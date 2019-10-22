Trending

Hosking takes the win at women's Tour of Guangxi

Vos finishes third to win overall Women's WorldTour classification

Jump To:
Image 1 of 12

Chloe Hosking wins it

Chloe Hosking wins it
(Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 2 of 12

The podium finishers

The podium finishers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 12

Chloe Hosking on the podium

Chloe Hosking on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 12

Hosking takes it

Hosking takes it
(Image credit: Bettini Images)
Image 5 of 12

Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 12

Champagne on the podium

Champagne on the podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 12

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the climber's award

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio won the climber's award
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 12

Marianne Vos pulls on the jersey for Women's WorldTour 2019 champion

Marianne Vos pulls on the jersey for Women's WorldTour 2019 champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 12

Marianne Vos pulls on the jersey for Women's WorldTour 2019 champion

Marianne Vos pulls on the jersey for Women's WorldTour 2019 champion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 12

Hanna Tserakh won the sprint prize

Hanna Tserakh won the sprint prize
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 12

The final podium

The final podium
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 12

Fun on the podium between the men and women riders

Fun on the podium between the men and women riders
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chloe Hosking finished off her three years at Alé Cipollini in style on Tuesday, winning the women's Tour of Guangxi in China in her final race for the Italian team as the Australian sprinter has signed with Rally UHC for the 2020 season.

Two climbs on the race route led to a reduced bunch sprint in Guilin, where Hosking was first over the line ahead of Tibco-SVB's Alison Jackson.

Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) finished in third place, overtaking world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the final race of the year to win the UCI Women's WorldTour classification.

related stories

Vos aims to win Women's WorldTour title at Tour of Guangxi

Women’s WorldTour title to be decided at 2019 Tour of Guangxi - Preview

Hannah Barnes aims for victory at Tour of Guangxi Women's WorldTour

How it unfolded

Held on the final day of the six-day men's stage race, the women's Tour of Guangxi covered 145.8km from the start south of Guilin to the finish in the centre of Guilin. The race was mostly flat, only punctuated by two back-to-back climbs of 2.1 and 4.3 kilometres, respectively. 

The second climb ended 42km from the finish, and after the descent there were still 30km left for dropped riders to chase back on.

A total of 87 riders started the race, and Pu Yixian (China Liv Pro Cycling) went on a long solo break early on. The unpertubed peloton let the Chinese rider get an advantage of almost five minutes. 

The speed picked up as the race came closer to the climbs. Setting a hard pace on the first climb, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) reduced the peloton to around 45 riders and brought the peloton to within a minute of Pu.

Pu was caught on the second climb, while Yanshan Hill, and Moolman-Pasio crested the climb at the front of a group of some 25 riders to win the mountain classification. More riders came back in the descent that followed, and a peloton of about 40 riders reached Guilin together.

Despite a crash on the rain-wet roads on the final ten kilometres, most sprinters made it to the finishing straight. Vos started her sprint early, but Hosking came around the Dutchwoman to claim the victory.

World Ranking leader Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) wasn't racing, but neither was Marta Cavalli (Valcar Cylance), meaning that Wiebes won the light-blue UCI Women's WorldTour U23 classification jersey.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3:58:46
2Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
3Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
4Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
5Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
6Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
7Hanna Tserakh (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
8Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
9Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
13Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
14Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
16Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
17Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Jiujin Li (Chi) People's Republic of China
19Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
20Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
21Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
23Wing Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
24Lin Feng (Chi) People's Republic of China
25Darya Dziakola (Belarus) Minsk Cycling Club
26Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb Women
27Alina Abramenka (Belarus) Minsk Cycling Club
28Hannah Ludwig (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:05
29Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
30Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:08
31Siying Lu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
32Urska Bravec (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:10
33Xie Zhou (Chi) People's Republic of China
34Leah Dixon (GBr) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
35Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Wu Peixiao (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
37Yixian Pu (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team
38Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
39Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
40Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
41Nastassia Kiptsikava (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
42Jiahuan Yang (Chi) People's Republic of China
43Ella Harris (NZl) Canyon-SRAM
44Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
45Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
46Nina Kessler (Ned) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
47Bo Yee Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
48Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
49Jiaqi Li (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:00:16
50Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
51Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:21
52Blanca Liliana Moreno Canchon (Col) Astana Women's Team 0:00:25
53Christa Riffel (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:00:27
54Yeima Torres Beltran (Cub) Astana Women's Team 0:00:32
55Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:35
56Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
57Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:37
58Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:00:47
59Hongyu Liang (Chn) Gapyeong Cycling Team 0:00:50
60Xisha Zhao (Chi) People's Republic of China 0:01:12
61Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:01:29
62Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:01:35
63Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:01:36
64Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:03:08
65Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
66Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
67Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
68Yue Chang (Chi) People's Republic of China 0:06:41
69Jiajun Sun (Chi) People's Republic of China
70Taisa Naskovich (Blr) Minsk Cycling Club Continental
71Maria Apolonia van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:06:44
72Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:12:42
73Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Danielle Khan (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
75Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:12:49
76Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
77Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
78Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
79Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:51
OTL Pernille Larsen Feldmann (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
OTL Hoi Wah Leung (HKg) Hong Kong, China
OTL Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
OTL Thale Sofie Kielland Bjerk (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFXiaojuan Diao (HKg) Hong Kong, China
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
DNFSze Wing Ng (HKg) Hong Kong, China

Latest on Cyclingnews