Thomel sprints to stage 6 win in Chengdu Dayi
Gradek continues as overall leader
Stage 6: Chengdu Dayi - Chengdu Dayi
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|2:56:49
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing
|3
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
|4
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
|5
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|6
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana
|7
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana
|8
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|9
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
|10
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|15:27:49
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
|0:00:35
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|0:00:40
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:44
|5
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:46
|7
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|8
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
|0:00:49
|9
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|10
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana
|0:00:10
