Moscon wins Tour of Guangxi

Jakobsen takes final stage victory

Image 1 of 32

Carlos Verona takes of the rain gear

Carlos Verona takes of the rain gear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 32

Hugs all around

Hugs all around
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 32

Thumbs up from Fabio Jakobsen

Thumbs up from Fabio Jakobsen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 32

Happy faces in the Team Sky camp

Happy faces in the Team Sky camp
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen celebrates his victory on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi

Fabio Jakobsen celebrates his victory on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen secures a convincing win

Fabio Jakobsen secures a convincing win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen wins the final Tour of Guangxi stage in wet conditions

Fabio Jakobsen wins the final Tour of Guangxi stage in wet conditions
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 32

To the winner the spoils

To the winner the spoils
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 32

Gianni Moscon, winner of the Tour of Guangxi 2018

Gianni Moscon, winner of the Tour of Guangxi 2018
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen on the podium

Fabio Jakobsen on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 32

Gianni Moscon with race speakers Anne Wu and Brad Sohner

Gianni Moscon with race speakers Anne Wu and Brad Sohner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen took two stages at the Tour of Guangxi

Fabio Jakobsen took two stages at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 32

A wet Philippe Gilbert

A wet Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 32

It was another miserable day at the Tour of Guangxi

It was another miserable day at the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen well wrapped up

Fabio Jakobsen well wrapped up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 32

Owain Doull leads the peloton

Owain Doull leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 32

Six riders made it into the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi

Six riders made it into the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 32

The breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi

The breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 32

Nathan Van Hooydonck attacks from the breakaway

Nathan Van Hooydonck attacks from the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 32

A smile from Philippe Gilbert

A smile from Philippe Gilbert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 32

Gianni Moscon's leader's jersey is covered up by his rain gear

Gianni Moscon's leader's jersey is covered up by his rain gear
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 32

The peloton during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi

The peloton during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 24 of 32

A wet day out for the Tour of Guangxi peloton

A wet day out for the Tour of Guangxi peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 32

Fans cheer on the riders a the side of the road

Fans cheer on the riders a the side of the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 32

The peloton is well covered up on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi

The peloton is well covered up on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 32

Carlos Verona making his way back to the peloton

Carlos Verona making his way back to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 28 of 32

The breakaway

The breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 29 of 32

Dries Devenyns stocks up

Dries Devenyns stocks up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 30 of 32

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 31 of 32

Team Sky pull on the front for Gianni Moscon

Team Sky pull on the front for Gianni Moscon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)
Image 32 of 32

Team Sky leads the peloton

Team Sky leads the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished safely within the peloton to secure overall victory at the second edition of the Tour of Guangxi. Moscon beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner with Sergei Chernetski taking the final spot on the podium. Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) took his second sprint victory of the week beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in Guilin.

Moscon went into the final stage with a nine-second lead over Grossshcartner after winning the uphill finish on stage 4. The Italian enjoyed a reasonably comfortable day on the relatively flat final 164-kilometre effort to maintain that advantage over the Austrian.

Stage six proved to be a wet end to what was already a particularly wet week for the peloton. With the conditions, a number of riders chose not to take the start, including Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) who had both been involved in the finish line crash on stage 5.

Once again, the fight for the breakaway was hotly contested with a number of strong moves going before the peloton finally relented and let one go. A group of four went clear with just under 20 kilometres ridden: Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin).

A high pace behind the quartet was maintained and two more riders in Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Lenard Hofstede (Team Sunweb) were able to bridge the gap. At 23 kilometres, the gap was only 25 seconds for the six as Team Sky worked on the front.

Eventually, the breakaway was allowed to build up a lead over the peloton, though it increased only gradually. After 100 kilometres of racing, the escapees had gained 3:30 on the bunch behind but that would be quickly cut down over the two categorised climbs of the day. Having been in a late break the day before and a failed attempt at an escape earlier in the day, Andrey Grivko (Astana) had another attempt at breaking free of the clutches of the peloton. It would prove a fruitless task as he was reeled back in soon after and the gap to the original break was cut to just over a minute.

With 20 kilometres remaining the six riders had just 44 seconds and a sprint seemed all but inevitable as Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe moved to the front to assist Team Sky in their efforts. The breakaway held off the peloton a little while longer but with 10 kilometres to go they began shedding riders.

