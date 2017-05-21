Trending

Summerhill wins Tour of Japan prologue

Anthony Giacoppo and Ivan Garcia Cortona one second off UHC rider in Sakai

Image 1 of 4

Best Japanese rider Atsushi Oka (Utsunomiya Blitzen)

Best Japanese rider Atsushi Oka (Utsunomiya Blitzen)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) riding to the win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) in the jersey

Daniel Summerhill (UnitedHealthcare) in the jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

Best young rider Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)

Best young rider Ivan Garcia Cortina (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:03:15
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:00:01
3Ivan Garcia Cortona (Spa) Bahrain Merida
4Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:02
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:00:03
6Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:04
7Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
8Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
9Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:00:05

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare0:03:15
2Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness0:00:01
3Ivan Garcia Cortona (Spa) Bahrain Merida
4Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:02
5Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini0:00:03
6Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:04
7Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
8Atsushi Oka (Jpn) Utsunomiya Blitzen
9Robbie Hucker (Aus) IsoWhey Sports SwissWellness
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare0:00:05

Latest on Cyclingnews