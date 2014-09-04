Janorschke wins stage 5 in Chengdu Pengzhou
Gradek moves back into the overall lead
Stage 5: Chengdu Pengzhou - Chengdu Pengzhou
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Vorarlberg
|2:17:23
|2
|Boris Shpilevsky (Rus) RTS-Santic Racing
|3
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|4
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Continental Astana
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Astana
|7
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Kuma
|8
|Vadim Galeyev (Kaz) Continental Astana
|9
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10
|Pavel Gatskiy (Kaz) Continental Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|12:31:00
|2
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss Cycling
|0:00:39
|3
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) BDC Marcpol
|0:00:40
|4
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti Racing Team
|0:00:46
|5
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|6
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|7
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Andreas Hofer (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:49
|9
|Michele Scartezzini (Ita) Continental Astana
|0:00:51
|10
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Kuma
