Tour of Guangxi: Enric Mas wins stage 4
Spaniard takes over race lead on hilltop finish
Stage 4: Nanning - Nongla Scenic Area
Report
Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi, triumphing on the steep slopes to the Nogla Scenic Area hilltop finish. The Spaniard, who beat Dani Martínez (EF Education First) and Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) into second and third places, takes over the race lead with two stages remaining.
The win, Mas' first this season, was the result of some stellar teamwork by the Belgian squad, with teammate Rémi Cavagna going on the attack earlier on the climb. The Spaniard then struck out later on, going clear on the new, steep section after the old finish to record his first win of 2019.
Mas now leads Martínez by five seconds on the general classification in his final race for QuickStep. Rosa lies in third, 14 seconds back.
How it unfolded
Soon after the start of the race in Nanning, four riders got away from the peloton, with home rider Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida) joined out front by Hamish Scheurs (Israel Cycling Academy), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo).
On the queen stage of the race, the quartet were never likely to get much leeway from the peloton, and so it proved as the break's advantage reached a maximum of five minutes before Deceuninck-QuickStep got to work in the peloton after two hours of racing.
After the second intermediate sprint of the day, 105km into the race, Mullen pushed on alone to leave his breakaway companions behind and go for glory.
Five minutes back, Astana, QuickStep and EF Education First were among the teams working at the front of the peloton, with Mullen's advantage slowly whittled away as he rode past the strangely shaped hills of the Guangxi countryside.
With 20km to race, the Irishman's advantage had been cut to under a minute, a sign that the it was almost time for the climbers to get to work. He nabbed the 'most active rider' award but was caught before the 10km to go mark.
Riders were quickly strewn down the road as the peloton hit the lower slopes of the climb, up to the old finish, with only around 30 men remaining as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) struck out 3km from the line.
The Frenchman was caught on the flat section of the old finish though, setting up a grand finale on the steep slopes of the final 1.5km. Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) was first to attack the rapidly diminishing group, but soon has Mas and Martínez on his wheel.
On the latter section of the climb, which several riders have claimed to have had little information on beforehand, it was those who bided their time who reaped the rewards, with Mas and Martínez going clear on the run to the line. It was then up to Mas to seal victory, his first of 2019 at his final race of the season.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|3:52:53
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First
|0:00:01
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:08
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:12
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:19
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|7
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|8
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|9
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:28
|10
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|11
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:31
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|14
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:36
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|18
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|20
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:50
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|22
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:00
|23
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:02
|24
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|25
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|27
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|28
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:24
|30
|Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|31
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|0:01:30
|32
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:01:37
|33
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:48
|34
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:51
|35
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|36
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:02:06
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:08
|38
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:11
|39
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:13
|40
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:19
|41
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:02:30
|42
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:02:56
|43
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|44
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:03:05
|45
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:03:28
|46
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|0:03:31
|47
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:41
|48
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:03:43
|49
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:04:30
|50
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|51
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|53
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|56
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
|57
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First
|0:04:34
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:36
|60
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:21
|61
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:05:38
|62
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|63
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:06:32
|65
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
|66
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|67
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|68
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|70
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|72
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|73
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|74
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|75
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|76
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|77
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|78
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|79
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
|80
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|81
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|82
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|83
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|84
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:06:54
|85
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|0:07:41
|86
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:07:42
|88
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|89
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|90
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
|91
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
|92
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|93
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:03
|94
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:05
|96
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First
|0:08:22
|97
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:08:25
|98
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:08:31
|99
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:08:57
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:10:00
|101
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|102
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|103
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|104
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|105
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|106
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|107
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|108
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|109
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|110
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|111
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|112
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|113
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|114
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:10:17
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|116
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:10:18
|117
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:10:20
|118
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:40
|119
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|120
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:12:54
|121
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|13:50:50
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First
|0:00:05
|3
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:00:14
|4
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:22
|5
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:29
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|8
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:00:37
|10
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|11
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:41
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|13
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|14
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|15
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:46
|17
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|0:00:53
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:57
|20
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:07
|21
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|22
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:19
|24
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:21
|25
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|26
|Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:34
|27
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|28
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:01:35
|29
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|0:01:40
|30
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:55
|31
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:01
|32
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:07
|34
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team
|0:02:16
|35
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
|36
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:23
|37
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:02:50
|38
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:03:38
|39
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:51
|40
