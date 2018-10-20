Image 1 of 26 Matteo Trentin wins stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 26 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 26 The peloton whizzes by (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 26 Gianni Moscon and Felix Grosschartner shake hands at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott ready their equipment for the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 26 The riders line up at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 26 Mitchelton-Scott await the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Race leader Gianni Moscon signs an autograph at the start (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Arnaud Demare sits in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 The breakaway plugs away under the wet conditions (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 26 The peloton passes under two roadside figurines (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 26 Team Sky lead the peloton on stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 26 The mist descends (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 26 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 26 Another wet day at the Tour of Guangxi (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Ryan Mullen leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 A happy Stijn Vandenbergh (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 26 Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 26 Race leader Gianni Moscon (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 26 Team Sky controls the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 26 A big smile from Manuele Boaro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 26 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 26 The riders head into town (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 26 It was another wet day for the riders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin. The European champion beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) escaped a crash in the final 300 metres and finished inside the top 10 on the stage to retain his nine-second lead over Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the overall classification with just one stage remaining.

"It was really good today we knew that if we did the climb hard then the top sprinters would be tired to do the sprint," Trentin said after the stage. "Luka Mezgec did a great lead-out but unfortunately crashed but not from his fault.

"I am really happy because it is my first win with the team and my first win in the European kit before the end of the season. Let's see tomorrow, because tomorrow is similar to today so if somebody wants to go super hard on the climb again then we are going to be there again."

The fifth stage of the Tour of Guangxi brought the peloton from Liuzhou to Guilin in what was by far the longest stage of the week at 212.2km. After the uphill finish of stage 4, the status quo would return with a day for the sprinters. It wasn’t a straightforward affair with a series of three climbs to contend with in the latter kilometres of the stage.

A flurry of attacks marked the opening kilometres of the stage and it would take just over 10 kilometres before a break finally formed. Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Pascal Eenkhorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) were the four to go clear of the peloton in the rainy conditions.

Starting the day just 1:37 behind Moscon in the overall standings, Diller was a risk to the race lead and Team Sky kept a close eye on the king of the mountains competition leader. Confident that they could reel in the four-man break, Sky allowed the gap to grow out to almost five minutes at the halfway point.

Heading into the second half of the stage, the mission to bring back the quartet began and the peloton chipped away at their lead, bit by bit. With 40 kilometres to go, the advantage had been reduced to just 2:30, and though Dillier remained the virtual leader his chances of remaining there looked slim.

A further minute was cut from that by the time the breakaway reached the foot of the second climb of the day – the first in the run of three at the end of the stage. As they went into the final flurry of climbs, Astana took to the front of the peloton. Meanwhile, Mullen was the first of the escapees to feel the strain and was dropped from the group. Dillier achieved his aim by collecting all the mountains points available.

It was the descent of the final climb rather than the ascent that proved crucial in the peloton with the bunch splitting up on the fast ride down towards the valley. A group of 19 went clear before expanding to 70 as more riders made it across to the move. Several of the stage contenders missed out in the split, including Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors).

With 10 kilometres remaining, the gap had grown to almost a minute and would only grow out further once they decided that chasing was futile. There were still a number of strong sprinters left in the reduced front group and the finish would be heavily contested. Andrey Grivko (Astana) took the opportunity to have a go off the front but he would be taken back with five kilometres to go and the inevitable sprint finish was lined up.

A crash saw several riders go down but Trentin avoided the mess and showed the rest of the pack and claimed his first win in the European champion’s jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 4:54:34 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 8 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 9 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 16 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 23 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 26 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 28 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 36 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 37 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 38 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 40 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 41 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 43 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 47 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 49 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 50 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 51 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 52 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 53 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 54 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 55 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:45 56 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:50 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 59 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:20 60 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 61 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 63 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:20 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 65 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 66 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 67 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 70 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 71 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 72 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 73 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 79 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 80 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 81 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 82 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 83 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 84 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 85 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 87 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 88 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 89 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 90 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 91 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 92 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 93 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 94 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 95 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 96 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 97 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 98 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 99 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 100 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 102 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 103 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:04 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:18 105 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 106 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 107 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 108 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 109 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 110 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:21 111 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 113 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 114 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 115 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 116 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 117 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 118 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 119 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:10 120 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 121 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 122 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Youth classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:54:34 2 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 4 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 5 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 11 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 14 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 15 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 17 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 21 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 22 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:20 24 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 26 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 27 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 28 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 29 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 32 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 33 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 35 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 36 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 37 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:18 38 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 40 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:15:21 41 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 42 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 44 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 0:21:10 45 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 46 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 16:57:03 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:09 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:14 4 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:17 5 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:21 6 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 7 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:27 10 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:00:28 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 14 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:30 17 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 18 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:41 20 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 21 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 23 Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 25 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:45 26 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:48 27 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 0:00:56 28 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 29 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 30 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:07 31 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 32 Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 33 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data 35 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:09 37 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 38 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 39 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:17 40 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:20 41 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:27 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:29 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 44 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:19 45 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 46 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:21 48 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 49 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 50 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:56 51 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:57 52 Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:05:01 53 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:05:21 54 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:49 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:05:55 56 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:06:06 57 Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:08 58 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 0:06:11 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:19 60 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data 0:06:27 61 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:29 62 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:36 63 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:38 64 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:06:43 65 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 66 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:44 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:47 68 Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates 69 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:56 71 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:14 72 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida 73 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:07:20 74 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:22 75 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:40 76 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:07:43 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 78 Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:51 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:07:55 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:14 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:26 83 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:46 84 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 85 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:55 86 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:30 87 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:39 88 Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:47 89 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:58 90 Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:10:17 91 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:21 92 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:12 93 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:27 94 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:11:28 95 William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:30 96 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:31 97 Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo 98 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:35 99 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:11:49 100 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 101 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 102 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo 103 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data 0:12:17 104 Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:14:41 105 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:11 106 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 0:17:16 107 Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 0:17:39 108 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:44 109 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 110 Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:48 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:19 112 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 0:19:23 113 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:20:22 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:20:27 115 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 0:21:57 116 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:03 117 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:22:06 118 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:09 119 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:24:37 120 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:07 121 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 122 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 0:34:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 pts 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 37 3 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 30 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 25 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 23 7 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 20 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 19 9 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 16 10 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 11 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 14 12 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 13 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin 12 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 11 16 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 10 17 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 18 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 19 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 8 20 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8 21 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 8 22 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 23 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 7 24 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 7 25 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 6 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 6 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 6 28 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 29 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 30 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 33 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 4 34 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 4 35 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 36 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 3 37 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 3 38 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 2 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 40 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2 41 Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 43 Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 1 44 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 37 pts 2 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 22 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 22 4 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 21 5 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18 6 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 10 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 6 8 Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 4 10 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 11 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 12 Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates 2 13 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 14 Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott 1