Gonçalves was the first to go and the rest would soon follow, leaving the way for the fast men to have another tilt at a stage victory. Ackermann continued his consistent run to finish second but it was Jakobsen that had the turn of speed to give him his second of the week. Bora-Hansgrohe got another rider on the podium with Rudi Selig pipping Reinardt Janse van Rensburg to third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:42:53
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
11Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
15Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
17Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
19Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
20Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
21Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
23Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
26Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
28Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
31Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
32Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
33Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
34Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
36Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
37Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
38Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
39Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
42Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
44Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
45Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
46Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
47Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
49Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
52Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
53Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
54Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
55Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
56Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
58Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
60Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
62Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
63Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
64Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
69Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
71Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
72Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
73Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
75Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
76Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
77Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
78Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
79Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
80Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
81Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
83Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
87Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
89Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
90Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
91Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:25
93William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:28
94Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
95Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
96Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
97Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
99Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:39
101Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:00:50
102Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
103Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:05
104Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:07
106Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
107Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
108Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
109Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
111Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:01:30
112Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
113Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:38
114Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
115Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:47
116Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:11:17
DNSArnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSSam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSLuka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
DNSJorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
DNSViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
DNSBaptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - 23.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
3Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal2

Sprint 2 - 63.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb4
3Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2

Sprint 3 - 150.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
3Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb2

Sprint 4 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors15pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
4Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data7
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb6
6Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4
8Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale3
9Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 1 - 115.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3pts
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
3Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 2 - 127.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal8pts
2Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
3Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors3:42:53
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
5Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
6Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
10Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
13Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
14Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
15Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
16Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
17Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
18Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
19Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
23Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
25Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
27Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
28Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
29Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
30Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
31Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
33Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
34Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:31
38Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:39
39Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:00:50
40Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:58
41Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:05
42Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:01:07
43Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
44Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
45Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:26
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:11:17

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bora-Hansgrohe11:08:39
2Quick-Step Floors
3Bahrain-Merida
4Movistar Team
5Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Lotto Soudal
7Astana Pro Team
8Trek-Segafredo
9Dimension Data
10Team Sunweb
11Team Sky
12Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Katusha-Alpecin
15Mitchelton-Scott
16BMC Racing Team
17Groupama-FDJ
18UAE Team Emirates

Final general classifiation
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20:39:56
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
14Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
17Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
18Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
19Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
20Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:40
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
23Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
24Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
25Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:45
26Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
30Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
31Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
33Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
35Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
40Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:20
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:27
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
45Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:20
46Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
47Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:46
48Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:56
50Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
51Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:05:21
52Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:43
53Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
54Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
55Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
56Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:06:11
57Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:19
58Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:06:36
59Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:38
60Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:43
61Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
62Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
63Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
64Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
65Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:07:14
66Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:20
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:07:22
69Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:07:25
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:27
71Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:07:34
72Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida0:07:42
73Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
74Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
75Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:08:14
77Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:19
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:26
79Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
80Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:55
81Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:30
82Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:09:33
83Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:47
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:12
85Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:21
86Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:46
87Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:17
88Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:11:22
89Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:27
90Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:31
91Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:35
92Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:49
93Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
94Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
95Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
96William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:58
97Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:17
98Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:38
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:13:15
100Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:41
101Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
102Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:44
103Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:12
104Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:18
105Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:18:46
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:53
107Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:19:51
108Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:26
109Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:57
110Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:22:05
111David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:22:06
112Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:09
113Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:01
114Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:07
115Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:26:57
116Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:45:27

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors52pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe52
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott29
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb29
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale24
7Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20
9Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky19
10Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
11Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team16
12Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
13Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
14Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
15Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin12
16Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team12
17Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data12
18Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
19Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky10
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal10
22Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo8
24Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
25Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin8
26Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe8
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott7
28Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
29Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin6
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
31Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
32Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb6
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
34Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
36Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4
37Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
38Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates4
39Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
40Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
42Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
43Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
44Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
45Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida1
46Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale37pts
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky22
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin22
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo18
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
7Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team10
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
9Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
10Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin6
11Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe3
13Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
14Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates2
15Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
16Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
17Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida1
18Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky20:39:56
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky0:00:28
5Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
6Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:00:43
8Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
11Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
12Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
13Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
15Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:20
16Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
17Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:56
18Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
19Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:43
20Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
21Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
22Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
23Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:06:11
24Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:43
25Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:07:14
26Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:19
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
28Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:47
29Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:21
30Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:10:46
31Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:17
32Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:31
33Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:35
34Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:49
35Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:38
37Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
38Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:18:12
39Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:18:18
40Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:18:53
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:21:26
42Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:09
43Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:23:01
44Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:07
45Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:26:57
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:45:27

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team62:00:59
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
3Team Sky0:00:23
4Movistar Team0:00:40
5UAE Team Emirates0:00:54
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:27
7Dimension Data0:01:31
8Lotto Soudal0:02:08
9Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale0:02:16
10Trek-Segafredo0:02:41
11Bahrain-Merida0:02:56
12Katusha-Alpecin0:03:15
13Mitchelton-Scott0:03:27
14BMC Racing Team0:04:18
15Team Sunweb0:05:35
16Groupama-FDJ0:05:57
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:46
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:16:07

 

