Janorschke wins stage 5 in Chengdu Pengzhou

Gradek moves back into the overall lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg2:17:23
2Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing
3Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
4Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
7Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Kuma
8Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
9Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
10Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol12:31:00
2Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling0:00:39
3Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol0:00:40
4Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team0:00:46
5Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
6Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
7Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team0:00:48
8Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:49
9Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana0:00:51
10Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Kuma

