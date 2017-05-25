Third Tour of Japan stage win for Canola
Nippo-Vini Fantini enjoys victory in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Minmi Shinshu - Minmi Shinshu
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:10:05
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
|3
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|5
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|6
|Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Utsunomia Blitzen
|7
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|8
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|9
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|10
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|12:31:08
|2
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:29
|3
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
|0:00:34
|4
|Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:00:37
|5
|Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:00:38
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:39
|7
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|0:00:40
|8
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
|0:00:46
|9
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|10
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:47
