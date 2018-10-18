Tour of Guangxi: Jakobsen strikes again for Quick-Step Floors
Dutchman beats Ackerman and Walscheid
Stage 3: Nanning - Nanning
Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick-Step Floors a 72nd victory of the season by winning the sprint finish in Nanning on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi in China.
The talented young Dutchman beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) in the rain-soaked sprint, taking a different line down the centre of the road as his rivals fought along the barriers.
Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was only fourth and so lost the race leader’s red jersey to Jakobsen due to the daily time bonuses awarded on the line. Jakobsen now leads Ackermann by four seconds, with Groenewegen third at six seconds.
It was Jakobsen’s sixth win of 2018 – his debut season at WorldTour level with Quick Step Floors. The 22 year-old also won Scheldeprijs in the spring, Nokere Koerse and had stage victories at the BinckBank Tour and Tour des Fjords.
"Today I just followed the team because in the last two days I went a bit rogue and did it on my own," Jakobsen said.
"I was a bit nervous I think, I know I’m fast but that I could pass is amazing. This one is because of the team and because of my sprint."
The 125km stage around Nanning was another fast day, with the city centre circuits and wide roads lining out the peloton. The race started in the dry but grey clouds were gathering and lead to another wet finish.
The break again formed early, with Owain Doull (Team Sky), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Nathan van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) bravely going off the front to challenge the grip of the sprinters’ teams and sweep up the mid-stage bonuses. However, several sprint teams again took control of the chase and kept the quartet under control and within two minutes.
Van Hooydonck was the first to be caught, with the other three finally being reeled in with five kilometres to go after LottoNL-Jumbo took charge at the head of the peloton for Groenewegen.
However, Quick-Step Floors were keen to add to their long list of victories and carefully piloted Jakobsen. The wide road again made it difficult to control the lead-out but Jakobsen followed his teammates and emerged down the centre of the road as Ackermann and Walscheid went down the barriers.
Walscheid perhaps thought he had won but the photo finish showed that Jakobsen was slightly faster down the middle of the road.
After three flat stages dominated by the sprinter, Friday’s 152.2km stage from Nanning to the uphill finish at Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot is expected to shake up the race and reveal who can win the final overall classification.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|2:43:54
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|3
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|6
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
|9
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott
|11
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|12
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) Uae Team Emirates
|14
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|15
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|17
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|19
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|21
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|23
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|24
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|25
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|26
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|27
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|29
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|33
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|34
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|36
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|37
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|38
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|39
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
|40
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|41
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|43
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|45
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|46
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|47
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|51
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|52
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|53
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|55
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|56
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|57
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|58
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|59
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
|60
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
|63
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|65
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|66
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
|67
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|68
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|69
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|70
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|71
|Ben Swift (GBr) Uae Team Emirates
|72
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|74
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|75
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|76
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|80
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|81
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|82
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|83
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|85
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|86
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
|87
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|88
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|90
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|92
|Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|93
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|94
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|95
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|96
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|97
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|98
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|99
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|100
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|102
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|104
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
|105
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|106
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|107
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|108
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|109
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|110
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|111
|Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|112
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|113
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|115
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|116
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|117
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|118
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
|119
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:24
|120
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|121
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|122
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|8:24:17
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:04
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:06
|4
|Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:10
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|6
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|8
|Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:14
|9
|Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:00:15
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
|12
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|0:00:18
|13
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|14
|Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:00:20
|16
|Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
|20
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|21
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|23
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
|24
|Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
|26
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
|28
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|29
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|31
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|32
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|34
|Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
|35
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
|36
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|37
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|38
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|40
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|43
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|44
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|45
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
|47
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|49
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|50
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
|51
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
|52
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
|53
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
|55
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|56
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|57
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|58
|Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|59
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
|64
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|65
|José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|66
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|68
|Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|69
|Ben Swift (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates
|70
|Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
|71
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|74
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
|75
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|77
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|78
|Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|79
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Bora - Hansgrohe
|80
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|82
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|83
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
|85
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|86
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|87
|Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|88
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Neilson Powless (Usa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|90
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|91
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
|92
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|93
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|94
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
|95
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|96
|Gregory Daniel (Usa) Trek - Segafredo
|97
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|98
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|100
|Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|101
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|102
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:00:36
|103
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
|104
|Alex Frame (Nzl) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:39
|105
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:00:40
|106
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
|107
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:44
|108
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:46
|109
|Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|110
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|111
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:01:01
|113
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:01:18
|114
|Sam Bewley (Nzl) Mitchelton - Scott
|0:01:24
|115
|Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|116
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:01:30
|117
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
|0:01:33
|118
|Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:59
|119
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:02:01
|120
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
|0:02:09
|121
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:03:37
|122
|Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky
|0:06:51
