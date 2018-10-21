Image 1 of 32 Carlos Verona takes of the rain gear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 32 Hugs all around (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 32 Thumbs up from Fabio Jakobsen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 32 Happy faces in the Team Sky camp (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen celebrates his victory on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen secures a convincing win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen wins the final Tour of Guangxi stage in wet conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 32 To the winner the spoils (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 32 Gianni Moscon, winner of the Tour of Guangxi 2018 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 32 Gianni Moscon with race speakers Anne Wu and Brad Sohner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen took two stages at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 32 A wet Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 32 It was another miserable day at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen well wrapped up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 32 Owain Doull leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 32 Six riders made it into the breakaway on stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 32 The breakaway during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 32 Nathan Van Hooydonck attacks from the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 32 A smile from Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 32 Gianni Moscon's leader's jersey is covered up by his rain gear (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 32 The peloton during stage 6 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 32 A wet day out for the Tour of Guangxi peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 32 Fans cheer on the riders a the side of the road (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 32 The peloton is well covered up on the final stage of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 32 Carlos Verona making his way back to the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 32 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 32 Dries Devenyns stocks up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 32 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 32 Team Sky pull on the front for Gianni Moscon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 32 Team Sky leads the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished safely within the peloton to secure overall victory at the second edition of the Tour of Guangxi. Moscon beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner with Sergei Chernetski taking the final spot on the podium. Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) took his second sprint victory of the week beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in Guilin.

Moscon went into the final stage with a nine-second lead over Grossshcartner after winning the uphill finish on stage 4. The Italian enjoyed a reasonably comfortable day on the relatively flat final 164-kilometre effort to maintain that advantage over the Austrian.

Stage six proved to be a wet end to what was already a particularly wet week for the peloton. With the conditions, a number of riders chose not to take the start, including Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) who had both been involved in the finish line crash on stage 5.

Once again, the fight for the breakaway was hotly contested with a number of strong moves going before the peloton finally relented and let one go. A group of four went clear with just under 20 kilometres ridden: Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin).

A high pace behind the quartet was maintained and two more riders in Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Lenard Hofstede (Team Sunweb) were able to bridge the gap. At 23 kilometres, the gap was only 25 seconds for the six as Team Sky worked on the front.

Eventually, the breakaway was allowed to build up a lead over the peloton, though it increased only gradually. After 100 kilometres of racing, the escapees had gained 3:30 on the bunch behind but that would be quickly cut down over the two categorised climbs of the day. Having been in a late break the day before and a failed attempt at an escape earlier in the day, Andrey Grivko (Astana) had another attempt at breaking free of the clutches of the peloton. It would prove a fruitless task as he was reeled back in soon after and the gap to the original break was cut to just over a minute.

With 20 kilometres remaining the six riders had just 44 seconds and a sprint seemed all but inevitable as Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe moved to the front to assist Team Sky in their efforts. The breakaway held off the peloton a little while longer but with 10 kilometres to go they began shedding riders.

Gonçalves was the first to go and the rest would soon follow, leaving the way for the fast men to have another tilt at a stage victory. Ackermann continued his consistent run to finish second but it was Jakobsen that had the turn of speed to give him his second of the week. Bora-Hansgrohe got another rider on the podium with Rudi Selig pipping Reinardt Janse van Rensburg to third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:42:53 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 9 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 11 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 15 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 17 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 20 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 21 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 23 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 27 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 28 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 31 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 32 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 33 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 34 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 36 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 37 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 38 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 39 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 42 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 44 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 45 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 46 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 47 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 49 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 52 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 53 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 54 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 55 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 58 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 60 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 62 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 63 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 64 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 69 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 71 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 72 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 76 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 77 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 78 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 79 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 80 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 81 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 83 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 84 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 87 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 89 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 90 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:25 93 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:28 94 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 95 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 97 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 99 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:39 101 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:50 102 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 103 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:05 104 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:07 106 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 107 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 108 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 111 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:01:30 112 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:38 114 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 115 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:47 116 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:17 DNS Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott DNS Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team DNS Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin DNS Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin

Sprint 1 - 23.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 3 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2

Sprint 2 - 63.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 3 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Sprint 3 - 150.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 3 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 2

Sprint 4 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 15 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 4 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 7 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 6 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4 8 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 3 9 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 1 - 115.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 pts 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 2 - 127.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 pts 2 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 3 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 3:42:53 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 10 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 13 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 14 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 15 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 16 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 17 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 19 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 23 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 27 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 28 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 30 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 31 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 33 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 34 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:28 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:31 38 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:39 39 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:50 40 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:58 41 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:05 42 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 43 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 44 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 45 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:26 46 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:11:17

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bora-Hansgrohe 11:08:39 2 Quick-Step Floors 3 Bahrain-Merida 4 Movistar Team 5 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Lotto Soudal 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Dimension Data 10 Team Sunweb 11 Team Sky 12 Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Katusha-Alpecin 15 Mitchelton-Scott 16 BMC Racing Team 17 Groupama-FDJ 18 UAE Team Emirates

Final general classifiation # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20:39:56 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 17 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 18 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 19 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 20 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:40 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 24 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:45 26 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:56 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 30 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 31 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 40 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:20 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 45 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:20 46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 47 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:46 48 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 49 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:56 50 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 51 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:21 52 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:43 53 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 54 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 55 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:11 57 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:19 58 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:36 59 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:38 60 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:43 61 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 62 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 63 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 64 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 65 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:14 66 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:20 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:22 69 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:07:25 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:27 71 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:07:34 72 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:42 73 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:43 74 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 75 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:14 77 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:19 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:26 79 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:55 81 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:30 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:09:33 83 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:47 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:12 85 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:21 86 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:46 87 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:17 88 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:22 89 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:27 90 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:31 91 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:35 92 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:49 93 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 95 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 96 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:58 97 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:17 98 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:38 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:13:15 100 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:41 101 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 102 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:44 103 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:12 104 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:18 105 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:18:46 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:53 107 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:51 108 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:26 109 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:57 110 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:22:05 111 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:06 112 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:09 113 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:01 114 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:07 115 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:26:57 116 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:45:27

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 52 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 29 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 29 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 7 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 9 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 19 10 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 11 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 12 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 13 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 14 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 15 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 12 16 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 12 17 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 12 18 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 19 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 10 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 22 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 24 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 25 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 8 26 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 28 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 6 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 31 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 32 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 6 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 34 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 36 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 37 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 38 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 4 39 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 40 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 42 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 43 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 44 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 45 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 1 46 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 pts 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 22 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 7 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 9 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 10 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 6 11 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 13 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 17 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 1 18 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 20:39:56 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 4 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:28 5 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 6 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:00:43 8 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:56 10 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 11 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 12 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 13 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 15 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:20 16 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 17 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:56 18 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 19 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:43 20 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 21 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 22 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:11 24 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:43 25 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:14 26 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:19 27 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 28 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:47 29 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:21 30 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:10:46 31 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:17 32 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:31 33 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:35 34 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:49 35 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:38 37 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 38 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:18:12 39 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:18:18 40 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:18:53 41 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:21:26 42 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:09 43 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:01 44 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:07 45 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:26:57 46 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:45:27