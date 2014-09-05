Trending

Shpilevsky wins final Tour of China stage

Gradek seals overall victory

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team2:04:16
2Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) ART
4Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
6Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
7Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Team Astana
8Zhao Jingbiao (Chn) HEN
9Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol17:32:05
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:33
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) ART0:00:39
4Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol0:00:40
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team0:00:44
6Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
7Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:00:46
8Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Team Astana0:00:47
9Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:49
10Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg

