on three laps of a 13km circuit around the seaside town of Madinat Al Shamal. First, Terpstra set up Cavendish to win the intermediate sprint with 26km to go, and he then latched onto a dangerous move from Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Bernhard Eisel (Sky) which ghosted off the front immediately afterwards.

When that trio was swept up with one lap to go, Terpstra duly took up arms once again as part of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep train, and launched Cavendish towards victory in the finishing straight. “He led me out for the first sprint, so I sprinted and then he carried on,” Cavendish said of Terpstra’s policing of the Eisel-Phinney move. “He’s strong like that and he’s up there on GC as well, so we have options.”

Fast start

Before the start at Al Zubara Fort, Team Sky gathered under a canopy for a tactical briefing from directeur sportif Servais Knaven, and once the flag dropped, the squad was on the offensive in a bid to break Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s stranglehold on the race.

Surprisingly, it was Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen who was the first attacker, bringing Marco Haller (Katusha) clear with him inside 15km. Puffed along by a slight breeze, the pair built up a buffer of 1:30 at one point, but once they turned back into a headwind, their effort petered out and they were reeled in after 45km.

Soon afterwards, a five-man move featuring Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was allowed to sally clear, although the pace behind remained high, and the bunch duly fractured into three groups when the race returned to Al Zubara Fort and swung sharp right into a stretch of crosswinds. Although BMC looked to seize the initiative, Cavendish and his phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep footmen were placed safely in the front echelon, and it was clear that the golden jersey would not be changing hands at the day’s end.

Undeterred, however, Phinney went on the offensive once again on the finishing circuit, after the break had been reeled in and the peloton had regrouped. Third across the line in the second intermediate sprint with 26km to go, Phinney never sat up and simply powered clear with Eisel and Terpstra for company. The American’s efforts brought their advantage to 30 seconds at one point, before Omega Pharma-QuickStep dutifully shut down the move.

“I found a good group going up the road with Eisel and Terpstra, but unfortunately Terpstra wasn't working, which makes sense since his team has the jersey and he's not going to work to put me in the jersey,” Phinney said. “Bernie and I had a go, but we needed a couple of more horse powers. Still, it's better to give it a go rather than just sit back and let Cav take it.”

Overall, Cavendish now holds a lead of 15 seconds over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), while Phinney lies a further 5 seconds back in 3rd. Barring disaster, Cavendish is on course to claim the second stage race victory of his career and he explained afterwards that he has been able to rely on some expert advice from the absent Tom Boonen, four times a winner of the race.

“I was texting with him last night and he said to just bring it home. I was like, ‘that’s easy for some to say,’” Cavendish smiled. “I was a bit nervous actually but he was giving me tips yesterday.”

Full results
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3:11:11
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
19Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
20Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
23Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
24Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
26Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
28Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
29Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
31Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
35Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
37Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
38Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
41Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
42Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
43Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
45Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
46Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
47Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
48Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
49Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
50Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
51Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
53Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
56Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
58Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
59Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
61Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
62Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
63Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
64Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
65Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
66Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
68Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
69Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
71Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
72Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
75Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
76Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
77Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
78Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
79Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
80Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
81Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
82Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
84Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
85Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
86Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
87Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
88Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
89Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
90Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
91Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
92Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
94Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
95Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
96Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
97Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:21
98Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:23
99Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
100Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:00:27
101Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:31
102Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:37
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
104Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
105Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
106Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
107Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
108Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
109Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
110Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
111Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
113Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:50
114Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:57
117Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
119Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
120Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
121Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
122Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
123Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
124Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:02
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:22
126Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:28
127Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
128Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:01:36
129Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
130Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
131Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
132Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
134Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:09
135Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:26
DNSMiyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan
DNSKoen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano
DNSMathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara
1Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling3pts
2Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing)
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Madinat Al Shamal
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge9
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team7
5Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6
6John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ3
9Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura1

Young riders
1Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team3:11:11
2Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
3John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
11Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
13Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
18Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
25Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
26Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
29Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:23
32Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:31
33Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:37
34Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
35Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
37Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
39Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
40Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
41Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:00:59
42Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
43Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:28
44Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36

Teams
1Orica Greenedge9:33:33
2Ag2R La Mondiale
3Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox
4Bmc Racing Team
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Fdj
8Team Netapp-Endura
9Sky Procycling
10Iam Cycling
11Astana Pro Team
12Cannondale
13Vacansoleil-Dcm
14Katusha Team
15Radioshack Leopard
16Japan
17Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:13
18Champion System0:00:26

General classification after stage 5
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team13:30:59
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:24
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:29
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:30
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:36
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:38
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:40
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
18Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
20Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
21Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
22Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:49
24Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:51
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:53
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:54
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:55
31Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:00:57
32Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:58
34Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
35Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:02
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
37Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:13
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
40Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
41Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:21
42Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:28
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
44Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
45Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:01:38
46Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:47
47Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:51
48Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:00
49Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:01
50Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:02
51Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:20
52Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
53Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
54Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:34
55Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:35
56Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:42
57Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:43
58Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:04
59Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:07
60Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:12
61Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
62Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
63Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:41
64Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:53
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:11
66Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:12
67Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:05:21
68Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:49
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:27
70Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:09:15
71Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:50
72Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:57
73Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:59
74Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
75Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:00
76Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
77Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:03
78Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
79Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:17:04
80Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:06
81Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
82Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:17:10
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:21
84Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:24
85Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:26
86Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
87Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:49
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
89Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:50
90Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:54
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:58
92David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:18:02
93Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:03
94Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:12
95Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
96Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:18:14
97Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:18:15
98Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
99Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:23
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:25
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:29
104Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:18:30
106Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:33
107Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:18:50
108Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:52
109Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:05
110Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:09
111Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:12
112Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
113Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:19:14
114Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:20
115Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:22
116Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:29
117Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:31
118Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan0:19:33
119Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:19:41
120Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:43
121Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:48
122Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:52
123Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:05
124Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:10
125Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:20:29
127Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:20:31
128Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:32
129Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:53
130Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:21:53
131Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:22:17
132Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:05
133Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:37
134Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:23:39
135Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:46
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:24:53

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team55pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
3Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge21
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
5Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling15
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ14
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling13
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha12
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
10Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team10
11John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
12Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
13Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
14Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team8
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura5
22Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
23Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3
25Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3
26Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
27Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
29Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
30Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ1
31Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1
32Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Young rider classification
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team13:31:19
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:10
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:16
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:20
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:28
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:29
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:33
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:01
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:22
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:02:23
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:33
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:05:01
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:05:29
15Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:30
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:37
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:39
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:40
19Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:50
23Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:04
24Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:06
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:29
27Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
28Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:34
29Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:43
30Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:17:52
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
32Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:13
33Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:32
34Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:45
35Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:18:52
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:00
37Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:02
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:11
39Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:23
40Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:45
41Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:50
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:20:11
43Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:12
44Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:21:33

Teams classification
1Bmc Racing Team40:01:58
2Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
4Katusha Team0:00:15
5Orica Greenedge0:00:23
6FDJ
7Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
8Radioshack Leopard0:00:32
9Team Netapp-Endura0:00:44
10Iam Cycling0:00:48
11Astana Pro Team0:00:49
12Vacansoleil-Dcm0:00:51
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:03
15Cannondale0:16:26
16Champion System0:33:57
17Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox0:49:05

