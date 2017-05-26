Trending

Tour of Japan: Oscar Pujol wins queen stage

Team UKYO rider moves into overall race lead

Oscar Pujol (Team Ukyo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:38:50
2Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:01:22
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO0:01:58
4Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:25
5Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:02:29
6Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:51
7Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
8Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:58
9Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:04
10Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:03:16

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO13:10:38
2Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:01:42
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO0:01:52
4Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:02:35
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:58
6Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:03:08
7Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:19
8Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO0:03:20
9Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:03:29
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:33

