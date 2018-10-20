Tour of Guangxi: Trentin wins stage 5
Moscon retains race lead
Stage 5: Liuzhou - Guilin
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin. The European champion beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.
Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) escaped a crash in the final 300 metres and finished inside the top 10 on the stage to retain his nine-second lead over Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the overall classification with just one stage remaining.
"It was really good today we knew that if we did the climb hard then the top sprinters would be tired to do the sprint," Trentin said after the stage. "Luka Mezgec did a great lead-out but unfortunately crashed but not from his fault.
"I am really happy because it is my first win with the team and my first win in the European kit before the end of the season. Let's see tomorrow, because tomorrow is similar to today so if somebody wants to go super hard on the climb again then we are going to be there again."
The fifth stage of the Tour of Guangxi brought the peloton from Liuzhou to Guilin in what was by far the longest stage of the week at 212.2km. After the uphill finish of stage 4, the status quo would return with a day for the sprinters. It wasn’t a straightforward affair with a series of three climbs to contend with in the latter kilometres of the stage.
A flurry of attacks marked the opening kilometres of the stage and it would take just over 10 kilometres before a break finally formed. Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Pascal Eenkhorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) were the four to go clear of the peloton in the rainy conditions.
Starting the day just 1:37 behind Moscon in the overall standings, Diller was a risk to the race lead and Team Sky kept a close eye on the king of the mountains competition leader. Confident that they could reel in the four-man break, Sky allowed the gap to grow out to almost five minutes at the halfway point.
Heading into the second half of the stage, the mission to bring back the quartet began and the peloton chipped away at their lead, bit by bit. With 40 kilometres to go, the advantage had been reduced to just 2:30, and though Dillier remained the virtual leader his chances of remaining there looked slim.
A further minute was cut from that by the time the breakaway reached the foot of the second climb of the day – the first in the run of three at the end of the stage. As they went into the final flurry of climbs, Astana took to the front of the peloton. Meanwhile, Mullen was the first of the escapees to feel the strain and was dropped from the group. Dillier achieved his aim by collecting all the mountains points available.
It was the descent of the final climb rather than the ascent that proved crucial in the peloton with the bunch splitting up on the fast ride down towards the valley. A group of 19 went clear before expanding to 70 as more riders made it across to the move. Several of the stage contenders missed out in the split, including Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors).
With 10 kilometres remaining, the gap had grown to almost a minute and would only grow out further once they decided that chasing was futile. There were still a number of strong sprinters left in the reduced front group and the finish would be heavily contested. Andrey Grivko (Astana) took the opportunity to have a go off the front but he would be taken back with five kilometres to go and the inevitable sprint finish was lined up.
A crash saw several riders go down but Trentin avoided the mess and showed the rest of the pack and claimed his first win in the European champion’s jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:54:34
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|9
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|16
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|36
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|40
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|41
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|43
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|47
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|50
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|51
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|52
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|53
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|54
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:45
|56
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:50
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|59
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:20
|60
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|62
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|63
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:20
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|65
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|66
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|67
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|70
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|71
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|72
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|79
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|80
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|81
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|82
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|85
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|87
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|88
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|89
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|90
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|91
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|93
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|94
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|95
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|96
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|97
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|98
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|99
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|100
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|102
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|103
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:04
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:12:18
|105
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|107
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|108
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|109
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|110
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:21
|111
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|114
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|115
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|116
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|118
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|119
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:10
|120
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|121
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|122
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:54:34
|2
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|11
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|17
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|19
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|21
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|22
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:20
|24
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|28
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|32
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|33
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|37
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:18
|38
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:15:21
|41
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|0:21:10
|45
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|16:57:03
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|5
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:21
|6
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|7
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:27
|10
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:00:28
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|14
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:30
|17
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|18
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:41
|20
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|23
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|25
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:45
|26
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:48
|27
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|28
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|29
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|30
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|31
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|33
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|35
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|37
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|39
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|40
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:20
|41
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:27
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:29
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|44
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:19
|45
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|46
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:21
|48
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|49
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|50
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:56
|51
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|52
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:01
|53
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:05:21
|54
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:49
|55
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:05:55
|56
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|57
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|58
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:19
|60
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:06:27
|61
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:29
|62
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:36
|63
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:38
|64
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:43
|65
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|66
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:44
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:47
|68
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|69
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:56
|71
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:14
|72
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
|73
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:07:20
|74
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:22
|75
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:40
|76
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:43
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:07:55
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:14
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:26
|83
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|84
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|85
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:55
|86
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:09:30
|87
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|88
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|89
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:58
|90
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:17
|91
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|92
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:12
|93
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:27
|94
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:11:28
|95
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:30
|96
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:31
|97
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|98
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|99
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:11:49
|100
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|102
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|103
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:12:17
|104
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:14:41
|105
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|106
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:16
|107
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:39
|108
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:44
|109
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:48
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:19
|112
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|0:19:23
|113
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:22
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:20:27
|115
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:21:57
|116
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:03
|117
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:22:06
|118
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:09
|119
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:24:37
|120
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:07
|121
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|122
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|pts
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|37
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|23
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|19
|9
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|16
|10
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|11
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|14
|12
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|13
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|16
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|17
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|18
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|19
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|20
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|21
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|8
|22
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|23
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|24
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|25
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|6
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|6
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|6
|28
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|29
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|30
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|33
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|34
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|35
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|36
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|3
|37
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|38
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|40
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|41
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|43
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|1
|44
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|pts
|2
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|22
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|21
|5
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|18
|6
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|10
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|6
|8
|Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|4
|10
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|11
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|12
|Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|13
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|14
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|16:57:03
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:09
|3
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|4
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|5
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|6
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:43
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|10
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:07
|11
|Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|12
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|13
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:09
|15
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:20
|16
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|17
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:56
|18
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:57
|19
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:05:01
|20
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:49
|21
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:06:06
|22
|Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:08
|23
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|24
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:06:43
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:51
|27
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:46
|28
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|29
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:47
|30
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:21
|31
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:12
|32
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:27
|33
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:31
|34
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|35
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:49
|36
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|37
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:11
|38
|Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:17:39
|39
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:44
|40
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:48
|41
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:20:22
|42
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:03
|43
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|0:22:09
|44
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:07
|45
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|46
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:34:10
