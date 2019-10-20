Tour of Guangxi: Enric Mas wins stage 4

Image 1 of 22 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) triumphed on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 22 Enric Mas celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 22 Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on top at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 22 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the points classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 22 Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), the best climber (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 22 Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) won the 'most active rider' award (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 22 Th break passes some tower blocks in Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 22 Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the break late on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 22 Some fans on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 22 The peloton pass by the unique topography of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 22 The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 22 the leaders pass through the old finish line on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 22 Remi Cavagna attacking the final climb (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 22 Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 22 Mas, Martinez and Tolhoek climb together (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Martinez and Mas on the finale of stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 22 Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) crosses the line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 David de la Cruz and Diego Rosa from Team Ineos after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 22 Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 22 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 22 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) after the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Report

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi, triumphing on the steep slopes to the Nogla Scenic Area hilltop finish. The Spaniard, who beat Dani Martínez (EF Education First) and Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) into second and third places, takes over the race lead with two stages remaining.

The win, Mas' first this season, was the result of some stellar teamwork by the Belgian squad, with teammate Rémi Cavagna going on the attack earlier on the climb. The Spaniard then struck out later on, going clear on the new, steep section after the old finish to record his first win of 2019.

Mas now leads Martínez by five seconds on the general classification in his final race for QuickStep. Rosa lies in third, 14 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Soon after the start of the race in Nanning, four riders got away from the peloton, with home rider Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida) joined out front by Hamish Scheurs (Israel Cycling Academy), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo).

On the queen stage of the race, the quartet were never likely to get much leeway from the peloton, and so it proved as the break's advantage reached a maximum of five minutes before Deceuninck-QuickStep got to work in the peloton after two hours of racing.

After the second intermediate sprint of the day, 105km into the race, Mullen pushed on alone to leave his breakaway companions behind and go for glory.

Five minutes back, Astana, QuickStep and EF Education First were among the teams working at the front of the peloton, with Mullen's advantage slowly whittled away as he rode past the strangely shaped hills of the Guangxi countryside.

With 20km to race, the Irishman's advantage had been cut to under a minute, a sign that the it was almost time for the climbers to get to work. He nabbed the 'most active rider' award but was caught before the 10km to go mark.

Riders were quickly strewn down the road as the peloton hit the lower slopes of the climb, up to the old finish, with only around 30 men remaining as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) struck out 3km from the line.

The Frenchman was caught on the flat section of the old finish though, setting up a grand finale on the steep slopes of the final 1.5km. Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) was first to attack the rapidly diminishing group, but soon has Mas and Martínez on his wheel.

On the latter section of the climb, which several riders have claimed to have had little information on beforehand, it was those who bided their time who reaped the rewards, with Mas and Martínez going clear on the run to the line. It was then up to Mas to seal victory, his first of 2019 at his final race of the season.

Results

Stage result # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 3:52:53 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 0:00:01 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:08 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:12 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:19 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 7 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 8 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 9 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:28 10 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 11 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:31 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 14 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 15 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:36 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:43 18 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 20 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:50 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 22 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:00 23 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:02 24 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08 25 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:11 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 27 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 28 Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:21 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:24 30 Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 31 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 0:01:30 32 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:37 33 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:48 34 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51 35 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:55 36 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 0:02:06 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:02:08 38 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:02:11 39 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:13 40 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:19 41 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:02:30 42 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:02:56 43 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 44 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:05 45 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:03:28 46 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:03:31 47 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:41 48 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:03:43 49 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 0:04:30 50 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 51 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 52 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 53 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 56 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 57 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 58 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First 0:04:34 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:36 60 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:21 61 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:38 62 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 63 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 64 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:06:32 65 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First 66 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 67 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 68 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data 70 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 71 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 72 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin 73 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 74 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 75 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 76 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team 77 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 78 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 79 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First 80 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 81 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 82 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 83 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 84 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:54 85 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:07:41 86 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 87 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:07:42 88 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 89 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 90 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team 91 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 92 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 93 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:03 94 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 95 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:05 96 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First 0:08:22 97 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:08:25 98 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:08:31 99 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:57 100 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:10:00 101 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 102 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 103 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 104 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 105 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 106 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 108 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 109 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 110 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 111 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 112 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 113 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 114 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:10:17 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 116 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:18 117 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:10:20 118 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40 119 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:16 120 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:12:54 121 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13:50:50 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 0:00:05 3 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:14 4 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:22 5 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:29 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 8 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:00:37 10 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 11 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:41 12 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 14 Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 15 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:46 17 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 0:00:53 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:57 20 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07 21 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:15 22 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:19 24 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:21 25 Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:31 26 Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:34 27 Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 28 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:01:35 29 Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 0:01:40 30 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:55 31 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:01 32 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:05 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07 34 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 0:02:16 35 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 36 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:23 37 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:50 38 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:03:38 39 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:51 40 Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:04:13 41 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:04:24 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 0:04:37 43 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:40 44 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:31 45 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 0:05:37 46 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:05:38 47 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:44 48 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:46 49 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:26 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:37 51 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:06:42 52 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First 53 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 55 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:07:14 56 Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:21 57 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:23 58 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:52 59 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:11 60 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:13 61 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 62 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First 0:08:15 63 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:17 64 Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:08:26 65 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 0:08:48 66 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 67 Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie 68 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:19 69 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 0:09:21 71 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:47 72 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:58 73 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:10:10 74 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 75 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:10:13 76 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 77 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 78 Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos 79 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 80 Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:17 81 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:10:39 82 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 0:10:47 83 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:50 84 Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team 85 Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin 86 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data 87 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 89 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 0:11:11 90 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:11:12 91 Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:11:15 92 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:34 93 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:12 94 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:12:43 95 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:04 96 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First 0:13:05 97 Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:13:13 98 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:13:16 99 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26 100 Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:41 101 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 102 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 103 Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:58 104 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:14:18 105 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:19 106 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:14:23 107 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team 0:14:26 108 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:14:27 109 Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:58 110 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:15:42 111 Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:16:05 112 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:16:35 113 Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:44 114 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:17:47 115 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:18:13 116 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:18:37 117 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:09 118 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:12 119 Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:21 120 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:45 121 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:26:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 37 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 30 3 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 24 4 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 19 5 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 18 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 15 7 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12 8 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 10 9 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 10 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 10 11 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 8 12 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 8 13 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 8 14 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 8 15 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 8 16 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 7 17 Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 7 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 19 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 7 20 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 21 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 6 22 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 23 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 6 24 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6 25 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 6 26 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 27 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 5 28 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5 29 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 30 Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 4 31 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4 32 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 33 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 4 34 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 3 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 3 36 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 3 37 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3 38 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 3 39 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 40 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 2 41 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 42 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 21 2 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 20 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 10 4 Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6 5 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 6 6 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 6 7 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 4 8 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4 9 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 2 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 11 Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 2 12 Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 2 13 Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 14 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2 15 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 1 16 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 1