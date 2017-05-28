Trending

Oscar Pujol wins 2017 Tour of Japan

Final stage victory to Insausti

Image 1 of 4

Team Ukyo on the podium

Team Ukyo on the podium
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 4

Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates the stage win

Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 4

Stage 8 winner Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida)

Stage 8 winner Jon Ander Insausti (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 4

The classification leaders after the final stage

The classification leaders after the final stage
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2:14:47
2Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Utsunomia Blitzen
3Jin Okubo (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor Cycling Team0:00:05
4Shotaro Iribe (Jpn) Shimano Racing Team
5Alexander Küsters (Ger) Team Dauner D&DQ Akkon
6Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
7Szymon Wojciech Sajnok (Pol) Attaque Team Gusto
8Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
10Sean Lake (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Pujol (Spa) Team UKYO19:00:52
2Nathan Earle (Aus) Team UKYO0:01:40
3Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:01:42
4Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag0:02:22
5Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:46
6Timothy Roe (Aus) Isowhey Sports Swisswellness0:02:56
7Domen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:03:07
8Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:12
9Mirsamad Pourseyedigolakhour (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdary Team0:03:17
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:21

Latest on Cyclingnews