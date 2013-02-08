Image 1 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) celebrates overall victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) at full speed (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 26 The peloton and the Doha skyline (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins the final stage of the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 26 The peloton on the Doha Corniche (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 26 The peloton in Doha, Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 26 Racers in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 26 The peloton in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 26 Mark Cavendish wins the final stage and overall at the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 26 Tour of Qatar winner Mark Cavendish (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 26 Mark Cavendish after winning the Tour of Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 26 Best young rider Taylor Phinney signs in (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 26 Race leader Mark Cavendish signs in on stage 6 (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 26 A Sky rider signs autographs (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 26 Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney chat before the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 26 Mark Cavendish, Eddy Merckx and Taylor Phinney (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 26 Mark Cavendish fans were on hand (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 26 Mark Cavendish stays near the front to protect his jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 26 Race leader Mark Cavendish in the bunch (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 26 Two riders consult during the final stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 26 Racers in Qatar (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 26 A Vacansoleil-DCM rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 26 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO)

There was an air of inevitability about proceedings on the final day of the Tour of Qatar at Doha Corniche, as Mark Cavendish swooped to his fourth stage win in succession to seal overall victory. It was the second stage race victory of Cavendish's career, after his Ster ZLM Toer triumph last year, and his bountiful Qatari campaign augurs well for his prospects at his new team, Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

Though Cavendish rattled off his winning sprint with typical authority and finished with a healthy 25-second buffer over Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the general classification, however, his day was not without incident. The golden jersey was among the fallers in a crash inside the opening 15 kilometres, but he quickly recovered and paced back to the peloton in the company of Matteo Trentin.

"I tweeted beforehand that I've won on this stage before, and I've crashed on this stage before, but in fact I did both today," Cavendish joked afterwards. "We came to a roundabout and I was on Brent Bookwalter's wheel. I don't know what happened, but I was behind him, and I went over him."

Cavendish sat out the first intermediate sprint - won by Taylor Phinney (BMC) ahead of Bernhard Eisel (Sky) - as he assessed the extent of his injuries, but once Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the reins at the head of the peloton, it soon became apparent that it would be a case of business as usual in the finale. "I was a bit banged up but I'm alright now," he said later.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's fast tempo discouraged attacks on the run-in to Doha, with only a short-lived move sparked by Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Leopard) gaining any sort of traction. Although the BMC trio of Greg Van Avermaet, Phinney and Adam Blythe snaffled the bonuses at the second intermediate sprint, the 10 laps of the finishing circuit along Doha's Corniche were ultimately simply the prelude to the ineluctable bunch finish.

Once again, Cavendish's remarkable ability to analyse the minute details of sprint finales was a cornerstone of his victory. A winner here in 2009, Cavendish was aware that the road curved gently to the right inside the final 500 metres, and he was happy to leave it late to jockey forward on the outside.

"Our guys were used up but I wasn't that bothered because you could kind of go it alone," Cavendish said of the sprint. "I knew the road was going to bend to the right so I left it late and used the other lead-outs to move up in the last few hundred metres on the left hand side."

Cavendish still faced a stiff challenge from Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the final 200 metres. Markus, in particular, was closing quickly and the Dutch youngster explained afterwards that he had started his sprint from much further back than he would have liked. "I was second on two other stages but I think this was my strongest sprint this week," he said.

Even so, Cavendish was ultimately a comfortable winner of the finishing sprint, just as he was an emphatic winner of the final general classification. The 10-second time bonus for first place extended his margin over Brent Bookwalter to 25 seconds, while Phinney and Blythe came home third and fourth overall. Bernhard Eisel (Sky) impressed throughout the week and took fifth place on GC, but the story of the race was the dominance of his former teammate Cavendish.

