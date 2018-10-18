Tour of Guangxi stage 3 highlights - Video
Jakobsen wins another wet bunch sprint in Nanning
Stage 3 at the Tour of Guangxi on Thursday played out like the first two days with a furious bunch sprint on th wide-open roads, this time won by Quick-Step Floors' Fabio Jakobsen ahead of stage 2 winner Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Max Walscheid (Team Sunweb).
