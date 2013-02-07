Image 1 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) made it three in a row at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 6 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) wins stage 5 of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 6 Mark Cavendish was all smiles as he pulled on another leader's jersey (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 6 Taylor Phinney (BMC) in the white jersey (Image credit: AFP)

Mark Cavendish moved a step closer to claiming overall victory at the Tour of Qatar when he reeled off his third win in as many days on stage 5 to Madinat Al Shamal. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep rider saw off the brisk challenge of Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) to take the bunch sprint and extend his overall lead to 15 seconds ahead of Brent Bookwalter (BMC).

After having to fend largely for himself in the final kilometre on the previous two days, Cavendish was able to count on an impeccable lead-out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep team on this occasion. Dutch champion Niki Terpstra acted as the last man, and performed the unfamiliar role with considerable aplomb, moving aside 250 metres from home for Cavendish to apply the finish.

From there, the result was never in doubt. Hutarovich, who surprised Cavendish on the opening road stage of the 2010 Vuelta a España, looked to repeat the feat here, but the Manxman had enough in reserve to kick once more in sight of the line to ensure victory. Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge) claimed 3rd ahead of Adam Blythe (BMC), while another Briton, Luke Rowe (Sky) finished 5th.

Afterwards, Cavendish was typically fulsome in his praise for his new teammates and he acknowledged their role in helping him overcome the most significant obstacle to his bid to take overall honours in Doha on Friday.

“I’ve always had commitment from the guys these last two days, but today they rode like a unit like I know QuickStep can, and I was so proud to be at the back of that,” Cavendish said afterwards.

“We knew from last year that if we could get through this stage, we would be in with a very good chance of winning the Tour of Qatar. The guys just stayed there at the front and controlled it, controlled it, controlled it. I had four of five guys surrounding me the whole day, just keeping me sheltered. They’re big guys, I never saw the wind and they just rode perfectly.”

Terpstra’s efforts on Cavendish’s behalf were a particular highlight of the finale on three laps of a 13km circuit around the seaside town of Madinat Al Shamal. First, Terpstra set up Cavendish to win the intermediate sprint with 26km to go, and he then latched onto a dangerous move from Taylor Phinney (BMC) and Bernhard Eisel (Sky) which ghosted off the front immediately afterwards.

When that trio was swept up with one lap to go, Terpstra duly took up arms once again as part of the Omega Pharma-QuickStep train, and launched Cavendish towards victory in the finishing straight. “He led me out for the first sprint, so I sprinted and then he carried on,” Cavendish said of Terpstra’s policing of the Eisel-Phinney move. “He’s strong like that and he’s up there on GC as well, so we have options.”

Fast start

Before the start at Al Zubara Fort, Team Sky gathered under a canopy for a tactical briefing from directeur sportif Servais Knaven, and once the flag dropped, the squad was on the offensive in a bid to break Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s stranglehold on the race.

Surprisingly, it was Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen who was the first attacker, bringing Marco Haller (Katusha) clear with him inside 15km. Puffed along by a slight breeze, the pair built up a buffer of 1:30 at one point, but once they turned back into a headwind, their effort petered out and they were reeled in after 45km.

Soon afterwards, a five-man move featuring Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) was allowed to sally clear, although the pace behind remained high, and the bunch duly fractured into three groups when the race returned to Al Zubara Fort and swung sharp right into a stretch of crosswinds. Although BMC looked to seize the initiative, Cavendish and his phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep footmen were placed safely in the front echelon, and it was clear that the golden jersey would not be changing hands at the day’s end.

Undeterred, however, Phinney went on the offensive once again on the finishing circuit, after the break had been reeled in and the peloton had regrouped. Third across the line in the second intermediate sprint with 26km to go, Phinney never sat up and simply powered clear with Eisel and Terpstra for company. The American’s efforts brought their advantage to 30 seconds at one point, before Omega Pharma-QuickStep dutifully shut down the move.

“I found a good group going up the road with Eisel and Terpstra, but unfortunately Terpstra wasn't working, which makes sense since his team has the jersey and he's not going to work to put me in the jersey,” Phinney said. “Bernie and I had a go, but we needed a couple of more horse powers. Still, it's better to give it a go rather than just sit back and let Cav take it.”

Overall, Cavendish now holds a lead of 15 seconds over Brent Bookwalter (BMC), while Phinney lies a further 5 seconds back in 3rd. Barring disaster, Cavendish is on course to claim the second stage race victory of his career and he explained afterwards that he has been able to rely on some expert advice from the absent Tom Boonen, four times a winner of the race.

