Tour of Guangxi: Jakobsen strikes again for Quick-Step Floors

Dutchman beats Ackerman and Walscheid

Image 1 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a late kick

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a late kick
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

A young Chinese fan seemed to like pro cycling

A young Chinese fan seemed to like pro cycling
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors)

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 32

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) fought along the barriers

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) fought along the barriers
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) took the race leader's red jersey

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) took the race leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) also kept the white jersey as best young rider

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) also kept the white jersey as best young rider
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 32

Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) kept the blue polka-dot climber's jersey

Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) kept the blue polka-dot climber's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 32

Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) leads the early break

Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) leads the early break
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen: a name for the future

Fabio Jakobsen: a name for the future
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen does not seem too impressed with the podium champagne

Fabio Jakobsen does not seem too impressed with the podium champagne
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 32

AG2R-La Mondiale in formation

AG2R-La Mondiale in formation
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 32

European champion Matteo Trentin follows his Mitchelton-Scott teammates

European champion Matteo Trentin follows his Mitchelton-Scott teammates
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 32

The race closed down all the roads

The race closed down all the roads
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 32

The peloton was lined out on the fast circuits

The peloton was lined out on the fast circuits
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 32

Riders line-up for the start in Nanning

Riders line-up for the start in Nanning
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) opted for a different route to the finish line

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) opted for a different route to the finish line
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) came down the centre of the road to win

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) came down the centre of the road to win
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) got the better of Dylan Groenwegen and Arnaud Demare

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) got the better of Dylan Groenwegen and Arnaud Demare
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 32

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov tries out a different bike

Vyacheslav Kuznetsov tries out a different bike
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 32

A Chinese cyclnig fan got a special present

A Chinese cyclnig fan got a special present
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 32

The stage started on dry roads

The stage started on dry roads
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 32

The peloton rides through central Nanning

The peloton rides through central Nanning
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 32

The riders enjoyed the wide roads and tall skyscraper

The riders enjoyed the wide roads and tall skyscraper
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 32

A huge pagoda marked a key turn in the Nanning circuit

A huge pagoda marked a key turn in the Nanning circuit
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) raced in the white best young rider jersey

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) raced in the white best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 32

Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) in the blue polka-dot jersey

Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) in the blue polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 32

The Quick Step Floors team waited for the sprint finish

The Quick Step Floors team waited for the sprint finish
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 32

The skyscraper of Nanning were the backdrop to the stage

The skyscraper of Nanning were the backdrop to the stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 32

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a final bike throw

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a final bike throw
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick Step Floors their 72nd season victory

Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick Step Floors their 72nd season victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) on the podium

Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick-Step Floors a 72nd victory of the season by winning the sprint finish in Nanning on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi in China.

The talented young Dutchman beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) in the rain-soaked sprint, taking a different line down the centre of the road as his rivals fought along the barriers.

Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was only fourth and so lost the race leader’s red jersey to Jakobsen due to the daily time bonuses awarded on the line. Jakobsen now leads Ackermann by four seconds, with Groenewegen third at six seconds.

It was Jakobsen’s sixth win of 2018 – his debut season at WorldTour level with Quick Step Floors. The 22 year-old also won Scheldeprijs in the spring, Nokere Koerse and had stage victories at the BinckBank Tour and Tour des Fjords.

"Today I just followed the team because in the last two days I went a bit rogue and did it on my own," Jakobsen said.

"I was a bit nervous I think, I know I’m fast but that I could pass is amazing. This one is because of the team and because of my sprint."

The 125km stage around Nanning was another fast day, with the city centre circuits and wide roads lining out the peloton. The race started in the dry but grey clouds were gathering and lead to another wet finish.

