Tour of Oman: Adam Yates repeats overall victory, Valentin Paret-Peintre clinches stage 5 final mountain showdown

Briton and French stage winner drop former GC leader David Gaudu in final kilometre of Green Mountain

Adam Yates celebrates overall victory

Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) won the Tour of Oman for a second successive year as Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep) claimed the final and decisive stage on the steep slopes of Green Mountain.

Yates and Paret-Peintre dropped race leader David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) with two kilometres to go as the gradient touched 10%. The Frenchman dug deep to get back on their wheel but then Yates accelerated again inside the final kilometre and Gaudu was unable to stay with them.

Paret-Peintre was Yates' match, though and then surged away after the final curve to win the stage. Yates finished a few bike lengths behind but knew he had done enough to win overall. Gaudu finished 45 seconds down.

Yates pulled on the final red leader's jersey, finishing the Tour of Oman six seconds ahead of Paret-Peintre, with Gaudu slipping to third place overall at 39 seconds.

