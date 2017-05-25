Trending

Third Tour of Japan stage win for Canola

Nippo-Vini Fantini enjoys victory in leader's jersey

Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini) celebrates his stage win

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Race leader Marco Canola (Nippo-Vini Fantini)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:10:05
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
3Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
4Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
5Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO
6Takeaki Amezawa (Jpn) Utsunomia Blitzen
7Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
8Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
9Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
10Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini12:31:08
2Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:00:29
3Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO0:00:34
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:00:37
5Benjami Prades (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:38
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:39
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO0:00:40
8Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:00:46
9Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
10Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:47

