Tour Oman: Olav Kooij takes stage 1 sprint victory

Visma-Lease a Bike rider outsprints Bittner in second and Blikra in third

BIMMAH SINK HOLE, OMAN - FEBRUARY 08: Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Pavel Bittner of Czech Republic and Team Picnic PostNL and Erlend Blikra of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility during the 14th Tour of Oman, Stage 1 a 177.7km stage from Bushar to Bimmah Sink Hole on February 08, 2025 in Bimmah Sink Hole, Oman. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Olav Kooij taking the opening sprint victory at the Tour of Oman 2025(Image credit: Getty Images)

Olav Kooij delivered Visma-Lease a Bike their first victory of 2025 as the Dutch sprinter strode to a fast opening sprint win in Bimmah Sink Hole on the opening stage of the 2025 Tour of Oman

