Tour of Guangxi: Moscon wins stage and takes race lead
Italian beats Großschartner and Chernetski on uphill finish
Stage 4: Nanning - Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot
Team Sky's Gianni Moscon took a solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi on Friday, taking the overall lead in the final WorldTour race of the season with two stages left to race.
The Italian attacked hard on the three-kilometre climb to Mashan Nongla, winning alone, five seconds ahead of Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Astana's Sergei Chernetckii a further three seconds back, as the six-day stage race in China took on a much tougher route than the previous three stages, which have all finished in bunch sprints.
As expected, overnight leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) dropped out of contention for the overall classification and, with time bonuses taken into account, Moscon now leads Großschartner by nine seconds, and Chernetckii by 14 seconds.
The stage win is Moscon's fourth win of the season after recent victories at the Coppa Agostoni and the Giro della Toscana one-day races last month, and at the Italian time trial championships earlier this month.
"We were all full gas and I saw the other riders were really tired and I thought ‘now is the moment’," Moscon said. "I didn’t think about it, it was just a feeling. I attacked and straight away had a small gap which I held to the end."
Moscon and Team will now try to defend the race leader’s red jersey during the final two days of the Tour of Guangxi. Saturday’s 212km fifth stage five to Guilin includes consecutive 3.3km and 4.6km climbs just 35km from the finish.
"I think the most important thing was winning today, of course but tomorrow’s stage is long and pretty hard, with some long climbs. I expect a big battle tomorrow but I have a strong team with me," Moscon said.
How it happened
After three consecutive sprint stages in city centres and on wide flat roads, many riders in the Tour of Guangxi peloton were happy to head out into the Chinese countryside north of Nanning for the 152km stage to Mashan Nongla.
The early attacks were chased down as the race left Nanning but Stefan Küng (BMC Racing), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott) were let go as the skyscrapers were replaced by fields and curious farmers.
An early 7.3km climb cracked Kluge, who dropped back to the peloton but Kung and Eenkhoorn pushed on and opened a maximum lead of 3:20 as the peloton and overall contenders waited for the three-kilometre climb to the finish.
EF Education First-Drapac lead the chase in defence of Rigoberto Uran’s chances for the finish, while Trek-Segafredo also helped to set-up Gianluca Brambilla. Later, Quick-Step Floors also gave a hand, with Davide Martinelli doing some huge turns on the front.
Kung and Eenkhoorn lead by 1:30 at the final intermediate sprint but the chase became serous in the final 15km. kung tried to hold off the peloton as long as possible, even with a final solo attack in the final five kilometres. However, he was caught with three kilometres to go, just as the gradient kicked up.
The climb quickly blew apart the peloton, with 40 riders remaining up front. Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to anticipate the final attacks but then Moscon stamped his authority on the race and showed his end of season form with a determined attack with one kilometre remaining.
His rivals could only try to limit their losses before the line, with Großschartner the best of the rest at five seconds, with Chernetckii a little further back after trying to stay with Moscon. Just behind were Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Uran, while Astana had three riders in the top 10, with Luis Leon Sanchez sixth and Davide Villella ninth.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|3:38:02
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:05
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:18
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|12
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:28
|17
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|20
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:33
|21
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|22
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|30
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:49
|33
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:57
|35
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|36
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:59
|42
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|43
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|44
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:08
|45
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10
|46
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|47
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|48
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|49
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:17
|50
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|51
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:21
|54
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:37
|56
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:44
|57
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:50
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:52
|60
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:10
|61
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:13
|62
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:21
|72
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:44
|73
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
|74
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:56
|76
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:57
|77
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:16
|78
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|80
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:01
|81
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:17
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:04:47
|85
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|86
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|87
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|88
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|91
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|92
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:51
|93
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|95
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|96
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|97
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|98
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|99
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|100
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:04:56
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:29
|103
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:01
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|106
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|107
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|108
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:10
|109
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|110
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:19
|112
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|116
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|117
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|118
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|119
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|120
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|121
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|122
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12:02:29
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:21
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|18
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:41
|20
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|22
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|24
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|25
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|26
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:51
|28
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|30
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|33
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|35
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|37
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|39
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|40
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|41
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|44
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|45
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|46
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|47
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|48
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|49
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|50
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|51
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|53
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|54
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:39
|56
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|57
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:00
|59
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:02
|60
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|61
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:23
|62
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|66
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|71
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:54
|72
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
|73
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:06
|74
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:26
|75
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:35
|78
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:02
|79
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|80
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:10
|81
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:27
|82
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:56
|83
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|84
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|88
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:58
|89
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|90
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|91
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:06
|93
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:21
|94
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|95
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:30
|96
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:39
|97
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:52
|98
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:55
|99
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|100
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:01
|101
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|102
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:07
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:06:08
|104
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:10
|105
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:11
|106
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:15
|109
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:06:29
|110
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|112
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|113
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:36
|115
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:42
|117
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|118
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:48
|119
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:06:57
|120
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:16
|121
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|122
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|pts
|2
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|15
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|8
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|11
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|32
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|5
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|7
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|8
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|10
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|11
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|12
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|14
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|17
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|18
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|19
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|20
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|26
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|27
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|29
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|30
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|31
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|32
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|35
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|36
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|37
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|38
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|39
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|12:02:29
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:28
|5
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|6
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|10
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:51
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|15
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|17
|Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|18
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:23
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:31
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:26
|23
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|24
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:27
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:56
|26
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:57
|27
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|28
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|29
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|30
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:01
|31
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|32
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|33
|Julius van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:05:21
|34
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:30
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:52
|36
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:55
|37
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|38
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:07
|39
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:11
|40
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:15
|41
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:29
|42
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:42
|44
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:48
|45
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|46
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:13:00
