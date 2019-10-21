Tour of Guangxi: Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5

Image 1 of 19 Fernando Gaviria sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 The breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 19 Fernando Gaviria (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 19 Team Ineos at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 19 Tour of Guangxi stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 19 Tour of Guangxi stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 19 Fernando Gaviria sits up and celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 19 Another win for the Colombian (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 19 Astana lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 19 Race leader Enric Mas in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 19 The attacks come (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 19 The front of the race (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 19 Tour of Guangxi stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 19 Attacking out front (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 19 Race leader Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 19 Spectacular scenery on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Enric Mas and his Deceuninck-QuickStep team on the pre-race podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 The peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Tour of Guangxi stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi thanks to a well-timed sprint along the barriers, while his rivals wasted energy and lost speed fighting for position.

The Colombian sprinter went down the right of the road, beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), who opted to fight for the wheels down the centre of the road. Trentin placed third for the fourth time on this race.

Gaviria's season has been derailed by a knee injury that forced him to abandon the Giro d'Italia and miss the Tour de France, but he rebuilt his form by riding the Vuelta a Espana. This was his sixth victory of the 2019 season.

"I had good legs today," a happy Gaviria said after his second sprint win in this year's race. "I was really à bloc on the climbs but came back early to the front group and then we did the sprint. In the last fifty metres the job was almost over because I started the sprint with 250 metres to go."

Stage 4 winner Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was well protected by his teammates in the hills and chased down an attack by overall rival Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). He finished safely in the front group and so retained his overall race leads before Tuesday's final stage around Guilin.

How it unfolded

The 212.2km stage headed into the hills for the long ride north to Guilin, offering a final chance to shake up the overall classification and test the end of season form and climbing skills of the sprinters.

Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Taco van der Horn (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to shake up the race by going in the early break. They opened a five-minute lead but Deceuninck-QuickStep and then Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe led the chase as the key climb approached.

The gap was down to a minute as the series of three twisting climbs began with 50km to race. Van der Hoorn tried to go solo but Thomson and Mullen then fought for the most aggressive rider prize, with the Irishman ensuring he was the last to be caught.

Martinez made a strong attack as the summit of the final climb approached but Mas was soon on his wheel and closed down the attack. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert) and Tomasz Marczyński (Lotto Soudal) fought for the King of the Mountain points and so kept the pace high, with the Polish rider taking the sprint and the jersey from the young Frenchman.

A select front group formed over the top but the fast descent and then flat road favoured the chase from behind. Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and others slipped out due to oil on the road but the front group swelled to 15, then 30 and eventually to 90 riders, with Gaviria, Ackermann, Trentin and others sprinters getting back on with a number of teammates.

Deceuninck-QuickStep dragged the riders towards Guilin, with the sprinters' teams taking over the final kilometre for the long, straight dash to the line. While the different lead-out trains tussled for position down the centre of the road, Gaviria emerged down the barriers on the right and had a clean, powerful run to the line and victory.

Result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:13:42 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 4 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 7 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 9 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 12 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 14 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 15 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 16 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 17 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data 20 Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 21 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 22 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 23 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 24 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 25 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 26 Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First 27 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 28 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 29 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 30 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 31 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 32 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 33 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 34 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 35 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 36 Loic Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 39 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 40 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 41 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 42 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 43 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 44 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 45 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 46 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 47 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 48 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 49 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 50 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 53 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 54 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 55 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 56 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 57 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 58 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 59 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 60 Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 61 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 62 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 64 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 65 Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie 66 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 67 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 68 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 69 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 70 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 72 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin 73 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 74 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 75 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 77 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 78 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 79 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 80 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 81 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 82 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 83 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 84 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 85 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 86 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 87 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:15 88 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 90 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 91 Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:17 92 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:29 93 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:48 94 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 96 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 97 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 98 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 99 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 100 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 101 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 102 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 103 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:09:20 104 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 105 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 106 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 107 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 108 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 109 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 110 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 111 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 112 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 113 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 114 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:11:21 115 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 116 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 117 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 118 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos DNF Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data DNF Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team