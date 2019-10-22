Tour of Guangxi: Enric Mas seals overall victory

Image 1 of 21 Enric Mas won the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 21 Enric Mas celebrates winning the 2019 Tour of Guangxi WorldTour race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 21 Enric Mas won the 2019 Tour of Guangxi in his final ride for Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 21 The early break of stage 6 of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 21 Lotto Soudal won the team prize at the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 21 The men and women celebrate on the podium at 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 21 It's time to open the champagne on the podium at 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 21 Ben Swift (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 21 The 2019 Tour of Guangxi peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 21 The 2019 Tour of Guangxi peloton in action (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 21 The skies were grey but the views still stunning on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 21 Enric Mas celebrates victory at the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 21 Matteo Trentin smiles as he races for Mitchelton-Scott for the last time (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 21 Tomasz Marczyński (Lotto Soudal) won the KOM jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 21 Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 21 Pascal Ackermann won the final stage of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 21 Enric Mas won the 2019 Tour of Guangxi and had to celebrate like this (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 21 The roads of the final stage of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 Bora-Hansgrohe celebrated two wins at the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 The views of the 2019 Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 There was a late crash on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) avoided a late crash to win the overall classification of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin.

Germany's Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the final sprint finish, coming past Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) on the wet road. Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma) was third.

A crash on the final corner of the race saw several riders go down, including Diego Rosa (Team Ineos). However, he was given the same time as Ackermann and so kept his third place overall, 14 seconds down on Mas. Colombia's Dani Martinez (EF Education First) finished second overall at five seconds.

Mas won stage four at the Nongla Scenic Area and then was protected by his Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates for the final two stages. Mas will move to Movistar for 2020 but was happy to sign off from Deceuninck-QuickStep with a WorldTour victory. It was the Belgian team's 69th victory of the 2019 season.

"Winning the Tour of Guangxi is something special that I will always remember. I’m delighted to take what is the maiden GC victory of my career and say goodbye to this fantastic team – who believed in me and gave me the chance to turn pro three years ago – in such a manner." Mas said.

“I’ve learned a lot over these past seasons, made significant progress and am extremely grateful for the time spent here, as it’s been a memorable run stacked with beautiful moments. This win wouldn’t have been possible without my extraordinary teammates, who gave their all and protected me this week. They are an incredible group, whom I am happy to call friends."

How it unfolded

The final 168km stage started and finished in Guilin, with only two minor climbs after 115km that were not expected to spoil the sprinter's final hit out of 2019.

The early break formed quickly, with Frederik Frison (Lotto-Soudal), Mei Yin Wang (Bahrain-Merida), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Paul Orselin (Total Direct Energie) and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Gobert) going clear. They opened a two-minute lead but the sprinters' teams kept them under control.

Wang won the first king of the mountains sprint and Van Melsen took the second, ensuring that Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto-Soudal) won the overall classification and a spot on the final podium.

On the flat valley roads, the Bora-Hansgrohe and UAE Team Emirates lead the chase of the break, racing hard to end the season as rapidly as possibly. Thompson was the last to be caught, earning the most aggressive rider of the stage prize. The race was gruppo compatto with five kilometres to go, with teams fighting for position on the wet wide roads before two key corners.

The peloton made it through the first left turn as Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) made a late surge and opened a gap. He lead the peloton into the finishing straight but a Bahrain-Merida rider slid out on the wet roads, with several other also going down.

Ackermann was on Molano's wheel and timed his sprint to perfection, while Mas avoided the crash to end his 2019 season with overall victory.