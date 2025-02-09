Tour of Oman: Louis Vervaeke takes stunningly narrow stage 2 breakaway victory
Sprint trains narrow in on Soudal-Quickstep rider in crash-marred finale
Louis Vervaeke (Soudal-Quickstep) took his first pro victory at the Tour of Oman on stage 2 after attacking from the remnants of the day's breakaway to ride in the final 10km.
The Belgian rider rode clear of his three-man breakaway in the final 10km – attacking over the Al Jissah climb ahead of an undulating final 10km in the race.
Vervaeke was originally part of the day's five-man break containing stage 1 escapees Rodrigo Álvarez (Burgos Burpellet) and Kane Richards (Roojai Insurance) alongside Xabier Mikel Azparren of Q36.5. By the time of his attack over Al Jissah, the breakaway contained Magnus Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) and Azparren, both of whom were swallowed up by the peloton before the final 5km.
Attacks came from the main group, including a major move by David Gaudu (Groupama–FDJ) to bridge the narrow gap to the Belgian solo rider, but the moves were brought back within the final 5km, when the bunch began to aggressively chip into Vervaeke's one-minute lead.
However, despite an animated chase, the peloton was left only metres behind the Belgian on the finish line in Yitti Hills, as crosswinds and chaos in the sprint saw multiple riders crash in the final 300m.
Completing an excellent day for Soudal-Quickstep, Vervaeke's teammate Valentin Paret-Peintre took the sprint for second place ahead of Sean Flynn (Picnic-PostNL).
Alongside the stage victory, the solo win delivered Vervaeke into the overall race lead, ahead of Paret-Peintre in second place at a gap of 6 seconds, ahead of Flynn at a margin of 8 seconds.
Tomorrow the rider will tackle a mountainous 180.8km route from Fanja to the Eastern Mountain, meaning a likely reordering of the general classification.
