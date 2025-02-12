Tour of Oman: Adam Yates repeats overall victory, Valentin Paret-Peintre clinches stage 5 final mountain showdown

Image 1 of 8 Adam Yates celebrates overall victory Paret-Peintre celebrates the win (Image credit: Getty Images) A general shot of the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) A reduced bunch, headed by UAE and with race leader David Gaudu following, closes in on the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) The key moment of Jabal Al-Akhdar: Yates pulls away, taking Paret-Peintre with him but dropping Gaudu (Image credit: Getty Images) Valentin Paret-Peintre won the stage David Gaudu after losing the lead on stage 5

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the Tour of Oman for a second successive year as Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed the final and decisive stage on the steep slopes of Green Mountain.



Yates and Paret-Peintre dropped race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) with two kilometres to go as the gradient touched 10%. The Frenchman dug deep to get back on their wheel but then Yates accelerated again inside the final kilometre and Gaudu was unable to stay with them.



Paret-Peintre was Yates' match, though and then surged away after the final curve to win the stage. Yates finished a few bike lengths behind but knew he had done enough to win overall. Gaudu finished 45 seconds down.



Yates pulled on the final red leader's jersey, finishing the Tour of Oman six seconds ahead of Paret-Peintre, with Gaudu slipping to third place overall at 39 seconds.

How it unfolded

The 138.5km stage included a valley road loop but was all about the mountain finish on the slopes of Jabal Al Akhdar - Green Mountain, which ends with six kilometres of climbing at an average of 9.9%.

After some early attacks, a 17-rider move eventually went clear, that included 2023 Green Mountain winner Mauri Vansevenant (Soudal-QuickStep), his teammate Pepijn Reinderink and other riders keen for a day of adventure and hard racing.

Groupama-FDJ and UAE Team Emirates-XRG knew they had to control the move and their teammates launched a controlled but high-speed chase. The break worked well together, with other riders sensing an opportunity of success. The opening two hours of racing were covered at an average of 45.4 km/h. However the pursuit was equally determined, with the Continental JCL Team UKYO helping to set up Nahom Zeray.

The attackers started the climb to the finish with only a minute, perhaps knowing it would not be enough. Vansevenant surged early to try to hold off the GC contenders and so the attack fell apart even before the steep final six kilometres. José Luis Faura (Burgos Burpellet BH) and Lucas Eriksson (Tudor Pro Cycling) joined Vansevenant but the Yates group was only 30 seconds behind.

Australia's Jay Vine played a key role for Yates in the final four kilometres. He helped close down the attackers and hurt the GC group. Damien Howson (Q36.5) crashed just as the steep slopes of Green Mountain began to take their toll and was forced to chase back on. He would finish seventh on the stage and fourth overall.

Gaudu began to suffer and after Vine completed his turn, Yates made his first surge. It hurt Gaudu even more and only Paret-Peintre could follow him, as everyone else faded due to the gradient and the midday heat.

Yates eased when Paret-Peintre matched him, playing a calculated strategy. That allowed Gaudu to gradually close the gap but it was a significant effort.

The Groupama-FDJ racer tried to go shoulder to shoulder with Yates in a show of pride and determination but as they passed the red kite sign for the final kilometre, Yates increased his power and speed, dropping Gaudu again, this time for good.



Paret-Peintre was again able to stay with Yates, opting to spin his legs to fight the gravity. Yates tried to gradually crack him but the 2024 Giro d'Italia stage winner was strong.

After the final sweeping curve he could see the finish line and danced away on the pedals to take his first win for Soudal-QuickStep. Yates finished two seconds down on Paret-Peintre but knew overall victory was his for a second consecutive year.

Results

