Tour of Oman stage 3: David Gaudu outduels Adam Yates for uphill victory

Groupama-FDJ racer takes over race lead on summit finish

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) climbed to victory on stage 3 of the Tour of Oman after a thrilling battle up Eastern Mountain with Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) that lasted all the way to the line.

When Yates pulled alongside the Frenchman with 100 metres to go, it looked as though the defending champion had paced his efforts better than Gaudu, the most active rider on the 4.8km ascent. However, Gaudu found another gear and kicked home for the win.

Damien Howson (Q36.5) was third on the stage five seconds behind Gaudu, with Valentin Paret-Peintre (Soudal-QuickStep) taking fourth.

The latter's teammate Louis Vervaeke, who started the day in the race leader's jersey after his breakaway win on stage 2, fought valiantly but ceded the lead when he was dropped in the final 3km.

Thanks to his winning margin and ten bonus seconds gained for the victory, Gaudu moved into the overall lead, just six seconds ahead of Yates with two stages left to race. The GC will be decided on the final day to Green Mountain.

"I'm very happy with this win because it's my first this season and the first for the team. It was a very good day with the boys and I'm very proud of the work they did. They put it all on the table so I'm happy to finish the work, it's incredible," said gaudu.

