Tour of Guangxi: Ackermann wins stage 3
Riabushenko and Trentin round out podium in Nanning
Stage 3: Nanning - Nanning
Report
After close calls on stages 1 and 2, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his 12th win of the season in Nanning, outsprinting a reduced group to win stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi.
Aleksandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium as Ackermann extended his leads in the overall, points and young rider classifications.
Ackermann triumphed after attacks on the final climb of the day, 5.5km from the finish, reduced the peloton to a group of 49 riders. WIth Mitchelton-Scott leading it out on the final straight, Ackermann jumped from Trentin's wheel with 200 metres to go.
On the run-in to the line, the German was unmatched, and it was left to the rest to battle for the minor positions as Ackermann took the win by a bike length.
How it unfolded
A trio of riders broke away shortly after the start in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi region. Brian Van Goethem (Lotto Soudal) was joined out front by Nicolas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), with the three riders swiftly building up a three-minute gap as the peloton settled in for the day.
Mitchelton-Scott took up the pacemaking at the front of the peloton, keen for Matteo Trentin to grab a stage win that has thus far eluded him. With a tougher hill featuring on the Nanning circuit this year, the Australian squad would be keen to make the race hard in order to distance as many sprint rivals as possible before the finish.
The situation stayed the same for much of the day, with the break's gap whittled down until they were brought back on the penultimate climb of the day, 35km from the finish. Astana were the team to put the final touches on the catch, attacking over the top to split the peloton to pieces.
After a regrouping on the descent, Mitchelton-Scott took over once again, but with the final climb coming just 5.5km from the line, it would be tough to keep it all together to the finish.
That indeed proved to be the case, as attacks flew on the final climb. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to get away on the steeper inclines towards the top of the 1.6km climb, and while the pair were brought to heel by Mitchelton-Scott soon afterwards, the damage was done behind.
The Australian team, confident in Trentin, continued to work on the run-in, but their near-ever presence at the front would in the end amount to a third third place in a row for their Italian sprinter as Ackermann reaped the big reward of the day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3:19:21
|2
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|8
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|9
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|10
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|11
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|12
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|13
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|16
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|19
|Gino Mäder (Sui) Team Dimension Data
|20
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|21
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|22
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|24
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|25
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|26
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|27
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|28
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|31
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|32
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|33
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|34
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|35
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|38
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|39
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|40
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|41
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|42
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|43
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|44
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|45
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|46
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|47
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|48
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|49
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|Louis Meintjes (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:26
|51
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
|52
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:35
|53
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|0:00:46
|54
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:03
|56
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|57
|Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Israel Cycling Academy
|58
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:28
|59
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|60
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:33
|61
|Stefan De Bod (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|62
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|63
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:02:21
|64
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:00
|65
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:17
|67
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:31
|68
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|70
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|71
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|72
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First
|74
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|75
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|76
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|77
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|78
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|79
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|80
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|81
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|82
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|83
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|84
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|85
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|86
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:04:08
|87
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|88
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|89
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|90
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|91
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|92
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|93
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|94
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|95
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|96
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|97
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|98
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|99
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|100
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|101
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|103
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|104
|Enrico Gasparotto (Sui) Team Dimension Data
|105
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:04:33
|106
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|108
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|109
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|110
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|111
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:07
|112
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|113
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:06:34
|114
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
|116
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:06:46
|117
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|119
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|120
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:06:58
|121
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|9:57:45
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:07
|3
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|4
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:18
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:19
|6
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:00:21
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:22
|9
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|10
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|15
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|20
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|21
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|22
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|23
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|24
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|25
|Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|26
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|27
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|28
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|30
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|31
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|32
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|35
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|36
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|37
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|38
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|39
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|40
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|42
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|44
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|45
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|46
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|47
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|48
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|49
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:51
|50
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:57
|51
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|0:01:05
|52
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:08
|53
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
|0:01:19
|54
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:25
|55
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|56
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|57
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|58
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|59
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|0:01:51
|60
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:53
|61
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|62
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:02:43
|63
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:16
|64
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:39
|65
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:42
|66
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|67
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First
|68
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:53
|69
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|71
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|72
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|74
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|75
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|76
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|77
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|78
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|79
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|80
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|81
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:01
|82
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:04:30
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|84
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|85
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|86
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|87
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|89
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|90
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|91
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|93
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|94
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|95
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|96
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|97
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|98
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:04:35
|99
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:04:51
|100
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:04:55
|101
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|102
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|103
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:14
|104
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|105
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:37
|106
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:28
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:34
|108
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:06:53
|109
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:06:56
|110
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
|111
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:07:08
|112
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:07:20
|113
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:42
|114
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:08:25
|115
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:29
|116
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:21
|117
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:33
|118
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:40
|119
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:09:57
|120
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:14
|121
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:16:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|35
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|30
|3
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
|15
|5
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|6
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|10
|7
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|10
|8
|Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
|8
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|8
|10
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|8
|11
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|8
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|7
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|7
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|16
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|17
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|18
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|6
|19
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|20
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|21
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|22
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|24
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|25
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|3
|26
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|27
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|2
|29
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|30
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|31
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|3
|Nicolas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data
|4
|4
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2
|6
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Soudal
|2
|7
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - QuickStep
|2
|8
|Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team
|2
|9
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|9:57:45
|2
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:16
|3
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:18
|4
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:22
|5
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|9
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|11
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|12
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|13
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|18
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|19
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|20
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:50
|21
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:53
|23
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|24
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:02:43
|25
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:03:42
|26
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:43
|27
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:53
|28
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|29
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|30
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:04:01
|31
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:04:30
|32
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|33
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|35
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|36
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|37
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:55
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:14
|39
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|40
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:05:37
|41
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:07:20
|42
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:29
|43
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:21
|44
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:33
|45
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:10:14