"I'm over the moon," said Cavendish. "I could come here every year with Tom Boonen and I'd be pretty much guaranteed the overall, but the guys here, they were incredible, they worked really hard. I'm proud I can bring this home to the team again, it's the sixth time they've won the Tour of Qatar overall. I'm really happy to be part of it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:24:31 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 14 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 16 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 24 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 26 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 31 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 35 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 36 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 38 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 40 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 42 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 43 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 44 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 45 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 51 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 56 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 59 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 61 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 63 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 65 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 68 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 69 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 70 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 71 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 73 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 75 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 76 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 77 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 79 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 80 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 82 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 84 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 85 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 86 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 88 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:14 89 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:16 90 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:19 91 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 92 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 93 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:28 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 95 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:30 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 99 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 103 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 104 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:33 105 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 106 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 107 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:40 108 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:42 109 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 110 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 111 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:47 113 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 114 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:51 115 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 116 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:45 117 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:55 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:03 119 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:20 121 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:24 122 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 123 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 126 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team 128 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 129 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 131 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 132 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 133 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37 134 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:27

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra, 38km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (4th crossing of the finish line), 75km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 116km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 3 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 4 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 2 10 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:24:31 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 15 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 16 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 17 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:14 26 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:16 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:28 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 32 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 33 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:33 34 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 35 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:40 36 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:42 37 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:51 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:01:45 40 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:24 41 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team 43 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:02:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 7:13:33 2 Vacansoleil-DCM 3 FDJ 4 Katusha Team 5 Cannondale 6 Sky Procycling 7 Japan 8 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Champion System 10 Orica Greenedge 11 Radioshack Leopard 12 Team Netapp-Endura 13 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 Iam Cycling 16 Team Argos-Shimano 17 Ag2R La Mondiale 18 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 15:55:20 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 4 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 5 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 6 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 10 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:45 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:46 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:48 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:50 16 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 17 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 19 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:58 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:59 23 Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:01:01 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:03 27 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:05 29 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 30 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:01:07 31 Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 32 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:08 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 34 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:12 35 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:19 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:23 37 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:26 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 41 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:46 42 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:48 43 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:57 44 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:01 45 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:02:10 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:12 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:20 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:21 49 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 50 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:39 51 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 52 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:02:44 53 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:02:45 54 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:00 55 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:08 56 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:03:17 57 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:20 58 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:42 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:43 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:31 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:38 62 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:21 63 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:25 64 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:05:31 65 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:06 66 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:32 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:18 68 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:07:25 69 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:01 70 Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:49 71 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:17:00 72 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:07 73 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:09 74 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:12 75 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:13 76 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:17:14 78 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:17:16 79 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:17:20 80 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:26 81 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:36 82 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:55 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:59 85 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:18:00 86 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:02 87 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:04 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:18:12 89 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:13 90 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:22 91 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:18:25 92 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 93 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:33 94 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 95 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:39 96 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:18:40 97 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:55 98 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 99 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:19:00 100 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:02 101 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:03 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:19:05 103 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:09 104 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:19 105 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:19:22 106 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:19:24 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:30 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:33 109 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:43 110 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:47 111 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:52 112 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:53 113 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:12 114 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:20 115 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:28 116 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:32 117 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:42 118 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:45 119 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:02 120 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:07 121 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:21:13 122 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:21:14 123 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:45 124 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:03 125 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:05 126 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:39 127 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:23:03 128 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:23:14 129 Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:23:15 130 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:24:17 131 Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:24:27 132 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:24:56 133 Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:26:13 134 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:26:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 70 pts 2 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 3 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale 24 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 21 5 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 7 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 18 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 16 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 16 10 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 11 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 15 12 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 13 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 10 14 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 9 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 16 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 8 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 6 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 5 22 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 24 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 4 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3 27 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 3 28 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 2 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1 31 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 33 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 1 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 1 36 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 15:55:46 2 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:00:04 3 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:14 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:20 5 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:00:24 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:32 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 8 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:55 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:54 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:05 12 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:04:12 13 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:05:05 14 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura 0:06:06 15 Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ 0:16:34 16 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:16:41 17 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:16:43 18 Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:16:46 19 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:50 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:16:54 21 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:00 22 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:10 23 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:33 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:36 26 Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:38 27 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:17:47 28 Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard 0:17:56 29 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:18:29 30 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:18:36 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:18:37 32 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:04 33 Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:17 34 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:21 35 Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:19:26 36 Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:27 37 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:19:46 38 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:20:16 39 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:20:36 40 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:41 41 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:20:48 42 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:39 43 Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:13 44 Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:24:01