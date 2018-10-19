Trending

Tour of Guangxi: Moscon wins stage and takes race lead

Italian beats Großschartner and Chernetski on uphill finish

Image 1 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) took the race lead with his solo victory

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) took the race lead with his solo victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 36

in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally.

in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 36

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was hurting at the finish

Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was hurting at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys his moment of success

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys his moment of success
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 36

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) fought hard to finish fifth

Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) fought hard to finish fifth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 36

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) fought to stay away

Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) fought to stay away
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 36

The peloton was lined out in the country roads

The peloton was lined out in the country roads
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 36

Astana's Sergei Chernetckii went deep to finish third

Astana's Sergei Chernetckii went deep to finish third
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) decides its is time to attack

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) decides its is time to attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 36

Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes on the attack

Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 36

Trek-Segafredo do their bit on the front

Trek-Segafredo do their bit on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 36

The Tour of Guangxi passes under a toll booth

The Tour of Guangxi passes under a toll booth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 36

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) refused to give up

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) refused to give up
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 36

Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) leads the chase

Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) leads the chase
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 36

The Tour of Guangxi finally headed out of the city

The Tour of Guangxi finally headed out of the city
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 36

The riders went deep on the climb to the finish at Mashan Nongla

The riders went deep on the climb to the finish at Mashan Nongla
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the leader's red jersey

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys the moment

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys the moment
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 36

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors), Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and the most aggressive rider of the stage Stefan Kung (BMC Racing)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors), Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and the most aggressive rider of the stage Stefan Kung (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the race leader's red jersey

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the race leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) celebrates with points competition leader and stage 3 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) celebrates with points competition leader and stage 3 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 36

The peloton leaves a tunnel

The peloton leaves a tunnel
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 36

Philippe gilbert (Quick Step Floors) drops back to his team car

Philippe gilbert (Quick Step Floors) drops back to his team car
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 36

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) takes a selfie before the start

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) takes a selfie before the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 36

Tony Martin enjoys a joke before the start

Tony Martin enjoys a joke before the start
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 36

Local workers were surprised by what they saw

Local workers were surprised by what they saw
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 36

The Tout of Guangxi headed into the hills

The Tout of Guangxi headed into the hills
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 36

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNl-Jumbo) formed the break of the day

Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNl-Jumbo) formed the break of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 36

The red flags were flying in China

The red flags were flying in China
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the podiuim

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the podiuim
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone at the Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone at the Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) attacks hard

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) attacks hard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 36

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) begins his final effort

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) begins his final effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Gianni Moscon took a solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi on Friday, taking the overall lead in the final WorldTour race of the season with two stages left to race.

The Italian attacked hard on the three-kilometre climb to Mashan Nongla, winning alone, five seconds ahead of Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Astana's Sergei Chernetckii a further three seconds back, as the six-day stage race in China took on a much tougher route than the previous three stages, which have all finished in bunch sprints.

As expected, overnight leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) dropped out of contention for the overall classification and, with time bonuses taken into account, Moscon now leads Großschartner by nine seconds, and Chernetckii by 14 seconds.

The stage win is Moscon's fourth win of the season after recent victories at the Coppa Agostoni and the Giro della Toscana one-day races last month, and at the Italian time trial championships earlier this month.

"We were all full gas and I saw the other riders were really tired and I thought ‘now is the moment’," Moscon said. "I didn’t think about it, it was just a feeling. I attacked and straight away had a small gap which I held to the end."

Moscon and Team will now try to defend the race leader’s red jersey during the final two days of the Tour of Guangxi. Saturday’s 212km fifth stage five to Guilin includes consecutive 3.3km and 4.6km climbs just 35km from the finish.

"I think the most important thing was winning today, of course but tomorrow’s stage is long and pretty hard, with some long climbs. I expect a big battle tomorrow but I have a strong team with me," Moscon said.

How it happened

After three consecutive sprint stages in city centres and on wide flat roads, many riders in the Tour of Guangxi peloton were happy to head out into the Chinese countryside north of Nanning for the 152km stage to Mashan Nongla.

