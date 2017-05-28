Oscar Pujol wins 2017 Tour of Japan
Final stage victory to Insausti
Stage 8: Tokyo - Tokyo
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2:14:47
|2
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Utsunomia Blitzen
|3
|Jin Okubo (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
|5
|Alexander Küsters (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ Akkon
|6
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Szymon Wojciech Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
|8
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|10
|Sean Lake (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO
|19:00:52
|2
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO
|0:01:40
|3
|Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:01:42
|4
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
|0:02:22
|5
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|6
|Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness
|0:02:56
|7
|Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:07
|8
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:12
|9
|Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team
|0:03:17
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:21
