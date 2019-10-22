Hosking takes the win at women's Tour of Guangxi
Vos finishes third to win overall Women's WorldTour classification
Chloe Hosking finished off her three years at Alé Cipollini in style on Tuesday, winning the women's Tour of Guangxi in China in her final race for the Italian team as the Australian sprinter has signed with Rally UHC for the 2020 season.
Two climbs on the race route led to a reduced bunch sprint in Guilin, where Hosking was first over the line ahead of Tibco-SVB's Alison Jackson.
Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) finished in third place, overtaking world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the final race of the year to win the UCI Women's WorldTour classification.
How it unfolded
Held on the final day of the six-day men's stage race, the women's Tour of Guangxi covered 145.8km from the start south of Guilin to the finish in the centre of Guilin. The race was mostly flat, only punctuated by two back-to-back climbs of 2.1 and 4.3 kilometres, respectively.
The second climb ended 42km from the finish, and after the descent there were still 30km left for dropped riders to chase back on.
A total of 87 riders started the race, and Pu Yixian (China Liv Pro Cycling) went on a long solo break early on. The unpertubed peloton let the Chinese rider get an advantage of almost five minutes.
The speed picked up as the race came closer to the climbs. Setting a hard pace on the first climb, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) reduced the peloton to around 45 riders and brought the peloton to within a minute of Pu.
Pu was caught on the second climb, while Yanshan Hill, and Moolman-Pasio crested the climb at the front of a group of some 25 riders to win the mountain classification. More riders came back in the descent that followed, and a peloton of about 40 riders reached Guilin together.
Despite a crash on the rain-wet roads on the final ten kilometres, most sprinters made it to the finishing straight. Vos started her sprint early, but Hosking came around the Dutchwoman to claim the victory.
World Ranking leader Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wasn't racing, but neither was Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance), meaning that Wiebes won the light-blue UCI Women's WorldTour U23 classification jersey.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3:58:46
|2
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|4
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|5
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|6
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|8
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|9
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|13
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Jiujin Li (Chi) People's Republic of China
|19
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|20
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|21
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|23
|Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|24
|Lin Feng (Chi) People's Republic of China
|25
|Darya Dziakola (Belarus) Minsk Cycling Club
|26
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
|27
|Alina Abramenka (Belarus) Minsk Cycling Club
|28
|Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:05
|29
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:08
|31
|Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|32
|Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:10
|33
|Xie Zhou (Chi) People's Republic of China
|34
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|37
|Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|38
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|39
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|42
|Jiahuan Yang (Chi) People's Republic of China
|43
|Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
|44
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|45
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|46
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|47
|Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|48
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|49
|Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|50
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|51
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:21
|52
|Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:25
|53
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:00:27
|54
|Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:32
|55
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:35
|56
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|57
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:37
|58
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:00:47
|59
|Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|60
|Xisha Zhao (Chi) People's Republic of China
|0:01:12
|61
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:01:29
|62
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:01:35
|63
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:36
|64
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:03:08
|65
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|66
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|67
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|68
|Yue Chang (Chi) People's Republic of China
|0:06:41
|69
|Jiajun Sun (Chi) People's Republic of China
|70
|Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
|71
|Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:44
|72
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:12:42
|73
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|75
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:12:49
|76
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|77
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|78
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|79
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:51
|OTL
|Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|OTL
|Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|OTL
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|OTL
|Thale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Xiaojuan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|DNF
|Sze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China
