Tour of Oman 2025 start list

By
published

Adam Yates returns to defend his title

AL BUSTAN OMAN FEBRUARY 07 Adam Yates of Great Britain and Team UAE Team Emirates XRG crosses the finish line during the a 3rd Muscat Classic 2025 One day race from Al Mouj to Al Bustan on February 07 2025 in Al Bustan Oman Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Adam Yates won the 2024 general classification (Image credit: Getty Images)

Data powered by FirstCycling

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

More features
ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EFOatlyCannondale competes during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch pro cycling in the US in 2025 – A streaming guide for US viewers
A Groupama FDJ rider racing on a Wilier bike with Miche wheels

'This is an investment that has been calculated' - How and why Miche overhauled Groupama FDJ's 27-year deal with Shimano
ABU DHABI UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 05 Pauline FerrandPrevot of Team France and Team Visma Lease a Bike during the 3rd UAE Tour Women 2025 Top Riders Press Conference on February 05 2025 in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

'I was scared I was going to be bored' - Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on being back on the road
See more latest