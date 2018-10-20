Trending

Tour of Guangxi: Trentin wins stage 5

Moscon retains race lead

Matteo Trentin wins stage 5 of the Tour of Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton whizzes by

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Gianni Moscon and Felix Grosschartner shake hands at the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott ready their equipment for the stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders line up at the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott await the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Race leader Gianni Moscon signs an autograph at the start

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Arnaud Demare sits in the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The breakaway plugs away under the wet conditions

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton passes under two roadside figurines

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky lead the peloton on stage 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The mist descends

(Image credit: Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Another wet day at the Tour of Guangxi

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ryan Mullen leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A happy Stijn Vandenbergh

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Max Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Race leader Gianni Moscon

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Sky controls the peloton

(Image credit: Getty Images)
A big smile from Manuele Boaro

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders head into town

(Image credit: Getty Images)
It was another wet day for the riders

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Guangxi in Guilin. The European champion beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Trek Segafredo’s Jasper Stuyven.

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) escaped a crash in the final 300 metres and finished inside the top 10 on the stage to retain his nine-second lead over Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the overall classification with just one stage remaining.

"It was really good today we knew that if we did the climb hard then the top sprinters would be tired to do the sprint," Trentin said after the stage. "Luka Mezgec did a great lead-out but unfortunately crashed but not from his fault.

"I am really happy because it is my first win with the team and my first win in the European kit before the end of the season. Let's see tomorrow, because tomorrow is similar to today so if somebody wants to go super hard on the climb again then we are going to be there again."

The fifth stage of the Tour of Guangxi brought the peloton from Liuzhou to Guilin in what was by far the longest stage of the week at 212.2km. After the uphill finish of stage 4, the status quo would return with a day for the sprinters. It wasn’t a straightforward affair with a series of three climbs to contend with in the latter kilometres of the stage.

A flurry of attacks marked the opening kilometres of the stage and it would take just over 10 kilometres before a break finally formed. Silvan Dillier (AG2R La Mondiale), Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin), Pascal Eenkhorn (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) were the four to go clear of the peloton in the rainy conditions.

Starting the day just 1:37 behind Moscon in the overall standings, Diller was a risk to the race lead and Team Sky kept a close eye on the king of the mountains competition leader. Confident that they could reel in the four-man break, Sky allowed the gap to grow out to almost five minutes at the halfway point.

Heading into the second half of the stage, the mission to bring back the quartet began and the peloton chipped away at their lead, bit by bit. With 40 kilometres to go, the advantage had been reduced to just 2:30, and though Dillier remained the virtual leader his chances of remaining there looked slim.

A further minute was cut from that by the time the breakaway reached the foot of the second climb of the day – the first in the run of three at the end of the stage. As they went into the final flurry of climbs, Astana took to the front of the peloton. Meanwhile, Mullen was the first of the escapees to feel the strain and was dropped from the group. Dillier achieved his aim by collecting all the mountains points available.

It was the descent of the final climb rather than the ascent that proved crucial in the peloton with the bunch splitting up on the fast ride down towards the valley. A group of 19 went clear before expanding to 70 as more riders made it across to the move. Several of the stage contenders missed out in the split, including Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Floors).

With 10 kilometres remaining, the gap had grown to almost a minute and would only grow out further once they decided that chasing was futile. There were still a number of strong sprinters left in the reduced front group and the finish would be heavily contested. Andrey Grivko (Astana) took the opportunity to have a go off the front but he would be taken back with five kilometres to go and the inevitable sprint finish was lined up.