“I was texting with him last night and he said to just bring it home. I was like, ‘that’s easy for some to say,’” Cavendish smiled. “I was a bit nervous actually but he was giving me tips yesterday.”

Full results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:11:11 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 18 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 20 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 23 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 28 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 29 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 35 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 36 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 37 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 38 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 40 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 41 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 42 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 43 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 45 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 46 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 47 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 48 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 49 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 50 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 51 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 53 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 56 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 58 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 59 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 62 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 63 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 64 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 65 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 66 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 68 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 69 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 71 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 72 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 75 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 76 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 77 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 78 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 79 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 80 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 81 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 82 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 84 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 85 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 86 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 87 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 88 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 90 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 91 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 94 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 95 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 96 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 97 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:21 98 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:23 99 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 100 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:00:27 101 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:31 102 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:37 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 105 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 106 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 107 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 108 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 109 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 110 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 111 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 113 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:50 114 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 117 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 119 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 120 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 121 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 122 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 123 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 124 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:02 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:22 126 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:28 127 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 128 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:36 129 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 130 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 132 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 134 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:09 135 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:26 DNS Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Japan DNS Koen De Kort (Ned) Argos-Shimano DNS Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling

Sprint 1 - Al Zubara 1 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 pts 2 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Madinat Al Shamal (1st crossing) 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Madinat Al Shamal 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 9 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 6 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 1

Young riders 1 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3:11:11 2 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 11 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 13 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 24 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 26 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 28 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 30 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:23 32 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:31 33 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:37 34 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 35 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 37 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 39 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 40 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 41 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:00:59 42 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 43 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:28 44 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36

Teams 1 Orica Greenedge 9:33:33 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Bardiani Valvole-Csf Inox 4 Bmc Racing Team 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Fdj 8 Team Netapp-Endura 9 Sky Procycling 10 Iam Cycling 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Cannondale 13 Vacansoleil-Dcm 14 Katusha Team 15 Radioshack Leopard 16 Japan 17 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:13 18 Champion System 0:00:26

General classification after stage 5 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 13:30:59 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:29 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:30 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:36 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:38 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:40 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 18 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 20 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 21 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 22 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:49 24 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:51 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:53 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:54 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:55 31 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:00:57 32 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:58 34 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 35 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 37 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:13 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 40 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:21 42 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:28 43 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 44 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 45 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:38 46 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:47 47 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:51 48 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:02:00 49 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:01 50 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:02 51 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:20 52 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 53 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 54 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:34 55 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 56 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:42 57 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:43 58 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 59 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:07 60 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:12 61 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 62 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 63 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:41 64 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:53 65 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:11 66 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:12 67 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:05:21 68 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:49 69 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:27 70 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:09:15 71 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:50 72 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:57 73 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:59 74 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 75 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:00 76 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 77 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:03 78 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 79 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:17:04 80 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:06 81 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 82 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:17:10 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:21 84 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:24 85 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:26 86 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 87 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:49 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 89 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:50 90 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:54 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:58 92 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:18:02 93 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:03 94 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:12 95 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 96 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:14 97 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:18:15 98 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 99 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:23 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:25 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 103 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:29 104 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 105 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:18:30 106 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:33 107 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:50 108 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:52 109 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:05 110 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:09 111 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:12 112 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 113 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:19:14 114 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:20 115 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:22 116 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:29 117 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:31 118 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 0:19:33 119 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:19:41 120 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:43 121 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:48 122 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:52 123 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:05 124 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:10 125 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:20:29 127 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:20:31 128 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:32 129 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:53 130 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:21:53 131 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:22:17 132 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:05 133 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:37 134 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:23:39 135 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:46 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:24:53

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 55 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 3 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 21 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 14 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 13 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 12 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 10 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 10 11 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 12 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 13 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 14 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 15 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 5 22 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 23 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3 25 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 26 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 29 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 30 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 1 31 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 32 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 13:31:19 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:10 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:16 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:20 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:28 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:29 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:33 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:01 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:22 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:02:23 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:33 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:05:01 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:05:29 15 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:30 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:37 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:39 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:40 19 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:50 23 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:04 24 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:06 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:29 27 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 28 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:34 29 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:43 30 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:52 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:03 32 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:13 33 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:32 34 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:45 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:18:52 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:00 37 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:02 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:11 39 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:23 40 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:45 41 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:50 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:20:11 43 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:12 44 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:21:33