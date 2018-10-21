Moscon wins Tour of Guangxi
Jakobsen takes final stage victory
Stage 6: Guilin - Guilin
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished safely within the peloton to secure overall victory at the second edition of the Tour of Guangxi. Moscon beat Bora-Hansgrohe's Felix Grossschartner with Sergei Chernetski taking the final spot on the podium. Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) took his second sprint victory of the week beating Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the line in Guilin.
Moscon went into the final stage with a nine-second lead over Grossshcartner after winning the uphill finish on stage 4. The Italian enjoyed a reasonably comfortable day on the relatively flat final 164-kilometre effort to maintain that advantage over the Austrian.
Stage six proved to be a wet end to what was already a particularly wet week for the peloton. With the conditions, a number of riders chose not to take the start, including Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Luka Mezgec (Mitchelton-Scott) who had both been involved in the finish line crash on stage 5.
Once again, the fight for the breakaway was hotly contested with a number of strong moves going before the peloton finally relented and let one go. A group of four went clear with just under 20 kilometres ridden: Wang Meiyin (Bahrain-Merida), Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Jose Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin).
A high pace behind the quartet was maintained and two more riders in Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Lenard Hofstede (Team Sunweb) were able to bridge the gap. At 23 kilometres, the gap was only 25 seconds for the six as Team Sky worked on the front.
Eventually, the breakaway was allowed to build up a lead over the peloton, though it increased only gradually. After 100 kilometres of racing, the escapees had gained 3:30 on the bunch behind but that would be quickly cut down over the two categorised climbs of the day. Having been in a late break the day before and a failed attempt at an escape earlier in the day, Andrey Grivko (Astana) had another attempt at breaking free of the clutches of the peloton. It would prove a fruitless task as he was reeled back in soon after and the gap to the original break was cut to just over a minute.
With 20 kilometres remaining the six riders had just 44 seconds and a sprint seemed all but inevitable as Quick-Step and Bora-Hansgrohe moved to the front to assist Team Sky in their efforts. The breakaway held off the peloton a little while longer but with 10 kilometres to go they began shedding riders.
Gonçalves was the first to go and the rest would soon follow, leaving the way for the fast men to have another tilt at a stage victory. Ackermann continued his consistent run to finish second but it was Jakobsen that had the turn of speed to give him his second of the week. Bora-Hansgrohe got another rider on the podium with Rudi Selig pipping Reinardt Janse van Rensburg to third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:42:53
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|20
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|21
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|28
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|31
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|32
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|33
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|36
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|38
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|39
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|42
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|44
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|45
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|47
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|52
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|53
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|55
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|58
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|60
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|62
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|69
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|76
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|77
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|78
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|79
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|80
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|81
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|83
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|84
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|87
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|89
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|90
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:25
|93
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:28
|94
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|95
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|99
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:39
|101
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|102
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|103
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:05
|104
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:07
|106
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|107
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|111
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:01:30
|112
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:38
|114
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|115
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:47
|116
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:17
|DNS
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNS
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNS
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNS
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|3
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|3
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|3
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|7
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|6
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|8
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|3
|9
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|pts
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|pts
|2
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|3
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|3:42:53
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|16
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|17
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|18
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|19
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|23
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|31
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:31
|38
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:39
|39
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:50
|40
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:58
|41
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:05
|42
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|43
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|44
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|45
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:26
|46
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:11:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:08:39
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Dimension Data
|10
|Team Sunweb
|11
|Team Sky
|12
|Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|18
|UAE Team Emirates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20:39:56
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|18
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|19
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:40
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|23
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|24
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|26
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|30
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|31
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|40
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:20
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:20
|46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|47
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:46
|48
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:56
|50
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|51
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|52
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:43
|53
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|54
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|55
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|56
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|57
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:19
|58
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:36
|59
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:38
|60
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:43
|61
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|62
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|63
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|64
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|65
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:14
|66
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:20
|68
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:22
|69
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:07:25
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:27
|71
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:07:34
|72
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:42
|73
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|74
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:14
|77
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:19
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:26
|79
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:55
|81
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:30
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:09:33
|83
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:12
|85
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|86
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:46
|87
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:17
|88
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:22
|89
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:27
|90
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:31
|91
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|92
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:49
|93
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|95
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:58
|97
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:17
|98
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:38
|99
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:13:15
|100
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:41
|101
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|102
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:44
|103
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:12
|104
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:18
|105
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:18:46
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:53
|107
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:51
|108
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:26
|109
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:57
|110
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:22:05
|111
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:06
|112
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:09
|113
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:01
|114
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:07
|115
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:26:57
|116
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|52
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|52
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|29
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|7
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|8
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|9
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|10
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|11
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|12
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|13
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|14
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|15
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|16
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|17
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|12
|18
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|19
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|21
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|22
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|24
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|25
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|26
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|28
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|31
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|32
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|6
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|34
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|36
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|37
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|38
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|39
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|40
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|42
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|44
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|45
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|46
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|pts
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|7
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|9
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|10
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|11
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|13
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|17
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|18
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|20:39:56
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|5
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|6
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:43
|8
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|11
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|15
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:20
|16
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|17
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:56
|18
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|19
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:43
|20
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|21
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|22
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|24
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:43
|25
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:14
|26
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:19
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|28
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|29
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|30
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:10:46
|31
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:17
|32
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:31
|33
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|34
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:49
|35
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:12:38
|37
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|38
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:12
|39
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:18:18
|40
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:18:53
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:21:26
|42
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:09
|43
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:01
|44
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:07
|45
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:26:57
|46
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:45:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|62:00:59
|2
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:23
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:27
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:01:31
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:08
|9
|Team EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:16
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:41
|11
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:02:56
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:15
|13
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:03:27
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:18
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:05:35
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:57
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:46
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:16:07
