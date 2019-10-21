Trending

Tour of Guangxi: Fernando Gaviria wins stage 5

Colombian beats Ackermann, Mas retains race lead

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi thanks to a well-timed sprint along the barriers, while his rivals wasted energy and lost speed fighting for position.

The Colombian sprinter went down the right of the road, beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), who opted to fight for the wheels down the centre of the road. Trentin placed third for the fourth time on this race.

Gaviria's season has been derailed by a knee injury that forced him to abandon the Giro d'Italia and miss the Tour de France, but he rebuilt his form by riding the Vuelta a Espana. This was his sixth victory of the 2019 season.

"I had good legs today," a happy Gaviria said after his second sprint win in this year's race. "I was really à bloc on the climbs but came back early to the front group and then we did the sprint. In the last fifty metres the job was almost over because I started the sprint with 250 metres to go."

Stage 4 winner Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) was well protected by his teammates in the hills and chased down an attack by overall rival Daniel Martinez (EF Education First). He finished safely in the front group and so retained his overall race leads before Tuesday's final stage around Guilin.

How it unfolded

The 212.2km stage headed into the hills for the long ride north to Guilin, offering a final chance to shake up the overall classification and test the end of season form and climbing skills of the sprinters.

Jay Thomson (Dimension Data), Taco van der Horn (Jumbo-Visma), Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) and Roy Goldstein (Israel Cycling Academy) tried to shake up the race by going in the early break. They opened a five-minute lead but Deceuninck-QuickStep and then Mitchelton-Scott and Bora-Hansgrohe led the chase as the key climb approached.

The gap was down to a minute as the series of three twisting climbs began with 50km to race. Van der Hoorn tried to go solo but Thomson and Mullen then fought for the most aggressive rider prize, with the Irishman ensuring he was the last to be caught.

Martinez made a strong attack as the summit of the final climb approached but Mas was soon on his wheel and closed down the attack. Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Gobert) and Tomasz Marczyński (Lotto Soudal) fought for the King of the Mountain points and so kept the pace high, with the Polish rider taking the sprint and the jersey from the young Frenchman.

A select front group formed over the top but the fast descent and then flat road favoured the chase from behind. Pete Stetina (Trek-Segafredo) and others slipped out due to oil on the road but the front group swelled to 15, then 30 and eventually to 90 riders, with Gaviria, Ackermann, Trentin and others sprinters getting back on with a number of teammates.

Deceuninck-QuickStep dragged the riders towards Guilin, with the sprinters' teams taking over the final kilometre for the long, straight dash to the line. While the different lead-out trains tussled for position down the centre of the road, Gaviria emerged down the barriers on the right and had a clean, powerful run to the line and victory.

Result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5:13:42
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
7Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
8Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
9John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
12Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
14Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
15Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
16Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First
17Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
19Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
20Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
21Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
22David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
24Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
25Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
26Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
27Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
28Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
29Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
30Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
31Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
32Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
33Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
34Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
35Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
36Loic Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
39Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
40Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
41Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
42Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
43Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
44Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
45Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
46Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
47Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
48Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
49Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
50Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
51Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
53Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
54Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
56Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
57Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
58Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
59Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
60Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
61Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
64Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
65Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie
66Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
67Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
68Petr Vakoc (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
69Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
70Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
72Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
73Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
74Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
75Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
77Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
78Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
79Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
80Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
81Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
82Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
83Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
84Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
85Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
86Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
87Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:15
88Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
90Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
91Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:17
92Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:01:29
93Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:48
94Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team
96Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
97Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
98Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
99Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
100Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
101Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
102Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
103Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:09:20
104Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
105Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
106Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
107Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
108Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
109Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
110Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
111Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
112Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
113Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
114Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:11:21
115Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
116Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
117Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
118Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
DNFEnrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 19:04:32
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Education First 0:00:05
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:14
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:22
5Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 0:00:29
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
8David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
9Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38
11Remi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:41
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
15Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:46
16Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:53
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
20Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:15
21Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:19
23Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:21
24Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:31
25Jacques Willem Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:34
26Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
27Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:01:35
28Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:55
29Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:01
30Loic Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:05
31Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:16
33Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
34Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:23
35Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:50
36Petr Vako? (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:03:38
37Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:04:13
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:04:24
39Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First 0:04:37
40Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:31
41Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 0:05:37
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:05:38
43Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:44
44Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:46
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:26
46Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:37
47Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:06:42
48Moreno Hofland (Ned) EF Education First
49Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
50Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
51Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:07:14
52Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:23
53Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:52
54Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:11
55Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:13
56Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:08:15
58Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:17
59Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:08:26
60Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:08:28
61Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:09:19
62Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:09:21
63Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:41
64Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:58
65Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:10:10
66John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:10:13
68Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
69Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:34
70Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 0:10:47
71Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:50
72Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
73Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
74Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:02
75Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:11:05
76Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:11:28
77Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:49
78Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:43
79Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:04
80Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First 0:13:05
81Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:13:11
82Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26
83Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:41
84Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
85Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:56
86Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:18
87Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:14:41
88Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) CCC Team 0:15:36
89Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
90Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:16:07
91Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:16:35
92Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:17:27
93Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:17:38
94Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:44
95Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First 0:17:59
96Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 0:18:08
97Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:18:13
98Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:18:37
99Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:18:42
100Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:09
101Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:21
102Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:19:29
103Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 0:19:33
104Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
105Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:45
106Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:20:35
107Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:21:15
108Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:21:32
109Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:22:30
110Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:22:31
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:23:43
112Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:24:37
113Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:25:13
114Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:25:40
115Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:26:19
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:07
117Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:27:26
118Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:27:49
119Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:28:32

