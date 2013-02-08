Trending

Tour of Qatar: Cavendish wins final stage and overall

British sprinter wins four straight stages

The peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) celebrates overall victory

(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) at full speed

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton and the Doha skyline

(Image credit: AFP)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) wins the final stage of the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton on the Doha Corniche

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton in Doha, Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers in Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton in Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish wins the final stage and overall at the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
Tour of Qatar winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish after winning the Tour of Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
Best young rider Taylor Phinney signs in

(Image credit: ASO)
Race leader Mark Cavendish signs in on stage 6

(Image credit: ASO)
A Sky rider signs autographs

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish and Taylor Phinney chat before the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish, Eddy Merckx and Taylor Phinney

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish fans were on hand

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish stays near the front to protect his jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Race leader Mark Cavendish in the bunch

(Image credit: ASO)
Two riders consult during the final stage

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers in Qatar

(Image credit: ASO)
A Vacansoleil-DCM rider

(Image credit: ASO)
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: ASO)

There was an air of inevitability about proceedings on the final day of the Tour of Qatar at Doha Corniche, as Mark Cavendish swooped to his fourth stage win in succession to seal overall victory. It was the second stage race victory of Cavendish's career, after his Ster ZLM Toer triumph last year, and his bountiful Qatari campaign augurs well for his prospects at his new team, Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

Though Cavendish rattled off his winning sprint with typical authority and finished with a healthy 25-second buffer over Brent Bookwalter (BMC) in the general classification, however, his day was not without incident. The golden jersey was among the fallers in a crash inside the opening 15 kilometres, but he quickly recovered and paced back to the peloton in the company of Matteo Trentin.

"I tweeted beforehand that I've won on this stage before, and I've crashed on this stage before, but in fact I did both today," Cavendish joked afterwards. "We came to a roundabout and I was on Brent Bookwalter's wheel. I don't know what happened, but I was behind him, and I went over him."

Cavendish sat out the first intermediate sprint - won by Taylor Phinney (BMC) ahead of Bernhard Eisel (Sky) - as he assessed the extent of his injuries, but once Omega Pharma-QuickStep took up the reins at the head of the peloton, it soon became apparent that it would be a case of business as usual in the finale. "I was a bit banged up but I'm alright now," he said later.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep's fast tempo discouraged attacks on the run-in to Doha, with only a short-lived move sparked by Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack-Leopard) gaining any sort of traction. Although the BMC trio of Greg Van Avermaet, Phinney and Adam Blythe snaffled the bonuses at the second intermediate sprint, the 10 laps of the finishing circuit along Doha's Corniche were ultimately simply the prelude to the ineluctable bunch finish.

Once again, Cavendish's remarkable ability to analyse the minute details of sprint finales was a cornerstone of his victory. A winner here in 2009, Cavendish was aware that the road curved gently to the right inside the final 500 metres, and he was happy to leave it late to jockey forward on the outside.

"Our guys were used up but I wasn't that bothered because you could kind of go it alone," Cavendish said of the sprint. "I knew the road was going to bend to the right so I left it late and used the other lead-outs to move up in the last few hundred metres on the left hand side."

Cavendish still faced a stiff challenge from Yauheni Hutarovich (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Barry Markus (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the final 200 metres. Markus, in particular, was closing quickly and the Dutch youngster explained afterwards that he had started his sprint from much further back than he would have liked. "I was second on two other stages but I think this was my strongest sprint this week," he said.

Even so, Cavendish was ultimately a comfortable winner of the finishing sprint, just as he was an emphatic winner of the final general classification. The 10-second time bonus for first place extended his margin over Brent Bookwalter to 25 seconds, while Phinney and Blythe came home third and fourth overall. Bernhard Eisel (Sky) impressed throughout the week and took fifth place on GC, but the story of the race was the dominance of his former teammate Cavendish.

"I'm over the moon," said Cavendish. "I could come here every year with Tom Boonen and I'd be pretty much guaranteed the overall, but the guys here, they were incredible, they worked really hard. I'm proud I can bring this home to the team again, it's the sixth time they've won the Tour of Qatar overall. I'm really happy to be part of it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team2:24:31
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
13Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
14Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
16Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
17Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
21Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
24Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
26Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
28Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
30Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
31Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
36Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
38Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
40Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
42Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
43Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
44Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ
45Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
49Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
50Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
51Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
59Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
61Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
62David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
63Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
65Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
66Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale
68Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
69Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
70Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
71Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
73Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
75Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
76Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
77Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
79Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
80Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
82Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
84Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
85Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
86Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
88Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:14
89Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:16
90Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:19
91Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
92Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:28
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
95Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
96Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:30
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
99Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
101Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale
104Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:33
105Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
106Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
107Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:40
108Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:42
109Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
110Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
111Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
113Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
114Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:51
115Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
116Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:45
117Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:55
118Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:03
119Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
120Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:20
121Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:24
122Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
123Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
126Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team
128Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
129Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
131Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
132Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
133Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37
134Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:27

