Tour of Guangxi: Enric Mas wins stage 4

Spaniard takes over race lead on hilltop finish

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) triumphed on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guangxi

Enric Mas celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) on top at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the points classification leader
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guillaume Martin (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), the best climber

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guangxi

Ryan Mullen (Trek Segafredo) won the 'most active rider' award
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Th break passes some tower blocks in Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) attacked the break late on

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Some fans on stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton pass by the unique topography of Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The peloton on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
the leaders pass through the old finish line on stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guangxi

Remi Cavagna attacking the final climb
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Mas, Martinez and Tolhoek climb together
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Martinez and Mas on the finale of stage 4

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guangxi

Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) crosses the line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

David de la Cruz and Diego Rosa from Team Ineos after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Education First) after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Guangxi

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton Scott) after the finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Report

Enric Mas (Deceuninck-QuickStep) won stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi, triumphing on the steep slopes to the Nogla Scenic Area hilltop finish. The Spaniard, who beat Dani Martínez (EF Education First) and Diego Rosa (Team Ineos) into second and third places, takes over the race lead with two stages remaining.

The win, Mas' first this season, was the result of some stellar teamwork by the Belgian squad, with teammate Rémi Cavagna going on the attack earlier on the climb. The Spaniard then struck out later on, going clear on the new, steep section after the old finish to record his first win of 2019.

Mas now leads Martínez by five seconds on the general classification in his final race for QuickStep. Rosa lies in third, 14 seconds back.

How it unfolded

Soon after the start of the race in Nanning, four riders got away from the peloton, with home rider Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida) joined out front by Hamish Scheurs (Israel Cycling Academy), Jay Thomson (Dimension Data) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo).

On the queen stage of the race, the quartet were never likely to get much leeway from the peloton, and so it proved as the break's advantage reached a maximum of five minutes before Deceuninck-QuickStep got to work in the peloton after two hours of racing.

After the second intermediate sprint of the day, 105km into the race, Mullen pushed on alone to leave his breakaway companions behind and go for glory.

Five minutes back, Astana, QuickStep and EF Education First were among the teams working at the front of the peloton, with Mullen's advantage slowly whittled away as he rode past the strangely shaped hills of the Guangxi countryside.

With 20km to race, the Irishman's advantage had been cut to under a minute, a sign that the it was almost time for the climbers to get to work. He nabbed the 'most active rider' award but was caught before the 10km to go mark.

Riders were quickly strewn down the road as the peloton hit the lower slopes of the climb, up to the old finish, with only around 30 men remaining as Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) struck out 3km from the line.

The Frenchman was caught on the flat section of the old finish though, setting up a grand finale on the steep slopes of the final 1.5km. Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo-Visma) was first to attack the rapidly diminishing group, but soon has Mas and Martínez on his wheel.

On the latter section of the climb, which several riders have claimed to have had little information on beforehand, it was those who bided their time who reaped the rewards, with Mas and Martínez going clear on the run to the line. It was then up to Mas to seal victory, his first of 2019 at his final race of the season.