A crash saw several riders go down but Trentin avoided the mess and showed the rest of the pack and claimed his first win in the European champion’s jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott4:54:34
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
5Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
8Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
9Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
10Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
16Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
23Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
24Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
25Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
26Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
28Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
35Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
36Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
37Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
40Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
41Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
43Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
45Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
47Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
49Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
50Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
51Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
52Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
53Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
54Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
55Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:45
56Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:50
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
59Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:20
60Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
61Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
63Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:20
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
65Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
66Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
67Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
68Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
70Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
71Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
72Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
77Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
79Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
80Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
81Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
82Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
83Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
84Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
85Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
87Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
88Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
89Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
90Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
91Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
92Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
93Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
94William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
95Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
96Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
97Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
98Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
99Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
100Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
102Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
103Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:07:04
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:18
105Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
106Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
107Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
108Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
109Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
110Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:21
111Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
112Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates
113Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
114Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott
115Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
116Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
117Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
118Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
119Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:21:10
120David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
121Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
122Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4:54:34
2Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
3Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
4Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
5Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
11Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
14Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
15Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
17Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
19Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
20Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
21Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
22Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:05:20
24Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
25Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
26Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
27Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
28Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
29Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
31Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
32Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
33Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
34Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
35Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
36Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
37Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
38Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
39Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
40Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:15:21
41Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
42Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
44Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky0:21:10
45Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
46Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky16:57:03
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:00:14
4Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
5Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:21
6Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
7Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:25
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
9Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:27
10Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:00:28
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
12Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:30
17Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
18Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:41
20Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
21Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
23Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
25Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:45
26Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:00:48
27Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
29Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
30Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
31Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
32Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
33Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
35Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
37Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
38Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
39Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:17
40Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:20
41Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida0:01:27
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:29
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
44Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:19
45Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
46Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:21
48Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
49Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
50Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:56
51Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
52Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:01
53Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:05:21
54Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:49
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:05:55
56Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
57Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
58Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:06:11
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:19
60Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data0:06:27
61Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:29
62Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:06:36
63Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:06:38
64Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:06:43
65Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
66Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:44
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:47
68Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
69Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:06:56
71Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida0:07:14
72Wang Meiyin (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
73Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:07:20
74Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida0:07:22
75Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:40
76Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:43
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
78Michael Schar (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:51
80Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:07:55
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:08:14
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:26
83Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
84Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
85Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:55
86Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:30
87Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
88Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:47
89Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:09:58
90Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:10:17
91Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:21
92Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:12
93Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:27
94Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:11:28
95William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:30
96Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:31
97Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
98Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:35
99Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:11:49
100Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
101Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
102Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
103Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data0:12:17
104Kim Magnusson (Swe) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:14:41
105Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
106Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin0:17:16
107Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:39
108Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:44
109Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
110Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:48
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:19
112Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates0:19:23
113Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:22
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb0:20:27
115Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott0:21:57
116Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:03
117David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:22:06
118Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:09
119Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:24:37
120Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:07
121Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
122Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:34:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe42pts
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors37
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo30
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott25
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb23
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors20
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky19
9Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team16
10Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team16
11Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo14
12Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
13Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin12
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11
16Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky10
17Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe10
18Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
19Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin8
20Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo8
21Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team8
22Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal8
23Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott7
24Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team7
25Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team6
26Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin6
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale6
28Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
29Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
30Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
31Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
33Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin4
34Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates4
35Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
36Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data3
37Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott3
38Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors2
39Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
40Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2
41Jay Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2
42Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
43Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale1
44Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale37pts
2Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky22
3Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin22
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale21
5Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo18
6Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team10
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6
8Jose Gonalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale4
10Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe3
11Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
12Yousif Mirza (UAE) UAE Team Emirates2
13Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
14Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1
15Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton-Scott1

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky16:57:03
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:09
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
4Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky0:00:28
5Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
6Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
7Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:43
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky0:00:56
10Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:07
11Soren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
12Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
13Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
15Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:20
16Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
17Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:56
18Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:57
19Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:05:01
20Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:49
21Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:06:06
22Neilson Powless (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:08
23Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky0:06:11
24Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:06:43
25Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo
26Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:07:51
27Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:46
28Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:39
29Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:47
30Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:21
31Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:11:12
32Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:11:27
33Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:31
34Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:35
35Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:11:49
36Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek-Segafredo
37Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo0:17:11
38Julius van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale0:17:39
39Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:44
40Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:17:48
41Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb0:20:22
42Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:03
43Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo0:22:09
44Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:07
45Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
46Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:34:10

 

