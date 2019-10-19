Tour of Guangxi: Ackermann wins stage 3

Image 1 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Image 2 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 21 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the blue jersey at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 21 Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 21 The sprinters's teams prepare for the sprint on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 21 The break of the day on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 21 The peloton cross a bridge in Nanning (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 21 The peloton on the wide roads in Nanning (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 21 Stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 21 The peloton head over a bridge in the final kilometre of stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 21 The peloton on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 21 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) on the attack late on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 21 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) wore the polka dot jersey on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 21 UAE Team Emirates patrol the front on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 21 The sprint to decide stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 21 Pascal Ackermann and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates enjoy their win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 21 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after taking his recent win in China (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Report

After close calls on stages 1 and 2, Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) took his 12th win of the season in Nanning, outsprinting a reduced group to win stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi.

Aleksandr Riabushenko (UAE Team Emirates) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) rounded out the podium as Ackermann extended his leads in the overall, points and young rider classifications.

Ackermann triumphed after attacks on the final climb of the day, 5.5km from the finish, reduced the peloton to a group of 49 riders. WIth Mitchelton-Scott leading it out on the final straight, Ackermann jumped from Trentin's wheel with 200 metres to go.

On the run-in to the line, the German was unmatched, and it was left to the rest to battle for the minor positions as Ackermann took the win by a bike length.

How it unfolded

A trio of riders broke away shortly after the start in Nanning, the capital of the Guangxi region. Brian Van Goethem (Lotto Soudal) was joined out front by Nicolas Dlamini (Dimension Data) and Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo), with the three riders swiftly building up a three-minute gap as the peloton settled in for the day.

Mitchelton-Scott took up the pacemaking at the front of the peloton, keen for Matteo Trentin to grab a stage win that has thus far eluded him. With a tougher hill featuring on the Nanning circuit this year, the Australian squad would be keen to make the race hard in order to distance as many sprint rivals as possible before the finish.

The situation stayed the same for much of the day, with the break's gap whittled down until they were brought back on the penultimate climb of the day, 35km from the finish. Astana were the team to put the final touches on the catch, attacking over the top to split the peloton to pieces.

After a regrouping on the descent, Mitchelton-Scott took over once again, but with the final climb coming just 5.5km from the line, it would be tough to keep it all together to the finish.

That indeed proved to be the case, as attacks flew on the final climb. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Petr Vakoc (Deceuninck-QuickStep) managed to get away on the steeper inclines towards the top of the 1.6km climb, and while the pair were brought to heel by Mitchelton-Scott soon afterwards, the damage was done behind.

The Australian team, confident in Trentin, continued to work on the run-in, but their near-ever presence at the front would in the end amount to a third third place in a row for their Italian sprinter as Ackermann reaped the big reward of the day.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 3:19:21 2 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 8 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 9 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 10 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 11 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 12 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 16 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 19 Gino Mäder (Sui) Team Dimension Data 20 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 21 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 22 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 24 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 25 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 26 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 28 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 31 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 32 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 33 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 34 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 35 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 36 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 37 Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSa) Team Dimension Data 38 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 39 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 40 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 41 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 42 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 43 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 44 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 45 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 46 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 47 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 48 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 49 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 50 Louis Meintjes (RSa) Team Dimension Data 0:00:26 51 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 52 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:35 53 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:00:46 54 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:03 56 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:06 57 Matteo Badilatti (Sui) Israel Cycling Academy 58 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:28 59 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 60 Nicholas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data 0:01:33 61 Stefan De Bod (RSa) Team Dimension Data 62 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 63 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:02:21 64 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:00 65 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:17 67 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:31 68 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 70 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 71 Jay Robert Thomson (RSa) Team Dimension Data 72 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First 74 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 75 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 76 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 77 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 78 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 79 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 80 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 81 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 82 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 83 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 84 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 85 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 86 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:04:08 87 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 88 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 89 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team 90 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 91 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 92 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin 93 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 94 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 95 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 96 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 97 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 98 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 99 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 100 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 101 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 102 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 103 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 104 Enrico Gasparotto (Sui) Team Dimension Data 105 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:04:33 106 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 107 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 108 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 109 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 110 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 111 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:07 112 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 113 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:34 114 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 115 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team 116 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:06:46 117 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 119 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 120 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:06:58 121 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 9:57:45 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:07 3 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:16 4 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:18 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:00:19 6 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:00:21 8 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:22 9 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 10 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 12 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 15 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 20 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 21 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 22 Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 23 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 24 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 25 Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 26 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 27 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 28 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 29 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 30 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 31 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 32 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 35 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 37 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 38 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 39 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 40 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 41 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 42 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 43 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 44 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 45 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 46 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 47 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 48 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:00:48 49 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:51 50 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:57 51 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:01:05 52 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:08 53 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 0:01:19 54 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:25 55 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:28 56 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 57 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:50 58 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 59 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 0:01:51 60 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:53 61 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:55 62 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:02:43 63 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:16 64 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:03:39 65 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:03:42 66 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:43 67 Daniel Mclay (GBr) EF Education First 68 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:53 69 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 71 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 72 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 73 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 74 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 75 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 76 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 77 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 78 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 79 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 80 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 81 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:04:01 82 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:04:30 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 84 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 85 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 86 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 87 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 88 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team 89 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin 90 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 91 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data 93 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 94 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 95 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 96 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 97 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 98 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:04:35 99 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:04:51 100 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:04:55 101 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 102 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 103 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:14 104 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 105 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:05:37 106 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:28 107 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:34 108 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:06:53 109 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:06:56 110 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team 111 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:07:08 112 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:07:20 113 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:42 114 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:08:25 115 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:29 116 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:21 117 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:33 118 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:40 119 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:09:57 120 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:10:14 121 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:16:14

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 35 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 30 3 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 15 5 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 6 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 10 7 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 10 8 Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 8 9 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 8 10 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 8 11 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 8 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 7 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 7 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 16 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 17 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 18 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 6 19 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 20 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 21 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 22 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4 23 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 24 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 4 25 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 3 26 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 3 27 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 2 29 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 2 30 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 31 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 3 Nicolas Dlamini (RSa) Team Dimension Data 4 4 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 3 5 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 2 6 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto - Soudal 2 7 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - QuickStep 2 8 Josef Černý (Cze) CCC Team 2 9 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 1