Sprint 1 - Al Wakra, 38km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Doha Corniche (4th crossing of the finish line), 75km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 3 - Doha Corniche, 116km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15pts
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale12
3Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team7
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha4
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ2
10Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:24:31
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
14Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
15Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ
16Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
17Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
19Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:14
26Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:16
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:28
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
29Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
30Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
32Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale
33Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:33
34Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
35Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:40
36Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:42
37Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:51
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:01:45
40Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:24
41Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team
43Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:02:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team7:13:33
2Vacansoleil-DCM
3FDJ
4Katusha Team
5Cannondale
6Sky Procycling
7Japan
8Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Champion System
10Orica Greenedge
11Radioshack Leopard
12Team Netapp-Endura
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff
14Omega Pharma-Quick Step
15Iam Cycling
16Team Argos-Shimano
17Ag2R La Mondiale
18Astana Pro Team0:00:13

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team15:55:20
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
4Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
5Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:32
6Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:00:39
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
10Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:45
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:46
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:48
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:50
16Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
17Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:57
19Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:58
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:59
23Tiziano Dall’Antonia (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Jonas Aaen Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:01
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
26John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:03
27Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
29Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
30Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:07
31Markel Irizar (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
32Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:08
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
34Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:12
35Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:19
36Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:23
37Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:26
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
41Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:46
42Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:01:48
43Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:01:57
44Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:01
45Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:02:10
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:12
47Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:20
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:21
49Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
50Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:39
51Sébastien Minard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
52Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:02:44
53Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:02:45
54Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:00
55Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:08
56Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Sky Procycling0:03:17
57Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:20
58Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:03:42
59Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:43
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:31
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:38
62Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:21
63Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:25
64Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:05:31
65Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:06
66Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:32
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:18
68Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:07:25
69Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:01
70Steve Chainel (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:49
71Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:17:00
72Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:07
73Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:09
74Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:12
75Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:13
76Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
77Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:17:14
78Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:17:16
79Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:17:20
80Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:26
81Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:36
82Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:55
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:59
85Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:18:00
86Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:02
87Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:04
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:18:12
89Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:13
90Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:18:22
91Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:18:25
92Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
93Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:33
94Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
95Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:39
96Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:18:40
97Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:55
98Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
99Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:19:00
100Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:02
101Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:19:05
103Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:09
104Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:19
105Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:19:22
106Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:19:24
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:30
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:33
109Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:43
110Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:47
111Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:52
112Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:53
113Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:12
114Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:20
115Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:28
116Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:32
117Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:42
118Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:45
119Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:02
120Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:07
121Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:21:13
122Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:21:14
123Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:45
124Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:03
125Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:05
126Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:39
127Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:23:03
128Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:23:14
129Allan Davis (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:23:15
130Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:24:17
131Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team0:24:27
132Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:24:56
133Julien Berard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:26:13
134Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:26:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team70pts
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team33
3Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale24
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge21
5Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team19
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team18
7Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling18
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha16
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ16
10Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
11Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling15
12John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling10
14Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard9
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox9
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling8
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team6
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling6
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
21Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura5
22Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
23Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
24Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff4
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
26Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3
27Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling3
28Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
29Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox2
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1
31Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team1
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
33Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ1
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale1
36Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team15:55:46
2Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
3Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:14
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:20
5Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:00:24
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:32
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
8John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:55
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:54
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:05
12Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:04:12
13Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:05:05
14Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura0:06:06
15Soupe Geoffrey (Fra) FDJ0:16:34
16Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:16:41
17Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:16:43
18Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:16:46
19Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:50
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:16:54
21Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:00
22Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:10
23Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:33
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:36
26Chan Jae Jang (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:38
27Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:47
28Nelson Santos Oliveira (Por) RadioShack Leopard0:17:56
29Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:18:29
30Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:36
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:18:37
32Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:04
33Chun Kai Feng (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:17
34Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:21
35Hugo Houle (Can) Ag2R La Mondiale0:19:26
36Fumeaux Jonathan (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:27
37Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:19:46
38Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:20:16
39Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:20:36
40Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:41
41Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:20:48
42Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:39
43Muhamad Adiq Husainie Othman (Mas) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:13
44Huffman Evan (USA) Astana Pro Team0:24:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team47:15:31
2Sky Procycling0:00:05
3Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:10
4Katusha Team0:00:15
5Orica Greenedge0:00:23
6FDJ
7Team Argos-Shimano0:00:30
8Radioshack Leopard0:00:32
9Team Netapp-Endura0:00:44
10Iam Cycling0:00:48
11Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:51
12Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:01:00
13Astana Pro Team0:01:02
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:01:03
15Cannondale0:16:26
16Champion System0:33:57
17Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:49:05
18Japan0:49:54

 

