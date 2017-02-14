Boonen fit to fight on after Tour of Oman crash

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen after his crash in the finale of stage one of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tom Boonen gets ready to ride back to the hotel despite his late crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen was protected by his Quick-Step Floors teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Boonen has been declared fit to carry on in the Tour of Oman after crashing on the opening stage, with his Quick-Step team confirming he has suffered "bruises and abrasions" but nothing more serious.

The Belgian, who was hoping to challenge for victory after winning a sprint at the Vuelta a San Juan last month, hit the deck in the final kilometre and crossed the finish line in Naseem Park with the back of his jersey and shorts in shreds.

"The catch was made inside the final 10 kilometers, but due to the strong headwind and the jostling for position, a crash occurred, and Tom Boonen hit the deck, with 700 meters to go, just as he was preparing for the sprint," read an update from the Quick-Step Floors team.

"Fortunately, the seven-time Monument winner remounted and crossed the finish line, before traveling to the hotel with the team. Despite some bruises and abrasions, Boonen will start stage 2 of the Tour of Oman, which is set to conclude in Al Bustan."

The Tour of Oman is the second race of Boonen's final season, which will come to an end at Paris-Roubaix in April, and he's hoping to avoid crashes and ill fortune of the sort that have blighted his last two Classics campaigns.

In 2015 he dislocated his shoulder at Paris-Nice and missed the entire spring campaign, while last year he was recovering from a heavy crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour and only found his best form in time for Paris-Roubaix - the final cobbled Classics outing. He was beaten by Matt Hayman and so missed out on a fifth victory on the French cobbles.

Wednesday's stage 2 features four categorised climbs en route to Al Bustan, while the only other pure bunch sprint opportunity is set to come on the final day.