Results

Stage result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 3:52:53
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 0:00:01
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:08
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:12
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:19
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
7Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
8David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
9Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:28
10Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team
11Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:31
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
13Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
14Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
15Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:36
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:43
18Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data
20Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:00:50
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57
22Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:00
23Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:02
24Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:08
25Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:11
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
27Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
28Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:21
29Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:24
30Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
31Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 0:01:30
32Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:01:37
33Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:48
34Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:01:51
35Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:01:55
36Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 0:02:06
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:02:08
38Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:02:11
39Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:13
40Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:19
41Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:02:30
42Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:02:56
43Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin
44Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:03:05
45Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:03:28
46Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:03:31
47Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:41
48Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:03:43
49Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team 0:04:30
50Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
51Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
52Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
53Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
56Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team
57Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First 0:04:34
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:36
60Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:21
61Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:38
62Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
63Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:06:32
65Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
66Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
67Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
68Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
69Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
70Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
72Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
73Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
74Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
75Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
76Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
77Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
78Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
79Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
80Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
81Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
82Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
83Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team
84Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:06:54
85Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:07:41
86Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
87Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:07:42
88Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team
89Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
90Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team
91Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First
92Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
93Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:03
94Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal
95Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:05
96Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First 0:08:22
97Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:08:25
98Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:08:31
99Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:08:57
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:10:00
101Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
102Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
103Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
104Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo
105John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
106Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
108Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
109Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates
110Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
111Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
112Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
113Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
114Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:10:17
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
116Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:10:18
117Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:10:20
118Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:10:40
119Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:12:16
120Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:12:54
121Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13:50:50
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 0:00:05
3Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 0:00:14
4Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:22
5Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:00:29
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
8David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos
9Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:00:37
10Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38
11Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:41
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
13Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team
14Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
15Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
16Peter Stetina (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:00:46
17Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 0:00:53
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:00:57
20Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:07
21Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:15
22Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:19
24Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:21
25Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:31
26Jacques Willem Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:01:34
27Simone Petilli (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
28Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:01:35
29Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 0:01:40
30Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:01:55
31Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy 0:02:01
32Loïc Vliegen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:02:05
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:07
34Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Ccc Team 0:02:16
35Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy
36Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:23
37Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:02:50
38Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:03:38
39Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:51
40Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:04:13
41Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 0:04:24
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 0:04:37
43Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:40
44Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:31
45Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Ccc Team 0:05:37
46Rein Taaramäe (Est) Total Direct Energie 0:05:38
47Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:44
48Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:05:46
49Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:26
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:06:37
51Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:06:42
52Moreno Hofland (Ned) Ef Education First
53Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step
55Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 0:07:14
56Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:21
57Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:23
58Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:52
59Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:08:11
60Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:13
61Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Ef Education First 0:08:15
63Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:08:17
64Floris De Tier (Bel) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:08:26
65Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 0:08:48
66Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Ccc Team
67Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Total Direct Energie
68Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:19
69Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 0:09:21
71Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:47
72Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:09:58
73Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:10:10
74John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
75Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:10:13
76Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
77Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma
78Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
79Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Bahrain - Merida
80Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:10:17
81Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 0:10:39
82Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 0:10:47
83Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:10:50
84Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team
85Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
86Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
87Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team
89Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 0:11:11
90Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:11:12
91Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Team 0:11:15
92Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:34
93Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:12
94Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:12:43
95Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:04
96Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First 0:13:05
97Taco Van der Hoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:13:13
98Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos 0:13:16
99Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26
100Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:41
101Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
102Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
103Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:58
104Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:14:18
105Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:14:19
106Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:14:23
107Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana pro Team 0:14:26
108Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:14:27
109Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:58
110Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:15:42
111Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:16:05
112Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:16:35
113Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:44
114Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:17:47
115Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:18:13
116Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:18:37
117Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:09
118Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:12
119Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:21
120Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:19:45
121Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:26:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 37
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 30
3Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 24
4Daniel Mclay (GBr) Ef Education First 19
5Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 18
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 15
7Jerome Cousin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 12
8Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 10
9Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 10
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Ef Education First 10
11Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 8
12Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 8
13Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Ineos 8
14Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 8
15Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 8
16Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 7
17Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Team 7
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 7
19Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 7
20Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
21Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 6
22Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6
23Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana pro Team 6
24Davide Martinelli (Ita) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 6
25Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 6
26Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
27Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 5
28Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 5
29Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 5
30Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Lotto Soudal 4
31Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 4
32Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4
33Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 4
34David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 3
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 3
36Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 3
37Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3
38Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek - Segafredo 3
39Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 2
40John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek - Segafredo 2
41Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2
42Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 21
2Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 20
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 10
4Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 6
5Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 6
6Davide Villella (Ita) Astana pro Team 6
7David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team Ineos 4
8Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 4
9Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 2
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
11Petr Vakoč (Cze) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 2
12Josef Černý (Cze) Ccc Team 2
13Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 2
14Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2
15Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 1
16Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 13:50:50
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) Ef Education First 0:00:05
3Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo - Visma 0:00:22
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Wanty - Gobert Cycling Team 0:00:29
5Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:00:41
6Steff Cras (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
7Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
8Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana pro Team 0:00:53
9Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 0:01:15
10Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:01:21
11Gino Mäder (Swi) Team Dimension Data 0:01:31
12Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana pro Team 0:01:40
13Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:02:23
14Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 0:03:51
15Stefan De Bod (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:04:13
16Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:04:40
17Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck - Quick - Step 0:05:44
18Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bahrain - Merida 0:06:42
19Florian Stork (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:21
20Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:07:23
21Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:07:52
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 0:08:13
23Riccardo Minali (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 0:09:19
24Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 0:09:47
25Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Ccc Team 0:10:13
26Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
27Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana pro Team 0:10:50
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Ef Education First
29Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:11:12
30Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:11:34
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 0:12:12
32Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana pro Team 0:12:43
33Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 0:13:04
34Julius Van den Berg (Ned) Ef Education First 0:13:05
35Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy 0:13:26
36Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos 0:13:41
37Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
38Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) Uae Team Emirates 0:14:18
39Rasmus Byriel Iversen (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:58
40Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 0:15:42
41Kaden Groves (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:16:05
42Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 0:17:44
43Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 0:18:37
44Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:09
45Ivo Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates 0:19:21

