Image 1 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) took the race lead with his solo victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 36 in the elite races ran mud tires. Literally. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 36 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) was hurting at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys his moment of success (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 36 Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First-Drapac) fought hard to finish fifth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 36 Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Stefan Küng (BMC Racing) fought to stay away (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 36 The peloton was lined out in the country roads (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 36 Astana's Sergei Chernetckii went deep to finish third (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) decides its is time to attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 36 Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 36 Trek-Segafredo do their bit on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 36 The Tour of Guangxi passes under a toll booth (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 36 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) refused to give up (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 36 Davide Martinelli (Quick Step Floors) leads the chase (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 36 The Tour of Guangxi finally headed out of the city (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 36 The riders went deep on the climb to the finish at Mashan Nongla (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the leader's red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) enjoys the moment (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 36 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors), Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) and the most aggressive rider of the stage Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) in the race leader's red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) celebrates with points competition leader and stage 3 winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 36 The peloton leaves a tunnel (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 36 Philippe gilbert (Quick Step Floors) drops back to his team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 36 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) takes a selfie before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 36 Tony Martin enjoys a joke before the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 36 Local workers were surprised by what they saw (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 36 The Tout of Guangxi headed into the hills (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 36 Stefan Kung (BMC Racing) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNl-Jumbo) formed the break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 36 The red flags were flying in China (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) on the podiuim (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) won alone at the Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) attacks hard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 36 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) begins his final effort (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky's Gianni Moscon took a solo victory on stage 4 of the Tour of Guangxi on Friday, taking the overall lead in the final WorldTour race of the season with two stages left to race.

The Italian attacked hard on the three-kilometre climb to Mashan Nongla, winning alone, five seconds ahead of Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Astana's Sergei Chernetckii a further three seconds back, as the six-day stage race in China took on a much tougher route than the previous three stages, which have all finished in bunch sprints.

As expected, overnight leader Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) dropped out of contention for the overall classification and, with time bonuses taken into account, Moscon now leads Großschartner by nine seconds, and Chernetckii by 14 seconds.

The stage win is Moscon's fourth win of the season after recent victories at the Coppa Agostoni and the Giro della Toscana one-day races last month, and at the Italian time trial championships earlier this month.

"We were all full gas and I saw the other riders were really tired and I thought ‘now is the moment’," Moscon said. "I didn’t think about it, it was just a feeling. I attacked and straight away had a small gap which I held to the end."

Moscon and Team will now try to defend the race leader’s red jersey during the final two days of the Tour of Guangxi. Saturday’s 212km fifth stage five to Guilin includes consecutive 3.3km and 4.6km climbs just 35km from the finish.

"I think the most important thing was winning today, of course but tomorrow’s stage is long and pretty hard, with some long climbs. I expect a big battle tomorrow but I have a strong team with me," Moscon said.

How it happened

After three consecutive sprint stages in city centres and on wide flat roads, many riders in the Tour of Guangxi peloton were happy to head out into the Chinese countryside north of Nanning for the 152km stage to Mashan Nongla.

The early attacks were chased down as the race left Nanning but Stefan Küng (BMC Racing), Pascal Eenkhoorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Roger Kluge (Mitchelton-Scott) were let go as the skyscrapers were replaced by fields and curious farmers.

An early 7.3km climb cracked Kluge, who dropped back to the peloton but Kung and Eenkhoorn pushed on and opened a maximum lead of 3:20 as the peloton and overall contenders waited for the three-kilometre climb to the finish.

EF Education First-Drapac lead the chase in defence of Rigoberto Uran’s chances for the finish, while Trek-Segafredo also helped to set-up Gianluca Brambilla. Later, Quick-Step Floors also gave a hand, with Davide Martinelli doing some huge turns on the front.

Kung and Eenkhoorn lead by 1:30 at the final intermediate sprint but the chase became serous in the final 15km. kung tried to hold off the peloton as long as possible, even with a final solo attack in the final five kilometres. However, he was caught with three kilometres to go, just as the gradient kicked up.

The climb quickly blew apart the peloton, with 40 riders remaining up front. Pete Kennaugh (Bora-Hansgrohe) tried to anticipate the final attacks but then Moscon stamped his authority on the race and showed his end of season form with a determined attack with one kilometre remaining.

His rivals could only try to limit their losses before the line, with Großschartner the best of the rest at five seconds, with Chernetckii a little further back after trying to stay with Moscon. Just behind were Carlos Verona (Mitchelton-Scott) and Uran, while Astana had three riders in the top 10, with Luis Leon Sanchez sixth and Davide Villella ninth.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 3:38:02 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:05 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 4 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:18 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 11 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 12 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:28 17 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 18 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 20 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:33 21 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 22 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 24 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:38 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 26 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 28 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:46 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 30 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 32 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:49 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:57 35 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 36 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:59 42 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 43 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 44 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:08 45 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10 46 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:13 47 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 48 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 49 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:17 50 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 51 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:21 54 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:37 56 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:44 57 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 58 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:50 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:52 60 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:10 61 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:02:13 62 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 66 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 67 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 68 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:21 72 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:44 73 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ 74 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 75 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:56 76 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:57 77 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:16 78 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 80 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:01 81 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 82 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 83 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:17 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:04:47 85 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 86 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 87 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 88 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 91 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 92 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:51 93 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 95 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 96 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 97 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 98 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 99 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:04:56 102 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:29 103 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:01 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 105 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 106 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 107 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 108 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:10 109 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 110 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 111 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:19 112 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 113 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 116 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 117 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 118 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 119 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 120 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 121 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 122 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:38

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 12:02:29 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:21 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 18 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:41 20 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 22 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 24 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:45 25 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 26 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 27 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:51 28 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 29 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:56 30 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 32 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 33 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 35 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 38 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 39 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 40 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 41 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 44 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 45 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:18 46 Romain Seigle (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 47 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:23 48 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 49 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 50 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 51 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 53 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 54 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:31 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:39 56 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:54 57 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 58 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:00 59 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:02:02 60 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:20 61 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:23 62 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 64 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 65 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 66 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 68 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:31 71 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:02:54 72 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) FDJ 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:03:06 74 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:03:26 75 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 77 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:03:35 78 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:02 79 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 80 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:10 81 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:04:27 82 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:04:56 83 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:57 84 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 86 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 87 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 88 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:58 89 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:01 90 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 91 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 92 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:06 93 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:21 94 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 95 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:30 96 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:39 97 Bruno Armirail (Fra) FDJ 0:05:52 98 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:55 99 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 100 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:01 101 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 102 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:07 103 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:06:08 104 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:10 105 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:11 106 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:15 109 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:06:29 110 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 111 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 112 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 113 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:36 115 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 116 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:42 117 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 118 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:48 119 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:06:57 120 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:16 121 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:39 122 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:13:00

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 22 pts 2 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 15 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 3 8 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 3 9 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 2 10 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 11 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 37 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 32 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 4 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 5 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 16 7 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 8 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 15 10 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 11 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 12 12 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 10 13 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 14 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 10 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 10 16 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 17 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 18 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 19 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 20 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 6 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 26 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 27 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 29 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 4 30 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 31 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3 32 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 35 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 36 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 37 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 38 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 39 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1