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|41
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|0:04:24
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
|0:04:37
|43
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:40
|44
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:31
|45
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
|0:05:37
|46
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie
|0:05:38
|47
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:05:44
|48
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:05:46
|49
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:26
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:06:37
|51
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:06:42
|52
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
|53
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|55
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:07:14
|56
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:21
|57
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:23
|58
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:52
|59
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:08:11
|60
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:13
|61
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|62
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First
|0:08:15
|63
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:08:17
|64
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:08:26
|65
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|0:08:48
|66
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
|67
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|68
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:19
|69
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|0:09:21
|71
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:09:47
|72
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:09:58
|73
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:10:10
|74
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|75
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:10:13
|76
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|77
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|78
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|79
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|80
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:10:17
|81
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|0:10:39
|82
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|0:10:47
|83
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:10:50
|84
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|85
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|86
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|87
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
|88
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|89
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
|0:11:11
|90
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|0:11:12
|91
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
|0:11:15
|92
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:34
|93
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:12
|94
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:12:43
|95
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:04
|96
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First
|0:13:05
|97
|Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:13:13
|98
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:13:16
|99
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|100
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:41
|101
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|102
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|103
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:58
|104
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|0:14:18
|105
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:19
|106
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:14:23
|107
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
|0:14:26
|108
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:14:27
|109
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:58
|110
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:15:42
|111
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:16:05
|112
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:16:35
|113
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:44
|114
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:17:47
|115
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:18:13
|116
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:18:37
|117
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:09
|118
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:12
|119
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:21
|120
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:19:45
|121
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:26:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|37
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|30
|3
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|24
|4
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
|19
|5
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|18
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|15
|7
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|12
|8
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First
|10
|9
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|10
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
|10
|11
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|8
|12
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|13
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos
|8
|14
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|8
|15
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|8
|16
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|7
|17
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
|7
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|19
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|7
|20
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|21
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|22
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|23
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team
|6
|24
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|6
|25
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|6
|26
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|27
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|5
|28
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|29
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|30
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
|4
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|4
|32
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|33
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|34
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|3
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|3
|36
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|3
|37
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|38
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|3
|39
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|40
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|2
|41
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|42
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|21
|2
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|20
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|10
|4
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|5
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|6
|6
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
|6
|7
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|4
|8
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|4
|9
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|2
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|11
|Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|2
|12
|Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
|2
|13
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|14
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2
|15
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|1
|16
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|13:50:50
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First
|0:00:05
|3
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:00:22
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|5
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:00:41
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|7
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|8
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
|0:00:53
|9
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:15
|10
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:21
|11
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|12
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team
|0:01:40
|13
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:02:23
|14
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:51
|15
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:04:13
|16
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:40
|17
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
|0:05:44
|18
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
|0:06:42
|19
|Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:21
|20
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:07:23
|21
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:07:52
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:08:13
|23
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:09:19
|24
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:09:47
|25
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team
|0:10:13
|26
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|27
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
|0:10:50
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
|29
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|0:11:12
|30
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:11:34
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:12:12
|32
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team
|0:12:43
|33
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|0:13:04
|34
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First
|0:13:05
|35
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:13:26
|36
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:13:41
|37
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|38
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
|0:14:18
|39
|Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:58
|40
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:15:42
|41
|Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:16:05
|42
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:17:44
|43
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:18:37
|44
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:09
|45
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|0:19:21
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy