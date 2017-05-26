Tour of Japan: Oscar Pujol wins queen stage
Team UKYO rider moves into overall race lead
Stage 6: Fujisan - Fujisan (ITT)
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:38:50
|2
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:01:22
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
|0:01:58
|4
|Cameron Bayly (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:25
|5
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:02:29
|6
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|7
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|8
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:58
|9
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:04
|10
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|13:10:38
|2
|Mohammad Gharehbaghi Pouri (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:01:42
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
|0:01:52
|4
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:02:35
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:03:08
|7
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:19
|8
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:03:20
|9
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:03:29
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:33
