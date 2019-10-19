Tour of Guangxi: Ackermann wins stage 3

Trending

Riabushenko and Trentin round out podium in Nanning

Image 1 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)


Image 2 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 21

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the blue jersey at the Tour of Guangxi

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the blue jersey at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 21

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)

Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 21

The sprinters's teams prepare for the sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi

The sprinters's teams prepare for the sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 21

The break of the day on stage 3

The break of the day on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 21

The peloton cross a bridge in Nanning

The peloton cross a bridge in Nanning
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 21

The peloton on the wide roads in Nanning

The peloton on the wide roads in Nanning
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 21

Stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi

Stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 21

The peloton head over a bridge in the final kilometre of stage 3

The peloton head over a bridge in the final kilometre of stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 21

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi

The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 21

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the attack late on stage 3

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the attack late on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 21

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) wore the polka dot jersey on stage 3

Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) wore the polka dot jersey on stage 3
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 21

UAE Team Emirates patrol the front on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi

UAE Team Emirates patrol the front on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 21

The sprint to decide stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi

The sprint to decide stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 21

Pascal Ackermann and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates enjoy their win

Pascal Ackermann and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates enjoy their win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 21

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his recent win in China

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his recent win in China
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

After close calls on stages 1 and 2, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his 12th win of the season in Nanning, outsprinting a reduced group to win stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi.

Aleksandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium as Ackermann extended his leads in the overall, points and young rider classifications.

Ackermann triumphed after attacks on the final climb of the day, 5.5km from the finish, reduced the peloton to a group of 49 riders. WIth Mitchelton-Scott leading it out on the final straight, Ackermann jumped from Trentin's wheel with 200 metres to go.

On the run-in to the line, the German was unmatched, and it was left to the rest to battle for the minor positions as Ackermann took the win by a bike length.

How it unfolded

 A trio of riders broke away shortly after the start in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi region. Brian Van Goethem (Lotto Soudal) was joined out front by Nicolas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), with the three riders swiftly building up a three-minute gap as the peloton settled in for the day.

Mitchelton-Scott took up the pacemaking at the front of the peloton, keen for Matteo Trentin to grab a stage win that has thus far eluded him. With a tougher hill featuring on the Nanning circuit this year, the Australian squad would be keen to make the race hard in order to distance as many sprint rivals as possible before the finish.

The situation stayed the same for much of the day, with the break's gap whittled down until they were brought back on the penultimate climb of the day, 35km from the finish. Astana were the team to put the final touches on the catch, attacking over the top to split the peloton to pieces.

After a regrouping on the descent, Mitchelton-Scott took over once again, but with the final climb coming just 5.5km from the line, it would be tough to keep it all together to the finish.

That indeed proved to be the case, as attacks flew on the final climb. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to get away on the steeper inclines towards the top of the 1.6km climb, and while the pair were brought to heel by Mitchelton-Scott soon afterwards, the damage was done behind.

The Australian team, confident in Trentin, continued to work on the run-in, but their near-ever presence at the front would in the end amount to a third third place in a row for their Italian sprinter as Ackermann reaped the big reward of the day.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 3:19:21
2Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
6Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
8Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
9Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
10Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
11Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
12Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
13Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
15Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
16Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
19Gino Mäder (Sui) Team Dimension Data
20Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
21Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
22Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
24Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
25Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
26Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
27Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
28Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
29Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
31Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
32Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
33Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
34Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
35Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
37Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSa) Team Dimension Data
38Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
39Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
40John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
41Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
42Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
43Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
44Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
45David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
46Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
47Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
48Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
49Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
50Louis Meintjes (RSa) Team Dimension Data 0:00:26
51Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
52Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:35
53Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:00:46
54Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:03
56Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:06
57Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Israel Cycling Academy
58Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28
59Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
60Nicholas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data 0:01:33
61Stefan De Bod (RSa) Team Dimension Data
62Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
63Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:02:21
64Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:00
65Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:17
67Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31
68Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
70Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
71Jay Robert Thomson (RSa) Team Dimension Data
72Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First
74Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
75Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
76Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
77Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
78Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
79Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
80Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
82Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
83Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
84Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
85Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
86Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:08
87Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
88Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
89Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
90Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
91Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
92Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
93Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
94Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
95Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
96Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
97Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
98Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
99Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
100Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
101Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
102Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
103Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
104Enrico Gasparotto (Sui) Team Dimension Data
105Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:04:33
106Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
108Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
109Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
110Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
111Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:07
112Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
113Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:34
114Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
115Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
116Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:46
117Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
119Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
120Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:06:58
121Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 9:57:45
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:07
3Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16
4Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:18
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:19
6Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
7Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:00:21
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:22
9Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
10Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
12Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
15Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
17Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
20Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
21Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
22Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
23Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
24John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
25Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
26Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
27Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
28Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
30Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
31Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
32Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
35Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
37Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
38Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
39Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
40Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
41Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
42Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
43Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
44Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
45Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
46David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
47Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
48Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:00:48
49Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:51
50Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:57
51Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:01:05
52Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:08
53Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 0:01:19
54Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:25
55Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:28
56Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
57Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:50
58Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
59Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 0:01:51
60Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:53
61Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:55
62Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:02:43
63Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:16
64Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:39
65Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:42
66Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43
67Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First
68Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:53
69Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
71Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
72Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
73Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
74Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
75Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
76Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
77Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
78Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
79Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
80Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
81Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:01
82Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:04:30
83Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
84Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
85Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
86Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
87Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
88Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
89Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
90Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
91Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
92Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
93Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
94Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
95Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
96Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
97Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
98Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:04:35
99Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:51
100Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:04:55
101Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
102Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
103Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:14
104Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
105Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:37
106Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:28
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:34
108Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:06:53
109Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:56
110Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
111Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:07:08
112Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:07:20
113Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:42
114Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:25
115Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:29
116Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:21
117Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33
118Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:40
119Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:09:57
120Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:14
121Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:16:14

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 35
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 30
3Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 15
5Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12
6Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 10
7Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 10
8Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 8
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 8
10Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 8
11Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 8
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
13Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 7
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 7
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
16Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6
17Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6
18Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 6
19Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
20Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 5
21Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5
22Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4
23Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4
24Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 4
25Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 3
26Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 3
27Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 2
29John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 2
30Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2
31Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6
3Nicolas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data 4
4Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 3
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 2
6Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2
7Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - QuickStep 2
8Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 2
9Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2
10Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 9:57:45
2Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:00:16
3Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:18
4Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:22
5Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
8Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
9Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
11Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
12Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
13Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
15Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
18Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
19Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
20Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:50
21Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:53
23Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:55
24Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:02:43
25Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:42
26Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43
27Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:53
28Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
29Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
30Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:01
31Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:04:30
32Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
33Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
34Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
35Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
36Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
37Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:04:55
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:14
39Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
40Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:37
41Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:07:20
42Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:29
43Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:21
44Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33
45Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:14

