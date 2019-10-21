Tour of Guangxi: Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5
Colombian beats Ackermann, Mas retains race lead
Stage 5: Liuzhou - Guilin
Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi thanks to a well-timed sprint along the barriers, while his rivals wasted energy and lost speed fighting for position.
The Colombian sprinter went down the right of the road, beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), who opted to fight for the wheels down the centre of the road. Trentin placed third for the fourth time on this race.
Gaviria's season has been derailed by a knee injury that forced him to abandon the Giro d'Italia and miss the Tour de France, but he rebuilt his form by riding the Vuelta a Espana. This was his sixth victory of the 2019 season.
"I had good legs today," a happy Gaviria said after his second sprint win in this year's race. "I was really à bloc on the climbs but came back early to the front group and then we did the sprint. In the last fifty metres the job was almost over because I started the sprint with 250 metres to go."
Stage 4 winner Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was well protected by his teammates in the hills and chased down an attack by overall rival Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). He finished safely in the front group and so retained his overall race leads before Tuesday's final stage around Guilin.
How it unfolded
The 212.2km stage headed into the hills for the long ride north to Guilin, offering a final chance to shake up the overall classification and test the end of season form and climbing skills of the sprinters.
Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Taco van der Horn (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to shake up the race by going in the early break. They opened a five-minute lead but Deceuninck-QuickStep and then Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe led the chase as the key climb approached.
The gap was down to a minute as the series of three twisting climbs began with 50km to race. Van der Hoorn tried to go solo but Thomson and Mullen then fought for the most aggressive rider prize, with the Irishman ensuring he was the last to be caught.
Martinez made a strong attack as the summit of the final climb approached but Mas was soon on his wheel and closed down the attack. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert) and Tomasz Marczyński (Lotto Soudal) fought for the King of the Mountain points and so kept the pace high, with the Polish rider taking the sprint and the jersey from the young Frenchman.
A select front group formed over the top but the fast descent and then flat road favoured the chase from behind. Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and others slipped out due to oil on the road but the front group swelled to 15, then 30 and eventually to 90 riders, with Gaviria, Ackermann, Trentin and others sprinters getting back on with a number of teammates.
Deceuninck-QuickStep dragged the riders towards Guilin, with the sprinters' teams taking over the final kilometre for the long, straight dash to the line. While the different lead-out trains tussled for position down the centre of the road, Gaviria emerged down the barriers on the right and had a clean, powerful run to the line and victory.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5:13:42
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|7
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|9
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|12
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|15
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|16
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|17
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|20
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|21
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|22
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|24
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|26
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|27
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|28
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|31
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|32
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|33
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|34
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|35
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|36
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|39
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|40
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|41
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|42
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|43
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|44
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|45
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|46
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|48
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|49
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|50
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|54
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|56
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|57
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|58
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|59
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|60
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|61
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|64
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|65
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|66
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|67
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|68
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|69
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|70
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|72
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|73
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|74
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|75
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|77
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|79
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|80
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|81
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|82
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|83
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|84
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|85
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|86
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|87
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:15
|88
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|90
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:17
|92
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:01:29
|93
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:48
|94
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|96
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|97
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|99
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|100
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|101
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|102
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|103
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:09:20
|104
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|105
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|106
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|107
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|108
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|109
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|110
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|111
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|112
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|113
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|114
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:21
|115
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|117
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|118
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|119
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|DNF
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|19:04:32
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
|0:00:05
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:14
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:22
|5
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|11
|Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:41
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|15
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:46
|16
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:53
|17
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|20
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|21
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|23
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:21
|24
|Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|25
|Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|26
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|27
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:35
|28
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:55
|29
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:01
|30
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|31
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:16
|33
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|34
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:23
|35
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:50
|36
|Petr Vako? (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:03:38
|37
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|38
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:24
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:04:37
|40
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:31
|41
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|0:05:37
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:38
|43
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:05:44
|44
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|45
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:26
|46
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:37
|47
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:06:42
|48
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
|49
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|50
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|51
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:07:14
|52
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:23
|53
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:52
|54
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:11
|55
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:13
|56
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:08:15
|58
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:17
|59
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:08:26
|60
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:28
|61
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:19
|62
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:09:21
|63
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:09:41
|64
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:58
|65
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:10:10
|66
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:10:13
|68
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|69
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:10:34
|70
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|0:10:47
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:50
|72
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|74
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:02
|75
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:11:05
|76
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:11:28
|77
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:49
|78
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:43
|79
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:04
|80
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:13:05
|81
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:13:11
|82
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|83
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:41
|84
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|85
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:56
|86
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:18
|87
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:41
|88
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:15:36
|89
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|90
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:16:07
|91
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:16:35
|92
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:17:27
|93
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:17:38
|94
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:44
|95
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|0:17:59
|96
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|0:18:08
|97
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:18:13
|98
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:18:37
|99
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:18:42
|100
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:09
|101
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:21
|102
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:19:29
|103
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|0:19:33
|104
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|105
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|106
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|0:20:35
|107
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:21:15
|108
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:21:32
|109
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:22:30
|110
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:22:31
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:23:43
|112
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:24:37
|113
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:25:13
|114
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:40
|115
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:19
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:07
|117
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:27:26
|118
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:27:49
|119
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:28:32
