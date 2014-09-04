Trending

Thomel sprints to stage 6 win in Chengdu Dayi

Gradek continues as overall leader

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tino Thomel (Ger) Team Stuttgart2:56:49
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing
3Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
4Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
5Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
6Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana
7Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana
8Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
9Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
10Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol15:27:49
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling0:00:35
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol0:00:40
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:44
5Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team0:00:45
6Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:46
7Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
8Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana0:00:49
9Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
10Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana0:00:10