The early attacks were chased down as the race left Nanning but Stefan Küng (BMC Racing), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott) were let go as the skyscrapers were replaced by fields and curious farmers.

An early 7.3km climb cracked Kluge, who dropped back to the peloton but Kung and Eenkhoorn pushed on and opened a maximum lead of 3:20 as the peloton and overall contenders waited for the three-kilometre climb to the finish.

EF Education First-Drapac lead the chase in defence of Rigoberto Uran’s chances for the finish, while Trek-Segafredo also helped to set-up Gianluca Brambilla. Later, Quick-Step Floors also gave a hand, with Davide Martinelli doing some huge turns on the front.

Kung and Eenkhoorn lead by 1:30 at the final intermediate sprint but the chase became serous in the final 15km. kung tried to hold off the peloton as long as possible, even with a final solo attack in the final five kilometres. However, he was caught with three kilometres to go, just as the gradient kicked up.

The climb quickly blew apart the peloton, with 40 riders remaining up front. Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to anticipate the final attacks but then Moscon stamped his authority on the race and showed his end of season form with a determined attack with one kilometre remaining.

His rivals could only try to limit their losses before the line, with Großschartner the best of the rest at five seconds, with Chernetckii a little further back after trying to stay with Moscon. Just behind were Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Uran, while Astana had three riders in the top 10, with Luis Leon Sanchez sixth and Davide Villella ninth. 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky3:38:02
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:05
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
4Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
6Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
9Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:18
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
11Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
12Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:28
17Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
18Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:31
20Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:33
21Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
22Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:38
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
26Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
28Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:46
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
30Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
32Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:49
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:57
35Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
36Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
38Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
39Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:59
42Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
44Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:08
45Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:01:10
46Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:13
47Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
48Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
49Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:17
50Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
51Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
52Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:21
54Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:37
56Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:44
57Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
58Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:50
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:01:52
60Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:10
61Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:02:13
62Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
66Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
68Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
69Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:21
72Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:44
73Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
74Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
75Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
76Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:57
77Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:16
78Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
80Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:01
81Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ
82Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:17
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:04:47
85Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
86William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
87Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
88Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
89Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
90Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
91Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
92Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:51
93Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
95Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
96Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
97Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
98Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
99Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
100Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
101Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:04:56
102Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:29
103Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:01
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
105Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
106Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
107Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
108Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:10
109Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
110Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
111Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:06:19
112Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
113Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
115Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
116Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
117Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
118Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
119Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
120Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
121Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
122Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:38

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12:02:29
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:21
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
18Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:41
20Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
21José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
22Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
24Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:45
25Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
26Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:51
28Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
29Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
30Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
32Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
33Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
34Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
35Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
38Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
39Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
41Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
43Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
44Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
45Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:01:18
46Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
47Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
48Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
49Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:27
50Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
51Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
52Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
53Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
54Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:31
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:39
56Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:01:54
57Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
58Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:00
59Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:02:02
60Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
61Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:23
62Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
64Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
65Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
66Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
68Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
71Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:02:54
72Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:03:06
74Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:26
75Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
76Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
77Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:03:35
78Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:04:02
79Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
80Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:10
81Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:27
82Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
83Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
84Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
85Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
86Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
87Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
88Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:58
89Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
90Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
92Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:06
93Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:21
94Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
95Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:30
96Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:39
97Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:05:52
98Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:55
99Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
100Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:01
101Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
102Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:06:07
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:06:08
104William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:10
105Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:11
106Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
108Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:15
109Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:06:29
110Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
111Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
112Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
113Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:36
115Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
116Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:42
117Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
118Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:06:48
119Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:06:57
120Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:16
121Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
122Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:13:00

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky22pts
2Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale15
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team10
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe3
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale3
8Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo3
9Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates2
10Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
11Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors37pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe32
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
4Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb23
5Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale16
7Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
8Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team16
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky15
10Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
11Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin12
12Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky10
13Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
14Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott10
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ10
16Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
17Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
18Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
19Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott7
20Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
22Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin6
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
26Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
27Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
28Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
29Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates4
30Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
31Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3
32Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
35Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
36Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
37Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
38Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
39Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky12:02:29
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:28
5Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
6Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:48
10Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:00:51
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
14Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
15Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
16Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
17Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
18Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:01:23
19Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:31
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:03:26
23Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
24Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:27
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:04:56
26Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:57
27Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
28Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
29Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
30Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:01
31Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
32Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
33Julius van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy0:05:21
34Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:30
35Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ0:05:52
36Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:55
37Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
38Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:06:07
39Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:11
40Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:15
41Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:06:29
42Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:42
44Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:06:48
45Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:13:00

 

