Tour of Guangxi stage 3 highlights - Video

Jakobsen wins another wet bunch sprint in Nanning

The stage started on dry roads

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi on Thursday played out like the first two days with a furious bunch sprint on th wide-open roads, this time won by Quick-Step Floors' Fabio Jakobsen ahead of stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb).