The break again formed early, with Owain Doull (Team Sky), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Nathan van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) bravely going off the front to challenge the grip of the sprinters’ teams and sweep up the mid-stage bonuses. However, several sprint teams again took control of the chase and kept the quartet under control and within two minutes.

Van Hooydonck was the first to be caught, with the other three finally being reeled in with five kilometres to go after LottoNL-Jumbo took charge at the head of the peloton for Groenewegen.

However, Quick-Step Floors were keen to add to their long list of victories and carefully piloted Jakobsen. The wide road again made it difficult to control the lead-out but Jakobsen followed his teammates and emerged down the centre of the road as Ackermann and Walscheid went down the barriers.

Walscheid perhaps thought he had won but the photo finish showed that Jakobsen was slightly faster down the middle of the road.

After three flat stages dominated by the sprinter, Friday’s 152.2km stage from Nanning to the uphill finish at Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot is expected to shake up the race and reveal who can win the final overall classification.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors2:43:54
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
3Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
6Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
9Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
10Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott
11Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
12Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
13Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) Uae Team Emirates
14Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
15Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
17Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
19Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
21Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
23Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
24Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
25Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
26Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
27Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
29Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Dimension Data
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
31Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
32Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
33Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
34Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
36Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
37Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
38Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
39Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
40Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
43Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
44Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
45Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
47Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
48Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
49Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
51Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
52Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
53Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
55Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
56Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
57Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
58Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
59Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo
60Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
62Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
63Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
65Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
66Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
67Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data
68José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
69Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
70Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
71Ben Swift (GBr) Uae Team Emirates
72Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
74Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
75Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
76Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
77Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
78Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
80Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
81Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
82Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
83Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
85Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
86Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe
87Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
88Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
90Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
91Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
92Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
93Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
94Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
95Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
96Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
97Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
98Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
99Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
100Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
101Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
102Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
103William Clarke (Aus) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
104Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo
105Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
106Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
107Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
108Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
109David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
110Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
111Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
112Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
113Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
114Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
115Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
116Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
117Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
118Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott
119Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:24
120Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
121Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:01:07
122Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors8:24:17
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:04
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:06
4Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:10
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:12
6Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
7Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
8Alex Dowsett (Gbr) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:14
9Owain Doull (Gbr) Team Sky0:00:15
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:17
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
12Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida0:00:18
13Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
14Jay Robert Thomson (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:00:19
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:00:20
16Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
18Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott
20Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
21Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
23Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo
24Daniel Mclay (Gbr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott
26Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida
28Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
29Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
30Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Dimension Data
31Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
32Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin
34Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida
35Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo
36Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
37Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
38Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
40Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
42Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj
43Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
44Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
45Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
46Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky
47Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
49Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
50Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky
51Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors
52Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe
53Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
54Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida
55Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
56Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
57Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
58Nicholas Dlamini (Rsa) Team Dimension Data
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
65José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
66Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
68Sepp Kuss (Usa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
69Ben Swift (Gbr) Uae Team Emirates
70Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida
71Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
73Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
74Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale
75Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
77Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
78Hugh John Carthy (Gbr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
79Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Bora - Hansgrohe
80Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale
82Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
83Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
86Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
87Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
88Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Neilson Powless (Usa) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
90Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
91Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott
92Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
93Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
94Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data
95David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
96Gregory Daniel (Usa) Trek - Segafredo
97Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
98Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
100Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
101Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
102Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott0:00:36
103Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo
104Alex Frame (Nzl) Trek - Segafredo0:00:39
105Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:00:40
106Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data
107Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:44
108Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:46
109Nicolas Dougall (Rsa) Team Dimension Data0:00:48
110Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
111Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates0:00:49
112Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:01:01
113Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:01:18
114Sam Bewley (Nzl) Mitchelton - Scott0:01:24
115Chad Haga (Usa) Team Sunweb0:01:27
116Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:01:30
117William Clarke (Aus) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale0:01:33
118Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (Uae) Uae Team Emirates0:01:59
119Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:02:01
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj0:02:09
121Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:03:37
122Jonathan Dibben (Gbr) Team Sky0:06:51

