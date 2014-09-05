Shpilevsky wins final Tour of China stage
Gradek seals overall victory
Stage 7: Chongqing Banan - Chongqing Banan
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing Team
|2:04:16
|2
|Tino Thömel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) ART
|4
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|6
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|7
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|8
|Zhao Jingbiao (Chn) HEN
|9
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|17:32:05
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) ART
|0:00:39
|4
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|0:00:40
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|6
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|7
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|8
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:47
|9
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:49
|10
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
