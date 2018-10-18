Image 1 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a late kick (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 A young Chinese fan seemed to like pro cycling (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 32 Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) fought along the barriers (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) took the race leader's red jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) also kept the white jersey as best young rider (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 32 Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) kept the blue polka-dot climber's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 32 Nathan Van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) leads the early break (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen: a name for the future (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen does not seem too impressed with the podium champagne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 32 AG2R-La Mondiale in formation (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 32 European champion Matteo Trentin follows his Mitchelton-Scott teammates (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 32 The race closed down all the roads (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 32 The peloton was lined out on the fast circuits (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 32 Riders line-up for the start in Nanning (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) opted for a different route to the finish line (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) came down the centre of the road to win (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) got the better of Dylan Groenwegen and Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 32 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov tries out a different bike (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 32 A Chinese cyclnig fan got a special present (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 32 The stage started on dry roads (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 32 The peloton rides through central Nanning (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 32 The riders enjoyed the wide roads and tall skyscraper (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 32 A huge pagoda marked a key turn in the Nanning circuit (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) raced in the white best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 32 Silvan Dillier (AG2R-La mondiale) in the blue polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 32 The Quick Step Floors team waited for the sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 32 The skyscraper of Nanning were the backdrop to the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 32 The break of the day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) won with a final bike throw (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick Step Floors their 72nd season victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Fabio Jakobsen (Quick Step Floors) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabio Jakobsen gave Quick-Step Floors a 72nd victory of the season by winning the sprint finish in Nanning on stage 3 of the Tour of Guangxi in China.

The talented young Dutchman beat stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb) in the rain-soaked sprint, taking a different line down the centre of the road as his rivals fought along the barriers.

Stage 1 winner Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) was only fourth and so lost the race leader’s red jersey to Jakobsen due to the daily time bonuses awarded on the line. Jakobsen now leads Ackermann by four seconds, with Groenewegen third at six seconds.

It was Jakobsen’s sixth win of 2018 – his debut season at WorldTour level with Quick Step Floors. The 22 year-old also won Scheldeprijs in the spring, Nokere Koerse and had stage victories at the BinckBank Tour and Tour des Fjords.

"Today I just followed the team because in the last two days I went a bit rogue and did it on my own," Jakobsen said.

"I was a bit nervous I think, I know I’m fast but that I could pass is amazing. This one is because of the team and because of my sprint."

The 125km stage around Nanning was another fast day, with the city centre circuits and wide roads lining out the peloton. The race started in the dry but grey clouds were gathering and lead to another wet finish.

The break again formed early, with Owain Doull (Team Sky), Manuele Boaro (Bahrain-Merida), Jasha Sütterlin (Movistar) and Nathan van Hooydonck (BMC Racing) bravely going off the front to challenge the grip of the sprinters’ teams and sweep up the mid-stage bonuses. However, several sprint teams again took control of the chase and kept the quartet under control and within two minutes.

Van Hooydonck was the first to be caught, with the other three finally being reeled in with five kilometres to go after LottoNL-Jumbo took charge at the head of the peloton for Groenewegen.

However, Quick-Step Floors were keen to add to their long list of victories and carefully piloted Jakobsen. The wide road again made it difficult to control the lead-out but Jakobsen followed his teammates and emerged down the centre of the road as Ackermann and Walscheid went down the barriers.

Walscheid perhaps thought he had won but the photo finish showed that Jakobsen was slightly faster down the middle of the road.

After three flat stages dominated by the sprinter, Friday’s 152.2km stage from Nanning to the uphill finish at Mashan Nongla Scenic Spot is expected to shake up the race and reveal who can win the final overall classification.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors 2:43:54 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 3 Maximilian Richard Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 6 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton - Scott 9 Clement Venturini (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) Mitchelton - Scott 11 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 12 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 13 Yousif Mirza Al-Hammadi (UAE) Uae Team Emirates 14 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain - Merida 15 Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 17 Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18 Daniel Mclay (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 19 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Chun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain - Merida 21 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek - Segafredo 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton - Scott 23 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek - Segafredo 24 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 25 Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 26 Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates 27 Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data 29 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Dimension Data 30 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 31 Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky 32 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek - Segafredo 33 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 34 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team 35 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 36 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 37 Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 38 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 39 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain - Merida 40 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Team Dimension Data 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) Ag2R La Mondiale 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 43 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors 45 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 46 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 47 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 49 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 51 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha Alpecin 52 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick - Step Floors 53 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek - Segafredo 55 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 56 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Sky 57 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors 58 Stefan Küng (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 59 Alex Frame (NZl) Trek - Segafredo 60 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Team Katusha Alpecin 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 62 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin 63 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora - Hansgrohe 65 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Dimension Data 66 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick - Step Floors 67 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Team Dimension Data 68 José Gonçalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin 69 Meiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain - Merida 70 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 71 Ben Swift (GBr) Uae Team Emirates 72 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Ag2R La Mondiale 74 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 75 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team 76 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 77 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 78 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 80 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 81 Tony Martin (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin 82 Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Team Dimension Data 83 Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Team Dimension Data 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 85 Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton - Scott 86 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora - Hansgrohe 87 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 88 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 89 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek - Segafredo 90 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 91 Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe 92 Neilson Powless (USA) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 93 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors 94 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) Uae Team Emirates 95 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 96 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 97 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin 98 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 99 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain - Merida 100 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 101 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 102 Winner Andrew Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 103 William Clarke (Aus) Team Ef Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale 104 Gregory Daniel (USA) Trek - Segafredo 105 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Mitchelton - Scott 106 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 107 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 108 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 109 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 110 Fabio Aru (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 111 Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team 112 Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team 113 Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama - Fdj 115 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 116 Matteo Bono (Ita) Uae Team Emirates 117 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama - Fdj 118 Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton - Scott 119 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 0:00:24 120 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe 121 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:01:07 122 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama - Fdj